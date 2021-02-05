  1. Home
2022 Ford Explorer

Release Date: Fall 2021
Estimated Price: Starting at $34,000 (estimated)
2022 Ford Explorer
  • No significant changes expected for 2022
  • Part of the sixth Explorer generation introduced for 2020
2022 Ford Explorer Review
by the Edmunds Experts
02/05/2021

What is the Ford Explorer?

Over the past few years, Ford has done an extensive overhaul of much of its lineup. The Ford Explorer — one of the most popular and recognizable SUVs in history — benefited from a full redesign in 2020. This full-size SUV sits near the top of Ford's lineup, slotting just under the truck-based Expedition. The redesign shifted the Explorer to a rear-wheel-drive platform, giving the Explorer impressive tow ratings and improved handling, especially when fitted with Ford's turbocharged EcoBoost V6 engine.

The Explorer is available with all the latest in-car tech and driver aids Ford has to offer. The offerings range from adaptive cruise control and blind-spot monitoring to a slick infotainment system and a tablet-sized touchscreen navigation and infotainment system. With seating for up to seven passengers and a spacious cargo area, the Explorer provides plenty of utility, too. It's not all sunny, though. Prices can reach eye-watering levels when you add options, and parts of the interior feel cheap considering the Explorer's cost. It's also not as quiet and comfortable on the highway as we'd like.

The Explorer has a lot of tough competition. We think the Kia Telluride is one of the best vehicles on sale today, and its corporate twin the Hyundai Palisade isn't far behind. The Honda Pilot is well worth a look too.

Edmunds says

The Ford Explorer feels relatively fresh after its redesign, and we don't expect Ford to make any significant changes for 2022. It's still missing that last bit of polish we expect, but few other SUVs can match its performance and towing capabilities.

