Used 2014 Ford Explorer for Sale Near Me

- 70,200 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$13,995$5,683 Below Market
A Better Way Wholesale Autos - Naugatuck / Connecticut
Price includes warranty! For sale at A Better Way Wholesale Autos - 2019 DealerRater Consumer Satisfaction Award winner - Connecticut's highest volume independent auto dealer! We have the area's largest selection of pre-owned vehicles at the lowest prices available, over 700 in stock to choose from! Financing for all credit tiers and extended warranties available. Please contact our sales department for more information about this vehicle or the rest of our inventory. Call 203-720-5600, view our website www.abwautos.com, or visit our showroom in Naugatuck, CT. Open 7 days a week!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Ford Explorer Limited with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FM5K8F81EGC24710
Stock: C24710A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 56,699 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$12,784$3,211 Below Market
Modern Auto Sales of Florida - Hollywood / Florida
Buy this car and have it delivered to your home. A live sales representative will assist you and walk you through a simple process without ever leaving your home. PREMIUM DETAIL: We go the extra mile so that your car is looking as good as new. There are a lot of specifics that we won't list here (we wash, clean, buff, paint, polish, wax, seal) but trust us when your car arrives its going to look sweet! Prior to delivery, your car will be fully detailed and sanitized for your safety. Modern Auto Sales, has over 200+ vehicles in stock and works with more Banks to help give you as many options as possible. This 2014 Ford Explorer Base 4dr SUV, is an exceptional condition inside and out, and it runs and drives like The Ultimate Driving Machine. 6 Speakers, AM/FM radio, CD player, MP3 decoder, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM Stereo w/Single-CD/MP3 Capable, Air Conditioning, Rear air conditioning, Rear window defroster, Power driver seat, Power steering, Power windows, Remote keyless entry, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Four wheels independent suspension, Speed-sensing steering, Traction control,4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Front anti-roll bar, Knee airbag, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Overhead airbag, Rear anti-roll bar, Electronic Stability Control, Delay-off headlights, Fully automatic headlights, Panic alarm, Speed control, Bumpers: body-color, Power door mirrors, Roof rack: rails only, Spoiler, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Front reading lights, Illuminated entry, Outside temperature display, Overhead console, Passenger vanity mirror, and Rear reading lights. This Dodge includes Bluetooth, Premium Wheels, Sunroof/Moonroof, Adaptive Cruise Control, and advanced airbags to help keep you and your passengers safe and secure. Our Ford Explorer is an automotive benchmark for quality and performance, you owe it to yourself to experience this masterpiece! APPLY TODAY, and allow our finance team to approve you in less than 5 minutes. We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Ford Explorer with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FM5K7B88EGA01659
Stock: A01659
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 150,547 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$9,995$2,354 Below Market
Cincinnati Used Auto Sales - Cincinnati / Ohio
THIS AWD 2014 FORD EXPLORER XLT IS IN GREAT CONDITION IN AND OUT! THIS VEHICLE INCLUDES A 3 MONTH/4500 MILE WARRANTY! ASK ABOUT OUR GREAT FINANCE OPTIONS! LOOKS AND RUNS LIKE A DREAM! HURRY IN, THIS GREAT DEAL WON'T LAST LONG! FOR MORE GREAT DEALS AND IMAGES OF THIS BEAUTIFUL VEHICLE VISIT US AT WWW.CINCINNATIUSEDAUTOSALES.COM! ASK FOR JUSTIN OR TROY!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Ford Explorer XLT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FM5K8D82EGA36040
Stock: 14115
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 80,717 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$15,000$3,224 Below Market
Midnight Racing Auto LLC - Leetsdale / Pennsylvania
2014 FORD EXPLORER XLT V6 - ALL WHEEL DRIVE - NAVIGATION SYSTEM - BLUETOOTH SYN READY - BACKUP CAMERA - PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM - PARK ASSIST - HEATED LEATHER SEATS - PANORAMIC SUNROOF - PREMIUM WHEELS - THIRD ROW SEATING - FACTORY REMOTE STARTER - KEYLESS ENTRY - ALARM SYSTEM AND MORE.... For every vehicle sold we are donating 5% of the price of the vehicle to local charities and food banks for COVID-19 disaster relief. All our vehicles get fresh Pennsylvania State and Emission inspections. We offer up to 4 years extended warranties on most vehicles call us to find out if this vehicle qualifies for a warranty. We have financing options for everyone fill out our secured credit application at www.midnightracing.com. We are located 14 miles from downtown Pittsburgh on Route 65 / Ohio River Blvd. We look forward to meeting you!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Ford Explorer XLT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FM5K8D87EGA86206
Stock: W0886206
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 36,753 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$16,588$3,558 Below Market
Sheehan Buick GMC - Lighthouse Point / Florida
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Ford Explorer XLT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FM5K7D80EGC32889
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 138,720 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseFive Star DealerGreat Deal
$10,991$1,724 Below Market
Lenz Truck Center - Fond du Lac / Wisconsin
2.0L ECOBOOST, FRONT WHEEL DRIVE, SECOND ROW BENCH SEATS, 3RD/THIRD ROW SEATING, COMFORT PACKAGE,*** DRIVER CONNECT PACKAGE,*** EQUIPMENT GROUP 202A,*** BLUETOOTH, HEATED FRONT BUCKET SEATS, DUAL POWER LEATHER SEATS, 4-WHEEL DISC BRAKES, ABS BRAKES, AM/FM RADIO: SIRIUSXM, AUTO-DIMMING REAR-VIEW MIRROR, COMPASS, DUAL ZONE ELECTRONIC TEMPERATURE, FRONT FOG LIGHTS, FULLY AUTOMATIC HEADLIGHTS, OUTSIDE TEMPERATURE DISPLAY, POWER STEERING, RADIO: AM/FM STEREO W/SINGLE CD W/PREMIUM AUDIO, REAR AIR CONDITIONING, REAR PARKING SENSORS, REAR WINDOW DEFROSTER, REAR WINDOW WIPER, REAR-VIEW CAMERA, ROOF RACK: RAILS ONLY, STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED AUDIO CONTROLS, SYNC, SYNC W/MYFORD COMMUNICATIONS/ENTERTAINMENT SYSTEM, SYNC W/MYFORD TOUCH, TILT STEERING WHEEL, TRACTION CONTROL, VARIABLY INTERMITTENT WIPERS, 6 SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, 18" PAINTED ALUMINUM WHEELS, CONTINENTAL SURECONTACT LX245/60/R18 TIRES!TAKE A LOOK AT THIS 2014 FORD EXPLORER XLT 2.0 LITER ECOBOOST FRONT WHEEL DRIVE TODAY!VIEW OUR COMPLETE INVENTORY OF AROUND 800 VEHICLES AT www.LENZTRUCK.com.All of our vehicles are Lenz Certified by passing a rigorous 125 point inspection by our certified technicians. Each vehicle is prepped cosmetically and mechanically and ready to be delivered! We can ship your truck anywhere in the United States. Contact us to find out why Lenz Truck Center is selling a lot of trucks in a very different way. EXPECT TO BE IMPRESSED! We attempt to ensure every effort is made to assure the accuracy of these ads, however, errors may occur. We will do our best to keep all information current and accurate; however the dealership should be contacted for final pricing and availability. All prices are plus any applicable state taxes and service fees.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Ford Explorer XLT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FM5K7D95EGB50021
Stock: NGB22896
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 04-27-2020
- 62,451 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$15,291$3,830 Below Market
West International Auto Sales - Miramar / Florida
Non-smoker owner, Vehicle Runs Well, Smooth ride, All records in possession, Regularly maintained, Lots of storage, Arctic cold a/c, No pets, Never driven on Snow, Done all Scheduled Maintenance, New floor mats, Spotless interior, Great first ride, Fully Loaded, Available Satellite Radio, Mint Condition, Single owner, Not seen any accidents, Family friendly, Drives great
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Ford Explorer Limited with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FM5K7F84EGB41508
Stock: Y6241
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 108,787 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$9,915$3,171 Below Market
Landmark Cadillac - Springfield / Illinois
Plan your adventure with this 2014 Ford Explorer shown in Tuxedo Black on your side. Powered by a TurboCharged 2.0 Liter EcoBoost 4 Cylinder offering tethered to a smooth-shifting 6 Speed Automatic transmission. This Front Wheel Drive SUV delivers responsive steering and smooth handling that will have you looking for reasons to get out and drive while showing off near 28mpg on the highway! The elegant cabin of this Explorer is spacious and is loaded with remarkable features. Check out the high-tech instrument panel, six-speaker stereo system, CD/MP3 player with audio input jack, power windows, comfy seats and so much more! Today's modern family requires a vehicle that can keep up with their demands and this SUV fits that bill! Ford earned top ratings in safety and it's easy to see why. Six standard airbags, SOS post-crash alert, roll stability control, and tire pressure monitoring are just a few of the features that keep you and your passengers safe. When it comes to a great versatile SUV with plenty of amenities you can't go wrong with our Explorer. You have chosen well! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! Come In and See Our Internet Department To Test Drive Your Vehicle!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Ford Explorer with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FM5K7B98EGA60512
Stock: L92370B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-17-2020
- 121,400 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental UseGreat Deal
$13,900
XIT Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Dalhart / Texas
XIT Auto in Dalhart would like the opportunity to show you how different and easy the car buying process can be. We promise a low pressure, pleasant buying experience. We look forward to hearing from you soon.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Ford Explorer Limited with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FM5K8F88EGA64437
Stock: 4437U
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-15-2020
- 66,076 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$14,995
Auto Nations Finance - Houston / Texas
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Ford Explorer XLT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FM5K7D85EGB51807
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 116,841 miles2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$13,900$2,147 Below Market
Cincy Automall - Fairfield / Ohio
TAKE A LOOK? LOW MILES? PRICED BELOW KBB? ONE OWNER? BLUETOOTH? PASSED OUR SAFETY INSPECTION? GREAT FIND? ABS brakes? Compass? Electronic Stability Control? Emergency communication system? Heated door mirrors? Illuminated entry? Low tire pressure warning? Remote Keyless Entry Single Slot CD/MP3 Player? Traction control Recent Arrival!0 Accidents Leather Power Seats Heated Seats Owner''''s Manual Floor Mats AM/FM/CD A/C ALL vehicles. FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR ALL TYPES OF CREDIT SITUATIONS. Some options are autoloaded by Vin-number and mistakes can happen. Visit Cincy AutoMall online at www.cincyautomall.com to see more pictures of this vehicle or call us at 513-717-1111 today to schedule your test drive.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Ford Explorer Limited with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FM5K7F82EGA23764
Stock: DA23764
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 115,259 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$11,796
Momentum BMW - Houston / Texas
Rear Parking Aid, Satellite Radio, MP3 Player, Bluetooth Connection, Auxiliary Audio Input, Smart Device Integration, 3rd Row Seat, Cruise Control. Momentum BMW has been serving Houston and surrounding communities for the last 25 years. In an effort to better serve our customers, we have expanded our BMW Pre-Owned department and facility. We have a boutique full of gift ideas and a showroom full of a variety of SUVs, sedans, coupes, and convertibles. We now feature the largest BMW Certified Pre-Owned inventory in Texas and have our own BMW Certified service and reconditioning center. BMW Certified technicians will carefully perform all repairs in order to give our customers the best possible product and peace of mind. We are the only BMW Dealer in Houston to be prestigiously named a Center of Excellence in 2016 by BMW, an award that represents the facilities that score in the top ten percent for Quality and Customer Service. Customer Service is our first priority and we invite you to experience the Ultimate Driving Machine at Momentum BMW the Ultimate Dealer. Please verify any information in question with Momentum BMW. Come in and enjoy a cup of coffee or tea, browse the internet and relax. Hope to see you soon.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Ford Explorer XLT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FM5K7D83EGA79621
Stock: YEGA79621
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-22-2020
- 70,248 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$15,291$3,159 Below Market
West International Auto Sales - Miramar / Florida
~~Drive today with only $990 Down! w.a.c. ~~ IF YOU WORK THEN YOU DRIVE! NO SOCIAL SECURITY NUMBER NECESSARY FOR APPROVALS.~No Social Security Customers Welcome~ Low Rates starting at 1.99% Low Monthly PaymentsBad or No Credit Accepted Bankruptcy Repos No Social NO PROBLEM Open Car Loans Accepted No Down Payment (W.A.C.) Trade-Ins Accepted~EVERYONE GETS APPROVED NO MATTER WHAT!~-We use about 30 banks, credit unions and also do in house financing. -We can report to the credit bureau to help improve your credit score.FOR FAST LOAN APPROVALS PLEASE DO THE FINANCE APPLICATION ON OUR WEBSITE UNDER THE FINANCING TAB. www.WestAutoSalesFL.comWe Speak: English, Spanish and Russian!More vehicle details: www.WestAutoSalesFL.comAddress: 4010 S State Road 7 Miramar, FL 33023Phone: (954)800-4664Website: westautosalesfl.comCall for quick answers to your questions about this vehicle (954)800-4664 Your message will always be answered by a real human — never an automated system. Pre-Sale Service and Inspection, Free Carwash, Warranty, Non-smoker owner, Vehicle Runs Well, Smooth ride, All records in possession, Regularly maintained, Lots of storage, Ice cold a/c, No pets, Never driven on Snow, Done all Scheduled Maintenance, New floor mats, Spotless interior, Great first ride, Fully Loaded, Available Satellite Radio, Mint Condition, Not seen any accidents, Family friendly, Drives great!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Ford Explorer Limited with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FM5K7F88EGB84913
Stock: 6286
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 154,155 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$10,990$2,374 Below Market
Suburban Chevrolet - Ann Arbor / Michigan
Great adventures are in your future with our Accident Free, CARFAX 1-Owner 2014 Ford Explorer XLT proudly presented in Dark Side. Powered by a 3.5 Liter V6 offering 290hp while mated to a smooth-shifting 6 Speed Automatic transmission to reward you with natural passing authority. This Front Wheel Drive owns the scene plus offers near 24mpg on the open road. The bold design turns heads with chrome accents, sunroof, streamlined molding, and an overall handsome style. Our XLT is full of luxury with beautiful leather heated front bucket seats with a six-way power drivers seat, second-row 60/40 split-fold-flat bench seat and a 50/50 split-folding third-row seat. The leather-wrapped steering wheel has five-way controls for MyFord Sync offering you the latest news, back-up camera, weather, and music through a premium eight-speaker audio system. Plenty of power points keeps everyone in the family plugged in, and rear climate control is convenient. Superb lighting and storage options make this just right for all your family road trips. Ford Explorer has airbags, SOS post-crash alert, tire pressure monitoring, reverse sensing system, and traction control. MyKey even allows you to set controls such as speed and volume for your teen drivers. What a great choice for an active lifestyle! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! Our professional and well-trained staff is ready to assist you with your automotive needs. Call us at 877-246-0606 or stop by the dealership at 3515 Jackson Road, Ann Arbor, MI to set up a test drive! We offer a wide selection of pre-owned inventory from high end specialty cars to economical around town transportation. Call today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Ford Explorer XLT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FM5K7D88EGA21875
Stock: KP2177
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-10-2020
- 110,773 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$13,488$3,150 Below Market
Car Credit - Tampa / Florida
2 YEARS FREE MAINTENANCE & GUARANTEED FINANCING with this 2014 Ford Explorer Limited Four Wheel Drive, like new in and out! clean interior, paint well kept, power locks/windows/seats working properly, Cold A/C, FM/AM/CD/AUX radio player, wheel features and more. Contact Dealer Directly! *** Our ASE master certified technicians have thoroughly inspected this vehicle inside and out and it is up to our exacting standards. You will find that all we sell at Car Credit are RELIABLE, CLEAN pre-owned vehicles at affordable prices. Check out our incredible Google reviews to read some of the wonderful things our customers had to say about their experience with us. *** NEED FINANCING? At Car Credit, THE PAST IS THE PAST! We look at who you are today, and our main goal is to work with you and your budget. We offer you hundreds of cars to choose from and FLEXIBLE DOWN PAYMENTS. We Are The Bank. We can help even if you do not have a Florida Drivers License. Call us toll free from anywhere in the USA. *** Car Credit is centrally located and easy to drive to from anywhere in Florida. We can be quickly accessed right off of I-4 or I-275. We cant wait to meet you. *** OUT OF THE AREA? We are minutes from the Tampa airport and can arrange to meet you for free at the Blue or Red terminals. We can also provide you with a free shipping quote to any location. Call us to let us help you with the details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Ford Explorer Limited with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FM5K8F80EGB28311
Stock: 1475
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 10-25-2019
- 82,796 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$16,500$1,929 Below Market
Kistler Ford Sales - Toledo / Ohio
Thank you for visiting another one of Kistler Ford's online listings! Please continue for more information on this 2014 Ford Explorer Limited with 82,796mi. The Explorer Limited is well maintained and has just 82,796mi. This low amount of miles makes this vehicle incomparable to the competition. This Ford Explorer is beautiful and the interior is clean with virtually no flaws. If you are looking for a stunning vehicle with an equally impressive entertainment package, look no further than this amazing ride. This impeccably built Ford Explorer Limited comes with a plethora of added features that have made this vehicle a unique find. These options will simply amplify the experience of owning and driving this wonderfully crafted Ford.-3.5L V6 Engine-Automatic Transmission-Keyless Entry-Remote Engine Start-Leather Interior-Navigation-Front Heated Seats-Front Cooled Seats-Rear Heated Seats-Third Row Seating-Heated Steering Wheel-BLIS-Lane Keeping System-Reverse Sensing System-Front Pass System-Active Park Assist-Class III Trailer Tow Package-Power Tailgate-Sync W/MyFord-Back-Up Camera855-610-8806 / 5555 Central Ave, Toledo, OhioAs part of our commitment to a fast, fun, and fair consumer experience at Kistler Ford we present True Market Pricing on all of our pre-owned vehicle inventory. True Market Pricing means we poll all comparable pre-owned inventories within a 300 mile radius. It ensures that EVERY customer receives the best price right up front. All of our pre-owned vehicles go through a rigorous reconditioning process to make the vehicle NEW TO YOU. Purchasing a high quality pre-owned vehicle really can be this fast, fun and fair! Check out our online reviews for yourself and see why people are choosing Kistler Ford for all of their automotive needs.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Ford Explorer Limited with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FM5K7F89EGB08858
Stock: 200512A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-29-2020
- 97,080 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$14,595$2,793 Below Market
Biltmore Motors - Miami / Florida
CARFAX One-Owner.2014 Ford Explorer XLT 3.5L 6-Cylinder SMPI DOHCWE DELIVER TO YOUR HOME OR OFFICE !!!...ALL PRICES INCLUDE $2000.00 CASH OR TRADE EQUITY. We have been serving South Florida since 1962 and have delivered only the finest quality vehicles for generations! Our long-standing relationships with our lenders give us the ability to offer some of the best financing options for our customers. Don't see the car you are looking for? Ask about our complimentary purchase program where we locate the exact vehicle you're looking for as well as optional Day One, Mile One extended warranties! We look forward to helping you get your dream car!All vehicles subject to prior sale. While we make every effort to ensure the data listed here is correct, there may be instances where some of the vehicle options or features may be listed incorrectly as we get data from multiple data sources. Please make sure to confirm the details of this vehicle with the dealer to ensure its accuracy. The dealer cannot be held liable for data that is listed incorrectly or typographical errors. All advertised prices are cash prices and do not include tax, tag/reg, title or applicable fees.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Ford Explorer XLT with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FM5K8D88EGC00519
Stock: M2702
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-13-2020
- 91,169 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$14,995
Bluebonnet Motors - New Braunfels / Texas
Heated Leather Seats, 3rd Row Seat, NAV, Flex Fuel, Rear Air, 4x4, RADIO: VOICE ACTIVATED NAVIGATION SYS. EQUIPMENT GROUP 202A, POWER LIFTGATE, CHARCOAL BLACK, LEATHER-TRIMMED HEATED BUCKET SEATS, WHEELS: 20" POLISHED ALUMINUM . Call Us Today!KEY FEATURES INCLUDEThird Row Seat, 4x4, Rear Air, Flex Fuel. Rear Spoiler, Privacy Glass, Keyless Entry, Child Safety Locks, Steering Wheel Controls.OPTION PACKAGESEQUIPMENT GROUP 202A Rearview Camera, Dual Zone Electronic Temperature, Driver Connect Package, meteorite black center-stack, SYNC w/MyFord Touch, 2 driver configurable 4.2" color LCD displays in cluster, 8" LCD color touch-screen in center, (2) USB ports, SD card reader, audio/video input jacks (deletes auxiliary input jack) and 5-way controls located on steering wheel, SYNC w/MyFord Communications/Entertainment System Voice-activated, 911 Assist, VHR, SYNC Services, AppLink, Bluetooth, steering wheel controls USB port, auxiliary input jack, traffic reports, GPS based turn-by-turn directions and information services, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Comfort Package, Radio: AM/FM Stereo w/Single, WHEELS: 20" POLISHED ALUMINUM Tires: P255/50R20 AS BSW, RADIO: VOICE ACTIVATED NAVIGATION SYSTEM in-dash screen, single CD/MP3 player, SD card for map and POI storage, premium audio system w/8 speakers and integrated SIRIUS Travel Link, Note: SIRIUS Travel Link, Service not available in Alaska/Hawaii, LEATHER-TRIMMED HEATED BUCKET SEATS 10-way power driver seat w/power recline and lumbar, 6-way power front passenger seat w/manual recline and lumbar and 4-way driver and front-passenger head restraints (2-way when DVD headrest are ordered 50R or 50S). Ford XLT with White Platinum Metallic Tri-Coat exterior and Charcoal Black interior features a V6 Cylinder Engine with 290 HP at 6500 RPM*.Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Ford Explorer XLT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FM5K8D82EGC46184
Stock: UGC46184
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-08-2020
