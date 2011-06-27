Close

Best Auto of Manassas - Manassas / Virginia

You will instantly feel at home once you step into this Ford EXPLORER LIMITED 4X4 3RD ROW SEATS Navigation. The previous owner was a non-smoker, which is a definite plus. Many factors go into buying a used car and knowing a vehicle's service history is one of the most important. At Best Auto of Manassas INC, we provide a full SERVICE HISTORY to back what we sell. This SUV has passed a rigorous, MULTI-POINT INSPECTION and reconditioning process before being offered for sale. You will be completely satisfied with its quality. Safety is at the top of every vehicle buyer's list, and we here at Best Auto of Manassas INC will verify that this SUV has never been in a wreck of any kind. The powerful 4.0L 6 cyl engine accelerates strongly and more than holds its own in the toughest of traffic. You can count on the 4.0L 6 cyl engine to get great gas mileage and go the distance between fill ups. The precision handling that the sports tuned suspension gives will straighten out even the curviest of roadways. Like the outdoors? This SUV is off-road ready to help you on your next outdoors adventure. The top of the line luxury package will completely surround you in both comfort and class. Nothing was spared in outfitting this highly functional SUV. You will find every desirable feature accounted for. The SUV is mechanically perfect right down to the last bolt's threading. From first glance you will appreciate the sheer beauty of an impeccable exterior. One way to judge how well a SUV has been cared for and that is how clean the interior is. This one is nothing less than impeccable. Want a CARFAX? Not an issue! We supply a free report with all of our vehicles. We are proud to be a CARFAX CERTIFIED dealership. Every car that we sell has been thoroughly inspected by us and is also comes with a clean history as verified by CARFAX. If you're interested in our extended warranty options please don't hesitate to call or stop in to speak with a sales associate. Don't let credit stand in the way of you getting the vehicle you want. We have GUARANTEED FINANCING on this vehicle or any other on our lot. Upon credit approval call or drop by to see just how low we can get your monthly payments. Cash Buyers Welcome. Come In and Make A Deal! We are located only minutes from Tuscarora! Not a single dent or scratch! Runs great and drives like new. Well maintained. Full service history available. Hard-to-find model! Power everything! A/C is ice cold! Well maintained. Perfect family vehicle. Perfect first car!

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2009 Ford Explorer Limited with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive

15 Combined MPG ( 13 City/ 19 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1FMEU75E39UA31798

Stock: 11988

Certified Pre-Owned: No

