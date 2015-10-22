Used 2015 Nissan NV Passenger for Sale Near Me

77 listings
NV Passenger Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 77 listings
  • 2015 Nissan NV Passenger 3500 S in White
    used

    2015 Nissan NV Passenger 3500 S

    86,033 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $16,581

    Details
  • 2015 Nissan NV Passenger 3500 SL in Silver
    used

    2015 Nissan NV Passenger 3500 SL

    89,246 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $21,500

    Details
  • 2015 Nissan NV Passenger 3500 SV in White
    used

    2015 Nissan NV Passenger 3500 SV

    Not Provided
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $29,345

    Details
  • 2015 Nissan NV Passenger 3500 SV in Dark Blue
    used

    2015 Nissan NV Passenger 3500 SV

    44,031 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $22,390

    Details
  • 2015 Nissan NV Passenger 3500 SL in Black
    used

    2015 Nissan NV Passenger 3500 SL

    72,192 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $27,900

    Details
  • 2015 Nissan NV Passenger 3500 SV in Dark Blue
    used

    2015 Nissan NV Passenger 3500 SV

    66,710 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use

    $19,900

    Details
  • 2015 Nissan NV Passenger 3500 SL in Black
    used

    2015 Nissan NV Passenger 3500 SL

    119,638 miles

    $19,460

    Details
  • 2016 Nissan NV Passenger 3500 SL in White
    used

    2016 Nissan NV Passenger 3500 SL

    23,104 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $29,995

    $1,751 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Nissan NV Passenger 3500 SV in White
    used

    2016 Nissan NV Passenger 3500 SV

    5,417 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Government Use

    $32,998

    Details
  • 2016 Nissan NV Passenger 3500 S in White
    used

    2016 Nissan NV Passenger 3500 S

    14,507 miles

    $28,998

    Details
  • 2016 Nissan NV Passenger 3500 SV in White
    used

    2016 Nissan NV Passenger 3500 SV

    45,744 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $26,998

    Details
  • 2016 Nissan NV Passenger 3500 SL in Black
    used

    2016 Nissan NV Passenger 3500 SL

    70,193 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $23,971

    $1,056 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Nissan NV Passenger 3500 S in Dark Blue
    used

    2016 Nissan NV Passenger 3500 S

    27,524 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $25,900

    Details
  • 2016 Nissan NV Passenger 3500 SV in White
    used

    2016 Nissan NV Passenger 3500 SV

    70,962 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $19,490

    Details
  • 2014 Nissan NV Passenger 3500 SL in Silver
    used

    2014 Nissan NV Passenger 3500 SL

    109,584 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $19,995

    Details
  • 2016 Nissan NV Passenger 3500 S in White
    used

    2016 Nissan NV Passenger 3500 S

    61,642 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use

    $20,995

    Details
  • 2016 Nissan NV Passenger 3500 SL in White
    used

    2016 Nissan NV Passenger 3500 SL

    8,931 miles
    No accidents, Personal Use

    $35,995

    Details
  • 2014 Nissan NV Passenger 3500 SL in White
    used

    2014 Nissan NV Passenger 3500 SL

    16,403 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $28,998

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Nissan NV Passenger searches:

Consumer Reviews for the Nissan NV Passenger

Read recent reviews for the Nissan NV Passenger
Overall Consumer Rating
3.25 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 5 reviews
  • 5
    (40%)
  • 3
    (20%)
  • 2
    (20%)
  • 1
    (20%)
Not for a family
Sam,10/22/2015
3500 S 3dr Van (5.6L 8cyl 5A)
I went from a Honda Odyssey to this van since our family grew and we needed more room. we have all the kids in boosters or car seats. Here are the pros: * smooth drive *comfortable driver configurations (however the shift stick gets in the way of adjusting the ac.) * handles the road well * great warranty * people move out of your way and let you into the lane Cons: * very wide turn which make it difficult to maneuver in shopping parking lots and carpool lanes at school * Ac has no power in the back since it is such a long run from the front * seats are poorly designed so car seats do not sit well and safely * they claim you can configure the seats in so many ways, but you can't and are limited to a few * essentially it is a truck with seats inside - *the cup holders are on the floor and there is no storage pockets or space so things fly all over the place, *the floors are uneven since they just put down padding in between the runners but once you use the van for a few month the padding starts to cave, * there are not enough car seat anchors so you are limited where you can put them, * the lights are poorly placed, * there is no rear controls for the ac only by the driver, *the seats don't move or recline at all. * there should be a second sliding door for easier access * the v8 drinks gas , I get only about 7-8 miles a gallon (I only have 4k miles on the van) * It is a very high step to get in and out and my little kids keep falling out of the van There needs to be a mom involved when they update this van or it won't sell well.
Report abuse
Full transparency. No surprises.
