Used 2015 Mazda MX-5 Miata for Sale Near Me

I bought this car (2015 MX-5, 5 speed soft top) as a toy, to balance with my Tundra. It is an absolute joy to drive, I look for excuses to go somewhere in it. It is very quick both in handling and acceleration (not fast in straight line acceleration, but fast enough and then some), and corners better than my Lexus IS or any other normal car I have ever driven. I now have a little over 10K miles, absolutely no problem. This is a sports car, not particularly practical, but it is lots of fun, so if you can need a reason to buy one, hopefully I just gave you one. Update, after a year and 20k miles, no problems, although on 100 degree days the ac struggles. But not many 100 + days where I live, so no big deal. Still really like this little car. Update after 2 years, 36,000 I still try to find errands to run just so I can drive this little toy. Last update, Dec 2018. Traded this in on a bmw 230i. Big mistake, the mx5 was such a better car, handling and fun. If you get a chance to buy a Miata, do it, and then keep it.

Read more