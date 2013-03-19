You'll have to dig into the used car classified ads to find a vehicle without a digital screen in 2026, assuming you're not in the market for a commercial-grade van from Chevrolet or GMC. If you want a new car that doesn't have a big screen that you feel may distract you from driving, consider stopping into your nearest Mazda dealership. The 2026 Mazda 3 is offered in both sedan and hatchback form, and, as we pointed out in the beginning of this article, though it does have a digital screen atop its dashboard, we called its interface "minimalist" and highlighted that it sits far from the driver and seems like an afterthought. Then again, it can be harder to use than a touchscreen and therefore be more distracting.

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If you’re looking for a crossover, the 2026 Mazda CX-50 features a similar arrangement as its smaller sedan sibling. The touchscreen is tucked away on top of the dashboard, and Mazda includes physical buttons and knobs for most crucial functions.

What is a technology package?

Most cars sold in the United States are offered with various trim levels and, in many cases, with packages that bundle popular options into one extra-cost deal. As the name implies, a technology package is a bundle of high-tech features, but the specific contents of each package vary by automaker. Acura, for instance, bundles navigation, a premium audio system, a wireless phone charging pad, and parking sensors in the 2026 RDX Technology trim level, but it also upgrades to leather upholstery. Audi offers an optional Technology package for its 2026 A5 Premium Plus trim that comes with a head-up display and a digital screen for the front passenger.

Some automakers offer several packages that bundle technology features, but they aren't necessarily called a technology package. Some versions of the 2026 Jeep Wrangler, an SUV known more for its off-road capability than high-tech features, are offered with packages that include an Active Safety Group and a Convenience Group. Both of these packages include extra features that increase its level of in-car technology.

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