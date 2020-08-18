But recent spy shots of a new, camouflaged Rogue Sport have surfaced, proving that Nissan is hard at work on a follow-up. We believe it will still be based on the same platform that underpins the current-generation Rogue Sport, as well as the recently redesigned Nissan Sentra. Since the Rogue Sport and the Sentra share so much DNA, we think it's safe to assume that we'll see many of the same upgrades that debuted on the Sentra to appear on the Rogue Sport as well.