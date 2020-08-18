Second-Generation Nissan Rogue Sport Set to Debut Later This Year
New Rogue Sport Will Hopefully Wash Away the Taste of the Old One
What is the Rogue Sport?
Nissan introduced Rogue Sport in 2017 as a smaller and less expensive alternative to the Rogue SUV. Though the Rogue Sport is quite practical, its tepid acceleration, poorly tuned transmission and stiff suspension cut down its appeal compared to class leaders such as the Mazda CX-30. Even Nissan's own Kicks extra-small SUV is a better choice. With Nissan set to introduce an all-new Rogue for 2021, we wouldn't have been surprised to see the company shelve the Rogue Sport and make it not much more than a footnote in the annals of automotive history.
But recent spy shots of a new, camouflaged Rogue Sport have surfaced, proving that Nissan is hard at work on a follow-up. We believe it will still be based on the same platform that underpins the current-generation Rogue Sport, as well as the recently redesigned Nissan Sentra. Since the Rogue Sport and the Sentra share so much DNA, we think it's safe to assume that we'll see many of the same upgrades that debuted on the Sentra to appear on the Rogue Sport as well.
Compared to the existing Rogue Sport, expect to see a larger version of Nissan's familial V-Motion grille, vastly improved cabin materials and a touchscreen perched atop a low dashboard. Our inside sources suggest the new Rogue Sport will feature hybrid and plug-in hybrid powertrains, but we're not sure if these electrified engines will be available on our shores. We expect the standard powertrain will be the same one that's in the Sentra: a 149-horsepower four-cylinder paired to a continuously variable automatic transmission. This is slightly more powerful than the 141-hp engine that's in the current Rogue Sport.
Edmunds says
The current Rogue Sport is an underwhelming pick for an extra-small crossover SUV and is overshadowed by the less expensive Kicks. But a new Rogue Sport might be just the thing to reinvigorate the automaker's SUV lineup. Look for an unmasked Rogue Sport later this year.