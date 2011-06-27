  1. Home
2005 Ford Explorer Review

Pros & Cons

  • Excellent ride and handling characteristics for a truck-based SUV, strong optional V8, comfortable cabin with user-friendly layout and seating for up to seven, good crash test scores.
  • Dull cabin design with some low-grade materials, low resale value, confusing controls on high-line models, lousy fuel economy.
Edmunds' Expert Review

A functional interior, ample passenger space, strong powertrains and a well-controlled ride all contribute to the 2005 Ford Explorer's well-deserved reputation as a practical midsize SUV with few faults.

2005 Highlights

The 2005 Ford Explorer receives minor interior and exterior trim changes, and the AdvanceTrac stability control system is upgraded with roll stability control for better protection against rollover accidents.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2005 Ford Explorer.

5(54%)
4(29%)
3(12%)
2(5%)
1(0%)
4.3
150 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Very good car
Mohamed Morsy,06/26/2016
XLS 4WD 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A)
It is very stable on the road and it feels very safe to drive. However, they are lot of problems comes with that model such as the rear lift gate got stuck, transmission problem, the center lock motors problem, the paint peel from the hood and AC stopped working around 110K miles. It cost a fortune to repair these problems. Besides the battery cable got contaminated and almost burnt and requires replacement. All the aforementioned problems are general problems for this model's owners. I completely advise not to buy a used one unless you are rich enough to afford the repairs.
Ok except for the transmission
whizkidcat,09/03/2011
We bought our Explorer in 2005 new. It ran great for 36,000 miles. It now has 68,000 miles. The best gas mileage we have gotten is 18 hwy/11 city with a constant average of 14.6. NOT very desirable. No repairs, just regular maintenance for 3 years. Shortly after 36,000 miles we had problems with the reverse: going into reverse and going from reverse into drive. It would take about 3 to 5 seconds for the gears to catch and move the car. After a new transmission everything else started to go wrong. Interesting that until we took it to the dealer we had no other problems! The blinkers work intermittently, the rear windows work sometimes or NOT and the leather is cracking sides/edges.
2005 xlt with over 190,000 miles
vegasq1,06/11/2014
My explorer is great. It now has 190k miles and no issues. I keep it meticulously maintained with scheduled maintenance and oil changes. I hope it keeps it up for my 12 yr old in 4 years.
Solid Truck & Tow Vehicle
tbill2,08/19/2011
We bought this vehicle to tow a 5,500lb boat and it does it easily and safely. We had bad reliability previously with a Ford Windstar and were reluctant to buy Ford again. But the Explorer fit into our garage (vs. the competing & huge GM products with 3rd row seating), had more than adequate tow specs, and had a nimble feel due to the independent supension. 6 yrs and 70,000 miles later we couldn't be happier. It has required only minor repairs, oil, brakes, etc. It rides smooth and quiet at xway speeds and is a powerful tow platform (glad we bought the V8). Gas econ is 16 - 18 which is acceptable given the fact that this is actually a heavy body-on-frame truck vs. the hybrids which are n
Features & Specs

MPG
13 city / 18 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed automatic
Gas
210 hp @ 5100 rpm
MPG
14 city / 19 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed automatic
Gas
210 hp @ 5100 rpm
MPG
13 city / 18 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed automatic
Gas
239 hp @ 4000 rpm
MPG
13 city / 17 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed automatic
Gas
239 hp @ 4000 rpm
See all Used 2005 Ford Explorer features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover3 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Poor
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2005 Ford Explorer

Used 2005 Ford Explorer Overview

The Used 2005 Ford Explorer is offered in the following submodels: Explorer SUV. Available styles include XLS 4WD 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A), XLS Rwd 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A), XLT Rwd 4dr SUV (4.6L 8cyl 5A), XLT 4WD 4dr SUV (4.6L 8cyl 5A), XLT Rwd 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A), XLT Sport 4WD 4dr SUV (4.6L 8cyl 5A), XLT 4WD 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A), XLT Sport Rwd 4dr SUV (4.6L 8cyl 5A), XLS Sport 4WD 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A), XLT Sport 4WD 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A), XLS Sport Rwd 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A), Eddie Bauer 4WD 4dr SUV (4.6L 8cyl 5A), XLT Sport Rwd 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A), Eddie Bauer 4WD 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A), Eddie Bauer Rwd 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A), Limited 4WD 4dr SUV (4.6L 8cyl 5A), Limited 4WD 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A), Eddie Bauer Rwd 4dr SUV (4.6L 8cyl 5A), Limited Rwd 4dr SUV (4.6L 8cyl 5A), and Limited Rwd 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A).

