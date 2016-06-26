Used 2005 Ford Explorer for Sale Near Me
9,702 listings
- 208,000 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$1,999$2,218 Below Market
- 140,000 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$3,998$2,620 Below Market
- 211,370 miles1 Accident, 6 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$2,999$1,099 Below Market
- 190,038 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Government Use
$2,777$1,107 Below Market
- 142,118 milesNo accidents, 6 Owners, Rental Use
$3,495$1,109 Below Market
- 178,331 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$3,250$810 Below Market
- 174,000 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$3,700$669 Below Market
- 188,028 milesTitle issue, Personal Use
$3,500$414 Below Market
- 300,434 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Rental Use
$1,998$227 Below Market
- 114,652 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$6,150
- 110,809 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$6,821
- 44,703 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$10,769
- 87,000 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$7,599
- 194,944 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$3,995
- 107,493 miles1 Accident, 6 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$6,995
- 146,701 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$5,777
- 112,727 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$5,790
- 171,921 miles1 Accident, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$2,000
Consumer Reviews for the Ford Explorer
Read recent reviews for the Ford Explorer
See all 150 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating4.3150 Reviews
Report abuse
Mohamed Morsy,06/26/2016
XLS 4WD 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A)
It is very stable on the road and it feels very safe to drive. However, they are lot of problems comes with that model such as the rear lift gate got stuck, transmission problem, the center lock motors problem, the paint peel from the hood and AC stopped working around 110K miles. It cost a fortune to repair these problems. Besides the battery cable got contaminated and almost burnt and requires replacement. All the aforementioned problems are general problems for this model's owners. I completely advise not to buy a used one unless you are rich enough to afford the repairs.
