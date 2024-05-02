The redesigned 2024 Chevrolet Traverse might technically be a midsize SUV, but it's one of the most spacious out there with three rows of usable seating and generous cargo space. If you have plenty of young ones to haul around but don't want to commit to the truck-based Chevy Tahoe, the Traverse is your best bet.

The 2024 Traverse lineup deviates slightly from last year's. The LS is the budget-friendly model, followed by the LT, the off-road-oriented Z71 and the sport-infused RS. The Traverse goes up against some heavy hitters, including the Hyundai Palisade, Mazda CX-90 and the Edmunds Top Rated favorite, the updated Kia Telluride. These three offer excellent styling and technology, something Chevrolet has struggled with in the past. The new Traverse tackles that issue head-on and hopes to be even more competitive because of it.