1994 Ford Explorer Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Edmunds' Expert Review

1994 Highlights

New wheels and a power equipment group for the Eddie Bauer model are the only changes to this year's Explorer.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1994 Ford Explorer.

5(30%)
4(47%)
3(10%)
2(11%)
1(2%)
3.9
83 reviews
Write a review
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

94 XL 4dr Explorer
steve ,04/08/2006
An awesome SUV, great off road and in the snow. Only qualms are fuel economy, stiff ride, and lack of power.
94 - year of the BEAST
Hartman,12/12/2006
I have heard negative things about Explorers but in five years have not experienced them. I get 23 mpg hwy, which makes it the perfect travel car on my Ohio-Tenn trips for school. It conquered everything I threw at it as an immature 1st time 4wd owner (seriously I'm surprised this car is not stranded in a certain mudpit in Middle Tennessee). The most comfortable car, will haul it all, routine work - brakes,belts,etc. is dirt cheap (and I am a poor college student!). I have 155,000 on it now, a third of which is my doing, without a headache. As expected, transmission wear was easily solved with Lucas trans-fix additive. An $8 bottle has worked miracles for 17k miles.
SAVED MY LIFE!!
Renn,07/23/2002
Drove mine for 4 years & 140,000 miles, no probs at all. 2 weeks ago, on the freeway, a lady tried to pass me by driving on the berm. She clipped my back tire and as a result I flipped 4/5 times. I had to be cut out of car -- but walked away with cuts and scratches -- the firemen couldn't believe how hard it was to get through the frame! All agreed it was thanks to the seatbelt and the heavy duty frame. THANKS FORD! I would buy another in a heartbeat -- if I could find one. I am amazed at the huge number you see on the road, and the small number you see for sale . . .
94Explorer
fordowner,09/26/2002
147,000 and still kicking. I've used the trcuk for Family outings, long trips, boat towing, hunting and fishing trips, other than a few sets of tires and brakes, I've replaced nothing. I'm religious about oil changes and have done them every 5,000 miles, which is inbetween what Frod recommneds for light (7,000) and Heavy (3,000) duty use, but the engine still runs strong and the A/C will still freeeze you out ! I'm about to get a 2003, so I hope I have the same experience !
See all 83 reviews of the 1994 Ford Explorer
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
14 city / 19 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
160 hp @ 4400 rpm
MPG
16 city / 20 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
160 hp @ 4400 rpm
MPG
15 city / 20 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
160 hp @ 4400 rpm
MPG
16 city / 20 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
160 hp @ 4400 rpm
See all Used 1994 Ford Explorer features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0

More about the 1994 Ford Explorer

Used 1994 Ford Explorer Overview

The Used 1994 Ford Explorer is offered in the following submodels: Explorer SUV. Available styles include Limited 4dr SUV, XL 2dr SUV, Eddie Bauer 4dr SUV 4WD, XL 4dr SUV, XL 4dr SUV 4WD, XLT 4dr SUV 4WD, Eddie Bauer 4dr SUV, XLT 4dr SUV, Eddie Bauer 2dr SUV, XL 2dr SUV 4WD, Sport 2dr SUV, Sport 2dr SUV 4WD, Limited 4dr SUV 4WD, and Eddie Bauer 2dr SUV 4WD.

What's a good price on a Used 1994 Ford Explorer?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1994 Ford Explorers are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1994 Ford Explorer for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1994 Ford Explorer.

Can't find a used 1994 Ford Explorers you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Ford Explorer for sale - 12 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $9,049.

Find a used Ford for sale - 9 great deals out of 9 listings starting at $7,652.

Find a used certified pre-owned Ford Explorer for sale - 8 great deals out of 8 listings starting at $10,914.

Find a used certified pre-owned Ford for sale - 11 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $16,536.

Should I lease or buy a 1994 Ford Explorer?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Ford lease specials
Check out Ford Explorer lease specials

