More about the 2019 Alfa Romeo 4C

The 2019 Alfa Romeo 4C is a two-seat sports car that offers performance rather than practicality or everyday livability. Alfa's parent company, Fiat Chrysler, typically produces vehicles in many trim levels, then offers plenty of choices in terms of option packages and individual features. The 4C is different, only coming in one trim and one body style. The small list of options and packages that are available center around luxury, performance and cosmetic upgrades. As a focused, track-ready sports car, the 4C is all about its lightweight carbon-fiber construction, incredibly powerful four-cylinder engine and quick-shifting dual-clutch automatic transmission. Standard features for the sparingly equipped convertible include summer performance tires, a rearview camera, rear parking sensors, air conditioning, leather seats, Bluetooth, satellite radio and a retro Alpine head unit. The svelte options list includes exterior and interior carbon-fiber elements, an even sportier suspension setup and a dual-mode exhaust. The 2019 Alfa Romeo 4C even goes so far as to eschew power steering, relying on a manual rack to both save the weight of a power-steering system and to provide more direct steering and feedback from the front wheels. The Alfa 4C definitely tests a buyer's commitment to performance by offering almost nothing else for the money. Purchasing a 4C is a decision not to be taken lightly — its cramped interior, spartan accommodations, and meager cargo and storage space put it at a severe disadvantage against its primary rivals. But, for certain buyers, the 4C's traffic-stopping exterior styling and pure focus on the driving experience might give it the edge. Its exclusivity might also be attractive to those who see a glut of German and American sports cars on a daily basis. You don't have to pay much of a premium for its rarity since the 4C is priced similarly to other sports cars in this performance category. Remember, however, that rivals will offer much more standard and optional equipment than what is available for the 4C. When you're ready to purchase your hardcore Italian sports car, use Edmunds' shopping tools to help build your ideal 2019 Alfa Romeo 4C and compare dealer prices.

2019 Alfa Romeo 4C Overview

The 2019 Alfa Romeo 4C is offered in the following submodels: 4C Coupe. Available styles include Spider 2dr Coupe (1.7L 4cyl Turbo 6AM).

What do people think of the 2019 Alfa Romeo 4C ?

Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2019 Alfa Romeo 4C and all its trim types. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2019 4C.

Edmunds Expert Reviews

Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2019 Alfa Romeo 4C and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2019 4C featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

Our Review Process

This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

What's a good price for a New 2019 Alfa Romeo 4C ?

Which 2019 Alfa Romeo 4CS are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2019 Alfa Romeo 4C for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2019 Alfa Romeo 4C.

Can't find a new 2019 Alfa Romeo 4Cs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a new Alfa Romeo 4C for sale - 9 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $17,570 .

Find a new Alfa Romeo for sale - 8 great deals out of 10 listings starting at $11,429 .

Why trust Edmunds?

Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.

Should I lease or buy a 2019 Alfa Romeo 4C?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Alfa Romeo lease specials

