Used 2015 Mazda MX-5 Miata for Sale Near Me
239 listings
- 52,621 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$15,995$1,616 Below Market
- 20,085 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$20,114$627 Below Market
- 21,715 miles
$19,900
- 28,227 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$20,995
- 9,753 milesDelivery Available*
$22,590
- 48,483 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$18,711
- 23,375 milesFrame damage, 1 Owner, Lease
$19,230
- 52,025 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$18,998
- 27,854 miles
$20,348
- 57,337 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$16,940
- 68,181 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$17,487
- 52,776 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$17,000
- 73,657 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$15,991
- 33,695 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$18,888$1,936 Below Market
- 21,129 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$19,900$1,439 Below Market
- 32,383 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$17,176$3,107 Below Market
- 56,213 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$17,250$2,189 Below Market
- 93,709 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$11,950$1,587 Below Market
Consumer Reviews for the Mazda MX-5 Miata
Read recent reviews for the Mazda MX-5 Miata
See all 9 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating4.8
Report abuse
jim dean smith,12/15/2015
Sport 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 5M)
I bought this car (2015 MX-5, 5 speed soft top) as a toy, to balance with my Tundra. It is an absolute joy to drive, I look for excuses to go somewhere in it. It is very quick both in handling and acceleration (not fast in straight line acceleration, but fast enough and then some), and corners better than my Lexus IS or any other normal car I have ever driven. I now have a little over 10K miles, absolutely no problem. This is a sports car, not particularly practical, but it is lots of fun, so if you can need a reason to buy one, hopefully I just gave you one. Update, after a year and 20k miles, no problems, although on 100 degree days the ac struggles. But not many 100 + days where I live, so no big deal. Still really like this little car. Update after 2 years, 36,000 I still try to find errands to run just so I can drive this little toy. Last update, Dec 2018. Traded this in on a bmw 230i. Big mistake, the mx5 was such a better car, handling and fun. If you get a chance to buy a Miata, do it, and then keep it.
