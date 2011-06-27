Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Suburban LS 2500 4dr SUV (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,598
|$7,582
|$8,655
|Clean
|$5,168
|$7,003
|$7,994
|Average
|$4,309
|$5,845
|$6,672
|Rough
|$3,450
|$4,687
|$5,350
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Suburban LS 2500 4dr SUV 4WD (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,342
|$10,817
|$12,694
|Clean
|$6,779
|$9,991
|$11,725
|Average
|$5,652
|$8,339
|$9,786
|Rough
|$4,525
|$6,687
|$7,847
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Suburban LS 1500 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,430
|$6,942
|$7,761
|Clean
|$5,013
|$6,412
|$7,168
|Average
|$4,180
|$5,352
|$5,983
|Rough
|$3,346
|$4,291
|$4,798
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Suburban LT 2500 4dr SUV 4WD (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,477
|$8,876
|$10,174
|Clean
|$5,980
|$8,198
|$9,397
|Average
|$4,986
|$6,843
|$7,843
|Rough
|$3,992
|$5,487
|$6,289
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Suburban LT 1500 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,364
|$7,176
|$8,157
|Clean
|$4,952
|$6,628
|$7,534
|Average
|$4,129
|$5,532
|$6,288
|Rough
|$3,306
|$4,436
|$5,042
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Suburban LT 1500 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,808
|$7,743
|$8,790
|Clean
|$5,362
|$7,152
|$8,119
|Average
|$4,471
|$5,969
|$6,776
|Rough
|$3,580
|$4,786
|$5,434
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Suburban LT 2500 4dr SUV (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,366
|$8,065
|$8,450
|Clean
|$6,800
|$7,449
|$7,804
|Average
|$5,670
|$6,217
|$6,514
|Rough
|$4,539
|$4,986
|$5,223
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Suburban LS 1500 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,265
|$6,918
|$7,813
|Clean
|$4,861
|$6,390
|$7,216
|Average
|$4,053
|$5,333
|$6,023
|Rough
|$3,245
|$4,276
|$4,829