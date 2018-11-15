  1. Home
2019 Alfa Romeo 4C

Alfa Romeo 4C Spider Coupe Exterior
6.0/10 Expert Rating
Alfa Romeo 4C Spider Coupe Exterior
Alfa Romeo 4C Spider Coupe Exterior
Alfa Romeo 4C Spider Coupe Exterior
Alfa Romeo 4C Spider Coupe Exterior
2019 Alfa Romeo 4C
MSRP: $66,900

Which 4C does Edmunds recommend?

Now that the coupe has been dropped from the lineup, the 4C Spider convertible (really, a targa) is the only body style available. Last year's Convenience package is now standard, so every model comes with rear parking sensors and cruise control — along with a rearview camera, which is new to the 4C. Most options are cosmetic, but there are a few that enhance the 4C's performance credentials. The Akrapovič dual-mode exhaust is worth the purchase since the standard exhaust is too loud for every occasion. We'd probably skip the super-stiff race suspension unless our 4C was exclusively a track car.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Pros
  • Handling is razor-sharp
  • Sparse availability and limited appeal guarantee exclusivity
  • Fuel economy estimates are good and achievable in the real world
  • Exotic looks are guaranteed to draw attention
Cons
  • Ride is crushingly harsh, notably with the high-performance suspension
  • Few interior creature comforts and almost no cargo or storage space
  • Rearward visibility is poor
  • Steering is high effort at low speeds
What's new
  • Coupe has been discontinued, so the convertible (Spider) is the only body style available
  • Rearview camera, rear parking sensors and cruise control are now standard
  • Last year's Track package has been discontinued; its features are available as stand-alone options
  • Part of the first 4C generation introduced for 2015

Overall rating

6.0 / 10

For most people, buying a mid-engine Italian sports car would involve taking out another mortgage on the house, dipping into the kids' college funds or living a second life — think one certain famous fictional high school chemistry teacher. Yet those same people might be surprised to learn that one can get such a car with a relatively modest financial payout: the 2019 Alfa Romeo 4C.

Unlike more expensive Italian hardware, the 4C is a no-frills two-seater. It has more in common with the Lotus Elise than a Ferrari 488. After climbing over a high, wide doorsill, the driver plops onto a thinly padded seat to survey an oddly designed cabin filled with exotic materials. The 4C is obsessive about keeping weight low; there's not even carpeting on the exposed carbon-fiber tub. Bashing your knees against the granite-hard surface isn't uncommon during hard cornering.

And there will be a lot of hard cornering. The 4C's ability to stick to the road while bombing through tight, twisty turns is why you buy it in the first place. It changes direction as quickly as you can turn the wheel, which isn't as easy as it sounds. Unlike any other modern vehicle, the 4C forgoes power assist steering to both save weight and add to steering feedback. It takes a firm hand to wrestle the wheel around a parking lot, although effort lightens at higher speeds.

All of the 4C's quirks add up to a hardcore sports car that offers unparalleled driver control and feedback at this price level. The downsides are many, however. The rough ride, very heavy steering, and difficult entry and exit process are tough to deal with when performing simple tasks like going to the grocery store. These, combined with a clunky dual-clutch transmission and almost nonexistent storage space, effectively relegate it to weekend toy status. Similarly priced competitors, such as the Chevrolet Corvette, the Jaguar F-Type and the Porsche Boxster, offer a similar level of performance but are much more usable and could serve as a primary driving vehicle.

Alfa Romeo 4C models

The 2019 Alfa Romeo 4C should only be considered by buyers willing to live with the inherent day-to-day difficulties of driving a seriously hardcore mid-engine sports car. Its no-frills attitude is reflected in its skimpy list of standard and optional features. After all, more features make for a heavier car, and the 4C is all about keeping the weight down. If you should want a few extras, the Convenience package adds a few luxury elements, the Track package includes performance upgrades, and the Carbon Fiber Interior Trim package is self-explanatory.

The 4C is powered by a turbocharged 1.7-liter four-cylinder engine (237 horsepower and 258 pound-feet of torque) paired to a six-speed, dual-clutch automatic transmission sending power to the rear wheels. Standard equipment includes a 17-inch (front) and 18-inch (rear) wheels, summer performance tires, LED running lights and taillights, a manually operated soft top, a rearview camera, rear parking sensors, heated mirrors, cruise control, power accessories, leather upholstery, a leather-wrapped tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel with wheel-mounted shift paddles, a 7-inch driver information display, Bluetooth connectivity, and an Alpine sound system with a CD player, a USB port and satellite and HD radio. There's also a small leather pouch behind the center armrest to store small items.

Notable stand-alone options include xenon headlights, 18-inch (front) and 19-inch (rear) wheels, a more stiffly tuned suspension, carbon-fiber mirrors, a steering wheel wrapped in leather and faux suede, leather upholstery with faux suede inserts and an Akrapovič dual-mode exhaust. Additional carbon-fiber styling elements are included with the Carbon Fiber Interior Trim package. Ordering the optional subwoofer brings the removal of the storage pouch behind the center armrest.

Trim tested

Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of the Alfa Romeo 4C Spider (turbo 1.7L inline-4 | 6-speed dual-clutch automatic | RWD).

EdmundsScorecard

Overall6.0 / 10
Driving7.0
Comfort5.5
Interior5.5
Utility4.5
Technology4.5

Driving

7.0
With its turbocharged mid-engine layout and high-effort controls, the 4C commands a driver's respect and delivers a high sensation of speed. When driven in its sweet spot, the 4C is rewarding and feels like a modern classic. But you should pick something else if you're looking for a daily driver.

Acceleration

7.0
The 4C typically leaves the line cleanly and is followed by the sensation of a wave of power as the engine spins up and the boost builds. Launch control is effective, but acceleration to 60 mph — 5 seconds flat — proves relatively unimpressive for the class.

Braking

7.0
The brakes require a lot of effort to work and are a hassle in everyday driving. But they have tip-of-the-toe control (thanks to a floor-pivot pedal), respond well to performance braking, and deliver a ton of feedback. A stopping distance of 107 feet from 60 mph is great, but the experience is lively.

Steering

7.5
There is no power assist. Steering effort is extremely high from a stop but decreases with speed. Feedback is there in droves but so is bump steer, and the level of sensitivity is sometimes overwhelming. On-center feel is excellent, but there's a weird dead zone right off center.

Handling

7.0
Its lightweight, sticky tires and stiff suspension give drivers the ability to carry high cornering speeds, but its sensitivity to road bumps or grooves quickly saps confidence. The 4C changes direction as quickly as you can move the wheel and responds well to changes in throttle, but it's a handful.

Drivability

7.0
Normal mode produces fairly relaxed drivability, though the dual-clutch auto transmission's shifting can be lazy. Dynamic mode is where the fun is at, and it works decently for more spirited street driving. The paddle shifters are great for twisty roads.

Comfort

5.5
For track enthusiasts, the 4C is great. It has supportive leather bucket seats and air conditioning, which are luxuries for aficionados. But those who plan on street driving it more than occasionally will quickly grow weary of the stiff ride, loud cabin and uncompromising seats.

Seat comfort

6.0
The fixed-back seats have a fairly ergonomically friendly shape. The bolsters are deep and supportive at the thighs but widespread at the seatback. The thin padding transmits all manner of bumps and vibration directly onto your spine. During pure performance driving, the comfort issues seem to melt away.

Ride comfort

5.5
Because of its stiff suspension tuning, the 4C follows road contours and irregularities with laser-like precision. Rolling bumps are less of an issue, but the shock from hard-edge bumps, such as those from grates and potholes, are readily transmitted into the cabin.

Noise & vibration

3.0
The 4C is a very loud car. The level of engine and wind noise is the biggest problem, followed by road noise, pebbles, rocks, and other debris bouncing off the bottom of the carbon-fiber tub and wheelwells. Forget conversation and consider earplugs for longer drives. Engine and road vibrations are ever present.

Climate control

6.5
The single-zone, non-automatic air-conditioning system is pretty basic and has chunky knobs for ease of use. The fan motor is loud at its highest setting yet doesn't move a lot of air. It is sufficient enough to cool the tiny cabin, assuming the top is up.

Interior

5.5
The interior looks nice and minimalistic, but it lacks the friendlier ergonomics of other modern sports cars. Getting in and situated inside the cabin is akin to a warrior donning armor; it's rigid, claustrophobic and meant for business. If you're considering a 4C, it won't be for its touring comfort.

Ease of use

7.0
The transmission control buttons are unconventional ("1" is for drive, "A/M" swaps from auto and manual shift), but the rest of the car is straightforward and all controls are close at hand. All switches are solid and well-labeled. But parts of the gauge cluster are covered by the wheel.

Getting in/getting out

4.0
A low seat height, small door opening (when the roof is on), intrusive seat bolsters, and wide doorsills mean getting in and out is no graceful feat. And caution must be exercised when opening the door; its featherlight weight and lack of detents mean it can go flying open into things.

Driving position

6.0
The 4C's seating position is conducive to performance driving, but the fixed backs don't make for a comfortable cruising position. The seat can adjust fore and aft with a minimal amount of tilt, but there's no height adjustment. The steering column is also minimally adjustable for tilt and reach.

Roominess

5.0
Compared to other two-seaters in the class from mainstream makers, the 4C feels tiny inside. Hiproom and shoulder room are marginal for the average adult, while all other measurements feel claustrophobic. It looks larger from the outside.

Visibility

6.0
The 4C's visibility is compromised because you sit so deep in the car. The view directly out the back is hampered by a high decklid and small rear window, and rear three-quarter views are nonexistent due to the roof's roll-hoop structure. Thank goodness for the rear parking sensors.

Quality

7.5
Some details lack finishing, such as the inside of the engine compartment and control stalks, but most of the other areas are well put-together. The materials are excellent in quality, with supple leather on the seats and steering wheel, real carbon-fiber accents, and red contrast stitching.

Convertible top

7.0
You can easily remove the top by untwisting two thumb fasteners that secure the fabric to the top of the window frame. Then you slide back four spring-loaded latches at each end of the roof supports. There are no other battens or ribs. The hardest part of the process is opening the rear hatch to store it.

Utility

4.5
The small trunk is better than nothing. But the lid is heavy, and you need two hands to set it open. The compartment gets hot next to the engine. The inside isn't much better, with no real storage areas.

Small-item storage

4.0
There is virtually no interior space for items, which is surprising, even for the class. Underneath the parking brake lever is a shallow tray about the size of an average wallet. Leather-wrapped nodes in between the seat and frame feature a single slit that's barely big enough for a plus-size phone.

Cargo space

5.0
The rear trunk is small, just barely fitting one carry-on bag, and the manual prop rod makes for inconvenient loading. You wouldn't be able to store the top in there along with a carry-on bag, so top-free road trips will be tricky. This Alfa is a small car, but you knew that already.

Child safety seat accommodation

3.0
There are no LATCH anchors, but there is a tether behind the passenger seat, near the floor. The tight door opening will make fitting a child seat extremely difficult.

Technology

4.5
This is one of the 4C's weakest links but also an easy fix. Dash real estate is limited, so a proper infotainment system was always going to be difficult to integrate. But there are better options in the aftermarket than what you get from the Alfa factory.

Audio & navigation

4.0
The stereo is an off-the-shelf Alpine head unit. It's not intuitive, and frankly better aftermarket head units are available. Audio quality is subpar, but that's less of an issue considering how loud the cabin is. There is no navigation system.

Smartphone integration

5.0
We found Bluetooth pairing to be hit or miss, even when we followed directions. When it works, the system is satisfactory, though it's hard to hear over the interior noise. The USB cord is located in a pouch at the bottom of the passenger-side dash, which is a ridiculous solution in this day and age.
2019 Alfa Romeo 4C pricing

    Features & Specs

    Spider 2dr Coupe features & specs
    Spider 2dr Coupe
    1.7L 4cyl Turbo 6AM
    MSRP$66,900
    MPG 24 city / 34 hwy
    SeatingSeats 2
    Transmission6-speed automated manual
    Horsepower237 hp @ 6000 rpm
    See all 2019 Alfa Romeo 4C features & specs

    Safety

    Our experts’ favorite 4C safety features:

    Rear Parking Assist System
    Helps the 4C park by sounding an alert if an object is detected close to the rear bumper.
    Bi-Xenon Headlamps
    Illuminates more of the road ahead than the standard halogen headlights.
    Hill Start Assist
    Prevents the 4C from rolling backward on a hill from a stop when the driver releases the brake and presses the accelerator.

    Alfa Romeo 4C vs. the competition

    Alfa Romeo 4C vs. Porsche 718 Boxster

    Similar to the Alfa Romeo, the Porsche Boxster is a small mid-engine sports car that is entertaining and rewarding to drive. However, these two like-minded roadsters accomplish this goal in very different ways. Because of its high-silled carbon-fiber tub, minimal storage space and few luxury accoutrements, the 4C feels like a race car adapted for the road. The Boxster is much more livable, with a comfortable yet buttoned-down ride and a more refined automatic transmission. The Boxster S and Boxster GTS variants are also a bit quicker than the 4C.

    Compare Alfa Romeo 4C & Porsche 718 Boxster features

    Alfa Romeo 4C vs. Jaguar F-Type

    The sultry Jaguar F-Type and curvaceous 4C are equally likely to attract onlookers poring over the seductive sheet metal. As with the Boxster, the F-Type is much more usable on an everyday basis. The seats have better padding, the ride is more relaxed, and the front-mounted engine gives the F-Type a proper trunk. A range of turbo- or supercharged engines is available, from a fuel-sipping four-cylinder to a high-output V8.

    Compare Alfa Romeo 4C & Jaguar F-Type features

    Alfa Romeo 4C vs. Chevrolet Corvette

    In its standard form, the Chevrolet Corvette is a highly capable vehicle that expertly walks the line between comfort and performance. Opting for the Z51 performance package makes the Corvette no less pleasant and seriously bumps up the sports car cred. It doesn't feel as special as the 4C, but the Corvette is a much more comfortable daily driver. The 4C is strictly a once-in-a-while vehicle.

    Compare Alfa Romeo 4C & Chevrolet Corvette features
    FAQ

    Is the Alfa Romeo 4C a good car?

    The Edmunds experts tested the 2019 4C both on the road and at the track, giving it a 6.0 out of 10. You probably care about Alfa Romeo 4C fuel economy, so it's important to know that the 4C gets an EPA-estimated 28 mpg. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the 4C has 3.7 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Alfa Romeo 4C. Learn more

    What's new in the 2019 Alfa Romeo 4C?

    According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2019 Alfa Romeo 4C:

    • Coupe has been discontinued, so the convertible (Spider) is the only body style available
    • Rearview camera, rear parking sensors and cruise control are now standard
    • Last year's Track package has been discontinued; its features are available as stand-alone options
    • Part of the first 4C generation introduced for 2015
    Learn more

    Is the Alfa Romeo 4C reliable?

    To determine whether the Alfa Romeo 4C is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the 4C. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the 4C's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

    Is the 2019 Alfa Romeo 4C a good car?

    There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2019 Alfa Romeo 4C is a good car. Edmunds' expert testing team reviewed the 2019 4C and gave it a 6.0 out of 10. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2019 4C is a good car for you. Learn more

    How much should I pay for a 2019 Alfa Romeo 4C?

    The least-expensive 2019 Alfa Romeo 4C is the 2019 Alfa Romeo 4C Spider 2dr Coupe (1.7L 4cyl Turbo 6AM). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $66,900.

    Other versions include:

    • Spider 2dr Coupe (1.7L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) which starts at $66,900
    Learn more

    What are the different models of Alfa Romeo 4C?

    If you're interested in the Alfa Romeo 4C, the next question is, which 4C model is right for you? 4C variants include Spider 2dr Coupe (1.7L 4cyl Turbo 6AM). For a full list of 4C models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more

    More about the 2019 Alfa Romeo 4C

    The 2019 Alfa Romeo 4C is a two-seat sports car that offers performance rather than practicality or everyday livability. Alfa's parent company, Fiat Chrysler, typically produces vehicles in many trim levels, then offers plenty of choices in terms of option packages and individual features. The 4C is different, only coming in one trim and one body style. The small list of options and packages that are available center around luxury, performance and cosmetic upgrades.

    As a focused, track-ready sports car, the 4C is all about its lightweight carbon-fiber construction, incredibly powerful four-cylinder engine and quick-shifting dual-clutch automatic transmission. Standard features for the sparingly equipped convertible include summer performance tires, a rearview camera, rear parking sensors, air conditioning, leather seats, Bluetooth, satellite radio and a retro Alpine head unit. The svelte options list includes exterior and interior carbon-fiber elements, an even sportier suspension setup and a dual-mode exhaust.

    The 2019 Alfa Romeo 4C even goes so far as to eschew power steering, relying on a manual rack to both save the weight of a power-steering system and to provide more direct steering and feedback from the front wheels. The Alfa 4C definitely tests a buyer's commitment to performance by offering almost nothing else for the money.

    Purchasing a 4C is a decision not to be taken lightly — its cramped interior, spartan accommodations, and meager cargo and storage space put it at a severe disadvantage against its primary rivals. But, for certain buyers, the 4C's traffic-stopping exterior styling and pure focus on the driving experience might give it the edge. Its exclusivity might also be attractive to those who see a glut of German and American sports cars on a daily basis. You don't have to pay much of a premium for its rarity since the 4C is priced similarly to other sports cars in this performance category. Remember, however, that rivals will offer much more standard and optional equipment than what is available for the 4C.

    When you're ready to purchase your hardcore Italian sports car, use Edmunds' shopping tools to help build your ideal 2019 Alfa Romeo 4C and compare dealer prices.

    2019 Alfa Romeo 4C Overview

    The 2019 Alfa Romeo 4C is offered in the following submodels: 4C Coupe. Available styles include Spider 2dr Coupe (1.7L 4cyl Turbo 6AM).

    What do people think of the 2019 Alfa Romeo 4C?

    Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2019 Alfa Romeo 4C and all its trim types. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2019 4C.

