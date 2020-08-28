Used 2014 Scion tC for Sale Near Me
- 104,534 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$8,498$3,363 Below Market
Toyota of Rock Hill - Rock Hill / South Carolina
We are excited to offer this 2014 Scion tC. This vehicle is loaded with great features, plus it comes with the CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. Outstanding fuel economy and sleek styling are two great reasons to consider this Scion tC. You've found the one you've been looking for. Your dream car. More information about the 2014 Scion tC: The 2014 Scion tC is a car designed and marketed at younger buyers. It offers sporty performance while also rewarding drivers with decent fuel economy. The interior is second-to-none in terms of comfort and ergonomics and the extensive array of factory accessories means the tC is basically a blank canvas that Scion encourages buyers to customize in to their liking. With a base price under $20,000, the Scion tC is an affordable, stylish coupe that offers plenty of features and fun. Strengths of this model include affordability, sporty character, Endlessly customizable, and interior space and amenities At Toyota of Rock Hill, you can be sure that your experience is our #1 priority! We will always do business in a manner that represents our core values of integrity, transparency, professionalism and teamwork. You can reach us at 888-865-7548 or by visiting us online at www.toyotarockhill.com and we look forward to seeing you soon! Please call us for more information!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Scion tC with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTKJF5C76E3069735
Stock: E3069735
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- 107,084 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseGood Deal
$9,995$1,316 Below Market
AutoNation Ford Torrance - Torrance / California
The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: new brakes and new pair of tires! Dual Moonroof Bluetooth Connection Super White This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Scion tC with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTKJF5C77E3087970
Stock: E3087970
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-16-2020
- 61,573 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$10,999$1,773 Below Market
Concord Toyota - Concord / California
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Scion tC with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTKJF5C71E3071179
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 93,599 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$11,000$1,335 Below Market
Genesis of Santa Rosa - Santa Rosa / California
CARFAX One-Owner. NICE LOCAL TRADE IN, BLUETOOTH/HANDS FREE, NAVIGATION, PANORAMA ROOF. Manly Automotive is delighted to offer this good-looking 2014 Scion tC in Super White. Unmatched Service, Selection and Upfront Hassle-Free Pricing...Every Day...The Manly Way!! ALL MANLY VEHICLES ARE CUSTOM DETAILED, FRESH OIL AND FILTER, AND PASS A COMPLETE DEALER INSPECTION SO YOU CAN BUY WITH CONFIDENCE! 7 Day Money Back Guarantee* Vehicle must be returned in same condition 250 miles or less traveled Reasonable wear and tear accepted See dealer for details. 23/31 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Scion tC with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTKJF5C70E3071917
Stock: P28677
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-30-2020
- 66,954 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$10,975$1,190 Below Market
Wilson Auto Group - Flowood / Mississippi
This 2014 Scion tC in Gray features: FWD LOW MILEAGE!, LOCAL TRADE!, Buy Happy!...its the Wilson Way!.23/31 City/Highway MPG Awards:* 2014 IIHS Top Safety Pick, Top Safety Pick, Top Safety Pick+Come look it over in person at Wilson Auto Group on Lakeland Drive in Rankin County near Dogwood Festival Mall. Go to our website at https://www.wilsonautogroup.com Or call us right now at (601)914-4200 Buy HAPPY...its the Wilson Way!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Scion tC with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTKJF5C79E3085248
Stock: K255887A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-13-2020
- 17,783 milesDelivery Available*
$16,590
Carvana - New York City - New York City / New York
During these uncertain times, Carvana is dedicated to ensuring safety for all of our customers. In addition to our 100% online shopping and selling experience that allows all customers to buy and trade their cars without ever leaving the safety of their home, we're providing Touchless Delivery that make all aspects of our process even safer. You can get the car you want, and trade in the one you have, while avoiding person-to-person contact with our friendly advocates. There are some things that can't be put off. If buying a car is one of them, know that we're doing everything we can to keep you keep moving while continuing to put your health, safety, and happiness first.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Scion tC with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTKJF5C74E3082872
Stock: 2000623055
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-06-2020
- 124,244 miles2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$9,995$509 Below Market
Chevrolet Puente Hills - City of Industry / California
Check out this gently-used 2014 Scion tC we recently got in. When you purchase a vehicle with the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, you're getting what you paid for. This vehicle was engineered to be both economically and environmentally friendly with exceptional fuel efficiency. You've found the one you've been looking for. Your dream car. More information about the 2014 Scion tC: The 2014 Scion tC is a car designed and marketed at younger buyers. It offers sporty performance while also rewarding drivers with decent fuel economy. The interior is second-to-none in terms of comfort and ergonomics and the extensive array of factory accessories means the tC is basically a blank canvas that Scion encourages buyers to customize in to their liking. With a base price under $20,000, the Scion tC is an affordable, stylish coupe that offers plenty of features and fun. Interesting features of this model are affordability, sporty character, Endlessly customizable, and interior space and amenities
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Scion tC with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTKJF5C77E3082333
Stock: 1322T
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-26-2020
- 76,610 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseFair Deal
$11,653$341 Below Market
Ocean Subaru of Fullerton - Fullerton / California
2014 Scion TC is a Clean CARFAX, Vehicle. This vehicle grew up right here in Sunny Southern California. A comprehensive 152-Point Inspection was conducted by our factory certified technicians and this vehicle passed in all categories. All necessary services have been done for the appropriate mileage interval including Oil Filter Change, Cabin Filter Air Filter. This Scion TC comes equipped with, Traction Control, Stability Control, ABS (4-Wheel), Anti-Theft System, Keyless Entry, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Tilt Telescoping Wheel, AM/FM Stereo, CD/MP3 (Single Disc), Dual Air Bags, Side Air Bags, F R Head Curtain Air Bags, Knee Air Bags adn Alloy Wheels. Buy with confidence as all of our Pre-Owned Vehicles come equipped with a 90-Day/3000 Mile warranty as well as Car Doc, our exclusive maintenance and membership program. The included Car Doc Program comes with 6 Complimentary Oil Changes and 6 Complimentary Tire Rotations for the first TWO years of car ownership. Whether you have good credit, bad credit or no credit get pre-approved today at: https://www.oceansubaruoc.com/financing/application-short.htm This vehicle WON'T last long at this price! We are a large used car super store serving communities throughout Southern California including Whittier, Anaheim, Garden Grove and Orange CA. Don't waste any time, call us NOW (714) 871-9300 All used vehicles have Guardian GPS security system pre-installed. $1695.00 cost in addition to advertised sales price Awards: * 2014 IIHS Top Safety Pick, Top Safety Pick, Top Safety Pick+
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Scion tC with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTKJF5C75E3071914
Stock: 60V07057
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-29-2020
- 90,835 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$12,888
Tustin Toyota - Tustin / California
Tustin Toyota, Giant Used Car Outlet of Orange County, serving Anaheim, Cypress, Tustin, Santa Ana, Irvine, Westminster, Orange, Huntington Beach, Garden Grove, Fullerton, San Juan Capistrano, Lake Forest, as well as all surrounding cities. Wide variety Used Car Department with over 100 vehicles in stock! Located at 44 Auto Center Drive, Tustin, Ca 92782 (We are in a separate building from our New car lot) with knowledgeable Product Specialists to assist with a hassle free experience and enjoyment of the vehicle you are seeking! Our Representatives will be glad to assist you, call us today (877) 360-7744 Pre-Owned / Used / Certified Near Tustin, CA 92782 Orange County Irvine Santa Ana Anaheim Cypress Buena Park Costa Mesa Fullerton Brea Yorba Linda Placentia Garden Grove Westminster Stanton Huntington Beach Midway City
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Scion tC with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTKJF5C72E3067772
Stock: P11919N
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-11-2020
- 32,366 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$13,995
Hubler Nissan - Indianapolis / Indiana
: CARFAX 1-Owner, LOW MILES - 32,366! FUEL EFFICIENT 31 MPG Hwy/23 MPG City! Monogram trim, Black exterior. Nav System, Moonroof, Heated Leather Seats, Keyless Start, Dual Zone A/C, Bluetooth, Aluminum Wheels, Premium Sound System, iPod/MP3 Input. CLICK ME! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Leather Seats, Navigation, Heated Driver Seat, iPod/MP3 Input, Dual Moonroof, Heated Seats Rear Spoiler, MP3 Player, Keyless Entry, Steering Wheel Controls. VEHICLE REVIEWS: "The rear seats have above-average legroom, and getting in and out of the back is pretty easy by coupe standards." -Edmunds.com. Great Gas Mileage: 31 MPG Hwy. WHY BUY FROM US: After more than 50 years in business, The Hubler Auto Group, through the power of ten central Indiana locations, has literally sold hundreds of thousands of vehicles and is one of the oldest and most prolific auto dealers in the State employing 550 people. The Hubler Auto Group can claim the title for selling more G.M. vehicles in the State of Indiana than any other dealer or group, and has earned the right to brag of having the largest and most loyal customer Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase. Pricing based on best incentive scenario. See associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Scion tC Monogram Series with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Trip Computer.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTKJF5C73E3085620
Stock: 20270A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-06-2020
- 57,472 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$12,452
Prestige Autos - Corona / California
*** EVERY VEHICLE IS DISINFECTED WERE OPEN , ONLINE INQUIRIES ARE RESPONDED TO 7DAYS A WEEK 10am-6pm PLEASE TEXT 951.316.3901 IF NEEDED ~~~ PRICE UPDATE 08.28.20 Expires close of business 08.30.20 ~~~~~ NO SOCIAL NEEDED TO GET APPROVED @ www.PrestigeCorona.com **** Dealer installed options are not reflected in pricing.* **** Get Instantly Approved @ www.PRESTIGECORONA.com --- NEVER UNDERSOLD AND PROUD TO BE THE NATIONS LOW PRICED LEADER! --- Come experience the Prestige difference where you will always find a knowledgeable and friendly staff paired with easy no haggle pricing. Please note that vehicles labeled as Just In or Pre-Inspection Photo are vehicles that are waiting for our service department to certify them. You can come still visit and purchase the vehicle but we may need a couple days to expedite the safety inspection of the vehicle. The pricing is guaranteed to be extremely aggressive and allows us to provide a stress free purchase environment. 2.5L I4 Dual VVT-i, 6-Speed Manual.2014 Scion tC Base New Price! CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX.Absolutely Red *** GET PRE APPROVED WITHOUT A HARD INQUIRY.. Welcome to Prestige Autos. Doesn't matter if you're looking for a price quote on a one of our No-Haggle vehicles, researching for an used car, or researching our interest rates as low as 3.9%, our friendly, professional staff is ready to provide you with all the help you need. Rest assured we take pride in the vehicles we sell and all our vehicles go through a 118 point inspection. If you have any questions or just want a direct line to someone who can make decision, please email your comments or requests to Wecare@prestigeautonet.com.Odometer is 31386 miles below market average! 23/31 City/Highway MPGAwards:* 2014 IIHS Top Safety Pick, Top Safety Pick, Top Safety Pick+Reviews:* Comfortable ride; quick acceleration; roomy rear seat. Source: Edmunds* With its sporty design including projector beam headlamps and LED accent lights, and a variety of customizable options, the 2014 Scion tC is a coupe that should not be passed up. The tC is easily distinguishable by its unique design. Its panoramic glass roof with front power tilt and sliding moonroof is more than one could ask for in this sporty coupe. Additionally, redesigned 18-inch alloy wheels and chrome-tipped exhaust ports, optional spoiler, mudguards, and fog lights can be added as well. The tC operates with a 2.5L DOHC 160-valve four-cylinder engine. With the power of 179 horses at 6,000RPM and 172lb-ft. of torque at 4,100RPM, the tC is without a doubt a fun ride. It also comes available with a six-speed manual or automatic transmission with dynamic rev management allowing for downshifting with ease. Whether the tC is used for hauling people, cargo, or a combination of the two, its unique seats easily adjust to accommodate the need. Drivers will appreciate the memory setting for the seat that automatically adjusts back to previous settings after letting a passenger into the rear. The leather-trimmed tilt/telescopic steering wheel with audio controls ensure your hands will not leave the wheel. The 2014 tC offers enhanced shock damping, reduced noise and stability brackets. Optional interior features include an auto-dimming mirror, illuminated door sills, and Scion remote engine start. The 160-watt Pioneer Audio System with touch screen, standard in 2014, plays CDs, a wide variety of digital music and is iPod ready. For the audiophile, an upgrade to the BeSpoke audio system is available. The Scion tC also has a Star Safety System, airbags, and lower anchors and tethers for children. Source: The Manufacturer Summary* The Scion tC for 2014 offers a balanced blend of driving enjoyment, good fuel economy and cutting-edge audio connectivity as to make it an easy choice for most first-time buyers. Numerous accessories and aftermarket parts allow nearly infinite customization options, and the big rear hatch provides e
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Scion tC Monogram Series with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Trip Computer.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTKJF5C78E3087332
Stock: 141831S
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-29-2020
- 68,914 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$11,398
BMW of Bellevue - Bellevue / Washington
Dual Moonroof Bluetooth Connection Classic Silver Metallic Dark Charcoal; Fabric Upholstery This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. This 2014 Scion tC is offered to you for sale by BMW of Bellevue. When you purchase a vehicle with the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, you're getting what you paid for. The less money you spend at the pump, the more money you'll have to spend on you. So why not consider this wonderfully styled, fuel-efficient Scion tC. Low, low mileage coupled with an exacting maintenance program make this vehicle a rare find. More information about the 2014 Scion tC: The 2014 Scion tC is a car designed and marketed at younger buyers. It offers sporty performance while also rewarding drivers with decent fuel economy. The interior is second-to-none in terms of comfort and ergonomics and the extensive array of factory accessories means the tC is basically a blank canvas that Scion encourages buyers to customize in to their liking. With a base price under $20,000, the Scion tC is an affordable, stylish coupe that offers plenty of features and fun. This model sets itself apart with affordability, sporty character, Endlessly customizable, and interior space and amenities *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Scion tC with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTKJF5C74E3088350
Stock: E3088350
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-02-2020
- 81,531 milesDelivery Available*
$13,990
Carvana - Houston - Houston / Texas
During these uncertain times, Carvana is dedicated to ensuring safety for all of our customers. In addition to our 100% online shopping and selling experience that allows all customers to buy and trade their cars without ever leaving the safety of their home, we're providing Touchless Delivery that make all aspects of our process even safer. You can get the car you want, and trade in the one you have, while avoiding person-to-person contact with our friendly advocates. There are some things that can't be put off. If buying a car is one of them, know that we're doing everything we can to keep you keep moving while continuing to put your health, safety, and happiness first.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Scion tC with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTKJF5C78E3083247
Stock: 2000639232
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-10-2020
- 96,687 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseFair Deal
$11,485
Carlson Toyota - Coon Rapids / Minnesota
LOCAL TRADE, ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, Electronic Stability Control, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Power moonroof, Remote keyless entry, Traction control. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! 23/31 City/Highway MPG Awards:* 2014 IIHS Top Safety Pick, Top Safety Pick, Top Safety Pick+2014 Scion tC Red 2D Coupe 2.5L I4 Dual VVT-i 6-Speed Automatic FWD
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Scion tC with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTKJF5C75E3083898
Stock: 8449PA
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-06-2020
- 89,580 miles
$12,998
CarMax West Broad - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Richmond / Virginia
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in VA, and excludes tax, title, tags and $399 CarMax processing fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours. Prior Use: FLEET
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Scion tC with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTKJF5C78E3073608
Stock: 19414053
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 98,064 miles
$11,599
CarMax Rochester - Now offering Curbside Pickup - Rochester / New York
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in NY, and excludes tax, title and registration fees. Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Scion tC with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTKJF5C76E3066754
Stock: 18706320
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 94,940 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$11,998
CarMax Albuquerque - Open By Appointment Only - Albuquerque / New Mexico
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in NM, and excludes tax, title and tags. Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Scion tC with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTKJF5C75E3071668
Stock: 19120240
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 66,314 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$12,597
AutoNation Toyota Buena Park - Buena Park / California
Dual Moonroof Bluetooth Connection This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Scion tC with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTKJF5C79E3082141
Stock: E3082141
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-13-2020
