Used 2005 Ford Explorer for Sale Near Me

9,702 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Explorer Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 9,702 listings
  • 2005 Ford Explorer XLS in Silver
    used

    2005 Ford Explorer XLS

    208,000 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $1,999

    $2,218 Below Market
    Details
  • 2005 Ford Explorer XLS in Gold
    used

    2005 Ford Explorer XLS

    140,000 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,998

    $2,620 Below Market
    Details
  • 2005 Ford Explorer XLS in Silver
    used

    2005 Ford Explorer XLS

    211,370 miles
    1 Accident, 6 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $2,999

    $1,099 Below Market
    Details
  • 2005 Ford Explorer XLT in White
    used

    2005 Ford Explorer XLT

    190,038 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Government Use

    $2,777

    $1,107 Below Market
    Details
  • 2005 Ford Explorer XLT in Dark Blue
    used

    2005 Ford Explorer XLT

    142,118 miles
    No accidents, 6 Owners, Rental Use

    $3,495

    $1,109 Below Market
    Details
  • 2005 Ford Explorer XLT in Gold
    used

    2005 Ford Explorer XLT

    178,331 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,250

    $810 Below Market
    Details
  • 2005 Ford Explorer XLT in Silver
    used

    2005 Ford Explorer XLT

    174,000 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $3,700

    $669 Below Market
    Details
  • 2005 Ford Explorer XLT
    used

    2005 Ford Explorer XLT

    188,028 miles
    Title issue, Personal Use

    $3,500

    $414 Below Market
    Details
  • 2005 Ford Explorer XLT in Red
    used

    2005 Ford Explorer XLT

    300,434 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Rental Use

    $1,998

    $227 Below Market
    Details
  • 2005 Ford Explorer XLT in Dark Blue
    used

    2005 Ford Explorer XLT

    114,652 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $6,150

    Details
  • 2005 Ford Explorer Limited
    used

    2005 Ford Explorer Limited

    110,809 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $6,821

    Details
  • 2005 Ford Explorer XLT in Silver
    used

    2005 Ford Explorer XLT

    44,703 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $10,769

    Details
  • 2005 Ford Explorer XLT in Black
    used

    2005 Ford Explorer XLT

    87,000 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $7,599

    Details
  • 2005 Ford Explorer Eddie Bauer in Dark Blue
    used

    2005 Ford Explorer Eddie Bauer

    194,944 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,995

    Details
  • 2005 Ford Explorer XLT in Dark Blue
    used

    2005 Ford Explorer XLT

    107,493 miles
    1 Accident, 6 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $6,995

    Details
  • 2005 Ford Explorer XLT in White
    used

    2005 Ford Explorer XLT

    146,701 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,777

    Details
  • 2005 Ford Explorer XLT Sport in White
    used

    2005 Ford Explorer XLT Sport

    112,727 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Rental Use

    $5,790

    Details
  • 2005 Ford Explorer Eddie Bauer
    used

    2005 Ford Explorer Eddie Bauer

    171,921 miles
    1 Accident, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $2,000

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Ford Explorer searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 9,702 listings
  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford Explorer
  4. Used 2005 Ford Explorer

Consumer Reviews for the Ford Explorer

Read recent reviews for the Ford Explorer
Overall Consumer Rating
4.3150 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 150 reviews
  • 5
    (54%)
  • 4
    (29%)
  • 3
    (12%)
  • 2
    (5%)
  • 1
    (1%)
Very good car
Mohamed Morsy,06/26/2016
XLS 4WD 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A)
It is very stable on the road and it feels very safe to drive. However, they are lot of problems comes with that model such as the rear lift gate got stuck, transmission problem, the center lock motors problem, the paint peel from the hood and AC stopped working around 110K miles. It cost a fortune to repair these problems. Besides the battery cable got contaminated and almost burnt and requires replacement. All the aforementioned problems are general problems for this model's owners. I completely advise not to buy a used one unless you are rich enough to afford the repairs.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Ford
Explorer
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related Ford Explorer info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings