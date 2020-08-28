Used 2015 Ford Explorer for Sale Near Me
- 90,203 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental UseGreat Deal
$13,195$4,762 Below Market
Car World - Hawthorne / California
Get set to conquer the road in our outstanding 2015 Ford Explorer XLT presented in Magnetic. Powered by a proven 3.5 Liter V6 that offers 290hp while mated to a smooth-shifting 6 Speed Automatic transmission to reward you easy passing maneuvers. This Front Wheel Drive Explorer offers near 23mpg on the open road and the bold, elegant design that turns heads with chrome accents, streamlined molding showing off handsome style. Our XLT is full of luxury with beautiful cloth front bucket seats with a power driver's seat, second-row 60/40 split-fold-flat bench seat and a 50/50 split-folding third-row seat for ultimate hauling and storage flexibility. The leather-wrapped steering wheel has five-way controls for MyFord Sync; offering you the latest news, weather, and music through a premium 8 speaker audio system. Check out our pictures and we know you'll be smitten by everything this SUV has to offer! One of the safest SUVs on the market today, our Ford Explorer has airbags, SOS post-crash alert, tire pressure monitoring, reverse sensing system and traction control. Safe, reliable, stylish and family-friendly; this is a fantastic choice for your busy lifestyle! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! Do you have Bad Credit, No Credit, have filed for Bankruptcy, receive SSI or are an Uber or Lyft driver? We have you covered! Known as the 'King of Credit', we are able to finance any customer who is interested in purchasing from CarWorld. We help customers like no other dealership! We discount prices, never quality! And remember, if we can't do it, nobody can! SPECIAL WE'RE THANKFUL FOR YOU! We're saying Happy Holidays with a special thank you gift: $1,000 TRADE-IN CREDIT Receive a minimum $1,000 credit towards your down payment of vehicle purchase Push it, pull it or even tow it! Get the car HERE and RECEIVE THE CREDIT Special Markdowns on Select Models! Don't wait until ticket prices go up! SHOP EARLY BEFORE THEY'RE GONE! *Get pre-approved in MINUTES with our 100% secure credit app* You can be driving your nicer, newer car home TODAY!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Ford Explorer XLT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FM5K7D82FGC52563
Stock: GC52563
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-12-2019
- 61,464 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$18,291
Central Houston Nissan - Houston / Texas
Central Houston Nissan is honored to present a wonderful example of pure vehicle design... this 2015 Ford Explorer Limited only has 61,464mi on it and could potentially be the vehicle of your dreams! CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee is reassurance that any major issues with this vehicle will show on CARFAX report. Off-road or on the street, this Ford Explorer Limited handles with ease. A Ford with as few miles as this one is a rare find. This Explorer Limited was gently driven and it shows. More information about the 2015 Ford Explorer: The Ford Explorer has been rated one of the safest utility vehicles at any size or price; it's the first vehicle in the world to offer rear inflatable seatbelts. Curve control--a more advanced version of electronic stability control--is also a Ford exclusive. Ford's MyKey system helps parents reel in teen drivers. The Explorer also stands out for being one of the greenest choices available. Ford claims best-in-class gas mileage for non-hybrids and notes that the Explorer EcoBoost will go 20 percent farther on a gallon of gas than the Honda Pilot. This model sets itself apart with Quiet interior, good value, excellent ride quality, world-class safety features, and EcoBoost engine provides good mileage
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Ford Explorer Limited with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FM5K7F92FGB89535
Stock: P7237A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-11-2020
- 48,315 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$18,832$4,261 Below Market
Mercedes-Benz of Delray - Delray Beach / Florida
Equipment Group 302A Dual Panel Moonroof White Platinum Metallic Tri-Coat Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats 3rd Row Seat Lane Keeping Assist Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Cooled Front Seat(S) Charcoal Black; Perf Leather-Trimmed Heated/Cooled Bucket Seats Engine: 3.5L Ti-Vct V6 This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Mercedes-Benz of Delray is excited to offer this 2015 Ford Explorer Limited. When you purchase a vehicle with the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, you're getting what you paid for. Want more room? Want more style? This Ford Explorer Limited is the vehicle for you. This 2015 Ford Explorer has such low mileage it has been parked more than driven. Intricately stitched leather and ergonomic design seats are among the details in which test drivers say that Ford Explorer Limited is in a league of its own More information about the 2015 Ford Explorer: The Ford Explorer has been rated one of the safest utility vehicles at any size or price; it's the first vehicle in the world to offer rear inflatable seatbelts. Curve control--a more advanced version of electronic stability control--is also a Ford exclusive. Ford's MyKey system helps parents reel in teen drivers. The Explorer also stands out for being one of the greenest choices available. Ford claims best-in-class gas mileage for non-hybrids and notes that the Explorer EcoBoost will go 20 percent farther on a gallon of gas than the Honda Pilot. This model sets itself apart with Quiet interior, good value, excellent ride quality, world-class safety features, and EcoBoost engine provides good mileage All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Ford Explorer Limited with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FM5K7F87FGC34511
Stock: FGC34511
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-24-2020
- 93,700 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$14,000$4,446 Below Market
TLC Motors - Moore / South Carolina
Clean CARFAX.XLT 3.5L 6-Cylinder SMPI DOHC 6-Speed Automatic with Select-Shift FWDSouth Carolina's High Volume, Low Profit dealer.Must see!! Why pay more?? ***MORE PHOTOS AVAILABLE AT OUR HOME PAGE VISIT WWW.TLCMOTORS.COM***Come in for a test drive today. CARFAX report available. Buy with confidence from a reputable home town dealer that has been in business 25+ years! For immediate inquiry call TLC Motors at 864-595-0777 Visit TLC Motors Inc. Online at www.tlcmotors.com to see more pictures of this vehicle or call us at 864-595-0777 today to schedule your test drive.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Ford Explorer XLT with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FM5K7D88FGB07012
Stock: B07012
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-23-2020
- 134,961 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$14,888$2,802 Below Market
Auto Plaza Ford - Fredericktown / Missouri
Price includes $1,000 trade assist (trade must be 2010 or newer). Your above price does not include our $199 admin fee. Tax,title, and license are extra.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Ford Explorer Sport with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FM5K8GTXFGB25470
Stock: J1337A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 100,500 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$12,495$2,412 Below Market
International Auto Outlet - Hamilton / Ohio
2015 Ford Explorer SUV 4 DOOR --- ONE OWNER ---3RD ROW -- POWER WINDOWS AND LOCKS --- CRUISE CONTROL --- AM/FM STEREO --- CD PLAYER --- BLUETOOTH --- AUX --- INPUT --- CRUISE CONTROL --- POWER STEERING --- AC --- POWER MIRRORS --- DRIVES GREAT --- WE FINANCE ---MOST OF OUR VEHICLES ARE HIGH QUALITY, HAND PICKED, ONE OWNER IN A NEW CONDITION WITH A CLEAN CAR FAX. MOST OF OUR VEHICLES ARE COVERED WITH THE MANUFACTURER WARRANTY OR A 3 MONTHS/4500 MILE WARRANTY. FINANCING IS AVAILABLE AND TRADES ARE ALWAYS WELCOMED. FOR SIMILAR GREAT DEALS PLEASE CONTACT US. -- INSTALLED FEATURES: Air filtration, Front air conditioning, Front air conditioning zones: single, Rear heat: independently controlled, Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger, Front airbags: dual, Knee airbags: front passenger, Side airbags: front, Side curtain airbags: front, Side-curtain airbag rollover sensor, Antenna type: mast, Auxiliary audio input: iPod/iPhone, In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback, Radio: AM/FM, Total speakers: 6, ABS: 4-wheel, Braking assist, Electronic brakeforce distribution, Front brake diameter: 12.8, Front brake type: ventilated disc, Front brake width: 1.18, Power brakes, Rear brake diameter: 12.8, Rear brake type: ventilated disc, Rear brake width: 1.18, Center console trim: simulated alloy, Dash trim: simulated alloy, Door sill trim: scuff plate, Floor mat material: carpet, Floor material: carpet, Floor mats: front, Interior accents: metallic-tone, Shift knob trim: urethane, Steering wheel trim: urethane, Assist handle: front, Capless fuel filler system, Cargo area light, Center console: front console with armrest and storage, Cruise control, Cupholders: front, Multi-function remote: keyless entry, One-touch windows: 1, Overhead console: front, Power outlet(s): 12V cargo area, Power steering, Power windows: lockout button, Reading lights: front, Rearview mirror: manual day/night, Retained accessory power, Steering wheel mounted controls: audio, Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic, Storage: accessory hook, Vanity mirrors: dual, Liftgate window: fixed, Rear door type: liftgate, Axle ratio: 3.39, Alternator: 175 amps, Battery saver, Door handle color: black, Exhaust tip color: chrome, Exhaust: dual tip, Fender lip moldings: black, Front bumper color: body-color, Grille color: silver, Mirror color: black, Rear bumper color: body-color, Rear spoiler color: body-color, Rear spoiler: roofline, Window trim: black, Clock, Digital odometer, External temperature display, Gauge: tachometer, Instrument cluster screen size: 4.2 in., Multi-function display, Trip odometer, Warnings and reminders: low fuel level, Headlights: auto delay off, Taillights: LED, Side mirror adjustments: manual folding, Side mirror type: spotter mirror, Roof rack, Roof rack color: black, Body side reinforcements: side impact door beams, Child safety door locks, Child seat anchors: LATCH system, Impact sensor: post-collision safety system, Programmable safety key, Emergency locking retractors: front, Front seatbelts: 3-point, Rear seatbelts: 3-point, Seatbelt force limiters: front, Seatbelt pretensioners: front, Seatbelt warning sensor: front, Third row seatbelts: 3-point, Driver seat manual adjustments: lumbar, Driver seat power adjustments: height, Front headrests: adjustable, Front seat type: bucket, Passenger seat manual adjustments: reclining, Rear headrests: adjustable, Rear seat folding: flat, Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench, Third row headrests: 2, Third row seat folding: split, Third row seat type: 50-50 split bench, Upholstery: cloth, 2-stage unlocking doors, Anti-theft system: engine immobilizer, Power door locks: auto-locking, Hill holder control, Roll stability control, Stability control, Traction control, Trailer stability control, Steering ratio: 15.8, Turns lock-to-lock: 2.7, Front shock type: gas, Front spring type: coil, Front stabilizer bar: diameter 32 mm, Front struts: MacPherson, Front suspension classification: independent, Front suspension type: lower control arms, Rear shock type: gas, Rear spring type: coil, Rear suspension classification: independent, Rear suspension type: multi-link, Spare tire mount location: underbody, Spare tire size: temporary, Spare wheel type: steel, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Tire type: all season, Wheels: painted aluminum, Front wipers: speed sensitive, Power windows, Rear privacy glass, Rear wiper: dual speed, Window defogger: rear
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Ford Explorer with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FM5K7B8XFGB65805
Stock: 23733
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 119,600 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$11,995$2,403 Below Market
A Better Way Wholesale Autos - Naugatuck / Connecticut
Price includes warranty! For sale at A Better Way Wholesale Autos - 2019 DealerRater Consumer Satisfaction Award winner - Connecticut's highest volume independent auto dealer! We have the area's largest selection of pre-owned vehicles at the lowest prices available, over 700 in stock to choose from! Financing for all credit tiers and extended warranties available. Please contact our sales department for more information about this vehicle or the rest of our inventory. Call 203-720-5600, view our website www.abwautos.com, or visit our showroom in Naugatuck, CT. Open 7 days a week!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Ford Explorer with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FM5K8B83FGA00653
Stock: A00653A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 129,251 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$11,960$2,853 Below Market
United BMW - Alpharetta / Georgia
REDUCED FROM $15,213!, FUEL EFFICIENT 24 MPG Hwy/17 MPG City! XLT trim. 3rd Row Seat, Rear Air, Flex Fuel, WHEELS: 18 PAINTED ALUMINUM, Alloy Wheels. CLICK ME!OPTION PACKAGESWHEELS: 18 PAINTED ALUMINUM (STD). Third Row Seat, Rear Air, Flex Fuel Rear Spoiler, MP3 Player, Keyless Entry, Privacy Glass, Steering Wheel Controls, Child Safety Locks, Rear Parking Aid. EXPERTS CONCLUDEMaterials are attractive and luxurious, with a soft-touch dashboard and precise-feeling controls. The front seats are very supportive, and the cabin is particularly quiet as well. -Edmunds.com. AFFORDABLEReduced from $15,213. EXCELLENT SAFETY FOR YOUR FAMILYElectronic Stability Control, Brake Assist, 4-Wheel ABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Tire Pressure Monitoring System United BMW is proud to be the #1 volume BMW dealer in the Nation as well as the largest retailer in Penske Automotive Group. BMW of North America has awarded United BMW with it's SIXTH consecutive Center of Excellence Award! United BMW is the only BMW dealership in Georgia to win this prestigious award! It is the customer's sole responsibility to verify the existence and condition of any equipment listed. United BMW of Roswell is not responsible for misprints on prices or equipment. It is the customer's sole responsibility to verify features and options -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Ford Explorer XLT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FM5K7D86FGB92190
Stock: R23063A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-03-2020
- 43,315 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$22,957$4,107 Below Market
Palm Beach Toyota - West Palm Beach / Florida
CARFAX 1-Owner, Clean, GREAT MILES 43,315! JUST REPRICED FROM $229,777, PRICED TO MOVE $2,300 below NADA Retail! Sunroof, NAV, Heated Leather Seats, 3rd Row Seat, Alloy Wheels, 4x4, Turbo, Quad Seats, EQUIPMENT GROUP 401A CLICK ME!KEY FEATURES INCLUDELeather Seats, Third Row Seat, 4x4, Rear Air, Heated Driver Seat, Back-Up Camera, Premium Sound System, Satellite Radio, Bluetooth, Trailer Hitch, Aluminum Wheels, Remote Engine Start, Dual Zone A/C, WiFi Hotspot, Smart Device Integration. Rear Spoiler, Privacy Glass, Steering Wheel Controls, Child Safety Locks, Heated Mirrors. OPTION PACKAGESEQUIPMENT GROUP 401A BLIS Plus Inflatable Rear Seatbelt Package, Inflatable Rear Seatbelts, 2nd row outboard seating positions, BLIS (Blind Spot Information System), Cross Traffic Alert, Power Adjustable Pedals, Universal Garage Door Opener (UGDO), Ambient Lighting, Power Liftgate, Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Wheel, 110V Power Outlet, Voice Activated Navigation System, in-dash screen, single CD/MP3 player, SD card for map and POI storage and integrated SiriusXM Traffic and Travel Link, Note: SiriusXM Traffic and Travel Link, Service not available in Alaska/Hawaii, Memory Door Mirrors/Driver Seat & Pedals, exterior mirrors memory feature, Intelligent Access with Push-Button Start, Heated Steering Wheel, Power Folding Mirrors, DUAL PANEL MOONROOF, 2ND ROW BUCKET SEATS power-assist fold feature, ENGINE: 3.5L V6 ECOBOOST (STD). Ford Sport with Tuxedo Black Metallic exterior and Charcoal Black interior features a V6 Cylinder Engine with 365 HP at 5500 RPM*. Non-Smoker vehicle, Carfax 1 Owner, Multiple Finance Options, Clean Carfax EXCELLENT VALUECARFAX 1-Owner Was $229,777. This Explorer is priced $2,300 below NADA Retail. Pricing analysis performed on 8/28/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase. - All advertised prices are with approved credit & exclude gvmt fees, FI fees, taxes, Lic, Title, Reg. Fees, State & Local Taxes & Dealer Fee of $999.95. DEALER makes no representations,expressed or implied,to any actual/prospective purchaser/owner of this vehicle as to the existence,ownership,accuracy,description or condition of listed vehicle's equipment,price,specials or warranties. Variations must be presented prior to sale. The efficiencies of e-commerce permit us to sometimes offer e-commerce consumer pricing benefits. Therefore, prices on this site may only be available to consumers who initiate their transactions via email or via this site's contact mechanism. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Ford Explorer Sport with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FM5K8GT5FGC21877
Stock: FGC21877
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-07-2020
- 90,038 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Rental UseGreat Deal
$14,977$2,574 Below Market
Tameron Honda Gadsden - Gadsden / Alabama
Recent Arrival! Odometer is 2457 miles below market average! Leather, Local trade, Bluetooth / Handsfree. Caribou Metallic 2015 Ford Explorer XLT FWD 6-Speed Automatic with Select-Shift 3.5L 6-Cylinder SMPI DOHC This vehicle has been fully inspected by our factory trained technicians and comes with our exclusive Platinum Protection Plan. Buying an used vehicle can be scary. Not anymore!..... When buying from Tameron Honda Gadsden, you can have the confidence and peace of mind you deserve! If it's not a new Honda you're looking for, you're still in exactly the right place at Tameron Honda Gadsden. We have a large inventory of stellar used pre-owned vehicles from all makes and manufacturers. To earn a spot on our lot, these used cars, trucks, SUVs, sports couples, hybrids and minivans must be in excellent condition before we resell them. You'll get even more reassurance when you purchase a Certified Pre-Owned (CPO) Honda just know it must pass 182 multi-point inspection by factory-trained technicians who use only genuine Honda parts or replacement -- and you'll also get a fantastic warranty to prove how much Honda stands behind these vehicles. No matter which pre-owned vehicle you choose at Tameron Honda Gadsden, you'll find them at exceptional prices. Call us or visit www.tameronhondagadsden.com.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Ford Explorer XLT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FM5K7D80FGC53260
Stock: 400728A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-30-2020
- 67,667 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$16,900$3,027 Below Market
Elk Grove Buick GMC - Elk Grove / California
CARFAX 1-Owner, GREAT MILES 67,667! EPA 24 MPG Hwy/17 MPG City! XLT trim. 3rd Row Seat, Flex Fuel, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input, WHEELS: 18' PAINTED ALUMINUM, Alloy Wheels, Rear Air. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE Third Row Seat, Rear Air, Flex Fuel, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input. OPTION PACKAGES WHEELS: 18' PAINTED ALUMINUM (STD). VEHICLE REVIEWS Edmunds.com's review says 'Materials are attractive and luxurious, with a soft-touch dashboard and precise-feeling controls. The front seats are very supportive, and the cabin is particularly quiet as well.'. SHOP WITH CONFIDENCE CARFAX 1-Owner Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Ford Explorer XLT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FM5K7D8XFGC07421
Stock: P3360
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-30-2020
- 69,842 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$16,995$2,595 Below Market
Carmania - Chesapeake / Virginia
CARMANIA IS BUILT ON HONESTY, INTEGRITY & TRUST.* ONE HASSLE FREE PRICE* EXCELLENT GOOGLE REVIEWS * 100% APPROVAL IS OUR GOAL * 90 DAY DEALER WARRANTY * COMPLETE ONLINE PURCHASE EXPERIENCE VIA DOCUSIGN* HOME DELIVERY (FIRST 50 MILES ARE INCLUSIVE-CALL DEALER FOR DETAILS)* SERVICE FACILITY ON SITE* DEALER PROCESSING FEE, SALES TAX, REGISTRATION, TITLE FEES ARE NOT INCLUDED IN THE SELLING PRICE
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Ford Explorer XLT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FM5K8D81FGC32486
Stock: C32486
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 80,364 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$15,980$2,724 Below Market
Lexus of Tucson on Speedway - Tucson / Arizona
Tried-and-true, this Used 2015 Ford Explorer XLT makes room for the whole team and the equipment. This Ford Explorer features the following options: Wheels: 18" Painted Aluminum, Unique Cloth Bucket Seats -inc: 6-way power front seats w/manual lumbar and recline,, Trip computer, Transmission: 6-Speed SelectShift Automatic, Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control, Tires: P245/60R18 AS BSW, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Systems Monitor, SYNC w/MyFord -inc: voice-activated communications and entertainment system w/911 Assist, Vehicle Health Report (VHR), traffic, directions and information services, 4.2" multi-function display, AppLink, Note: SYNC services available for a $60 annual subscription fee, and Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs. Transport everyone in luxurious comfort in this safe and reliable Ford Explorer. A short visit to Lexus of Tucson on Speedway located at 4373 East Speedway Boulevard, Tucson, AZ 85712 can get you a hassle free deal on this trustworthy Ford Explorer today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Ford Explorer XLT with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FM5K7D80FGC65490
Stock: PD7447A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-29-2020
- 57,135 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseGreat Deal
$21,695$3,132 Below Market
Honda of Hackettstown - Hackettstown / New Jersey
ONLY 57,135 Miles! Sport trim. PRICED TO MOVE $500 below NADA Retail! Sunroof, Navigation, Heated Leather Seats, 3rd Row Seat, Turbo Charged, 4x4, Alloy Wheels, Trailer Hitch, DUAL PANEL MOONROOF, EQUIPMENT GROUP 401A. CLICK ME! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Leather Seats, Third Row Seat, 4x4, Rear Air, Heated Driver Seat, Back-Up Camera, Premium Sound System, Satellite Radio, Bluetooth, Trailer Hitch, Aluminum Wheels, Remote Engine Start, Dual Zone A/C, Smart Device Integration, WiFi Hotspot. Rear Spoiler, Privacy Glass, Child Safety Locks, Steering Wheel Controls, Electronic Stability Control. OPTION PACKAGES: EQUIPMENT GROUP 401A BLIS Plus Inflatable Rear Seatbelt Package, Inflatable Rear Seatbelts, 2nd row outboard seating positions, BLIS (Blind Spot Information System), Cross Traffic Alert, Power Adjustable Pedals, Universal Garage Door Opener (UGDO), Ambient Lighting, Power Liftgate, Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Wheel, 110V Power Outlet, Voice Activated Navigation System, in-dash screen, single CD/MP3 player, SD card for map and POI storage and integrated SiriusXM Traffic and Travel Link, Note: SiriusXM Traffic and Travel Link , Service not available in Alaska/Hawaii, Memory Door Mirrors/Driver Seat & Pedals, exterior mirrors memory feature, Intelligent Access w/Push-Button Start OUR OFFERINGS: 7 DAY BUY-BACK GUARANTEE!* We have a strong and committed sales staff with many years of experience satisfying our customers' needs. Feel free to browse our inventory online, request more information about vehicles, set up a test drive or inquire about financing! *See dealership for details. Some of our Pre-Owned vehicles may be subject to unrepaired safety recalls. Check on this vehicle's unrepaired recalls by VIN at https: //vinrcl.safecar.gov/vin/ Based on Model Year EPA mileage ratings. Use for comparison purposes only. Your mileage will vary depending on how you drive and maintain your vehicle, driving conditions, battery-pack age/condition and other factors.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Ford Explorer Sport with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FM5K8GT8FGB46009
Stock: T9398
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-02-2020
- 74,834 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$17,777$2,455 Below Market
Unique Auto Import - Dumfries / Virginia
This Ford Explorer is ready and waiting for you to take it home today. It is a one-owner SUV in great condition. The title records confirm this. This is one of the cleanest, low mileage Explorers we have had in a long time and it definitely won't last at this price. Want that 'new car' smell? This SUV still has it, because it has never been smoked in. Have no fear the complete SERVICE HISTORY is here. We performed a thorough MULTI-POINT INSPECTION on this and every vehicle that we offer for sale to assure your complete satisfaction. Our customer's safety is important to us. We guarantee that this vehicle has never suffered damage from a wreck.If getting noticed is what you are after, then this SUV is the perfect fit. One rev of it's superior 3.5L V6 DOHC 24V engine and people will know you've arrived. With the 3.5L V6 DOHC 24V engine you will get excellent fuel economy and have plenty of power for tough traffic. Make driving fun again with the exhilaration of a sports suspension that is precision tuned to grip the road. If you require superior ground clearance and an off-road style suspension, then this baby is for you. You will feel completely pampered by all the luxurious amenities that this baby has to offer. The best thing about this Ford Explorer is that its features have features.Everything under the hood is in perfect shape thanks to our multi-point inspection that every vehicle on our lot undergoes. The unblemished exterior of this one means she is ready to be shown off immediately. The interior of this ride is nothing less than perfect and is a sign of the excellent care and attention that this SUV has seen since it was new. The drive train and other major mechanical systems are all confirmed to be in good shape and ready to hit the road. Overall, the exterior is in really good shape with just a few insignificant blemishes in the finish that aren't even noticeable from a short distance. The interior is really quite clean and has no unsightly stains or rips anywhere to be found.We also provide a free CARFAX report on this and every car we sell assuring you of complete satisfaction when buying a car from us. By becoming a CARFAX CERTIFIED dealership we have thrown out the gimmicks and provided you with facts. We want you to buy with confidence. Every car we sell comes with a CARFAX report. According to their latest, this SUV is a one-owner vehicle. We run a AutoCheck Report on every car we buy and make that information available to you just for asking. AutoCheck is the #1 trusted provider of vehicle history information in North America and we are proud to be an AutoCheck CERTIFIED dealer. Each vehicle that we sell comes with not only our assurance of satisfaction but is also guaranteed to have a clean title history by AutoCheck. Every car we sell comes with an AutoCheck report. According to their latest, this SUV is a one-owner vehicle.Don't be left in the dark with a purchase, we can shine some light by including our STANDARD WARRANTY on this SUV. For more information, stop by or give us a call. For added security, an extended warranty is available. Ask a sales associate for details. Don't let credit stand in the way of you getting the vehicle you want. We have GUARANTEED FINANCING on this vehicle or any other on our lot. Get great financing and low monthly payments on this Explorer with approved credit. Call us today at (703) 441-0111 for more information. Priced to sell and way below BLUE BOOK, this one is going to move fast.Customer Satisfaction is Job One ! ! ! SE HABLA ESPANOL!!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Ford Explorer Limited with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FM5K8F80FGA11085
Stock: A11085
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 100,548 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$14,178$3,068 Below Market
Real Credit Auto - Pryor / Oklahoma
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Ford Explorer XLT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FM5K8D81FGA39464
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 127,391 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseGreat Deal
$13,499$2,429 Below Market
Lakeland Car Company - Grand Rapids / Michigan
Visit Lakeland Car Co. online at www.lakelandcarco.com to see more pictures of this vehicle or call us at 616-735-9400 today to schedule your test drive.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Ford Explorer XLT with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FM5K8D86FGB69059
Stock: B69059
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 64,190 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$16,799$2,038 Below Market
CarVision Mitsubishi - Norristown / Pennsylvania
***PRICE AS NEW $32,700*** ***WARRANTY COVERAGE EXPIRED*** VEHICLE OVERVIEW Driving the Explorer on a daily basis is pleasant, thanks to its quiet interior and comfortable ride. You'll also likely be pleased with the interior's high-quality materials and big collection of standard and optional features. For power, the standard V6 should be good for most owners, but Ford also offers a couple of engine options, which is unusual for this class. Standard equipment includes 18-inch alloy wheels, automatic headlights, rear privacy glass, roof rails, cruise control, full power accessories, air-conditioning, a 60/40-split second-row seat, 50/50-split third-row seat, a six-way power driver seat (manual recline), a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, a 4.2-inch display screen and a six-speaker sound system with a CD player and an auxiliary audio jack. FEATURES One Owner 4WD 3rd Row Seat Bluetooth Connection Power Driver Seat Privacy Glass Rear A/C Satellite Radio Smart Device Integration Tire Pressure Monitor
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Ford Explorer with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FM5K8B88FGC53824
Stock: C53824
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-10-2020
