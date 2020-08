Used 2015 Nissan NV Passenger for Sale Near Me

EMG Auto Sales - Avenel / New Jersey

This 2015 Nissan NVP S is proudly offered by EMG Auto Sales When you purchase a vehicle with the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, you're getting what you paid for. A truly breathtaking example of pure vehicle design achievement...this is the vehicle of your dreams! Based on the superb condition of this vehicle, along with the options and color, this Nissan NVP S is sure to sell fast. More information about the 2015 Nissan NVP: The Nissan NV Passenger takes on traditional full-size van entries from Chevrolet, GMC and Ford with a vehicle that's built with the toughness of those vans, only packaged a little smarter, for more interior space. With four rows of seating, the NV Passenger can accommodate up to twelve. Its step-in height and loading are also lower than that of most other vans its size. The NV also has a class-leading six independently adjusting (or removing) rear seats, and with that Nissan claims to have up to 324 possible seating configurations in the NV. Each of the rows is proportioned for adults, and seatbelts are integrated into the seats. Furthermore, Nissan boasts that the NV Passenger Van includes standard curtain side-impact air bags with rollover sensing for outboard occupants in all four rows--an exclusive among vans this size. Versus other large vans, the NV Passenger also has an advantage in that its engine compartment doesn't infringe into the van's interior space. Strengths of this model include Seating for up to 12, modern interior appointments, impressive passenger space and comfort, SL trim features the comforts of a passenger vehicle, vast degree of configurations, and airbags for all four rows

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 1 Reported Accident Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Corporate Fleet Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2015 Nissan NV Passenger 3500 S with Towing Hitch, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive



Listing Information:

VIN: 5BZAF0AA2FN852677

Stock: 9838

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-29-2020