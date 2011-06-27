2018 Ford Explorer Review
- Plenty of high-tech features that are easy to use
- Optional turbocharged V6 engine delivers plentiful power
- Cabin is quiet and comfortable on the highway
- Cargo space is generous behind the third row
- Depending on trim level, feels big and ponderous from behind the wheel
- Legroom in the third row is subpar
Which Explorer does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating
When Ford introduced the current generation of the Explorer back in 2011, it switched from the Explorer's traditional body-on-frame construction to a more carlike unibody. In so doing, the Explorer more fully (and smartly) embraced its role as daily family transport, delivering better road manners and much more refinement.
The Explorer is now entering the eighth model year of its current generation, yet it is still competitive. In the meantime, deciding on a three-row crossover SUV has gotten even harder. Today, the Explorer doesn't have the biggest cargo capacity in its class, and its third-row seat isn't tremendously spacious.
While we give the Sport trim level a solid thumbs-up, other trim levels aren't quite as impressive to drive, exhibiting more ponderous routine handling that makes the Explorer feel bigger than it is. Under the hood is your choice of one of three engines: a V6, a turbocharged four-cylinder or a turbocharged V6. Of the three, we like the turbocharged V6 the most. It delivers terrific thrust, which you'll like for highway passing and towing, but unfortunately it's only available with the more expensive trim levels.
Overall, though, the 2018 Ford Explorer gets most things right, and we see it as a respectable choice for a three-row midsize SUV.
2018 Ford Explorer models
There are five different ways to configure your 2018 Ford Explorer: the base, XLT, Limited, Sport and Platinum trim levels, which cover a broad swath of features. The base, XLT and Limited models are available in front-wheel or all-wheel drive, while the Sport and Platinum are offered solely with all-wheel drive. Regardless of trim level, every Explorer is equipped with a six-speed automatic transmission. For 2018, many driver assistance features (adaptive cruise control, blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, lane departure warning and intervention, automatic wipers and automatic high beams) have been grouped together into a single options package.
Explorer Base
Base models, predictably, sit at the very bottom of the Explorer range. These models have 18-inch wheels, cloth upholstery and manually adjustable front seats, though a rearview camera and Sync voice commands spruce up things a bit.
Explorer XLT
The XLT trim level is one rung up the ladder, adding a few standard features over the base trim level and desirable options that aren't available on base variants at all. With its balance between features and value, a well-equipped XLT will be a popular version of the Explorer. A non-turbocharged 3.5-liter V6 (290 horsepower, 255 pound-feet of torque) is standard on the base and XLT variants, while a 2.3-liter turbocharged four-cylinder (280 hp, 310 lb-ft of torque) is available as an option.
Explorer Limited
Buyers who want to amp things up will be attracted to the Limited model, which adds leather upholstery, heated and ventilated front seats, power-adjustable pedals, a power tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, premium audio and power-folding third-row seats. Note that the Limited comes standard with the turbocharged four-cylinder engine, but you can still get the regular V6 if you want.
Explorer Sport
While those additional comfort items are desirable, we're partial to the Sport variant's more fundamental changes. These models come with a powerful turbocharged 3.5-liter V6 (365 hp, 350 lb-ft of torque), firmer suspension tuning and a towing package.
Explorer Platinum
It's possible to get the turbocharged V6 paired to the softer suspension of non-Sport models by going for the top-of-the-line Platinum trim level. It comes with a panoramic sunroof, an automated parking system, premium leather upholstery, a premium audio system and more.
Trim tested
There are typically multiple versions of each vehicle, although many aspects are shared. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of the 2016 Ford Explorer Sport (turbo 3.5L V6 | 6-speed automatic | AWD).
NOTE: Since this test was conducted, the current Explorer has received a new infotainment system and minor revisions to feature availability. Our findings remain applicable to this year's Explorer.
Safety
Our experts like the Explorer models:
- Collision Warning with Brake Support
- Alerts the driver to an impending forward collision and precharges brakes to shorten stopping distance.
- Lane Keeping System
- Vibrates the steering wheel and reduces steering effort if the car veers toward the edge of its lane.
- Blind Spot Information System
- Senses vehicles in adjacent lanes and illuminates a warning in the side mirrors.
