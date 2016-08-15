Used 2015 Kia Rio for Sale Near Me

Modern Auto Sales of Florida - Hollywood / Florida

Buy this car and have it delivered to your home. A live sales representative will assist you and walk you through a simple process without ever leaving your home. PREMIUM DETAIL: We go the extra mile so that your car is looking as good as new. There are a lot of specifics that we won't list here (we wash, clean, buff, paint, polish, wax, seal) but trust us when your car arrives its going to look sweet! Prior to delivery, your car will be fully detailed and sanitized for your safety. Modern Auto Sales, has over 200+ vehicles in stock and works with more Banks to help give you as many options as possible. This 2015 Kia Rio LX 4dr Sedan 6A is an exceptional condition inside and out, and it runs and drives like The Ultimate Driving Machine. Features: 4 Speakers, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, CD player, MP3 decoder, Radio: AM/FM/CD MP3 Audio System, Air Conditioning, Rear window defroster, Power steering, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Speed-sensing steering, Traction control,4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Front anti-roll bar, Front wheel independent suspension, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Overhead airbag, Brake assist, Electronic Stability Control, Bumpers: body-color, Heated door mirrors, Power door mirrors, Carpet Floor Mat, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Outside temperature display, Passenger vanity mirror, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Trip computer, Front Bucket Seats, Split folding rear seat, and Woven Cloth Seat Trim. This Kia includes a back-up camera, and advanced airbags to help keep you and your passengers safe and secure. Our Rio LX is an automotive benchmark for quality and performance, you owe it to yourself to experience this masterpiece! APPLY TODAY, and allow our finance team to approve you in less than 5 minutes. We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Corporate Fleet Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2015 Kia Rio LX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

31 Combined MPG ( 27 City/ 37 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: KNADM4A33F6529029

Stock: 529029

Certified Pre-Owned: No

