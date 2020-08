Used 2014 Scion tC for Sale Near Me

Toyota of Rock Hill - Rock Hill / South Carolina

We are excited to offer this 2014 Scion tC. This vehicle is loaded with great features, plus it comes with the CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. Outstanding fuel economy and sleek styling are two great reasons to consider this Scion tC. You've found the one you've been looking for. Your dream car. More information about the 2014 Scion tC: The 2014 Scion tC is a car designed and marketed at younger buyers. It offers sporty performance while also rewarding drivers with decent fuel economy. The interior is second-to-none in terms of comfort and ergonomics and the extensive array of factory accessories means the tC is basically a blank canvas that Scion encourages buyers to customize in to their liking. With a base price under $20,000, the Scion tC is an affordable, stylish coupe that offers plenty of features and fun. Strengths of this model include affordability, sporty character, Endlessly customizable, and interior space and amenities

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 1 Reported Accident Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Description: Used 2014 Scion tC with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control .

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

26 Combined MPG ( 23 City/ 31 Highway)

VIN: JTKJF5C76E3069735

Stock: E3069735

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-24-2020