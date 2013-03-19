Those old enough to remember when fuel injection and antilock brakes were cutting-edge technology may have an aversion to cars that listen to us and, even in some cases, talk back. From frustrating Bluetooth interfaces to touchscreens that span from one side of the dashboard to the other, modern cars and trucks are anything but simple. But that doesn’t mean all cars from the 2026 model year carry the same number of fancy doodads and features. If you want to avoid big digital screens, cars like the 2026 Mazda 3 have enough physical controls that the touchscreen often isn't necessary.
There's no getting around the fact that cars are equipped with a lot more technology today than they were even a decade ago. Even comparatively simple cars like the Mazda MX-5 Miata that are aimed at driving enjoyment above all else have plenty of high-tech features. Similarly, the Ford Bronco and Jeep Wrangler seem like simple SUVs that are meant to get as far off the beaten path as possible, but in many cases, technology features such as traction control and electronically disconnecting sway bars help make that possible.
Are there any basic cars today?
This probably won't come as a surprise, but the simplest cars are quite often also the cheapest. Even the 2026 Hyundai Venue that starts at $22,650 in its most basic form comes standard with Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist with pedestrian detection, lane keeping assistance and driver attention warning. It also has wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. While its 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system is required tech these days, it doesn't dominate the dashboard, and its 4.2-inch digital gauge cluster isn't distracting.
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The 2026 Chevrolet Trax starts at $23,495 and comes standard with Chevy Safety Assist, which includes automatic emergency braking, front pedestrian braking, lane keeping assistance with lane departure warning, forward collision warning, IntelliBeam headlights and a following distance indicator. When we reviewed the 2026 Trax, we called out its lack of advanced driving aids when compared to its competition, but buyers looking for a low-tech car may find that appealing.
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Are there new cars without touchscreens?
You'll have to dig into the used car classified ads to find a vehicle without a digital screen in 2026, assuming you're not in the market for a commercial-grade van from Chevrolet or GMC. If you want a new car that doesn't have a big screen that you feel may distract you from driving, consider stopping into your nearest Mazda dealership. The 2026 Mazda 3 is offered in both sedan and hatchback form, and, as we pointed out in the beginning of this article, though it does have a digital screen atop its dashboard, we called its interface "minimalist" and highlighted that it sits far from the driver and seems like an afterthought. Then again, it can be harder to use than a touchscreen and therefore be more distracting.
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If you’re looking for a crossover, the 2026 Mazda CX-50 features a similar arrangement as its smaller sedan sibling. The touchscreen is tucked away on top of the dashboard, and Mazda includes physical buttons and knobs for most crucial functions.
What is a technology package?
Most cars sold in the United States are offered with various trim levels and, in many cases, with packages that bundle popular options into one extra-cost deal. As the name implies, a technology package is a bundle of high-tech features, but the specific contents of each package vary by automaker. Acura, for instance, bundles navigation, a premium audio system, a wireless phone charging pad, and parking sensors in the 2026 RDX Technology trim level, but it also upgrades to leather upholstery. Audi offers an optional Technology package for its 2026 A5 Premium Plus trim that comes with a head-up display and a digital screen for the front passenger.
Some automakers offer several packages that bundle technology features, but they aren't necessarily called a technology package. Some versions of the 2026 Jeep Wrangler, an SUV known more for its off-road capability than high-tech features, are offered with packages that include an Active Safety Group and a Convenience Group. Both of these packages include extra features that increase its level of in-car technology.
Best low-tech cars for seniors
Some senior drivers may prefer a car that isn't stuffed to the gills with confusing technologies. On the other hand, beneficial safety equipment may be welcome, and a head-up display could benefit drivers who want to keep their eyes straight ahead. Our top picks for seniors include cars such as the Toyota Camry and SUVs such as the Honda CR-V.
For all of Edmunds' suggestions on which vehicles are best for older drivers, read our stories on the best cars for seniors and the best SUVs for seniors.
Old cars without computers (center screens)
If all else fails and you really want a low-tech car, your best bet is to look at older cars without computers. To be clear, most people might call them computers, but what we're really talking about is the screen in the center of the dashboard. Be prepared to go back pretty far, however. The Honda Civic, one of America's most popular compact sedans, has offered in-dash navigation since the mid-2000s. And those old digital screens aren't even close to being as easy to read or use as they are today. Similarly, Toyota sold hundreds of thousands of Camry and Corolla sedans each year two decades ago, and many of them could be ordered without any digital screens.
You'd have to go all the way back to the early 1990s to find a new car with a carburetor. The classic Jeep Grand Wagoneer still wasn't fitted with fuel injection when it went out of production in 1991. If you're looking for the last car without a computer, that may be your best bet.
Play with the technology before you buy
Every major automaker in America has its own suite of technologies. Software varies widely by automaker, too, so the best thing you can do is to test out the car's software before you make a purchase decision. Ask your salesperson or another person who is familiar with new-car tech to demonstrate how important functions work. Connect your phone — which will happen wirelessly in most new cars — and make sure you're comfortable with the infotainment system.