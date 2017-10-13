Used 2017 Ford Explorer for Sale Near Me
- 21,200 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$23,995$5,926 Below Market
A Better Way Wholesale Autos - Naugatuck / Connecticut
Price includes warranty! For sale at A Better Way Wholesale Autos - 2019 DealerRater Consumer Satisfaction Award winner - Connecticut's highest volume independent auto dealer! We have the area's largest selection of pre-owned vehicles at the lowest prices available, over 700 in stock to choose from! Financing for all credit tiers and extended warranties available. Please contact our sales department for more information about this vehicle or the rest of our inventory. Call 203-720-5600, view our website www.abwautos.com, or visit our showroom in Naugatuck, CT. Open 7 days a week!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Ford Explorer XLT with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FM5K8D82HGB02963
Stock: B02963A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 20,410 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$23,495
North Park Lincoln - San Antonio / Texas
Excellent Condition, ONLY 20,612 Miles! NAV, 3rd Row Seat, Heated Leather Seats, Back-Up Camera, Turbo, Onboard Communications System, Rear Air, Alloy Wheels, WHEELS: 18" PAINTED ALUMINUM, EQUIPMENT GROUP 202A. . Call Us Today!KEY FEATURES INCLUDEThird Row Seat, Rear Air, Back-Up Camera, Onboard Communications System. Rear Spoiler, Privacy Glass, Keyless Entry, Child Safety Locks, Steering Wheel Controls.OPTION PACKAGESEQUIPMENT GROUP 202A Dual-Zone Electronic Automatic Temperature Ctrl, Driver Connect Package, SYNC 3 Communications & Entertainment System, enhanced voice recognition, 8" LCD capacitive touchscreen in center stack w/swipe capability, pinch-to-zoom capability included when equipped w/available voice-activated touchscreen navigation system, AppLink, 911 Assist, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, 2 smart-charging multimedia USB ports (1 replaces the front center floor console powerpoint port), Note: SYNC AppLink lets you control some of your favorite compatible mobile apps w/your voice, It is compatible w/select smartphone platforms, Commands may vary by phone and AppLink software, 2 Driver Configurable 4.2" Color LCD Displays Located in instrument cluster, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Forward, XLT TECHNOLOGY FEATURE BUNDLE Voice-Activated Touchscreen Navigation System, pinch-to-zoom capability, SiriusXM Traffic and Travel Link, Note: SiriusXM Traffic and Travel Link includes a , Service not available in Alaska or Hawaii, SiriusXM audio and data services each require a subscription sold separately, or as a package, by Sirius XM Radio Inc, If you decide to continue service after your trial, the subscription plan you choose will automatically renew thereafter and you will be charged according to your chosen payment method at then-current rates, Fees and taxes apply, To cancel you must call SiriusXM at 1-866-635-2349 Non-Smoker vehicle, Low Miles, Navigation and Multimedia System CARFAX 1-OwnerPlease confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Ford Explorer XLT with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FM5K7DHXHGB62578
Stock: PGB62578
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-01-2020
- 26,064 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$24,875$6,786 Below Market
Certified Luxury Motors of Valley Stream - Valley Stream / New York
Customer satisfaction and selling quality Certified Pre-owned vehicles with guaranteed clean carfax for your peace of mind. We have excellent relationship with our Nationwide lenders and Credit unions to get you approved at the lowest rate available, Guaranteed Approval Regardless of your past negative credit history, Please make appointment immediately and take advantage of our reduced prices today while this promotion last, Please come and test drive the vehicle of your choice and be prepared to drive home in 60 minutes, We have reduced our profit margin to the lowest by offering our customers hassle-free Non-Negotiable One fixed price, We believe in Full transparency, You can have Zero down or more down your choice, Must finance when applicable and take same-day delivery. Monthly payments are only estimates derived from the vehicle price and do not include Down payment, Your local sales tax, Title, Plates, & Dmv prep fees Our focused sales process with complete honesty and integrity has earned us an A+ rating with BBB. For our bi-lingual customers, Se Habla Espanol.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Ford Explorer XLT with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FM5K8D85HGC50265
Stock: C0794-P
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-04-2020
- 26,600 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$18,495$4,495 Below Market
A Better Way Wholesale Autos - Naugatuck / Connecticut
Price includes warranty! For sale at A Better Way Wholesale Autos - 2019 DealerRater Consumer Satisfaction Award winner - Connecticut's highest volume independent auto dealer! We have the area's largest selection of pre-owned vehicles at the lowest prices available, over 700 in stock to choose from! Financing for all credit tiers and extended warranties available. Please contact our sales department for more information about this vehicle or the rest of our inventory. Call 203-720-5600, view our website www.abwautos.com, or visit our showroom in Naugatuck, CT. Open 7 days a week!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Ford Explorer with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FM5K8BH9HGC44164
Stock: C44164A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 83,420 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$18,777$5,751 Below Market
Unique Auto Import - Dumfries / Virginia
Feel right at home behind the wheel of this Ford Explorer. You will find yourself at ease knowing that this previous, and only owner took meticulous care of this beauty. The odometer can speak volumes on a vehicle's reliance and this Explorer's low mileage will assure you of its solid dependence. This Ford Explorer has been smoke free since when it was new. It has also been meticulously maintained, and we have the complete SERVICE HISTORY to prove it. This SUV has passed a rigorous, MULTI-POINT INSPECTION and reconditioning process before being offered for sale. You will be completely satisfied with its quality. Anything meant to stand the test of time must first be built upon a solid foundation. Without a shred of doubt, we guarantee that this vehicle's foundation has not been compromised by any structural damage.Whether hauling a heavy load or accelerating up to highway speeds, the 3.5L V6 DOHC 24V engine is more than up to the task. The 3.5L V6 DOHC 24V engine gets great gas mileage and performs well on the highway. The sport wheels and road hugging suspension make handling those curves a breeze. If you like to take your vehicles out for a rough off-road trek then this Ford Explorer is perfect for you as it is ready off the lot to do some serious adventuring. We can't think of any reasons that your vehicle shouldn't pamper you. This Ford Explorer will give you the luxury that everyone wants. This Ford Explorer comes fully equipped with all the power, convenience and safety options that you expect in a SUV of this caliber.This SUV has undergone a painstakingly thorough inspection ensuring it exceeds mechanical standards. We know you want a vehicle that looks good. This SUV has been well maintained and is flawless. Enjoy your new ride knowing the interior could pass a 'white glove' test as it has been well cared and has no damage or stains. Every major mechanical system has been inspected and found to be in good working order. Unless you plan on driving this one straight into a mud pit you won't have to worry about any exterior maintenance for quite some time. The interior is in sufficient condition for a used vehicle with no major damage like tears, rips, or stains.Ask about getting a free CARFAX report on this or any other vehicle that we have for sale. CARFAX is the #1 trusted provider of vehicle history information in North America and we are proud to be a CARFAX CERTIFIED dealer. Each vehicle that we sell comes with not only our assurance of satisfaction but is also guaranteed to have a clean title history by CARFAX. This SUV is a one-owner vehicle according to the report by CARFAX, which we run on every vehicle that we sell. Want to see the AutoCheck? Not a problem. We provide a comprehensive AutoCheck report for every vehicle on our lot. Our AutoCheck CERTIFIED dealership is dedicated to ensuring that you not only drive away happy but confident that the vehicle you are purchasing stands up to AutoCheck's rigorous standards. A lot can happen between owners and AutoCheck backs us up when we say that this SUV has only had one previous owner.Like with most of our inventory, a STANDARD WARRANTY applies to this SUV. We have an optional extended warranty program available for an incredibly low price. Don't hesitate to ask. Want a new car? Have bad credit or no credit? Not a problem! We here at UNIQUE AUTO IMPORT offer GUARANTEED FINANCING on our inventory and will get you approved for this SUV. With approved credit we can provide you a vehicle with low monthly payments and no hassle. Want a great deal? This SUV has been set under the BLUE BOOK value and won't last long.Come swing by today and check out this great deal, we are only minutes from Herndon!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Ford Explorer XLT with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FM5K8D80HGC59438
Stock: C59438
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 15,235 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$30,500$4,399 Below Market
Price Pro - Maumee / Ohio
4x4, Navigation System, Heated+Cooled Leather, Leather Seats, Dual Sunroof, Backup Camera, Bluetooth, 3rd Row Seating. Why pay Retail!! When you can buy slightly above wholesale every day? At Price Pro, we pride ourselves on our ability to sell quality vehicles at prices no other dealerships can beat. We maintain a very low profit margin on our entire inventory. Our no hassle, no haggle buying experience makes purchasing your vehicle easy, with our unbeatable prices that are clearly posted! We will gladly show you our state of the art pricing process and the price at which competitors are selling the same vehicle. All of our vehicles are priced consistently lower than traditional dealerships. While other dealerships may occasionally have lower prices, those vehicles are aged, not serviced, and unsalable and cannot be compared to our high quality vehicles. Buy with complete confidence with our FREE complementary Experian Autocheck Vehicle History Report, available on our website. All of our vehicles are carefully inspected, serviced, and reconditioned offsite at our massive 30,000 sq ft, 17-acre facility. We take reconditioning to the next level and meet or exceed expectations used at traditional dealerships. In addition to providing the highest quality vehicle at the lowest price around, we also offer instant financing with the ability to match the best rates in town. We also want and accept any and all trades or we will even buy your vehicle outright. Save thousands shopping at Price Pro! Call Today (419) 794-5060
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Ford Explorer Limited with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FM5K8F86HGB48891
Stock: 14196D
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-15-2020
- 30,200 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$22,995$4,678 Below Market
A Better Way Wholesale Autos - Naugatuck / Connecticut
Price includes warranty! For sale at A Better Way Wholesale Autos - 2019 DealerRater Consumer Satisfaction Award winner - Connecticut's highest volume independent auto dealer! We have the area's largest selection of pre-owned vehicles at the lowest prices available, over 700 in stock to choose from! Financing for all credit tiers and extended warranties available. Please contact our sales department for more information about this vehicle or the rest of our inventory. Call 203-720-5600, view our website www.abwautos.com, or visit our showroom in Naugatuck, CT. Open 7 days a week!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Ford Explorer XLT with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FM5K8D80HGB02945
Stock: B02945A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 15,281 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$28,500$4,513 Below Market
Automax Pre-owned Framingham - Framingham / Massachusetts
Only 15k Miles, Like New - AWD / 4x4 XLT Premium Edition - Blue Jeans Metallic exterior on Ebony Black Leather interior with Navigation / GPS / NAV, Dual Panoramic Sunroof / Moonroof, Back Up Camera, Remote Start, Push Button Start, Heated Seats, Bluetooth Smartphone Integration, Heated Steering Wheel w/ Media Controls, Premium Sport Alloy Wheels, Power Tailgate, Spacious 3RD Row Seating, Blind Spot Warning, and so much more. Extremely well equipped, well maintained, 1-Owner clean Carfax, and meticulously clean inside and out. Beautiful 2017 Ford Explorer 4WD with only 15k miles, very well taken care of and it shows... AutoMax Pre-owned is a BBB Accredited Business with an A+ Rating. We offer factory direct cars at factory direct prices! We offer bumper to bumper extended warranties on all of our vehicles for up to 5 years or 100,000 miles. We also accept all trades and offer competitive financing options with very low rates. We are conveniently located just 20 minutes from Boston and 20 minutes from Worcester right on RT 9 in Framingham, RT 85 in Marlborough, and on Washington Street in Attleboro MA. Former Lease Vehicle. Prices are subject to change without notice. All advertised prices exclude taxes, registration fees, and $599 dealer documentation fee. The information contained herein is deemed reliable but not guaranteed. Dealer is not responsible for any misprint involving the description of vehicles, it is the sole responsibility of the buyer to physically inspect and verify such information and condition prior to purchasing.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Ford Explorer XLT with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FM5K8D87HGB12162
Stock: B12162
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-25-2020
- 74,888 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$18,777$4,927 Below Market
Cardinal Buick GMC - Belleville / Illinois
$49 Down Payment On All Pre-Owned Vehicles With Approved Credit! *LEATHER*, *GREAT CONDITION*, *ONE-OWNER*, REMOTE START, *POWER SEAT*, *CRUISE CONTROL*, *POWER LIFTGATE*, *NON-SMOKER*, *THIRD ROW SEATS*, Explorer XLT, 4D Sport Utility, 2.3L I4 EcoBoost, FWD. Don't see the exact vehicle you like, no problem! We have multiple locations we can source inventory from. This allows us to stock all makes and models with all price ranges in mind from $5,000 cars and up. We can find exactly what you are looking for rather its a certified preowned you are looking for or specific options you desire such as 4WD AWD sunroof moonroof back up camera remote start leather seats heated cooled seats Navigation steering wheel controls and much more. Cardinal Buick GMC is the fastest growing dealership in the country including the neighboring cities of O'fallon, Wood River, Columbia Illinois, along with St. Louis Missouri, Tower Grove, Downtown, South County, Affton, and Webster Groves. We also specialize in credit repair through our easy financing with little or no down payment. Come see what the new Cardinal Buick GMC is all about. We make every attempt to ensure accurate pricing, and options on every vehicle. Dealer is not responsible for computer errors, human errors, or third party errors, and reserve the right to change prices if such error occurs. Call us at 618-233--0303. See salesperson for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Ford Explorer XLT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FM5K7DH4HGC67861
Stock: A3768
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-19-2020
- certified
2017 Ford Explorer XLT15,880 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$29,888$3,983 Below Market
Performance Ford East Hanover - East Hanover / New Jersey
FORD CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED! 7 YEAR, 100,000 MILE WARRANTY! Call us at (888) 435-9961ONE OWNER, CERTIFIED WARRANTY, BACK-UP CAMERA, 4X4, LEATHER, NAVIGATION, BLUETOOTH, MOONROOF, REAR PARKING AID, DVD ENTERTAINMENT, MP3 Player, BLIND SPOT MONITORING, CHILD LOCKS, NO ACCIDENTS on CARFAX, 10 SERVICE RECORDS FOUND ON CARFAX, 3RD ROW SEAT, KEYLESS ENTRY, SAT RADIO, 20' WHEELS, ALLOY WHEELS.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Ford Explorer XLT with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FM5K8D84HGA39963
Stock: F8608
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 02-06-2020
- 34,212 milesGreat Deal
$19,990$4,287 Below Market
AutoNation Ford Margate - Margate / Florida
Engine: 2.3L I-4 Ecoboost 3rd Row Seat Ruby Red Metallic Tinted Clearcoat Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Ebony Black; Unique Cloth Bucket Seats Equipment Group 200A This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. This Ford includes: FRONT & REAR FLOOR LINERS Floor Mats EBONY BLACK, UNIQUE CLOTH BUCKET SEATS Cloth Seats Power Passenger Seat Power Driver Seat Passenger Adjustable Lumbar Driver Adjustable Lumbar Bucket Seats EQUIPMENT GROUP 200A RUBY RED METALLIC TINTED CLEARCOAT ENGINE: 2.3L 4 Cylinder Engine Tires - Front All-Season Gasoline Fuel Turbocharged Tires - Rear All-Season *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* When you purchase a vehicle with the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, you're getting what you paid for. This Ford Explorer offers all the comforts of a well-optioned sedan with the utility you demand from an SUV. This low mileage Ford Explorer has barely been touched. It's the next best thing to buying new. More information about the 2017 Ford Explorer: The Ford Explorer has been rated one of the safest utility vehicles at any size or price; it's the first vehicle in the world to offer rear inflatable seatbelts. Curve control -- a more advanced version of electronic stability control -- is also a Ford exclusive. Ford's MyKey system helps parents manage the teen drivers in the family. The Explorer also stands out for being one of the greenest choices available. Ford claims best-in-class gas mileage for non-hybrids and notes that the Explorer EcoBoost will go 20 percent farther on a gallon of gas than the Honda Pilot. Interesting features of this model are EcoBoost engine provides good mileage, good value, Quiet interior, world-class safety features, and excellent ride quality AutoNation Certified Vehicle - comes with an additional warranty backed by the strength of EVERY AutoNation Location. When this car came in it was nearly mint. Buy with Confidence and enjoy a 5 Day /250- MILE Money Back Guarantee. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Ford Explorer XLT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FM5K7DH7HGA31852
Stock: HGA31852
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- 12,214 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseGreat Deal
$28,500$3,737 Below Market
Dana Ford Lincoln - Staten Island / New York
Check out this certified 2017 Ford Explorer XLT. Its Automatic transmission and Intercooled Turbo Premium Unleaded I-4 2.3 L/140 engine will keep you going. This Ford Explorer comes equipped with these options: Wheels: 18" 5-Spoke Painted Aluminum, Valet Function, Unique Cloth Bucket Seats -inc: 10-way power driver's seat w/power lumbar and recline, 6-way power passenger seat w/manual recline and 4-way adjustable driver and front-passenger head restraints (2-way up/down when dual-headrest DVD entertainment system (50S) is ordered), Trip Computer, Transmission: 6-Speed SelectShift Automatic, Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control, Tires: P245/60R18 AS BSW, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Terrain Management System ABS And Driveline Traction Control, and Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks. Test drive this vehicle at Dana Ford Lincoln, 266 West Service Rd, Staten Island, NY 10314.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Ford Explorer XLT with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FM5K8DH0HGC16945
Stock: C16945A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 02-05-2020
- 24,253 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$26,778$4,858 Below Market
Faith's Ford of Brattleboro - Brattleboro / Vermont
Explorer XLT, 4D Sport Utility, 2.3L I4 EcoBoost, 6-Speed Automatic with Select-Shift, 4WD, 2 Driver Configurable 4.2" Color LCD Displays, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror, Comfort Package, Driver Connect Package, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Dual-Zone Electronic Automatic Temperature Ctrl, Emergency communication system: 911 Assist, Equipment Group 202A, Forward Sensing System, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Hands-Free Foot-Activated Liftgate, Heated Steering Wheel, Leather Heated Bucket Seats, Power driver seat, Power steering, Remote Start System, Speed-sensing steering, SYNC 3 Communications & Entertainment System, Traction control. Odometer is 9295 miles below market average! 4WD Magnetic Metallic Stop by Faiths Ford Located at 1147 Putney Rd, Brattleboro, VT. We have the best selection of QUALITY Pre-Owned vehicles in all of southern Vermont, and northern Massachusetts. Need Financing? We have financing available for all credit types. Our goal is 100% Credit approval â Ask about our exclusive Faiths Vehicle Upgrade Program! Call 802-258-2400 TODAY to schedule you no-obligation test drive. Don't forget to ask about our free home delivery service!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Ford Explorer XLT with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FM5K8DH9HGC43934
Stock: P1408
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-07-2020
- 11,528 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$24,729$3,884 Below Market
Metro Ford - Miami / Florida
2017 Ford Explorer XLT CARFAX One-Owner. 2017 Ford Explorer XLT in Shadow Black vehicle highlights include, *Great Condition*, *One Owner*, *Low Miles*, *Clean CarFax / No Accident History*, *172 Point Inspection Performed*, *Navigation System*, *Leather*, **6 Month / 6000 Mile Limited Warranty at No Cost To You*, Explorer XLT, 4D Sport Utility, 3.5L 6-Cylinder SMPI DOHC, 6-Speed Automatic with Select-Shift, FWD, Ebony Black w/Leather Heated Bucket Seats, 18" Painted Aluminum Wheels, 2 Driver Configurable 4.2" Color LCD Displays, 3rd row seats: split-bench, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Auto-Dimming Driver's Sideview Mirror, Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror, BLIS Blind Spot Information System, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Comfort Package, Driver Connect Package, Dual-Zone Electronic Automatic Temperature Ctrl, Electronic Stability Control, Equipment Group 202A, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Forward Sensing System, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Fully automatic headlights, Hands-Free Foot-Activated Liftgate, Heated Steering Wheel, Leather Heated Bucket Seats, Low tire pressure warning, Navigation System, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power windows, Rear air conditioning, Rear Parking Sensors, Remote keyless entry, Remote Start System, Roof rack: rails only, Security system, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, SYNC 3 Communications & Entertainment System, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers, Voice-Activated Touchscreen Navigation System, XLT Technology Feature Bundle. FWD Odometer is 28850 miles below market average!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Ford Explorer XLT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FM5K7D82HGD62435
Stock: P178774
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- 28,000 miles2 Accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$21,995$3,649 Below Market
A Better Way Wholesale Autos - Naugatuck / Connecticut
Price includes warranty! For sale at A Better Way Wholesale Autos - 2019 DealerRater Consumer Satisfaction Award winner - Connecticut's highest volume independent auto dealer! We have the area's largest selection of pre-owned vehicles at the lowest prices available, over 700 in stock to choose from! Financing for all credit tiers and extended warranties available. Please contact our sales department for more information about this vehicle or the rest of our inventory. Call 203-720-5600, view our website www.abwautos.com, or visit our showroom in Naugatuck, CT. Open 7 days a week!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Ford Explorer XLT with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FM5K8DH7HGA06035
Stock: A06035A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- certified
2017 Ford Explorer XLT46,767 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$25,205$5,399 Below Market
Theodore Robins Ford - Costa Mesa / California
Theodore Robins Ford offers this Ford Explorer to our customers with the following services; Home/Office Test drives, Home/Office Delivery, Video Presentations, Home/Office service delivery. Inquire for details. Certified. CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Power door locks, 2 Driver Configurable 4.2" Color LCD Displays, 3rd row seats: split-bench, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Auto-Dimming Driver's Sideview Mirror, Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror, Black Roof Rack Side Rails, BLIS Blind Spot Information System, Brake assist, CD player, Comfort Package, Compass, Dark Earth Gray Unique Door-Trim Panel Insert, Delay-off headlights, Driver Connect Package, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Dual-Zone Electronic Automatic Temperature Ctrl, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: 911 Assist, Equipment Group 202A, EXPLORER Badge on Hood, EXPLORER Unique Branded Front Floor Mats, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Forward Sensing System, Four wheel independent suspension, Front fog lights, Fully automatic headlights, Hands-Free Foot-Activated Liftgate, Heated door mirrors, Heated Steering Wheel, Leather Heated Bucket Seats, Lower Bodyside Cladding Insert, Lower Door Trim, Lower Front & Rear Bumper Covers, Magnetic Met-Painted Grille Bars w/Mesh Insert, Navigation System, Panic alarm, Perforated Leather-Trimmed Bucket Seats, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio: AM/FM Stereo w/Single-CD/MP3 Capable, Rear air conditioning, Rear Parking Sensors, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Remote Start System, Roof rack: rails only, Security system, Sideview Mirror Caps, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, SYNC 3 Communications & Entertainment System, SYNC Communication & Entertainment System, Traction control, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Twin Panel Moonroof, Voice-Activated Touchscreen Navigation System, Wheels: 20" x 8.5" Magnetic Met Painted 10-Spoke, XLT Appearance Package, XLT Technology Feature Bundle. 2017 Ford Explorer XLT Shadow Black FWD 6-Speed Automatic with Select-Shift 2.3L I4 EcoBoost Ford Certified Pre-Owned Details: * Powertrain Limited Warranty: 84 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date * Roadside Assistance * Limited Warranty: 12 Month/12,000 Mile (whichever comes first) after new car warranty expires or from certified purchase date * Includes Rental Car and Trip Interruption Reimbursement * Transferable Warranty * 172 Point Inspection * Warranty Deductible: $100 * Vehicle History
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Ford Explorer XLT with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FM5K7DH7HGC68003
Stock: 0PC68003
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-05-2020
- 42,730 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Rental UseGreat Deal
$22,900$5,117 Below Market
Commerce Mitsubishi - Commerce / California
White Limited FWD 3.5L 6-Cylinder SMPI Turbocharged DOHC 6-Speed Automatic with Select-Shift
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Ford Explorer Limited with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FM5K7F84HGA63932
Stock: CP910
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-02-2020
- 33,894 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental UseGreat Deal
$23,999$5,051 Below Market
Hertz Car Sales Costa Mesa - Costa Mesa / California
At Hertz Car Sales, have your next purchase sanitized and delivered to your door with our home delivery options. Take advantage of no- haggle pricing, and our cars come with a 7 day/250 mile Buy Back Guarantee, as well as a 12mth/12K mile limited powertrain warranty. Also, we have financing options for almost every budget and can provide competitive trade-in appraisals at our location. We even have additional protection products available to protect your investment. Contact us today to find out more!Certified. Ingot Silver Metallic 2017 Ford Explorer XLT 4WD 6-Speed Automatic with Select-Shift 3.5L 6-Cylinder SMPI DOHC 4WD.Odometer is 1351 miles below market average!Certification Program Details: At Hertz Car Sales every retail vehicle undergoes an inspection process to make sure they meet quality standards. Also, all our vehicles come with a free Auto check vehicle history report. Visit our Yelp page to see why Costa Mesa is the #1 Hertz Car Sales Location in Southern California!! Mention this ad when you ask about this month's specials on mechanical failure/maintenance plans. Let us show you how you can protect your wallet and investment for around $1.00/day!! Worried about what to do with your trade? Relax! Bring your trade along with your title or payoff information and we'll do our best to get you the most for your trade. Don't let tire kickers get the best of you. There's no need to waste your time setting appointments that never show. Let the professionals handle getting rid of your old car. Hertz is in the top 10 dealer groups in the nation. This gives us leverage with the banks to get you the best rates in the industry. Save time and apply online for your quick and easy pre-approval. Most of our vehicles are priced at or below Wholesale Lending Value allowing you to put less down and in most cases even get a better interest rate than the higher priced competitors! **We turn our complete inventory over monthly. At any given time about 25% of our inventory is
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Ford Explorer XLT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FM5K8D81HGC48299
Stock: 51377
Certified Pre-Owned: No
