How to Get a Monthly Payment on a Car

Most of us handle our finances on a month-to-month basis, balancing the bills for such necessities as rent, utilities and smartphones. As a result, we have a general idea of what we can afford as long as it's in the form of a monthly bill. But when it's time to buy a car, it can be tough to translate that big-ticket number into a monthly payment.

The monthly payment is the best indicator of how the car loan will impact your budget. It can give you a reality check on whether you can afford the vehicle or not. And though this figure is the easiest for us to understand, it isn't the only number to watch. Here are a four ways to get a monthly payment on a car without losing sight of the other aspects of the deal.