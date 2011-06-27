  1. Home
1996 Ford Explorer Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Edmunds' Expert Review

Vehicle overview

Since its introduction in 1991, the Ford Explorer has resided at the top of the sport-utility sales heap. With good reason; the Explorer combined style, comfort and room is one go-anywhere package. The modern day Country Squire, some have called it, after the segment leading station wagon of the 1950s.

Last year, Ford gave its golden child a makeover, including a new suspension, revised four-wheel drive system and dual airbags in the restyle. Four-wheel antilock brakes made the list of standard equipment in 1995 as well. What didn't make the cut was a more powerful powerplant, to do battle with the V8 Jeep Grand Cherokee and 200-horsepower V6 found in the Chevy Blazer and GMC Jimmy.

This year, Ford squeezes a 5.0-liter V8 into the engine bay of the Explorer, available in two-wheel or all-wheel drive models. Putting out 210 horsepower, the engine option includes a limited-slip differential. A long time in coming, the existence of the V8 will ensure the Explorer's position on the sales charts for years to come.

Simply stated, the Explorer is a more refined vehicle than the competition at Jeep and General Motors. The interior goes quite a ways in instilling a quality feel that is missing from the Grand Cherokee and the Blazer. An organically sweeping dashboard houses radio controls that can actually be operated without a magnifying glass. Materials feel and look rich. Rear seat comfort surpasses Chevy, and entry/exit is easier than Jeep. Explorers offer more cargo capacity than most rivals. Exterior styling is a subjective matter; we think the fender skirts on the Eddie Bauer make the Explorer look pudgy. Chrome wheels, standard on the Eddie Bauer, ought to be a treat to clean for drivers in the rust belt.

The Explorer's standard 4.0-liter V6 is the puniest engine in a domestic sport-ute. Acceleration is fine from a standstill, but step on the gas at 50 mph and not much happens. That's not good news when there's a need to pass or merge. We recommend the V8 unless your travels are limited to around-town taxi duty.

Other changes for 1996 include a revised Eddie Bauer accent color, the deletion of the standard cargo net, and the addition to the options list of an integrated child safety seat. The two-door Expedition model, which looked to us like the automotive equivalent of George Foreman after a bout with several McDonald's Big Macs, has been axed in favor of a Premium Sport Package. Let's hope the meaty fender flares went away with the Expedition moniker. Luxury-oriented Limited models get 15-inch alloy wheels and an exclusive paint color.

Unlike the reworked Chevy Blazer, Explorers retain a distinctly truck-like character, which could be either a bonus or a demerit. They're tough and solid, and easy to maneuver--though steering is a little slow and ponderous, and the body leans through tight corners. Braking is excellent, and the suspension has a compliant attitude, but Ford's sportster can bounce around, and even grow woozy over uneven surfaces.

Jeep's Grand Cherokee is more sporting in flavor and feel, while the Chevy Blazer offers excellent value. Ford's Explorer straddles the middle ground in between, providing most of what people want most of the time. Guess that's what makes it so popular.

1996 Highlights

For the 1996 Ford Explorer, the long-awaited V8 AWD versions are available in XLT, Eddie Bauer or Limited Edition flavors. An integrated child safety seat is optional, and the Expedition model has been replaced by a Premium trim package for the Sport.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1996 Ford Explorer.

5(39%)
4(43%)
3(13%)
2(4%)
1(1%)
4.2
135 reviews
Write a review
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Guess I Got One Of The Good Ones
greenmamba,04/11/2015
Eddie Bauer 4dr SUV
Bought mine with 135K back in '01. It now has over 300K and has been the perfect vehicle. Still looks fantastic, interior has a small 1 1/2 inch tear on the driver seat's side. Has never left us walking. Same transmission, water pump, rear end. The only big things replaced are a/c and radiator. Both done by me and all maintenance also.
1996 Ford Explorer XLT 5.0L V8
HeZ777,03/06/2010
I've owned this car since October 1997, buying it with about 11,000 miles. It now has over 203,000 miles and still running strong. The 302 V8 is a strong and efficient runner, with a strong and durable transmission. Pre-Ethanol highway economy 22 MPG. Post-Ethanol highway economy 18 MPG. Very practical car, tows 5500 lb loads with ease, plenty of ramp torque, and horsepower to run up hills with ease. Recurring issues: this car eats up upper/lower ball joints, water pumps, radiators. Subwoofer not a standard size. On the plus side: 190,000 miles on a fuel pump, 170,000 miles on the air conditioning system. Engine, tranny, fuel system, computer top notch reliable on this car.
Im never giving up this car!
Julian Novoa,01/15/2018
Limited 4dr SUV AWD
I own a 1996 ford explorer limited with the 5.0 302 v8. We owned it since 2001 with 37,000miles now it has 166,000 miles we take it on road trips all the time and never has left us walking. The limited trim is absolutely luxurious and the alloy limited wheels are just pure style. I recommend this car to anyone who wants a v8 and a luxurious inexpensive SUV.
Great SUV
Michael J,07/24/2010
I bought my Explorer XLT with 59k miles on it and 3 years old. It is now 14 years old with 280k miles on it. The only major repair I have had was replacing the AC 2 years ago. I think it was about 1000 to replace it. I am searching for something else now because I am worried it might be on its last leg. Who knows, it may last another 100k miles Definitely recommend an Explorer!
See all 135 reviews of the 1996 Ford Explorer
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
14 city / 20 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
160 hp @ 4200 rpm
MPG
13 city / 19 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
160 hp @ 4200 rpm
MPG
16 city / 21 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
160 hp @ 4800 rpm
MPG
12 city / 17 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
215 hp @ 4200 rpm
See all Used 1996 Ford Explorer features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Acceptable

More about the 1996 Ford Explorer

Used 1996 Ford Explorer Overview

The Used 1996 Ford Explorer is offered in the following submodels: Explorer SUV. Available styles include Eddie Bauer 4dr SUV, Limited 4dr SUV 4WD, XLT 4dr SUV, Limited 4dr SUV AWD, XLT 4dr SUV 4WD, Sport 2dr SUV, Sport 2dr SUV 4WD, Limited 4dr SUV, XLT 4dr SUV AWD, XL 4dr SUV, Eddie Bauer 4dr SUV 4WD, XL 2dr SUV 4WD, Eddie Bauer 4dr SUV AWD, XL 4dr SUV 4WD, and XL 2dr SUV.

