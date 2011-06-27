2022 BMW X5 M
MSRP range: $105,900
FAQ
Is the BMW X5 M a good car?
The Edmunds experts tested the 2022 X5 M both on the road and at the track. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the X5 M has 33.9 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a BMW X5 M. Learn more
Is the BMW X5 M reliable?
To determine whether the BMW X5 M is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the X5 M. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the X5 M's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more
Is the 2022 BMW X5 M a good car?
There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2022 BMW X5 M is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2022 X5 M is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more
How much should I pay for a 2022 BMW X5 M?
The least-expensive 2022 BMW X5 M is the 2022 BMW X5 M 4dr SUV AWD (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $105,900.
Other versions include:
- 4dr SUV AWD (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $105,900
What are the different models of BMW X5 M?
If you're interested in the BMW X5 M, the next question is, which X5 M model is right for you? X5 M variants include 4dr SUV AWD (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A). For a full list of X5 M models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more
