2005 Ford Explorer Review
Pros & Cons
- Excellent ride and handling characteristics for a truck-based SUV, strong optional V8, comfortable cabin with user-friendly layout and seating for up to seven, good crash test scores.
- Dull cabin design with some low-grade materials, low resale value, confusing controls on high-line models, lousy fuel economy.
Other years
List Price Range
$2,000 - $7,599
Used Explorer for SaleSee all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In
See your car's value
Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
Edmunds' Expert Review
A functional interior, ample passenger space, strong powertrains and a well-controlled ride all contribute to the 2005 Ford Explorer's well-deserved reputation as a practical midsize SUV with few faults.
2005 Highlights
The 2005 Ford Explorer receives minor interior and exterior trim changes, and the AdvanceTrac stability control system is upgraded with roll stability control for better protection against rollover accidents.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2005 Ford Explorer.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Mohamed Morsy,06/26/2016
XLS 4WD 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A)
It is very stable on the road and it feels very safe to drive. However, they are lot of problems comes with that model such as the rear lift gate got stuck, transmission problem, the center lock motors problem, the paint peel from the hood and AC stopped working around 110K miles. It cost a fortune to repair these problems. Besides the battery cable got contaminated and almost burnt and requires replacement. All the aforementioned problems are general problems for this model's owners. I completely advise not to buy a used one unless you are rich enough to afford the repairs.
whizkidcat,09/03/2011
We bought our Explorer in 2005 new. It ran great for 36,000 miles. It now has 68,000 miles. The best gas mileage we have gotten is 18 hwy/11 city with a constant average of 14.6. NOT very desirable. No repairs, just regular maintenance for 3 years. Shortly after 36,000 miles we had problems with the reverse: going into reverse and going from reverse into drive. It would take about 3 to 5 seconds for the gears to catch and move the car. After a new transmission everything else started to go wrong. Interesting that until we took it to the dealer we had no other problems! The blinkers work intermittently, the rear windows work sometimes or NOT and the leather is cracking sides/edges.
vegasq1,06/11/2014
My explorer is great. It now has 190k miles and no issues. I keep it meticulously maintained with scheduled maintenance and oil changes. I hope it keeps it up for my 12 yr old in 4 years.
tbill2,08/19/2011
We bought this vehicle to tow a 5,500lb boat and it does it easily and safely. We had bad reliability previously with a Ford Windstar and were reluctant to buy Ford again. But the Explorer fit into our garage (vs. the competing & huge GM products with 3rd row seating), had more than adequate tow specs, and had a nimble feel due to the independent supension. 6 yrs and 70,000 miles later we couldn't be happier. It has required only minor repairs, oil, brakes, etc. It rides smooth and quiet at xway speeds and is a powerful tow platform (glad we bought the V8). Gas econ is 16 - 18 which is acceptable given the fact that this is actually a heavy body-on-frame truck vs. the hybrids which are n
Features & Specs
See all Used 2005 Ford Explorer features & specs
MPG
13 city / 18 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed automatic
Gas
210 hp @ 5100 rpm
MPG
14 city / 19 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed automatic
Gas
210 hp @ 5100 rpm
MPG
13 city / 18 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed automatic
Gas
239 hp @ 4000 rpm
MPG
13 city / 17 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed automatic
Gas
239 hp @ 4000 rpm
Safety
People who viewed this also viewed
Sponsored cars related to the Explorer
Related Used 2005 Ford Explorer info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Audi A3 2015
- Used Ford Focus 2013
- Used Honda Pilot 2011
- Used Volvo XC90 2004
- Used Subaru BRZ 2013
- Used Honda Accord 2006
- Used Jeep Cherokee 2001
- Used Kia Sedona
- Used BMW ALPINA B7 2017
- Used Dodge Durango 2013
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Audi RS 3
- 2020 CLA-Class
- Jaguar F-PACE 2019
- 2019 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque
- GMC Sierra 1500 2019
- 2019 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II
- 2020 BMW X4 M
- 2021 Volkswagen ID.4 News
- 2019 Lexus GS 350
- 2019 Arteon
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2020 Ford F-250 Super Duty
- 2020 Ford Shelby GT500
- Ford Transit Passenger Van 2020
- 2019 Taurus
- 2020 Ranger
- 2019 Ford EcoSport
- Ford F-250 Super Duty 2019
- Ford F-450 Super Duty 2020
- 2019 Mustang
- 2020 Edge