Used 2000 Ford Explorer for Sale Near Me

- 88,153 miles2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$6,500
- 250,137 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$3,196
- 99,314 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$3,800
- 223,499 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$3,000
- 200,000 milesTitle issue, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$1,800
- 180,290 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$2,500
- 175,968 miles
$2,977
- 84,500 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$7,220
- 146,000 milesTitle issue, 2 Owners, Lease
$6,110
- 235,000 miles
$1,999
- 166,753 miles
$2,992
- 149,995 milesTitle issue, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$1,800
- 154,705 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$3,995
- 149,657 milesTitle issue, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$4,495
- 178,559 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$4,950
- 221,731 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$2,895
- 175,050 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$4,598
- 199,192 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$2,995
Bob Coviello,02/22/2016
Limited 4dr SUV AWD
I purchased this vehicle while hoping to find a good used 4Runner of the same vintage, but this one-owner SUV appeared with 166,000mi with a nearly new remanufactured engine (owner felt a new engine was better value than replacing both head gaskets, one of which was leaking) that looked exceptionally good, outside (not even a door ding) and with an interior that looked amazing, showing no real wear at all. A comparable 4Runner of the same mileage and year would have cost at least $2000 more than the $3300 I paid for this V8 AWD Limited that cost $41,000+ new (I have the window sticker). If I am careful I can get 18 city and 24 highway (Interstate) which I consider nothing short of outstanding for a V8 SUV. A former 6cyl Cherokee I once had only managed 16 city and 20 highway. The AWD with limited slip rear differential model does not have a 4WD Low transfer case, so I expected nothing off-road, but I easily followed a friend w/ a 4X4 4Runner through Arizona backcountry that looked impossible for an AWD, but the Explorer easily went up no drama and with zero wheel spin on any tire, whereas the 4Runner was skipping and intermittently slipping one tire or another. Even w/out a low range, it climbed with little throttle, and the temp gauge never moved. I don't plan going on expeditions with the vehicle, but I was amazed at how it did in conditions I thought it would fail at. Overall, given its high chassis mileage especially, it's tight and rattle-free and has been extremely reliable (I have the service records since new), and except for the head gasket problem, only the front shocks and upper ball joints were replaced (except for normal wear items like brake pads, wiper blades, etc.).
