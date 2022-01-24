What is the Ford Explorer?

The Ford Explorer is one of the longest-running SUVs on the road. Having been in production for over 30 years, it predates its smaller Ford Edge and larger Expedition siblings. Our editors have praised the current Explorer for its powerful engines, generous cargo space and standard safety features. However, its subpar interior materials don't often match up to its price tag, which can get into luxury-car territory on higher trim levels.

The crop of midsize SUVs has grown significantly since the Explorer debuted, and it is no longer the class leader it once was. The Kia Telluride and its corporate cousin, the Hyundai Palisade, have taken the top spots for our recommendations in recent years. Both are more comfortable and feel more premium inside than the Explorer. Similarly, the Honda Pilot and Volkswagen Atlas are worth considering as both offer a comfortable ride and plenty of utility.

This current Explorer was redesigned in 2020, so it's too soon for another full overhaul for 2023. That said, we have seen some reports overseas of the Explorer getting updated styling, so that could be a possibility for the U.S. market as well. These so-called midcycle refreshes also tend to add more standard features, shuffling items that were previously on higher trims to lower ones. We'll know more later in the year when an official announcement is expected to be made.