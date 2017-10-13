Used 2017 Ford Explorer for Sale Near Me

Unique Auto Import - Dumfries / Virginia

This Ford Explorer has one previous owner who took meticulous care of it. The vehicle has low mileage and has been smoke free since new. It has been meticulously maintained with complete SERVICE HISTORY available. This SUV has passed a rigorous, MULTI-POINT INSPECTION and reconditioning process. The vehicle has not been compromised by any structural damage. It features a 3.5L V6 DOHC 24V engine with good gas mileage and highway performance. The sport wheels and road hugging suspension aid in handling. This Ford Explorer comes fully equipped with power, convenience and safety options. The vehicle has been well maintained with a clean interior and exterior in good condition. A free CARFAX report is available. This SUV is a one-owner vehicle according to CARFAX. An AutoCheck report is also available. A STANDARD WARRANTY applies with optional extended warranty available. GUARANTEED FINANCING is offered for qualified buyers. This SUV has been priced under BLUE BOOK value.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2017 Ford Explorer XLT with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

19 Combined MPG ( 16 City/ 23 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1FM5K8D80HGC59438

Stock: C59438

Certified Pre-Owned: No

