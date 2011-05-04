Used 1998 Ford Explorer for Sale Near Me

AutoNation Honda Hollywood - Hollywood / Florida

1999 Ford Explorer Sport with 154,705mi. This Ford includes: 4.0L (245) SEFI V6 ENGINE (STD) V6 Cylinder Engine Gasoline Fuel. CARFAX shows that this is a one-owner vehicle. This SUV is a superb example of what a tough, work focused vehicle should be. Exceptional towing, acceleration and torque will help you get the job done. This 1999 Ford Explorer has less than 154,705mi. This vehicle comes with an extra bonus: past service records are included.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 1 Reported Accident Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 1999 Ford Explorer Sport .

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

18 Combined MPG ( 16 City/ 21 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1FMYU22X1XUC31873

Stock: E6211528

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-05-2020