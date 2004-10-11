Using a Car Broker to Buy Your Next Vehicle

What does a car broker do?

  • written by
    edited by
  • (updated 2/20/2025)

Photo: ProfessionalStudioImages | E+ via Getty Images

What is a car broker?

A car broker is an independent intermediary you hire to find and negotiate the best deal possible on a car. Often, brokers work with new vehicles, but some also work with used vehicles. The better car brokers work on a flat-fee basis and work independently of dealers, meaning they're not paid by dealerships for the sales. Brokers also remove you from the often overwhelming car buying process that traditionally involves visiting multiple dealerships, some of which can be high-pressure environments that can make buyers uncomfortable.

How do car brokers work?

The concept behind hiring an auto broker is relatively simple: You're not a professional car buyer, so why go up against a professional car seller alone? With the confusion of financing, fees, add-ons, taxes, and the hurried, jargon-filled nature of the dealership, it only makes sense to leave the bargaining to someone who won't be fazed by all of the wheeling and dealing. And thousands of satisfied consumers have been glad they did. Countless success stories have been told and retold about the thousands of dollars people saved over a "best-price" offer made one day from a dealership, only to have a broker secure a better price just days or even hours later. This is possible because brokers usually have dealership experience and know exactly how much a dealer can afford to charge based on how long the car has been on the lot, how many more a dealer has coming in, and what other local dealerships are charging.

Hiring a broker to represent you in the buying process can save money but will mainly save you time and hassle.

Hiring a broker to represent you in the buying process can save money but will mainly save you time and hassle.

If it sounds like working with a broker is a good idea, it can be, but it can also go the other way. The trick to ensuring that your experience is positive is figuring out what kind of auto broker you're dealing with. A simple internet search for "car broker near me" can scrounge up dozens of names, but not everyone calling themselves a broker is truly working for the consumer. While many brokers are former car dealers, they should not receive any compensation from dealerships for passing your name along as a "lead." Many operations call themselves brokerages but make substantial profits from dealerships or even directly work for them. This isn't illegal or unethical, especially if they disclose this beforehand, but it can lead you to question whether they have your best interests at heart.

How to find a car broker

Many brokers work in specific areas where they have relationships with dealers and familiarities with the local market, but don't feel like you're strictly limited to hiring a broker in your immediate region. As the demand for broker-represented buying has spread, many brokers have started taking on clients nationwide. This is helpful for rare cars, but for most clients, a local broker will be your best bet. You'll likely find most of your local car brokers via a basic internet search, but ask friends and family if they've used one and if they have recommendations.

Ask questions, expect answers

Feel free to ask questions about the broker, the broker's background, fee structure and the company's history. Many reputable brokers are proud of their independence from dealerships and will openly boast about how well they know the tricks dealerships can pull. Fees for these services can start at $200 and go upward of $1,000, depending on the car you're buying and whether it is a new or used model. Used and rare cars tend to command a higher fee since it takes more legwork to locate a good deal. However, thanks to regional differences in used car prices, you'll likely see an even deeper discount than you could have negotiated alone. Your broker should charge you a flat fee, one that you agreed to before the purchase. This way, the broker only makes money when he or she gets a great deal for you and can't drive up the fee by putting you in a more expensive car.

Other car buying services

If you don't want to spend hundreds of dollars on an independent broker, wholesale clubs like Costco and auto clubs like AAA offer car buying services similar to what brokers offer. Typically, these services operate by working out special pricing with one dealership in a market that can be provided to members in return for referrals. While this isn't a true brokerage arrangement, the service is often free or inexpensive and can frequently take much of the haggling out of the car buying process.

What to look for in a car broker

  • Make sure the broker is licensed to legally sell cars in your state. States like California require auto brokers to be licensed and carry a broker endorsement that requires extra training.
  • Ask questions! Ask prospective brokers about how they find deals on cars, what their background in the car business is, and if they receive any money from dealerships or carmakers for making deals.
  • Look for feedback about other customers' experiences with the broker on sites like Google and Yelp and through organizations like your local Better Business Bureau.
  • Confirm that broker fees are charged on a flat-rate basis to ensure that you get the best deal on your car. Be clear about these fees before you decide to work with someone.
  • Check with wholesale clubs or auto clubs to see if they offer car buying services for free.

See Edmunds pricing data

Has Your Car's Value Changed?

Used car values are constantly changing. Edmunds lets you track your vehicle's value over time so you can decide when to sell or trade in.

Price history graph example
See pricing history
Kyle Hyattby

Kyle Hyatt has been working as an automotive journalist since 2017. In that time he's written over 3,000 car-related articles as well as tested and reviewed hundreds of vehicles of both the two and four-wheeled varieties. Kyle is a contributor to Edmunds, and in addition to stints on staff at CNET's Roadshow and Jalopnik, his byline has been featured at Car & Driver, Robb Report, Autoblog, Motor Trend, The Drive and Ars Technica. When he's not busy writing, he's usually out enjoying his 2003 Porsche 911 or working to finish his custom 1969 Honda CB350 twin project sometime before the next ice age.

Ronald Montoyaedited by

Ronald Montoya has worked in the automotive industry since 2008. He has written over a thousand car related articles and bought and sold over 100 vehicles over the course of his career. Ronald is a senior consumer advice editor and content strategy at Edmunds and has also contributed to the Associated Press. He has also been featured on ABC, NBC and NPR on a number of car shopping topics. He got his start in the auto industry by taking a part-time job at a car dealership, where he worked in the service and accounting department.

SPONSORED CONTENT 

2025 Polestar 3

SPONSORED CONTENT 

2025 Polestar 3

2025 Polestar 3

The electric SUV that drives like a sports car. Available now.
Full details, review, and specs
Shop Now
Polestar.com 

Other research topics

ResearchBuyingLeasingSell my carNewsMaintenanceAuto InsuranceSafetyFuel EconomyDriving TipsTechnologyHow To

MORE IN BUYING

What shoppers are searching for

    Back to Top
    Back to Top