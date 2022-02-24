What is the Aviator?

Luxury three-row SUVs are normally a pretty predictable affair. Lots of space, a comfortable ride and plush seats typically sum things up — and the Lincoln Aviator is no exception in that regard. But a 400-horsepower turbocharged V6 and an optional plug-in hybrid with nearly 500 horsepower? That's flipping the archetype on its head. The Aviator stands out from the crowd with all of that muscle, plus a distinctive look that recalls classic Lincoln models of old. And just as with those old Lincolns, the Aviator relies on an especially smooth ride on the highway. There's a lot to like about this midsize SUV (larger than a Nautilus, smaller than a Navigator) but also some room for improvement.

For the 2023 model year, we expect Lincoln to make only nominal changes to its Aviator. This current model debuted in 2020, and with such a dramatic (and likely, expensive) set of features, the automaker is unlikely to issue a substantial overhaul so soon. If anything, the Aviator could borrow some equipment from the flashy, refreshed Navigator, such as an optional 13-inch touchscreen and the hands-free semi-automated driver assistance feature known as ActiveGlide. However, it's also possible that Lincoln will hold out for a more thorough update down the line. Either way, the Aviator is an impressive SUV that provides a charming alternative to the Audi Q7, Acura MDX and others.