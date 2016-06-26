Used 2005 Ford Explorer for Sale Near Me

Best Auto of Manassas - Manassas / Virginia

This Ford EXPLORER XLT 4X4 LOW MILES 3RD ROW SEATS is ready and waiting for you to take it home today. If you are looking for a great low mileage EXPLORER XLT 4X4 LOW MILES 3RD ROW SEATS, you can't go wrong with this one. This Ford EXPLORER XLT 4X4 LOW MILES 3RD ROW SEATS has been smoke free since when it was new. This SUV and our other inventory goes through a MULTI-POINT INSPECTION before it is put on our lot to be sold. Our customer's safety is important to us. We guarantee that this vehicle has never suffered damage from a wreck. The powerful 4.6L 8 cyl engine accelerates strongly and more than holds its own in the toughest of traffic. The 4.6L 8 cyl will help keep your hard earned money in your pocket with its great fuel efficiency. Don't let the road dictate your drive, take control of it with this fine tuned suspension. Like the outdoors? This SUV is off-road ready to help you on your next outdoors adventure. Get all the power, safety, and convenience rolled into one with this Ford EXPLORER XLT 4X4 LOW MILES 3RD ROW SEATS. Do you hear that? Nothing, exactly. This SUV is mechanically perfect and ready for you to drive off the lot. It is obvious that the previous owner took really good care of it because the exterior finish is immaculate. Enjoy your new ride knowing the interior could pass a 'white glove' test as it has been well cared and has no damage or stains. Want to see the CARFAX? Not a problem. We provide a comprehensive CARFAX report for every vehicle on our lot. We are a CARFAX CERTIFIED dealership which means that this SUV has met all the rigorous requirements that not only we expect for every car we sell but also is fully documented by CARFAX to have a clean history behind it. As with all our SUVs that we sell, this one has an optional extended warranty available. See a salesman for more information. Best Auto of Manassas INC is conveniently located near Woodbridge. Not a single dent or scratch! Runs great and drives like new. Actual miles. Perfect family vehicle. Perfect first car!

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2005 Ford Explorer XLT with Towing Hitch, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive

14 Combined MPG ( 13 City/ 17 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1FMDU73W65UA25110

Stock: 11990

Certified Pre-Owned: No

