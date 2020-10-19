California Mandates Electric Cars for 2035 and Here's What That Means

EVs are just as bad as gas-engine cars.

The amount of energy and materials needed to produce an electric vehicle is indeed more than that for a similar vehicle with an internal combustion engine, and the difference lies in the batteries. Advances in manufacturing, however, are reducing the gap. Meanwhile, EVs use fewer resources in daily operation, which means that over time, an EV that costs more initially becomes increasingly economical to run. In some cases, that breakeven point can be just a few years down the road.