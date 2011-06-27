  1. Home
2007 Ford Explorer Review

Pros & Cons

  • Excellent ride and handling characteristics for a truck-based SUV, spacious and quiet interior with user-friendly layout, standard stability control system and integrated rollover sensor.
  • Engines are weaker than competitors' offerings, some low-grade interior materials, poor expected resale value.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Although engine performance is mediocre, the midsize 2007 Ford Explorer deserves consideration from anyone shopping for a traditional SUV, thanks to its superb road manners, long list of safety features and usable seating in all three rows.

Vehicle overview

In its late-20th-century heyday, the Ford Explorer outsold both the Toyota Camry and the Honda Accord. As far as consumers were concerned, its taller ride height, spacious cargo hold and all-weather versatility made it the perfect family vehicle. Unfortunately, the rollover accident scare during the summer of 2000 cast a pall over the Explorer nameplate and turned off potential buyers despite the fact that the third-generation model (2002-present) was a much safer vehicle -- and roomier to boot. Sales eventually recovered with the help of incentives and positive word of mouth, but these days the Explorer has a lot more competition. In addition to its many truck-based peers, numerous car-based crossover SUVs now occupy this price range, and many of them are just as family-friendly as the Explorer while offering better fuel economy and more upscale accommodations.

This doesn't mean the 2007 Ford Explorer wouldn't be a good choice, especially if you need three rows of usable seating in a midsize SUV body. Ford made substantial upgrades to the Explorer for the 2006 model year that refined its already impressive road manners. We consider it one of the best-handling truck-based SUVs on the market, and its smooth, quiet highway ride makes it a natural road trip candidate.

A long list of standard equipment doesn't hurt either, and important safety features like front-seat side airbags, first- and second-row side curtain airbags and AdvanceTrac stability control are all included. Some buyers might lament the fact that the side curtain airbags don't extend back to the third row, but the Explorer offers an additional feature that many of its competitors don't have: Roll Stability Control. Pioneered by Volvo, this system uses a gyro sensor to identify a potential rollover situation and activates AdvanceTrac to try to avoid it.

Other than its typically low resale value, the Ford Explorer's main weakness regards its engine output. The base V6 engine makes just 210 horsepower, a low number for this class, and the engine isn't especially refined. The optional V8 is smoother and puts up more impressive numbers -- 292 hp, 300 pound-feet of torque -- but lacks the bottom-end pull of competitors' V8s and, increasingly, their V6s as well.

For buyers who aren't concerned about having the quickest SUV in the neighborhood, the 2007 Ford Explorer offers an impressive package. It's comfortable enough to use for carpool duty during the week, yet rugged enough to handle a 7000-pound trailer or the dirt trail to the cabin on the weekend. Although we encourage family-minded buyers to check out the many alternatives in this price range, including car-based utes, wagons and minivans, Ford's Explorer remains a solid pick for those who need the capability of a traditional SUV.

2007 Ford Explorer models

A four-door midsize SUV, the 2007 Ford Explorer is available in XLT, Eddie Bauer and Limited trim levels. The XLT seats five and comes with 16-inch alloy wheels, air-conditioning, a CD stereo with an input jack for MP3 players, cruise control and full power accessories. Eddie Bauer models provide two-tone paint, 17-inch alloy wheels, running boards, leather upholstery, a power adjustable driver seat, heated front seats, faux wood interior trim and an auto-dimming rearview mirror. The top-line Limited comes with monochromatic paint, 18-inch alloy wheels, dual-zone automatic climate control (with a separate rear air conditioner), a manually folding third-row seat (for seven-passenger capacity), a power front passenger seat, seat memory for the driver, an upgraded audio system with an in-dash CD changer and steering-wheel-mounted controls, a leather-wrapped steering wheel and heated exterior mirrors.

Major options include a third-row seat (with or without a power-fold feature), second-row captain's chairs, a navigation system, a rear seat DVD entertainment system, a sunroof, Sirius satellite radio and a Class III/IV towing package.

2007 Highlights

After last year's major upgrades, the 2007 Ford Explorer sees only minor equipment changes. The base XLS trim level is deleted, and all Explorers now come with an input jack for MP3 players and revised interior door handles. All models can now be equipped with a navigation system and heated windshield, and the optional rear entertainment system gets a larger screen. Power retractable running boards are a new option for Eddie Bauer and Limited models, while XLT buyers can get the Ironman Package, which provides a monochromatic black exterior and two-tone leather seats. Ford has extended drivetrain warranty coverage to five years/60,000 miles.

Performance & mpg

The base engine is a 4.0-liter V6 good for 210 hp and 254 lb-ft of torque. Optional on all models is a 4.6-liter V8 engine with 292 hp and 300 lb-ft of torque. A five-speed automatic transmission is standard with the V6 engine, and the V8 comes matched to a six-speed automatic. Buyers have their choice of two-wheel drive or a four-wheel-drive system (with a push-button transfer case) with either engine. Properly equipped, a V8 2WD Explorer can tow 7300 pounds. A 4WD Explorer equipped with the V8 takes about 9 seconds to reach 60 mph. For comparison, a V8-equipped Toyota 4Runner can perform this feat in the mid 7-second range, as can a Nissan Pathfinder, which only comes with a V6.

Safety

All major safety equipment is standard on the 2007 Ford Explorer, including four-wheel antilock disc brakes, a stability control system, front seat-mounted side airbags, first- and second-row side curtain airbags (optional on the XLT) and a tire-pressure monitoring system. The stability control system includes an important feature called Roll Stability Control (RSC), which uses a gyro sensor to calculate the SUV's roll speed and angle. If RSC determines a rollover is imminent, it activates the regular stability control to help avoid it. A reverse parking-sensing system is standard on the Limited and optional on other trims. Oddly, adjustable pedals are available on the XLT and Eddie Bauer but not the Limited, because they're incompatible with its seat memory feature. Optional on all Explorers is a heated windshield, a worthwhile item for families who take wintertime road trips.

The Ford Explorer earned a perfect five stars in all frontal- and side-impact crash tests conducted by the NHTSA, as well as the top rating of "Good" in IIHS' frontal-offset crash testing.

Driving

Any Explorer is a joy to drive, as truck-based SUVs go. Taking much of the credit for this praise is the rear independent suspension, which provides a smooth ride and keeps the wheels planted on rough pavement. Steering is surprisingly responsive and the brakes inspire confidence through a firm and progressive pedal. Power from either the V6 or V8 engine is adequate, though most buyers will prefer the V8's extra helping of low-end torque and refinement.

Interior

Last year's upgrades provided a cosmetic makeover for the Explorer's traditionally bland cabin. Materials quality is still mediocre, but a sharp set of gauges, a shapely steering wheel and gear selector, and various two-tone color schemes make this workaday SUV feel a little more upscale than before. It's feasible to carry two adults in the third-row seats, but choosing the third-row option slightly reduces the available cargo space and results in a not-quite-flat load floor. Seven-passenger Explorers max out at 83.7 cubic feet of cargo space, while five-passenger versions offer 85.8 cubic feet. Notably, the 60/40 sections of the second-row bench seat recline only if your Explorer has a third-row seat. The "quad seating" option on Eddie Bauer and Limited models drops passenger capacity to six and places reclining captain's chairs in the second row with a storage console between them.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2007 Ford Explorer.

5(59%)
4(31%)
3(6%)
2(1%)
1(3%)
4.4
52 reviews
Write a review
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

The 200K Explorer
D G,09/20/2015
XLT 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A)
Bought this vehicle new in 2007. I've had to do very few repairs and have had the oil changed every 5,000 miles. I took over changing oil at around 120,000 miles and started with synthetic oil. As of writing this review, I have just over 200K on this vehicle and did an oil change on it yesterday. All in all, this has been, and continues to be a very solid and reliable vehicle. The only repairs I have needed to do so far are replace the thermostat bypass hose, replace upper and lower thermostat housings, and replace the front and rear wheel bearings. I have had a coolant leak for some time now. I'm not sure where it is going, but I keep filling the overflow tank to keep a proper level in it. Yesterdays oil change was not normal though. The oil was congealed inside, therefore I figured out where the coolant is going. I would have expected the oil to get milky, but apparently the gold coolant that Ford uses does not do this, and normally the vehicle gets driven far enough every day to bring the engine up to proper operating temperatures. I pulled the oil pan off and cleaned out what I could. At this point, I will continue to run the vehicle until the engine gives up. I will switch to regular high mileage non-synthetic oil and increase the oil change frequencies to 3,000 miles. I will pull the oil pan off as needed to clean out the sump to keep the oil pump pick up screen clear. I would say that if I had to do it over again, I would get the V8 and not the V6. The V8 would be easier to work on. The V6, although a great engine with more than enough torque, has a cam chain and chain driven oil pump on the back side of the engine that require the engine to be pulled to service them. I mention this because I also found a piece of chain tensioner in yesterdays oil change. Whether it is from a cam chain tensioner or the oil pump drive chain tensioner is unclear, but I'm sure I will find out soon enough. This was also my first 4WD vehicle. The 4WD has only been needed a handful of times since purchased, but I try to exercise the system at least every six months to make sure everything still works. So far I've had no problems with either the 4WD system or the Stabilitrac Traction System in it. Under the performance category, I gave road handling and transmission OK ratings. It's an SUV, so road handling is low on the list anyway, but it does a pretty good job. The transmission has always been a bit twitchy, but has not exhibited any of the failures of the earlier model sealed transmissions. I gave the overall rating 5 stars. 8 years, 200,000 miles, and many miles of vacation memories. Hopefully, it will last a few more months, at which point I can start car shopping again 9/21/17 Update: 230,000 miles and still going. Cam chains are noisy, so we don't use this vehicle for long distance driving, but it continues to start and run. It burns no oil, and I still have to add coolant, but the Explorer continues to perform.
Good vehicle but showing its age
Mark P.,07/04/2018
XLT 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A)
This Ford explorer has been a nice little SUV. It has not suffered any major mechanical failures. Just small things like tire pressure sensor failure, air conditioning failure. The 4.0 engine is very peppy and accelerates the vehicle well. I really liked the 7 passenger seating. Its getting older now and lots of little things are failing . The engine and transmission are still strong. The body has held up well, and still no signs of any rust problems on the body. It still looks very good for its age.
Very Nice Truck!
NSGF,06/13/2010
Owned this truck for almost a year now, and am overall very impressed. The ride is amazing for an SUV this size, the power for the v6 is decent, plenty of power for everyday driving or on the highway. The ride is very smooth even on cruise control at 80-85. The fuel economy for most people's driving habits is about 15 around town and 19-20 highway. If you drive fuel consciously, I am able to get 17 around town and 22 highway. Very roomy, third row can fit two grown adults with ease. Plenty of cargo space, great for towing, better than average stock sound system. Good looking truck inside and out. I highly recommend this truck!
Limited 4X4 V8, '07
suvfan,01/09/2007
Pick up the truck 2 days ago. During the first 2 days of ownership, I have to say that we enjoy the truck very much, quiet, smooth, wonderful stereo (audiophile) equipment, user friendly DVD and fully integrated Nav system. Independent suspension is probably one of the best in the market. Ventilated disks are very responsive. The award winning V8 definitely deserves its reputation as one of the top 10 engine of the world. The gas mileage is the same as Duratec V6 and is better than most trucks in the market including Japanese competitors.
See all 52 reviews of the 2007 Ford Explorer
Write a review

Features & Specs

See all Used 2007 Ford Explorer features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover3 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Poor
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2007 Ford Explorer

Used 2007 Ford Explorer Overview

The Used 2007 Ford Explorer is offered in the following submodels: Explorer SUV. Available styles include Eddie Bauer 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A), XLT 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A), Eddie Bauer 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A), XLT 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A), Eddie Bauer 4dr SUV 4WD (4.6L 8cyl 6A), Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (4.6L 8cyl 6A), Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A), XLT 4dr SUV 4WD (4.6L 8cyl 6A), Eddie Bauer 4dr SUV (4.6L 8cyl 6A), Limited 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A), Limited 4dr SUV (4.6L 8cyl 6A), and XLT 4dr SUV (4.6L 8cyl 6A).

What's a good price on a Used 2007 Ford Explorer?

Price comparisons for Used 2007 Ford Explorer trim styles:

  • The Used 2007 Ford Explorer Eddie Bauer is priced between $5,792 and$7,995 with odometer readings between 146147 and198719 miles.
  • The Used 2007 Ford Explorer XLT is priced between $5,900 and$10,895 with odometer readings between 104092 and142027 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2007 Ford Explorers are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2007 Ford Explorer for sale near. There are currently 8 used and CPO 2007 Explorers listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $5,792 and mileage as low as 104092 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2007 Ford Explorer.

Can't find a used 2007 Ford Explorers you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Ford Explorer for sale - 11 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $13,009.

Find a used Ford for sale - 1 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $20,272.

Find a used certified pre-owned Ford Explorer for sale - 8 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $15,902.

Find a used certified pre-owned Ford for sale - 6 great deals out of 6 listings starting at $20,045.

Should I lease or buy a 2007 Ford Explorer?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Ford lease specials
Check out Ford Explorer lease specials

