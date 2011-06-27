Vehicle overview

Throughout nearly all of the 1990s, the Ford Explorer was on top of the world. The sport-utility vehicle craze was in full swing and the Explorer was the unofficial family car of suburban families everywhere. But a lot's happened since the glory days of traditional SUVs, Seinfeld and boy bands. Higher gas prices and fierce competition from more space- and fuel-efficient crossovers have reduced the appeal of Ford's former star. Yet with its manageable midsize dimensions, useful three rows of seating and impressive road manners, we're not quite ready to bid the 2009 Ford Explorer "Bye, Bye, Bye."

As a truck-based body-on-frame SUV, the Explorer offers a few advantages over unibody crossovers. Notably, these include greater towing capacity and, on four-wheel-drive versions, a dual-range transfer case with a low gear for greater off-road capability. This year, added trailer sway control, which works in concert with the stability control system, keeps things rolling straight and true. But even if you don't plan on towing a Fleetwood camping trailer, we still consider the Explorer one of the best-handling truck-based SUVs on the market, and its smooth, quiet highway ride makes it a natural road-trip candidate. In addition, the availability of Sirius Travel Link for the navigation system helps bring the Explorer up to date with current traffic conditions, gas prices at nearby stations and even sports scores and movie listings.

But in other ways, the Explorer is showing its age. The base V6, for example, has only 210 horsepower, and the 4WD Explorer only achieves fuel mileage of 15 mpg combined. Compare that to the roomier GMC Acadia crossover, whose V6 sports 288 hp and yields 18 mpg combined. Of course there's always the Explorer's available 292-hp V8, but even that engine lacks the low-end pull of competitors' V8s, and increasingly, their V6s as well.

For buyers who don't need the quickest or most fuel-efficient SUV on the block, the 2009 Ford Explorer is an impressive package. It's comfortable enough to serve carpool duty, yet rugged enough to handle a 7,000-pound camper or the dirt trail leading to your secluded mountain hideaway. Those last two points are important, because truck-based SUVs like the Explorer are best suited to people who really need them. For family-minded buyers who need copious amounts of cargo and passenger space, a crossover SUV is a better fit.