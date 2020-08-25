Used 2018 Ford Explorer for Sale Near Me

AutoNation Ford Tustin - Tustin / California

Equipment Group 202A Twin Panel Moonroof Xlt Technology Feature Bundle Platinum Dune Metallic Tri-Coat Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Navigation System 3rd Row Seat Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Ebony Black; Leather Heated Bucket Seats Engine: 3.5L Ti-Vct V6 Transmission: 6-Speed Selectshift Automatic This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Thank you for your interest in one of AutoNation Ford Tustin's online offerings. Please continue for more information regarding this 2018 Ford Explorer XLT with 6,829mi. This Ford includes: ENGINE: 3.5L TI-VCT V6 V6 Cylinder Engine Gasoline Fuel TWIN PANEL MOONROOF Generic Sun/Moonroof Sun/Moonroof Dual Moonroof EQUIPMENT GROUP 202A WiFi Hotspot Multi-Zone A/C Remote Engine Start Smart Device Integration A/C Heated Steering Wheel Climate Control Hands-Free Liftgate Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Rear Parking Aid AM/FM Stereo Satellite Radio Power Liftgate Auxiliary Audio Input Remote Trunk Release MP3 Player PLATINUM DUNE METALLIC TRI-COAT XLT TECHNOLOGY FEATURE BUNDLE Navigation System EBONY BLACK, LEATHER HEATED BUCKET SEATS Power Passenger Seat Power Driver Seat Heated Front Seat(s) Passenger Adjustable Lumbar Leather Seats Driver Adjustable Lumbar Bucket Seats *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* Your buying risks are reduced thanks to a CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. This Ford Explorer XLT is an incredibly versatile vehicle that is a must have for any family. Intricately stitched leather and ergonomic design seats are among the details in which test drivers say that Ford Explorer XLT is in a league of its own With an efficient and easy to use navigation system, this Ford Explorer will help get you from Point A to Point B in no time flat. AUTONATION-125 LIMITED WARRANTY COVERAGE PROVIDES YOU WITH PEACE OF MIND. ENJOY 90-DAYS OR 4,000 MILES OF COVERAGE ON US! EVERY AN125 VEHICLE UNDERGOES A DETAILED 125-POINT INSPECTION BY AN AUTONATION FORD TUSTIN TECHNICIAN TO GUARANTEE YOU ARE RECEIVING THE BEST QUALITY & RELIABILITY. AVAILABLE TODAY AT AUTONATION FORD TUSTIN. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2018 Ford Explorer XLT with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet, Power Driver Seat .

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

20 Combined MPG ( 17 City/ 24 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1FM5K7D84JGA88953

Stock: JGA88953

Certified Pre-Owned: Yes

Listed since: 08-17-2020