Used 2014 Scion tC for Sale Near Me

2.5L I4 Dual VVT-i, 6-Speed Manual.2014 Scion tC Base CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX.Absolutely Red Odometer is 31386 miles below market average! 23/31 City/Highway MPGAwards:* 2014 IIHS Top Safety Pick, Top Safety Pick, Top Safety Pick+Reviews:* Comfortable ride; quick acceleration; roomy rear seat. Source: Edmunds* With its sporty design including projector beam headlamps and LED accent lights, and a variety of customizable options, the 2014 Scion tC is a coupe that should not be passed up. The tC is easily distinguishable by its unique design. Its panoramic glass roof with front power tilt and sliding moonroof is more than one could ask for in this sporty coupe. Additionally, redesigned 18-inch alloy wheels and chrome-tipped exhaust ports, optional spoiler, mudguards, and fog lights can be added as well. The tC operates with a 2.5L DOHC 160-valve four-cylinder engine. With the power of 179 horses at 6,000RPM and 172lb-ft. of torque at 4,100RPM, the tC is without a doubt a fun ride. It also comes available with a six-speed manual or automatic transmission with dynamic rev management allowing for downshifting with ease. Whether the tC is used for hauling people, cargo, or a combination of the two, its unique seats easily adjust to accommodate the need. Drivers will appreciate the memory setting for the seat that automatically adjusts back to previous settings after letting a passenger into the rear. The leather-trimmed tilt/telescopic steering wheel with audio controls ensure your hands will not leave the wheel. The 2014 tC offers enhanced shock damping, reduced noise and stability brackets. Optional interior features include an auto-dimming mirror, illuminated door sills, and Scion remote engine start. The 160-watt Pioneer Audio System with touch screen, standard in 2014, plays CDs, a wide variety of digital music and is iPod ready. For the audiophile, an upgrade to the BeSpoke audio system is available. The Scion tC also has a Star Safety System, airbags, and lower anchors and tethers for children. Source: The Manufacturer Summary* The Scion tC for 2014 offers a balanced blend of driving enjoyment, good fuel economy and cutting-edge audio connectivity as to make it an easy choice for most first-time buyers. Numerous accessories and aftermarket parts allow nearly infinite customization options, and the big rear hatch provides e

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2014 Scion tC Monogram Series with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Trip Computer .

Transmission: Manual

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

26 Combined MPG ( 23 City/ 31 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: JTKJF5C78E3087332

Stock: 141831S

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-29-2020