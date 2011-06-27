Used 2009 Ford Explorer for Sale Near Me
- $6,999Good Deal | $701 below market
2009 Ford Explorer Eddie Bauer138,819 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Your Choice Auto Sales of Posen - Posen / Illinois
This 2009 Ford Explorer 4dr 4WD 4dr V6 Eddie Bauer features a 4.0L V6 SOHC 12V 6cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 3 Speed Manual transmission. The vehicle is Black with a Beige interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Roof Rack, Wood Trim, Tilt Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Anti-Theft, Bluetooth, Body Side Moldings, Carpeted Floor Mats, Child Proof Door Locks, Compass And Temperature Display, Compass And Temperature Display, Front Heated Seats, Overhead Console, Rear Wipers, Roll Stability Control, Running Boards, Side Curtain Airbags, Sport Seats, SYNC Voice Activated, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Neil Bianco at 708-769-7305 or neil@trexmarketing.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Ford Explorer Eddie Bauer with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FMEU74E59UA40228
Stock: JYC-A40228
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-01-2020
- $7,990Good Deal | $843 below market
2009 Ford Explorer XLT106,051 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
I-Deal Cars - Camp Hill / Pennsylvania
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Ford Explorer XLT with Towing Hitch, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FMEU73EX9UA08909
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $5,995Good Deal | $735 below market
2009 Ford Explorer Eddie Bauer160,809 milesDelivery available*
Vern Laures Buick Chevrolet - New Hampton / Iowa
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Ford Explorer Eddie Bauer with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FMEU74E89UA11662
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $8,995Fair Deal | $225 below market
2009 Ford Explorer XLT85,000 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Bianco Auto Sales Stamford CT - Stamford / Connecticut
LOOKS AND DRIVES BRAND NEW!!!!--ONLY 85000 ORIGINAL MILES!!!--FULL LEATHER PACKAGE---3RD SEAT--MOON ROOF!!!--ALL THE BELLS AND WHISTLES!!!--SUCH LOW MILES--RUNNING BOARDS--THIS TRUCK HAS IT ALL!!!--ALL SERVICE UP DATE!!!--4WD--INTERIOR CAN PASS FOR NEW!!!--NON SMOKER--WE HAVE THE LOWEST MILEAGE YOU WILL FIND ON A 2009 MODEL!!!--SO VERY CLEAN--UPGRADED WHEEL PACKAGE!!--ALWAYS GARAGED--JUST FULLY SERVICED AND DETAILED--YOU DO NOT SEE THEM AS CLEAN AS THIS!!!--WE SPECIALIZE IN FORD SUV--PLEASE READ OUR REVIEWS AT WWW.BIANCOAUTOSALES.COM--ALL OUR TRUCKS ARE SANITIZED!!!--COME IN FOR A TEST DRIVE--YOU WILL LOVE IT!!!FUN TO DRIVE Ask us about our Best Price Guarantee! Now located in Stamford CT to better serve you! Better prices better inventory better access - same great family - easy access from I-95 and plenty of parking! Please be sure to visit our website at www.biancousedcarsstamfordct.com for more photos and inventory! We have a great selection of used cars trucks vans and luxury SUVs under $10000 dollars! These deals don't last long! Hand selected luxury vehicles help you buy with confidence! Ask about our certified pre-owned guarantee - availible on most of our vehicles! We have many financing options to fit your budget and will even buy your car even if you don't buy one from us!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Ford Explorer XLT with Towing Hitch, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FMEU73E79UA34979
Stock: 2009EXPLFB
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- New Listing$7,999
2009 Ford Explorer Limited165,000 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Best Auto of Manassas - Manassas / Virginia
You will instantly feel at home once you step into this Ford EXPLORER LIMITED 4X4 3RD ROW SEATS Navigation. The previous owner was a non-smoker, which is a definite plus. Many factors go into buying a used car and knowing a vehicle's service history is one of the most important. At Best Auto of Manassas INC, we provide a full SERVICE HISTORY to back what we sell. This SUV has passed a rigorous, MULTI-POINT INSPECTION and reconditioning process before being offered for sale. You will be completely satisfied with its quality. Safety is at the top of every vehicle buyer's list, and we here at Best Auto of Manassas INC will verify that this SUV has never been in a wreck of any kind. The powerful 4.0L 6 cyl engine accelerates strongly and more than holds its own in the toughest of traffic. You can count on the 4.0L 6 cyl engine to get great gas mileage and go the distance between fill ups. The precision handling that the sports tuned suspension gives will straighten out even the curviest of roadways. Like the outdoors? This SUV is off-road ready to help you on your next outdoors adventure. The top of the line luxury package will completely surround you in both comfort and class. Nothing was spared in outfitting this highly functional SUV. You will find every desirable feature accounted for. The SUV is mechanically perfect right down to the last bolt's threading. From first glance you will appreciate the sheer beauty of an impeccable exterior. One way to judge how well a SUV has been cared for and that is how clean the interior is. This one is nothing less than impeccable. Want a CARFAX? Not an issue! We supply a free report with all of our vehicles. We are proud to be a CARFAX CERTIFIED dealership. Every car that we sell has been thoroughly inspected by us and is also comes with a clean history as verified by CARFAX. If you're interested in our extended warranty options please don't hesitate to call or stop in to speak with a sales associate. Don't let credit stand in the way of you getting the vehicle you want. We have GUARANTEED FINANCING on this vehicle or any other on our lot. Upon credit approval call or drop by to see just how low we can get your monthly payments. Cash Buyers Welcome. Come In and Make A Deal! We are located only minutes from Tuscarora! Not a single dent or scratch! Runs great and drives like new. Well maintained. Full service history available. Hard-to-find model! Power everything! A/C is ice cold! Well maintained. Perfect family vehicle. Perfect first car!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Ford Explorer Limited with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FMEU75E39UA31798
Stock: 11988
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $7,980
2009 Ford Explorer XLT140,000 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
PC Auto Sales - Jacksonville / Florida
Visit PC Auto Sales LLC online at www.pcautosalesjax.com to see more pictures of this vehicle or call us 904-503-2621 today to schedule your test drive.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Ford Explorer XLT with Towing Hitch, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FMEU73E49UA40478
Stock: FordExplorerred
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $7,795Fair Deal
2009 Ford Explorer XLT136,086 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Eastern Shore Motors Dover - Dover / Delaware
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Ford Explorer XLT with Towing Hitch, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FMEU73E29UA30144
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $4,495
2009 Ford Explorer Eddie Bauer148,050 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Gator Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Melbourne / Florida
Come see this 2009 Ford Explorer Eddie Bauer. Its Automatic transmission and Gas V6 4.0L/245 engine will keep you going. This Ford Explorer features the following options: Woodgrain accents, Two-tone front/rear bumpers, Trailer sway control, Tire pressure monitoring system, Tilt steering column, SYNC media system -inc: Bluetooth capability, voice-activated control capability, USB ports, redundant controls, Speed-sensitive intermittent front wipers, Speed control, SOS post crash alert system, and Sirius satellite radio -inc: 6-month subscription, roof mounted antenna.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Ford Explorer Eddie Bauer with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FMEU64E79UA44503
Stock: 8771A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-12-2020
- New Listing$9,998
2009 Ford Explorer Limited83,949 milesDelivery available*
AutoNation USA Corpus Christi - Corpus Christi / Texas
Leather Seats 3rd Row Seat Bluetooth Connection Chrome Wheels 4.0L Sohc 12-Valve V6 Engine This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Ford Explorer Limited with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FMEU65E69UA40571
Stock: 9UA40571
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-28-2020
- $10,995
2009 Ford Explorer Eddie Bauer90,058 miles2 AccidentsDelivery available*
Bechtel Autos - Bechtelsville / Pennsylvania
1 Owner.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Ford Explorer Eddie Bauer with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FMEU74889UA07878
Stock: 9373
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $4,970
2009 Ford Explorer XLT219,700 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
C. R. Motor Sales - Hudson / Michigan
Take command of the road in the 2009 Ford Explorer! This SUV represents today's zero-compromise sport utility vehicle. Climb aboard and take charge of the terrain below! Top features include air conditioning, tilt steering wheel, a roof rack, and more. Under the hood you'll find a 6 cylinder engine with more than 200 horsepower, and for added security, dynamic Stability Control supplements the drivetrain. Four wheel drive allows you to go places you've only imagined. You will have a pleasant shopping experience that is fun, informative, and never high pressured. Please don't hesitate to give us a call.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Ford Explorer XLT with Towing Hitch, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FMEU73E79UA34691
Stock: 5063
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-19-2020
- $7,960
2009 Ford Explorer XLT159,000 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Roland Rich Ford - Delavan / Illinois
2009 Ford Explorer XLT in BLACK with 159,000 Miles!Stop in and see us at Roland Rich Ford in Delavan to take this great Ford Explorer XLT for a drive! This Explorer has a 4.0L V-6 engine, black cloth front bucket seats with a power driver seat, second row 60/40 split bench, 50/50 fold flat third row, auxiliary climate control, trailer tow package, and running boards!Give our sales team a call at 309-244-8249 with any questions or to schedule a test drive! We look forward to working with you!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Ford Explorer XLT with Towing Hitch, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FMEU63EX9UA02604
Stock: 8873A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 01-27-2017
- $10,995
2009 Ford Explorer Eddie Bauer74,662 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Bachman Chevrolet - Louisville / Kentucky
1 OWNER TRADE IN! .. CARFAX CERTIFIED..LOW MILES..3RD ROW! At Bachman Chevrolet, we make your buying experience simple and hassle free. You found us because of our great pricing, now come see why Bachman's people, vehicles and facilities make the difference! Have peace of mind in your purchase with a free Carfax vehicle history report on any of our vehicles. ALLOY WHEELS, LEATHER SEATS, SUNROOF/MOONROOF, 18' Chrome-Clad Aluminum Wheels, Class III/IV Trailer Towing Prep Package, Dual Zone Electronic Temperature, Eddie Bauer Convenience Package, Engine Oil Cooler, Heated Exterior Mirrors, Heated front seats, Leather-Trimmed Low-Back Sport Buckets, Mini-Overhead Console, Order Code 240A, Power Adjustable Pedals w/Memory, Power Moonroof w/Shade, Reverse Sensing, Universal Garage Door Opener. Eddie Bauer
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Ford Explorer Eddie Bauer with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FMEU74E09UA34871
Stock: 20-7683A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- $6,995
2009 Ford Explorer Eddie Bauer163,372 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Affordable Auto Credit - Saint Louis / Missouri
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Ford Explorer Eddie Bauer with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FMEU74E99UA33086
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $7,295Fair Deal
2009 Ford Explorer Eddie Bauer137,175 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Vorderman Volkswagen - Fort Wayne / Indiana
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Ford Explorer Eddie Bauer with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FMEU74EX9UA08892
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $7,000
2009 Ford Explorer Limited191,278 milesDelivery available*
Bob Bell Ford - Glen Burnie / Maryland
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Ford Explorer Limited with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FMEU758X9UA40637
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $4,995Great Deal | $1,622 below market
2010 Ford Explorer XLT155,070 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Crossroads Used Cars - Tremont / Illinois
4x4! Third row seating! Wow, we have a gorgeous Explorer for you! The body is very clean with a shiny, stylish, and attractive appearance. I like the smooth, quiet, roomy, affordable, reliable, and very sporty ride. The interior is clean with good options. This Explorer comes with power front seats with center console, XLT package, rear air and heat, Third row seating, roof rack, tow package, good tires on factory Alloy wheels, CD stereo, auto, air, 4.0 V6, fog lamps, 4x4, privacy glass, tilt wheel, trailer stability, 4 wheel ABS brakes, traction control, stability control, rear wiper and defroster, front/side/curtain airbags, power windows, power locks, cruise, and more! If you demand 4x4 performance, Third row seating, style, reliability, and a quality ride, this beautiful Explorer may be for you!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Ford Explorer XLT with Towing Hitch, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FMEU7DE8AUA14579
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $5,500Great Deal | $1,570 below market
2008 Ford Explorer XLT135,821 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
US Auto Auction - Pennsauken / New Jersey
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Ford Explorer XLT with Towing Hitch, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FMEU73E08UB23498
Certified Pre-Owned: No