Used 2018 Ford Explorer for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 23,260 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseFive Star Dealer
$27,991$5,532 Below Market
L B Smith Ford Lincoln - Lemoyne / Pennsylvania
This 2018 Ford Explorer XLT edition All Wheel Drive with 23,000 miles. Is handsomely appointed with upgraded upholstery, Power Drivers and Passenger side seating and distinctive styling. It is powered by an highly fuel efficient and rugged 3.5 liter 6 cylinder drivetrain that provides best in class towing. Fords technologically advanced powertrain delivers responsive steering and smooth handling that will have you looking for reasons to get out and find adventure on or off the road. Grabbing everyones attention with an upscale and bold design emphasized by beautiful wheels, privacy glass and LED tail lamps.You will appreciate the versatility and expansive cargo capacity. As today's modern family requires a vehicle that can keep up with their demands and this SUV definitely fits that bill. Voice commanded SYNC with a prominent display lets you use your voice to make a call, listen to music, and select mobile apps with SYNC. Allowing you to keep your eyes on the road and your hands on the wheel.Ford has earned multiple top ratings in safety, and it's easy to see why. Advanced airbags, rearview camera, SOS post-crash alert, roll stability control, and tire pressure monitoring are just a few of the features that keep you and your passengers safe. With a fresh, modern style and legendary capability,
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Ford Explorer XLT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FM5K8D81JGA23287
Stock: T20229A
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 06-13-2020
- 17,646 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$27,550$4,429 Below Market
AutoNation Ford Valencia - Valencia / California
3rd Row Seat Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Ebony Black; Unique Cloth Bucket Seats Engine: 3.5L Ti-Vct V6 Equipment Group 200A Oxford White Transmission: 6-Speed Selectshift Automatic This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Ford Explorer XLT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FM5K7D82JGA69091
Stock: JGA69091
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-23-2020
- 8,812 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$31,500$3,953 Below Market
Sarchione Ford - Randolph / Ohio
Just Arrived***2018 Explorer XLT 4WD***Driver Connect Package***SYNC Connect***8" Touchscreen***Rear View Camera***Reverse Sensing System***Remote Start***Intelligent Access w/Push Button Start***Remote Keyless Entry***Tilt Steering Wheel w/Audio & Cruise Controls***Premium Cloth Seating Surfaces w/Front Bucket Seats***10-Way Power Driver Seat***2nd Row 60/40 Fold Flat Seat***3rd Row 50/50 Fold Flat Seat***12V Power Points***Power Liftgate***LED Signature Lighting***Auto Headlamps***LED Taillamps***Roof Rack Side Rails***Rear Privacy Glass***18" 5-Spoke Painted Aluminum Wheels***3.5L V6 Flex Fuel Ti-VCT Engine***6-Speed Auto Transmission***Cinnamon Glaze Metallic Paint***1 Owner Carfax History Report!!! Well Maintained!!! Fully Serviced!!! ONLY 8,800 Miles!!! Excellent Condition!!! Great Buy!!! Remaining Factory Warranty!!!Please don't hesitate to call with any questions or for a personal walk around of this vehicle.At Sarchione Ford Our pricing philosophy is simple... We believe that by putting our very best bottom line price on every vehicle, it eliminates any unnecessary hassling during your automotive shopping experience. Come see the difference! Our family has been in the automotive industry for almost 100 years, and that says a lot about our reputation. Featuring quality Pre-Owned vehicles and NEW FORD vehicles. Let Our Family Serve Your Family.Sarchione Auto Group although puts every effort forward to make sure of accuracy of listings. Despite our efforts to provide useful and accurate information regarding our vehicles, errors may appear from time to time. Please confirm with us any details that are important to your purchasing decision such as vehicle options and price. We want you to be satisfied.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Ford Explorer XLT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FM5K8D83JGC16122
Stock: P2887
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-24-2020
- 13,040 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$27,998$4,471 Below Market
Perry Ford of Poway - Poway / California
Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Equipment Group 200A. Odometer is 13530 miles below market average! CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. ingot silver metallic
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Ford Explorer XLT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FM5K7D85JGA36070
Stock: 100204B
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 06-25-2020
- 12,810 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$30,888
Burleson Honda - Burleson / Texas
2018 Ford Explorer Limited Shadow Black 3.5L 6-Cylinder SMPI Turbocharged DOHC 6-Speed Automatic with Select-Shift FWD CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. As a leading Honda dealer in DFW, our name has become synonymous with honesty and integrity. We have grown into one of the largest Honda dealers in the Dallas and Fort Worth area. We are proud to be integral members of the Dallas-Fort Worth community, where we serve the entire DFW Metroplex, including Burleson, Cleburne, Carrollton, North Richland Hills, Irving, Frisco, Richardson, Plano, Grand Prairie, Grapevine and the entire North Texas area. Our outstanding staff of dedicated sales professionals is here to help you find the perfect new car for you and your family. Visit us today and see why our commitment to customer service, our large selection of new and used vehicles and our reliable service center have made Burleson Honda one of DFW's favorite Honda dealerships!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Ford Explorer Limited with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FM5K7F86JGB42850
Stock: JGB42850A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- 17,688 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$25,000$4,814 Below Market
Checkered Flag Volkswagen - Virginia Beach / Virginia
2018 Ford Explorer XLT CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Explorer XLT, 3.5L 6-Cylinder SMPI DOHC, Automatic, 3.39 Non-Limited-Slip Axle Ratio, 3rd row seats: split-bench, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, AM/FM Stereo, Automatic, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Free State Inspections, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Includes 12 Months / 12,000 Mile Powertrain Warranty, Local Trade, Power door mirrors, Power passenger seat, Rear Parking Sensors, Rear window wiper, Roof rack: rails only, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, SYNC Communication & Entertainment System, Variably intermittent wipers, Wheels: 18 5-Split-Spoke Sparkle Silver-Painted. This vehicle offered exclusively at Checkered Flag Volkswagen Virginia Beach!! We are located at 3025 Virginia Beach Blvd off of North Lynnhaven Rd.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Ford Explorer XLT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FM5K7D81JGA34509
Stock: IVC32788B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 7,444 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$28,792$5,068 Below Market
Ford Lincoln of Fairfield - Fairfield / California
Local Trade-in, Single-CD Player, Universal Garage Door Opener (UGDO), Voice-Activated Touchscreen Navigation System, XLT Technology Feature Bundle. Certified. Ingot Silver Metallic 2.3L I4 EcoBoost FWD 6-Speed Automatic with Select-Shift 19/27 City/Highway MPG Ford Certified Pre-Owned Details: * Includes Rental Car and Trip Interruption Reimbursement * Transferable Warranty * Limited Warranty: 12 Month/12,000 Mile (whichever comes first) after new car warranty expires or from certified purchase date * 172 Point Inspection * Roadside Assistance * Powertrain Limited Warranty: 84 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date * Warranty Deductible: $100 * Vehicle History
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Ford Explorer XLT with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FM5K7DH0JGB32236
Stock: 200070AF
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
- 45,400 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$22,995$5,312 Below Market
A Better Way Wholesale Autos - Naugatuck / Connecticut
Price includes warranty! Previous rental vehicle. For sale at A Better Way Wholesale Autos - 2019 DealerRater Consumer Satisfaction Award winner - Connecticut's highest volume independent auto dealer! We have the area's largest selection of pre-owned vehicles at the lowest prices available, over 700 in stock to choose from! Financing for all credit tiers and extended warranties available. Please contact our sales department for more information about this vehicle or the rest of our inventory. Call 203-720-5600, view our website www.abwautos.com, or visit our showroom in Naugatuck, CT. Open 7 days a week!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Ford Explorer XLT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FM5K8D85JGA56969
Stock: 56969AL
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 14,452 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$32,900$4,251 Below Market
Dana Ford Lincoln - Staten Island / New York
Check out this 2018 Ford Explorer XLT. Its Automatic transmission and Regular Unleaded V-6 3.5 L/213 engine will keep you going. This Ford Explorer features the following options: Wheels: 18" 5-Split-Spoke Sparkle Silver-Painted -inc: Aluminum, Valet Function, Unique Cloth Bucket Seats -inc: 10-way power driver's seat w/power lumbar and recline, 6-way power front passenger seat w/manual recline and 4-way manually adjustable driver and front passenger head restraints (2-way up/down when dual-headrest DVD entertainment system (50S) is ordered), Trip Computer, Transmission: 6-Speed SelectShift Automatic, Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control, Tires: P245/60R18 AS BSW, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Terrain Management System ABS And Driveline Traction Control, and Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks. Test drive this vehicle at Dana Ford Lincoln, 266 West Service Rd, Staten Island, NY 10314.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Ford Explorer XLT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FM5K8D87JGA94963
Stock: A94963
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-30-2020
- 46,013 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$20,988$4,807 Below Market
Haims Motors - Lauderdale Lakes / Florida
~~~VEHICLE LOCATED IN FORT LAUDERDALE~~~ 2000 North State Road 7 Lauderdale Lakes, FL 33313 SPECIAL DEAL DURING THESE TOUGH TIMES*** XLT MODEL 4WD***ONE OWNER***CLEAN CARFAX*** EXCELLENT CONDITION***NAVIGATION*** NEEDS NOTHING*** BLOWOUT PRICES!!! All Vehicles Priced to Sell Fast. 2018 Ford Explorer XLT. Equipped with Backup Camera. 3rd Row Seating. Great Sound System. Ice cold A/C. Well maintained interior. 4 wheel drive. Full inspection performed by our technicians. Visit www.haimsmotors.com for more great deals. Contact us today to schedule a test drive. Non-Smoker, Dealer inspection, Dealer maintained - Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Rear Air Conditioning, Clock, Tachometer, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Security System, ABS Brakes, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, Anti-Theft, Cloth Interior Surface, Four Wheel Drive, 3rd Row Seating, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Heated Mirrors, Overhead Console, Parking Sensors, Premium Sound, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Rear Wipers, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Internet Dept. Lauderdale at 954-981-1119 or sales2@haimsmotors.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Ford Explorer XLT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FM5K8D83JGA36509
Stock: A36509
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-24-2020
- 71,775 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$21,999$4,968 Below Market
Lithia Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram of Great Falls - Great Falls / Montana
: Lithia Q Certified, CARFAX 1-Owner. REDUCED FROM $27,510! $5,500 below Kelley Blue Book! Third Row Seat, Onboard Communications System, iPod/MP3 Input, Smart Device Integration, Keyless Start, Satellite Radio, 4x4, Rear Air READ MORE! SHOP WITH CONFIDENCE: A thorough 128-Point mechanical and appearance inspection is performed, Only ASE Certified Technicians who have completed "Q" Certified training on our existing standards, A deductible per visit will apply, Nationwide Protection, Powertrain Coverage, Rental Reimbursement, 2 Years/ 100,000 Mile Warranty KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Third Row Seat, Rear Air, Back-Up Camera, Aluminum Wheels Rear Spoiler, MP3 Player, Privacy Glass, Keyless Entry, Child Safety Locks. Ford XLT with Oxford White exterior and Ebony Black interior features a V6 Cylinder Engine with 290 HP at 6500 RPM*. EXPERTS REPORT: "Well-tuned electric steering system and natural assist level; it turns in with immediacy. Good heft at speed but light enough for parking-lot duty." -Edmunds.com. AFFORDABLE TO OWN: Was $27,510. This Explorer is priced $5,500 below Kelley Blue Book. AutoCheck One Owner MORE ABOUT US: Lithia Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram of Great Falls is Cascade County's premier source for Certified used and quality used cars in Great Falls. Once you've selected your ideal used car, speak with us about great rates on car loan & lease plans too! Come visit us at 4025 10th Ave So. in Great Falls Montana to experience Lithia Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram of Great Falls commitment to sales, service and community. Price does not include title, license, or dealer doc fees. Price contains all applicable dealer incentives and non-limited factory rebates. You may qualify for additional rebates; see dealer for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Ford Explorer XLT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FM5K8D84JGB34982
Stock: JGB34982A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-25-2020
- 6,837 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$29,808$4,639 Below Market
AutoNation Ford Tustin - Tustin / California
Equipment Group 202A Twin Panel Moonroof Xlt Technology Feature Bundle Platinum Dune Metallic Tri-Coat Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Navigation System 3rd Row Seat Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Ebony Black; Leather Heated Bucket Seats Engine: 3.5L Ti-Vct V6 Transmission: 6-Speed Selectshift Automatic This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Thank you for your interest in one of AutoNation Ford Tustin's online offerings. Please continue for more information regarding this 2018 Ford Explorer XLT with 6,829mi. This Ford includes: ENGINE: 3.5L TI-VCT V6 V6 Cylinder Engine Gasoline Fuel TWIN PANEL MOONROOF Generic Sun/Moonroof Sun/Moonroof Dual Moonroof EQUIPMENT GROUP 202A WiFi Hotspot Multi-Zone A/C Remote Engine Start Smart Device Integration A/C Heated Steering Wheel Climate Control Hands-Free Liftgate Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Rear Parking Aid AM/FM Stereo Satellite Radio Power Liftgate Auxiliary Audio Input Remote Trunk Release MP3 Player PLATINUM DUNE METALLIC TRI-COAT XLT TECHNOLOGY FEATURE BUNDLE Navigation System EBONY BLACK, LEATHER HEATED BUCKET SEATS Power Passenger Seat Power Driver Seat Heated Front Seat(s) Passenger Adjustable Lumbar Leather Seats Driver Adjustable Lumbar Bucket Seats *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* Your buying risks are reduced thanks to a CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. This Ford Explorer XLT is an incredibly versatile vehicle that is a must have for any family. Intricately stitched leather and ergonomic design seats are among the details in which test drivers say that Ford Explorer XLT is in a league of its own With an efficient and easy to use navigation system, this Ford Explorer will help get you from Point A to Point B in no time flat. AUTONATION-125 LIMITED WARRANTY COVERAGE PROVIDES YOU WITH PEACE OF MIND. ENJOY 90-DAYS OR 4,000 MILES OF COVERAGE ON US! EVERY AN125 VEHICLE UNDERGOES A DETAILED 125-POINT INSPECTION BY AN AUTONATION FORD TUSTIN TECHNICIAN TO GUARANTEE YOU ARE RECEIVING THE BEST QUALITY & RELIABILITY. AVAILABLE TODAY AT AUTONATION FORD TUSTIN. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Ford Explorer XLT with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FM5K7D84JGA88953
Stock: JGA88953
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- 9,806 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$28,995$5,834 Below Market
4 Your Car Connection - Cranberry / Pennsylvania
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Ford Explorer XLT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FM5K8D83JGA12856
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 46,071 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$21,495$7,340 Below Market
Penske Honda - Indianapolis / Indiana
JUST REPRICED FROM $24,980, PRICED TO MOVE $6,300 below NADA Retail! CARFAX 1-Owner. Third Row Seat, Entertainment System, Satellite Radio, Flex Fuel, iPod/MP3 Input, Keyless Start, Onboard Communications System, Aluminum Wheels SEE MORE! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Third Row Seat, 4x4, Rear Air, Back-Up Camera, Flex Fuel, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input, Onboard Communications System, Aluminum Wheels, Keyless Start, Smart Device Integration Rear Spoiler, MP3 Player, Keyless Entry, Privacy Glass, Child Safety Locks. OPTION PACKAGES: DUAL-HEADREST DVD ENTERTAINMENT SYSTEM. VEHICLE REVIEWS: Edmunds.com explains Well-tuned electric steering system and natural assist level; it turns in with immediacy. Good heft at speed but light enough for parking-lot duty.. A GREAT VALUE: Reduced from $24,980. This Explorer is priced $6,300 below NADA Retail. BUY FROM AN AWARD WINNING DEALER: You can expect this Honda dealership to continue providing the exceptional, award-winning level of service our community anticipates and deserves. Penske Promise - If you are not satisfied with your Penske purchase you can return it to Penske Honda within 3 business days from the date. The inventory shown is only a partial listing of what we have available. Please call 888-604-5285. Pricing analysis performed on 8/25/2020. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Ford Explorer XLT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FM5K8D89JGB91288
Stock: PGB91288
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-02-2020
- 11,462 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$24,991$1,915 Below Market
Pugmire Ford - Carrollton / Georgia
Check out this gently-used 2018 Ford Explorer we recently got in. Treat yourself to an SUV that surrounds you with all the comfort and conveniences of a luxury sedan. This 4WD-equipped vehicle will handle majestically on any terrain and in any weather condition your may find yourself in. The benefits of driving an Four Wheel Drive vehicle, such as this FordExplorer Base, include superior acceleration, improved steering, and increased traction and stability. The 2018 Ford exterior is finished in a breathtaking Shadow Black, while being complemented by such a gorgeous Medium Stone interior. This color combination is stunning and absolutely beautiful! Based on the superb condition of this vehicle, along with the options and color, this Ford Explorer Base is sure to sell fast. Contact us at 770-832-2457 with any questions. We're always happy to help!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Ford Explorer with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FM5K8B81JGB74228
Stock: F18428A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-26-2020
- 45,190 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$23,500$4,993 Below Market
Automax Preowned - Attleboro - Attleboro / Massachusetts
AWD / 4x4 XLT - Oxford White exterior on Ebony Black interior with Back Up Camera, Push Button Start, Bluetooth Smartphone Integration, Steering Wheel Mounted Media Controls, 18" Sport Alloy Wheels, Spacious 3RD Row Seating, and so much more. Very well equipped, 1-Owner clean Carfax, and meticulously clean inside and out. Beautiful 2018 Ford Explorer 4WD with only 45k miles... AutoMax Pre-owned is a BBB Accredited Business with an A+ Rating. We offer factory direct cars at factory direct prices! We offer bumper to bumper extended warranties on all of our vehicles for up to 5 years or 100,000 miles. We also accept all trades and offer competitive financing options with very low rates. We are conveniently located just 20 minutes from Boston and 20 minutes from Worcester right on RT 9 in Framingham, RT 85 in Marlborough, and on Washington Street (RT 1) in Attleboro MA. Former Rental Vehicle. Prices are subject to change without notice. All advertised prices exclude taxes, registration fees, and $599 dealer documentation fee. The information contained herein is deemed reliable but not guaranteed. Dealer is not responsible for any misprint involving the description of vehicles, it is the sole responsibility of the buyer to physically inspect and verify such information and condition prior to purchasing.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Ford Explorer XLT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FM5K8D89JGC33944
Stock: C33944
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-22-2020
- 15,398 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$29,900$5,279 Below Market
Smart Buick Chevrolet GMC - White Hall / Arkansas
The Smart Family would like to thank you for the opportunity to assist in the purchase of your next new vehicle. For over 110 years the Smart family has been family owned and operated business in the heart of central Arkansas. Offering the highest level of customer service and an outstanding purchase experience has allowed our 110 year tradition. We look forward to serving you and thanks again for shopping Smart. Drive home in your new pre-owned vehicle with the knowledge you're fully backed by the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee. Why does this vehicle look so great? The CARFAX report shows it's only been owned by one owner. Off-road or on the street, this Ford Explorer XLT handles with ease. This 4WD-equipped vehicle will handle majestically on any terrain and in any weather condition your may find yourself in. The benefits of driving an Four Wheel Drive vehicle, such as this FordExplorer XLT, include superior acceleration, improved steering, and increased traction and stability. Pre-owned doesn't have to mean used. The clean interior of this Ford Explorer makes it one of the nicest you'll find. You'd swear you were at a live concert every time you fire up the premium entertainment package in this vehicle. Price. Performance. Protection. This vehicle has it all, including a manufacturer's warranty. Marked by excellent quality and features with unmistakable refined leather interior that added value and class to the Ford Explorer XLT. Find the quickest driving route in this Ford Explorer XLT using the installed navigation system. This nav system is one of the easiest to use and will help get you where you need to go quickly!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Ford Explorer XLT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FM5K8D87JGB24771
Stock: B24771
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 43,937 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$22,500$3,964 Below Market
Pugmire Lincoln of Marietta - Marietta / Georgia
Thank you for your interest in one of PUGMIRE LINCOLN INC.'s online offerings. Please continue for more information regarding this 2018 Ford Explorer XLT with 42,391mi. Do so much more with one vehicle. This Ford Explorer gives you everything you need an automobile to be. The look is unmistakably Ford, the smooth contours and cutting-edge technology of this Ford Explorer XLT will definitely turn heads. Just what you've been looking for. With quality in mind, this vehicle is the perfect addition to take home. The quintessential Ford -- This Ford Explorer XLT speaks volumes about its owner, about uncompromising individuality, a passion for driving and standards far above the ordinary.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Ford Explorer XLT with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FM5K7D88JGB85279
Stock: C21504A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-06-2020
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Ford Explorer searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Ford Explorer
- 5(52%)
- 4(16%)
- 3(12%)
- 2(10%)
- 1(12%)
Related Ford Explorer info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class 2010
- Used Volkswagen Tiguan 2013
- Used Mercedes-Benz SL-Class 2015
- Used Nissan Pathfinder 2010
- Used Chevrolet Spark 2016
- Used Porsche 911 2017
- Used Nissan Titan XD 2016
- Used Porsche Cayenne 2011
- Used Audi S5 2014
- Used Audi A4 allroad 2017
- Used INFINITI QX50 2014
- Used Lexus IS 200t 2012
- Used Hyundai Sonata Hybrid 2016
- Used Mitsubishi Outlander 2014
- Used Lincoln MKZ 2012
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD 2015
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Dodge Sprinter Cargo
- Used Toyota Matrix
- Used Mercedes-Benz CLK-Class
- Used Cadillac CTS Wagon
- Used Mercedes-Benz Metris
- Used GMC Envoy
- Used BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo
- Used Ram Promaster City
- Used Saturn VUE
- Used GMC Savana Cargo
- Used Mercedes-Benz Maybach
- Used Alfa Romeo 4C
- Used Volkswagen Golf Alltrack
Shop used models by city
- Used Ford Transit Connect Seattle WA
- Used Ford Focus ST West Palm Beach FL
- Used Ford Taurus X Kansas City KS
- Used Ford Transit Connect Jersey City NJ
- Used Ford Focus Worcester MA
- Used Ford Fusion Hybrid Lawrenceville GA
- Used Ford Explorer Sport Trac Bloomington IL
- Used Ford F-350 Super Duty Fort Lauderdale FL
- Used Ford Shelby GT350 Woodbridge VA
- Used Ford F-350 Super Duty Atlanta GA
Shop used model years by city
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Land Cruiser
- BMW 7 Series 2019
- 2019 Audi e-tron
- 2021 GMC Yukon XL
- 2019 Odyssey
- 2019 Mercedes-Benz Metris
- 2019 Chevrolet Impala
- 2020 Bentley Flying Spur
- 2019 Lexus UX 200
- 2019 Mazda MX-5 Miata RF
- 2019 Toyota Camry Hybrid
- Genesis G70 2019
- Acura RLX 2019
- 2019 BMW 3 Series
- Audi A6 2019
- 2020 Ram Promaster Window Van
- Porsche 718 Boxster 2019
- 2019 A-Class
- 2021 Corolla Hatchback
- 2019 Buick Envision