Used 2015 Nissan NV Passenger for Sale Near Me

- 86,033 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$16,581
- 89,246 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$21,500
- Not ProvidedNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$29,345
- 44,031 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$22,390
- 72,192 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$27,900
- 66,710 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$19,900
- 119,638 miles
$19,460
- 23,104 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$29,995$1,751 Below Market
- 5,417 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Government Use
$32,998
- 14,507 miles
$28,998
- 45,744 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$26,998
- 70,193 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$23,971$1,056 Below Market
- 27,524 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$25,900
- 70,962 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$19,490
- 109,584 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$19,995
- 61,642 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$20,995
- 8,931 milesNo accidents, Personal Use
$35,995
- 16,403 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$28,998
Consumer Reviews for the Nissan NV Passenger
Sam,10/22/2015
3500 S 3dr Van (5.6L 8cyl 5A)
I went from a Honda Odyssey to this van since our family grew and we needed more room. we have all the kids in boosters or car seats. Here are the pros: * smooth drive *comfortable driver configurations (however the shift stick gets in the way of adjusting the ac.) * handles the road well * great warranty * people move out of your way and let you into the lane Cons: * very wide turn which make it difficult to maneuver in shopping parking lots and carpool lanes at school * Ac has no power in the back since it is such a long run from the front * seats are poorly designed so car seats do not sit well and safely * they claim you can configure the seats in so many ways, but you can't and are limited to a few * essentially it is a truck with seats inside - *the cup holders are on the floor and there is no storage pockets or space so things fly all over the place, *the floors are uneven since they just put down padding in between the runners but once you use the van for a few month the padding starts to cave, * there are not enough car seat anchors so you are limited where you can put them, * the lights are poorly placed, * there is no rear controls for the ac only by the driver, *the seats don't move or recline at all. * there should be a second sliding door for easier access * the v8 drinks gas , I get only about 7-8 miles a gallon (I only have 4k miles on the van) * It is a very high step to get in and out and my little kids keep falling out of the van There needs to be a mom involved when they update this van or it won't sell well.
