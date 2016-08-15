Used 2015 Kia Rio for Sale Near Me
- 48,004 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$6,895$1,969 Below Market
Modern Auto Sales of Florida - Hollywood / Florida
Buy this car and have it delivered to your home. A live sales representative will assist you and walk you through a simple process without ever leaving your home. PREMIUM DETAIL: We go the extra mile so that your car is looking as good as new. There are a lot of specifics that we won't list here (we wash, clean, buff, paint, polish, wax, seal) but trust us when your car arrives its going to look sweet! Prior to delivery, your car will be fully detailed and sanitized for your safety. Modern Auto Sales, has over 200+ vehicles in stock and works with more Banks to help give you as many options as possible. This 2015 Kia Rio LX 4dr Sedan 6A is an exceptional condition inside and out, and it runs and drives like The Ultimate Driving Machine. Features: 4 Speakers, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, CD player, MP3 decoder, Radio: AM/FM/CD MP3 Audio System, Air Conditioning, Rear window defroster, Power steering, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Speed-sensing steering, Traction control,4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Front anti-roll bar, Front wheel independent suspension, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Overhead airbag, Brake assist, Electronic Stability Control, Bumpers: body-color, Heated door mirrors, Power door mirrors, Carpet Floor Mat, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Outside temperature display, Passenger vanity mirror, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Trip computer, Front Bucket Seats, Split folding rear seat, and Woven Cloth Seat Trim. This Kia includes a back-up camera, and advanced airbags to help keep you and your passengers safe and secure. Our Rio LX is an automotive benchmark for quality and performance, you owe it to yourself to experience this masterpiece! APPLY TODAY, and allow our finance team to approve you in less than 5 minutes. We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Kia Rio LX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
31 Combined MPG (27 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNADM4A33F6529029
Stock: 529029
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 108,314 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$4,900$1,655 Below Market
Car Town Kia USA - Nicholasville / Kentucky
JUST TRADED IN AND HAS BEEN THROUGH A MINIMAL USED CAR INSPECTION. THIS VEHICLE WILL BE SOLD COMPLETELY AS IS WITH NO REPRESENTATIONS! THIS VEHICLE IS EARMARKED FOR AUCTION BUT IS AVAILABLE FOR PURCHASE AS IS FOR A LIMITED TIME.THE FOLLOWING ARE SOME ITEMS THAT WERE NOTED AT TIME OF APPRAISAL. THIS MAY NOT BE ALL OF THE ISSUES WITH THE VEHICLE. AGAIN, WE MAKE NO REPRESENTATIONS AND THE VEHICLE IS SOLD AS IS:Completed oil and filter change, rotated tires and preformed multi point inspection. Engine light is on for a o2 sensor bank one and a PO420 code, and third brake light is not working.AS IS $4900 OUT THE DOOR!!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Kia Rio LX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
31 Combined MPG (27 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNADM4A30F6457044
Stock: 37697A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-12-2020
- 30,150 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate FleetGood Deal
$7,895$779 Below Market
Greenway Kia West - Orlando / Florida
**LIKE NEW**, *FULL SAFETY INSPECTION-150 POINT INSPECTION**. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Odometer is 30217 miles below market average!Clean CARFAX.*Internet Price Includes a discount of $995 Greenway Kia West Owner Loyalty DiscountHere at Greenway Kia West, we pride ourselves on providing the best value for pre-owned vehicles, while giving you a top-notch customer service experience. ** Contactless Purchase**, ** Free Home Drop-off **, ** Free Test Drive at Home **, ** Private Dealership Appointments **, ** Virtual Appointments ** , ** Custom Online Financing **. This vehicle will be sold AS-IS and will be fully be inspected, you'll have the peace of mind to know that you made a great decision placing your trust in Greenway Kia West. Family owned and operated, we strive to give you 100% satisfaction with your vehicle purchase.Call and ask for an Internet Sales Consultant to check availability and additional options - 3407 WEST Colonial Drive, Orlando, FL 32808!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Kia Rio LX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
31 Combined MPG (27 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNADM4A33F6426211
Stock: P4255
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-24-2020
- 53,357 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$7,250$842 Below Market
Lyman Auto - Griswold / Iowa
Safety Inspection Performed: Replaced Battery Replaced Front & Rear Brake Pads & Rotors Fresh Oil Change Local Trade, Great MPG, Cloth, Aftermarket Remote Start, Cruise Control, Manual Windows, Manual Locks. Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls, Clean Carfax Comes With 30 Days/3,000 Miles Limited Powertrain Warranty
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Kia Rio LX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
31 Combined MPG (27 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNADM4A30F6527383
Stock: 527383
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 104,502 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental UseFair Deal
$6,990$409 Below Market
D&C Motor Company - Portland / Oregon
Simply Drive Home. Clean CARFAX. Come and see only the finest Kias at D&C Motor Company. Please call for additional details and to reserve a priority viewing of this car. Secure hold deposits available upon request. We offer financing options and extended service contracts to add to your peace of mind.Stop by our new indoor showroom and enjoy the no pressure buying atmosphere. For over 12 years D&C has surpassed the standard by demonstrating unrivaled integrity and professionalism. Our expert service technicians inspect each vehicle before entering the showroom. We specialize in Audi, Mercedes-Benz, AMG, BMW, Jaguar, Land Rover / Range Rover, Maserati, Porsche, Volkswagen VW, Volvo and Mini Cooper. D&C works with many local clients from Nike, Adidas, Intel, Boeing Co, Columbia Sportswear, Freightliner, Legacy Health Systems, Providence Health Systems, OHSU, Tektronix, and others. We appreciate the opportunity to support our community.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Kia Rio LX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
31 Combined MPG (27 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNADM4A34F6431787
Stock: TR431787
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-08-2020
- 56,660 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$7,449
North Coast Auto Mall Akron - Akron / Ohio
2015 Kia Rio LX Signal Red 4D Sedan Recent Arrival! 1.6L I4 DGI 16Vbeige Cloth.CARFAX One-Owner. Odometer is 17118 miles below market average! 27/37 City/Highway MPGFinancing is available for all credit situations. The financing team at North Coast Auto Mall has decades of experience and wide-ranging lending relationships to get you financed on the vehicle of your dreams! Visit us online at www.AkronAutoMall.com Here, at North Coast Auto Mall, we are proud to offer low mile, late model inventory at incredible prices. All of our vehicles are inspected and reconditioned by ASE certified technicians. North Coast Auto Mall sets out to offer all clients great prices, flexible financing terms, high-quality vehicles, and a thoroughly transparent buying process. Please call us today to begin your purchase!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Kia Rio LX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
31 Combined MPG (27 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNADM4A38F6427077
Stock: 427077T01
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- 70,303 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$7,500$668 Below Market
Reichard Chevrolet - Brookville / Ohio
WE DELIVER! BUY ONLINE-TEXT-EMAIL-CHAT-PHONE AND WE WILL DELIVER YOUR NEXT VEHICLE TO YOUR DOOR! FROM OUR SALES FLOOR TO YOUR DOOR! IT'S THAT EASY! BACKUP CAMERA, Black w/Knit Cloth Seat Trim, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Brake assist, CD player, Electronic Stability Control, Heated door mirrors, Power Door Locks w/Remote Keyless Entry, Power Package, Power Windows, Remote Keyless Entry, Speed-sensing steering, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control. 2015 Kia Rio LX FWD 1.6L I4 DGI 16V
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Kia Rio LX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
31 Combined MPG (27 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNADM4A33F6457006
Stock: R3859A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-30-2020
- 55,934 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$7,650$1,011 Below Market
Fuccillo Nissan of Clearwater - Clearwater / Florida
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Kia Rio LX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
31 Combined MPG (27 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNADM4A3XF6455074
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 54,555 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetFair Deal
$7,795
Mesa Motors - El Paso / Texas
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Kia Rio LX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
31 Combined MPG (27 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNADM4A36F6527422
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 72,571 miles2 Accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate FleetFair Deal
$6,900$373 Below Market
NonStop Motors - Indianapolis / Indiana
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Kia Rio LX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
31 Combined MPG (27 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNADM4A36F6447747
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 13,030 milesTitle issue, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$10,500
The Used Car Factory - Mechanicsville / Maryland
Bright Silver 2015 Kia Rio LX FWD 6-Speed Automatic 1.6L I4 DGI 16V **1 OWNER ACCIDENT FREE CARFAX**, **MP3 CAPABLE**, Bluetooth, Hands-Free.Odometer is 52005 miles below market average! 27/37 ****ASK ABOUT OUR SPECIAL FINANCE PROGRAM!! City/Highway MPG THIS VEHICLE QUALIFIES FOR OUR ENGINES 4 LIFE PROGRAM! OUR SMART CUSTOMERS KNOW WHAT A GREAT VALUE THIS COVERAGE IS AND WHY FOLKS COME BACK AND BUY AGAIN AND AGAIN! CALL OR CLICK TO ASK ONE OUR TALENTED SALES PROFESSIONALS FOR MORE DETAILS!! PLEASE CHECK OUR REVIEWS AND OUR WONDERFUL CUSTOMER COMMENTS THEN SHOP US IN PERSON OR ONLINE! WE PROMISE TO WORK HARD TO EARN YOUR BUSINESS!!Our reviews speak for themselves! We have hundreds of positive reviews from actual customers. Please check out our testimonials page on our web site, and you will see why thousands of people can't be wrong. We simply do a better job! Here at the Factory we do not just recondition our vehicles to state inspection minimums, like our competition, in fact we take the time to go the extra mile so our customers will be thrilled with their handpicked dream car. Our team members take great pride in spending time, listening to your needs and of course ultimately fulfilling your individual needs. Your dream Car is closer than you imagined!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Kia Rio LX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
31 Combined MPG (27 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNADM4A31F6529403
Stock: 20080a
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-10-2020
- 77,009 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate FleetFair Deal
$7,835
Prestige Auto - Eau Claire / Wisconsin
Aurora Black 2015 Kia Rio LX FWD 6-Speed Automatic 1.6L I4 DGI 16V **CLEAN VEHICLE HISTORY REPORT**, **LOCAL TRADE IN**, beige Cloth.Odometer is 6418 miles below market average! 27/37 City/Highway MPGPrestige Kia is a locally owned western Wisconsin Kia car dealer that has been in business for over 20 years. Our Eau Claire car dealership proudly offers the full line of award-winning new Kia vehicles and a wide selection of top-quality pre-owned vehicles. Our highly-rated Parts and Service center for Kia and Mitsubishi is also located at this dealership.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Kia Rio LX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
31 Combined MPG (27 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNADM4A34F6431269
Stock: 19937
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-06-2020
- 73,499 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetFair Deal
$7,955
Lexdan Automotive Maplewood - Maplewood / Minnesota
WWW.LEXDANAUTO.COM...2610 HW 61 N MAPLEWOOD, MN....651-484-0551... - Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Memory Seat Position, Clock, Tachometer, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Aux. Audio Input, Carpeted Floor Mats, Child Proof Door Locks, Heated Mirrors, Remote Fuel Door, Remote Trunk Lid, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Kia Rio LX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
31 Combined MPG (27 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNADM4A36F6453807
Stock: L6873A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-08-2020
- 64,846 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$8,766
Corwin Ford of Springfield - Springfield / Missouri
Rio LX, 1.6L I4 DGI 16V, beige Cloth. CARFAX One-Owner. 2015 Kia Rio LX FWD 6-Speed Automatic 1.6L I4 DGI 16V Aurora Black 27/37 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Kia Rio LX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
31 Combined MPG (27 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNADM4A32F6424921
Stock: 5424921
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-10-2020
- 89,181 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$8,000
Ben Davis Ford - Auburn / Indiana
One Owner! Ben Davis Certified w/ FREE WARRANTY!, Heated door mirrors, Remote keyless entry, Speed control, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel. Recent Arrival!We use MARKET BASED PRICING & HASSLE FREE PRICING at BEN DAVIS AUTOMOTIVE GROUP!This means we align asking prices with market data for each particular vehicle we sell. The end result is a GREAT PRICE FOR YOU! We have found that if we do not offer a competitive price online, we become obsolete in an ever changing vehicle market!As Part of our Promise To Provide A Great Price This Vehicle Also Comes With:*A FREE WARRANTY!**Transparent Sales Process that's FAST and EFFICIENT!!*Friendly and Helpful Sales Staff that Won't Pressure You!The Best Team of Finance Managers in Indiana! They are Great with People and EVEN Better with Numbers! Is Credit A Challenge? Give Us a Try and Let Us Do the Rest!Come to Ben Davis and experience the difference of doing business with an industry leaderVisit www.bendavisonline.com, or call 800-425-2438 Today!! Includes all rebates and incentives.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Kia Rio EX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
31 Combined MPG (27 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNADN5A35F6448004
Stock: 4430A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-01-2020
- 26,218 milesDelivery Available*
$11,990
Carvana - Phoenix - Phoenix / Arizona
During these uncertain times, Carvana is dedicated to ensuring safety for all of our customers. In addition to our 100% online shopping and selling experience that allows all customers to buy and trade their cars without ever leaving the safety of their home, we're providing Touchless Delivery that make all aspects of our process even safer. You can get the car you want, and trade in the one you have, while avoiding person-to-person contact with our friendly advocates. There are some things that can't be put off. If buying a car is one of them, know that we're doing everything we can to keep you keep moving while continuing to put your health, safety, and happiness first.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Kia Rio LX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
31 Combined MPG (27 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNADM5A39F6494633
Stock: 2000658240
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- 95,651 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$8,925
Watermark Ford of Marion - Marion / Illinois
Rio EX, 6-Speed Automatic, Local Trade, Clean Autocheck Report, No Damage History. 2015 Kia Rio EX Platinum GraphiteThe Watermark Warranty Forever is valid for as long as you own the vehicle & for an unlimited time, unlimited miles. How much is it? Zero. We’re building Customers for Life so the Watermark Warranty Forever comes standard with every qualifying vehicle meeting the criteria and is complementary. There are no catches, hidden fees, or gimmicks. Our dealership provides this product as an added value to our Customers for doing business with us.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Kia Rio EX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
31 Combined MPG (27 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNADN5A34F6447989
Stock: TNH320A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- 71,616 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$6,911
Wilde Lexus of Sarasota - Sarasota / Florida
EX trim, Signal Red exterior and Black interior. CARFAX 1-Owner. JUST REPRICED FROM $8,990, FUEL EFFICIENT 37 MPG Hwy/27 MPG City!, $1,100 below NADA Retail! Bluetooth, CD Player, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input. SEE MORE! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, CD Player. Rear Spoiler, MP3 Player, Keyless Entry, Remote Trunk Release, Child Safety Locks. Kia EX with Signal Red exterior and Black interior features a 4 Cylinder Engine with 138 HP at 6300 RPM*. VEHICLE REVIEWS: Edmunds.com explains "The Rio scores well in the areas of space and comfort. Notably, the rear seats in all Rios are split 60/40 and fold completely flat.". Great Gas Mileage: 37 MPG Hwy. A GREAT TIME TO BUY: Reduced from $8,990. This Rio is priced $1,100 below NADA Retail. VISIT US TODAY: Our Sarasota Wilde on Clark Internet Staff allows us to serve as your New and Used Venice, Bradenton, and Tampa dealership resource. It is the policy of this dealership that prices are plus tax, tag, title, Private Tag Agency Fee/EFF of $148, and Predelivery Service Fee of $799 (which fees represent cost and profits to the dealer for items such as cleaning, inspecting, adjusting vehicl
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Kia Rio EX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
31 Combined MPG (27 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNADN5A31F6423178
Stock: LP11365B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-16-2020
Consumer Reviews for the Kia Rio
Popular new car reviews and ratings
* Delivery of any kind does not apply to Alaska and Hawaii. Contact the dealer for delivery details, restrictions and costs.