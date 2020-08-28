Used 2015 Ford Explorer for Sale Near Me

Unique Auto Import - Dumfries / Virginia

This Ford Explorer is ready and waiting for you to take it home today. It is a one-owner SUV in great condition. The title records confirm this. This is one of the cleanest, low mileage Explorers we have had in a long time and it definitely won't last at this price. Want that 'new car' smell? This SUV still has it, because it has never been smoked in. Have no fear the complete SERVICE HISTORY is here. We performed a thorough MULTI-POINT INSPECTION on this and every vehicle that we offer for sale to assure your complete satisfaction. Our customer's safety is important to us. We guarantee that this vehicle has never suffered damage from a wreck.If getting noticed is what you are after, then this SUV is the perfect fit. One rev of it's superior 3.5L V6 DOHC 24V engine and people will know you've arrived. With the 3.5L V6 DOHC 24V engine you will get excellent fuel economy and have plenty of power for tough traffic. Make driving fun again with the exhilaration of a sports suspension that is precision tuned to grip the road. If you require superior ground clearance and an off-road style suspension, then this baby is for you. You will feel completely pampered by all the luxurious amenities that this baby has to offer. The best thing about this Ford Explorer is that its features have features.Everything under the hood is in perfect shape thanks to our multi-point inspection that every vehicle on our lot undergoes. The unblemished exterior of this one means she is ready to be shown off immediately. The interior of this ride is nothing less than perfect and is a sign of the excellent care and attention that this SUV has seen since it was new. The drive train and other major mechanical systems are all confirmed to be in good shape and ready to hit the road. Overall, the exterior is in really good shape with just a few insignificant blemishes in the finish that aren't even noticeable from a short distance. The interior is really quite clean and has no unsightly stains or rips anywhere to be found.We also provide a free CARFAX report on this and every car we sell assuring you of complete satisfaction when buying a car from us. By becoming a CARFAX CERTIFIED dealership we have thrown out the gimmicks and provided you with facts. We want you to buy with confidence. Every car we sell comes with a CARFAX report. According to their latest, this SUV is a one-owner vehicle. We run a AutoCheck Report on every car we buy and make that information available to you just for asking. AutoCheck is the #1 trusted provider of vehicle history information in North America and we are proud to be an AutoCheck CERTIFIED dealer. Each vehicle that we sell comes with not only our assurance of satisfaction but is also guaranteed to have a clean title history by AutoCheck. Every car we sell comes with an AutoCheck report. According to their latest, this SUV is a one-owner vehicle.Don't be left in the dark with a purchase, we can shine some light by including our STANDARD WARRANTY on this SUV. For more information, stop by or give us a call. For added security, an extended warranty is available. Ask a sales associate for details. Don't let credit stand in the way of you getting the vehicle you want. We have GUARANTEED FINANCING on this vehicle or any other on our lot. Get great financing and low monthly payments on this Explorer with approved credit. Call us today at (703) 441-0111 for more information. Priced to sell and way below BLUE BOOK, this one is going to move fast.Customer Satisfaction is Job One ! ! ! SE HABLA ESPANOL!!!

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2015 Ford Explorer Limited with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

19 Combined MPG ( 17 City/ 23 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1FM5K8F80FGA11085

Stock: A11085

Certified Pre-Owned: No

