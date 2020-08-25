Used 2018 Ford Explorer for Sale Near Me

9,702 listings
Showing 1 - 18 out of 9,702 listings
  • 2018 Ford Explorer XLT in Black
    certified

    2018 Ford Explorer XLT

    23,260 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Five Star Dealer

    $27,991

    $5,532 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Ford Explorer XLT in White
    certified

    2018 Ford Explorer XLT

    17,646 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $27,550

    $4,429 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Ford Explorer XLT in Dark Brown
    used

    2018 Ford Explorer XLT

    8,812 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use

    $31,500

    $3,953 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Ford Explorer XLT in Silver
    certified

    2018 Ford Explorer XLT

    13,040 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $27,998

    $4,471 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Ford Explorer Limited in Black
    used

    2018 Ford Explorer Limited

    12,810 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $30,888

    Details
  • 2018 Ford Explorer XLT in White
    used

    2018 Ford Explorer XLT

    17,688 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $25,000

    $4,814 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Ford Explorer XLT in Silver
    certified

    2018 Ford Explorer XLT

    7,444 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $28,792

    $5,068 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Ford Explorer XLT in Silver
    used

    2018 Ford Explorer XLT

    45,400 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use

    $22,995

    $5,312 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Ford Explorer XLT in Gray
    certified

    2018 Ford Explorer XLT

    14,452 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $32,900

    $4,251 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Ford Explorer XLT in Silver
    used

    2018 Ford Explorer XLT

    46,013 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use

    $20,988

    $4,807 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Ford Explorer XLT in White
    used

    2018 Ford Explorer XLT

    71,775 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use

    $21,999

    $4,968 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Ford Explorer XLT in Off White/Cream
    certified

    2018 Ford Explorer XLT

    6,837 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $29,808

    $4,639 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Ford Explorer XLT in Gray
    used

    2018 Ford Explorer XLT

    9,806 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $28,995

    $5,834 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Ford Explorer XLT in Dark Brown
    used

    2018 Ford Explorer XLT

    46,071 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use

    $21,495

    $7,340 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Ford Explorer in Black
    used

    2018 Ford Explorer

    11,462 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $24,991

    $1,915 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Ford Explorer XLT in White
    used

    2018 Ford Explorer XLT

    45,190 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use

    $23,500

    $4,993 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Ford Explorer XLT in Black
    used

    2018 Ford Explorer XLT

    15,398 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $29,900

    $5,279 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Ford Explorer XLT in Gray
    used

    2018 Ford Explorer XLT

    43,937 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $22,500

    $3,964 Below Market
    Details

Showing 1 - 18 out of 9,702 listings
Consumer Reviews for the Ford Explorer

Overall Consumer Rating
3.850 Reviews
  • 5
    (52%)
  • 4
    (16%)
  • 3
    (12%)
  • 2
    (10%)
  • 1
    (12%)
After 11 Beemers, a Ford
Billy Scholtz,04/24/2018
XLT 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
After 11 BMW's and 2 3 stars, I thought to give an American car a try. My friends recommended the explorer. What a total surprise. I simply love it. Wish I had bought one years ago... Mine is 2018 XLT.
