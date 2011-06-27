More about the 2018 Ford Explorer

Used 2018 Ford Explorer Overview

The Used 2018 Ford Explorer is offered in the following submodels: Explorer SUV. Available styles include XLT 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A), XLT 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 6A), Sport 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A), Limited 4dr SUV (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 6A), Platinum 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A), Limited 4dr SUV AWD (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 6A), 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 6A), and 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A).

What's a good price on a Used 2018 Ford Explorer ?

Price comparisons for Used 2018 Ford Explorer trim styles: The Used 2018 Ford Explorer XLT is priced between $19,998 and $45,395 with odometer readings between 7602 and 77151 miles.

The Used 2018 Ford Explorer Platinum is priced between $31,000 and $39,989 with odometer readings between 17016 and 110224 miles.

The Used 2018 Ford Explorer Limited is priced between $27,998 and $38,998 with odometer readings between 18933 and 62000 miles.

The Used 2018 Ford Explorer Base is priced between $19,995 and $27,998 with odometer readings between 13294 and 94627 miles.

The Used 2018 Ford Explorer Sport is priced between $30,590 and $36,484 with odometer readings between 31034 and 58901 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn , VA . Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2018 Ford Explorers are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2018 Ford Explorer for sale near. There are currently 101 used and CPO 2018 Explorers listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $19,995 and mileage as low as 7602 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2018 Ford Explorer.

Can't find a used 2018 Ford Explorers you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Ford Explorer for sale - 4 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $12,242 .

Find a used Ford for sale - 7 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $7,699 .

Find a used certified pre-owned Ford Explorer for sale - 8 great deals out of 9 listings starting at $11,598 .

Find a used certified pre-owned Ford for sale - 12 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $13,857 .

Should I lease or buy a 2018 Ford Explorer?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Ford lease specials

Check out Ford Explorer lease specials