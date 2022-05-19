What is the Q3?

The Audi Q3 is a subcompact luxury crossover, meaning it provides a higher seating position than a sedan but offers less space than a typical SUV. It also offers a level of ride comfort and interior plushness meant to rival competitors from BMW, Mercedes-Benz and Lexus. This is a tricky combination to pull off, but the Q3 walks this fine line with class and style. Its cabin is full of high-quality materials, and it borrows from Audi's handsome design language and excellent technology features. The quiet ride and unbothered on-road manners are another strong point, though we wish the Q3 were a little more fun to drive.

This version of the Q3 has been around since 2019. And just last year, Audi issued an impressive upgrade to the software system controlling the touchscreen. That means all Q3s are now running the latest MIB3 infotainment system, whether equipped with the standard 8.8-inch screen or the optional 10.1-inch screen. We've found it's a solid addition to what was already a tech-forward offering in the class.

We expect the 2023 Audi Q3 to continue forward with only a handful of changes. Every model will come with your choice of two turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engines: the 40 TFSI with 184 horsepower or the 45 TFSI with 228 horsepower. As with many Audis, an eight-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel drive are standard. New equipment on the 2023 Q3 includes LED headlights, a smartphone charger, and redesigned wheels on both 40 TFSI and 45 TFSI models. Otherwise, the Q3 is unchanged.