Used 2007 Chevrolet Suburban Consumer Reviews
Replaced 2005 Durango
Ready to leave on 3K mile trip from Saskatchewan Canada to Disneyland California pulling a 33 foot camper and our Hemi Durango wouldn't start and dealer had no idea how to fix. Found the Burb (5.3L, LTZ, AWD) and it was awesome. Little less power than Hemi but better in everything else. Wife and 3 kids loved it. Added 1 qt oil in 3K miles, running Mobil 1 synthetic. Drove through cold and extreme heat, pouring rain, and wind with no problems. Very impressed overall. Better mileage then the Hemi and larger gas tank much appreciated as some stretches with minimal fuel service. But really, it is a full size vehicle, so who cares about mileage.Get a crossover if you want mileage.
excessive oil consumption
Around 36000 miles I noticed our suburban started consuming 1 quart of oil per 1000 miles. Over the past 2 years I have had the dealership try various "fixes" but it still consumes oil. This is becoming a trend with the '07 suburban as others are experiencing the same problem. My vehicle will be at the dealership for a week for the next round of exploratory surgery on the engine. Hopefully they can find a fix as I am running out of powertrain warranty in a few months. The first 2 years with this vehicle we had repeated electrical problems with battery discharge. GM found a fix for that.
Roomy, fresh, with many nice features
Decided to move up to a large SUV to accomodate our growing family and have been very pleased. We have an LT3 trim level vehicle with most of the options (sunroof, Nav radio, rear DVD, power liftgate, rear camera, heated seats) white with the tan interior. Rides and handles great on road, not much off road use yet. Front and 2nd row bench seats are reasonably comfortable. 3rd row is fair for adults, good for kids. Nav radio/ rear DVD system works well. Vehicle has some nice touches. For example, dome lamp override keeps the lights off to offload sleeping kids at night, the remote vehicle start during cold weather turns on the seat heaters. Exterior style nicer than it's Yukon XL cousin
2007 burban AMAZING REVIEW FOR HIGH MILEAGE
i have 200,000 miles and shes still running like a champ.. NOt to mention pulling my 6,500 lb boat and trailer without any stress.. FOR anyone who is finding great prices on the suburbans,tahoes,yukons and escalades but they have the 150k miles and up club. go for it this truck will not let you down... GM always does best.. will be with me for another 200,000 k
Suburbans and mileage / ethenol gas
I have had a 2000, 2003 and now 2007 Suburban. It's like a Harley and motorcycles, everything else is not a Suburban. Regarding mileage, in Houston we have Ethenol for 1/2 the year which kills mileage to 12 or so. When I can get non-ethenol gas, it goes up to almost 19+ highway.
