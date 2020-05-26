  1. Home
August 11th, 2020

Sedan Lease Deals for August

Here is our collection of the best sedan lease deals available in your area. We've gathered all the important numbers to be aware of, from the monthly payment to the down payment to the total cost for the lease. If you need more information about a particular vehicle, there are also links to our expert reviews.

Keep in mind that some of these deals may not be available nationwide. Check with your local dealership to verify what deals are currently available. Your credit score will play a big part in determining what deals you qualify for.

2020 Acura ILX

The ILX sounds like a bargain -- luxury quality for a Honda-like price -- but it's a case of getting what you pay for.
MSRP:
$26,925
Lease Price:
$229 per month for 36 months
Due at Signing:
$2,799
Offer Expires:
09/08/2020

2020 Acura TLX

The Acura TLX is a smart pick, even if it doesn't have the pulse-quickening performance of some of its competition. It trades flash for substance and flies under the radar of a lot of shoppers, but its value is appealing.
MSRP:
$34,025
Lease Price:
$289 per month for 36 months
Due at Signing:
$2,999
Offer Expires:
09/08/2020

2020 Alfa Romeo Giulia

With a focus on flair and performance, the Alfa Romeo Giulia will appeal to those willing to look past the more familiar offerings in this class. It's a joy on the open road, engaging the driver like few other sedans can.
MSRP:
$40,695
Lease Price:
$349 per month for 36 months
Due at Signing:
$4,608
Offer Expires:
08/31/2020

2020 BMW 3 Series

The BMW 3 Series is powerful and boldly designed, but it misses its mark in a few areas. Other players have made larger strides in regards to technology. Unfortunately, "benchmark" is no longer one of the descriptors that come to mind.
MSRP:
$44,645
Lease Price:
$419 per month for 36 months
Due at Signing:
$3,999
Offer Expires:
08/31/2020

2020 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe

MSRP:
$47,395
Lease Price:
$429 per month for 36 months
Due at Signing:
$3,999
Offer Expires:
08/31/2020

2020 BMW 5 Series

MSRP:
$61,945
Lease Price:
$579 per month for 36 months
Due at Signing:
$4,999
Offer Expires:
08/31/2020

2020 BMW 7 Series

The BMW 7 Series provides a wide range of performance, features and options. Whether you're looking for a formidable turbocharged V12 or a plug-in hybrid powertrain that's packed with technology, the 7 Series offers all of that and more.
MSRP:
$89,145
Lease Price:
$979 per month for 36 months
Due at Signing:
$6,999
Offer Expires:
08/31/2020

2020 BMW Alpina B7

A high-performance version of the 7 Series, the Alpina B7 wraps a seemingly unending supply of luxury and horsepower in a bespoke and highly exclusive package.
MSRP:
$147,695
Lease Price:
$1,739 per month for 36 months
Due at Signing:
$7,999
Offer Expires:
08/31/2020

2020 BMW M5

The 2020 M5 is exactly what you'd expect from a BMW super sedan: stylish, comfortable and addictively fast.
MSRP:
$112,695
Lease Price:
$1,349 per month for 36 months
Due at Signing:
$5,999
Offer Expires:
08/31/2020

2020 Cadillac CT4

The Cadillac CT4 is the brand's latest attempt to lure you away from a shiny European sport sedan with some Detroit home cooking.
MSRP:
$33,990
Lease Price:
$379 per month for 39 months
Due at Signing:
$3,199
Offer Expires:
08/31/2020

2020 Cadillac CT6

Cadillac's CT6 offers bold exterior styling, a spacious avant-garde interior, cutting-edge safety technology and convenient smartphone connectivity. It doesn't quite have the gravitas of some other flagship sedans, but it's very competitively priced.
MSRP:
$59,990
Lease Price:
$629 per month for 39 months
Due at Signing:
$4,759
Offer Expires:
08/31/2020

2020 Dodge Charger

This is the sedan to get if you have an appetite for performance but need some practicality.
MSRP:
$33,490
Lease Price:
$364 per month for 42 months
Due at Signing:
$4,249
Offer Expires:
08/31/2020

2020 Honda Accord

The Honda Accord should be at the top of your list if you're considering a midsize sedan. It's roomy, comfortable, safe, powerful and fuel-efficient. Honda's done a fantastic job with this Accord generation.
MSRP:
$25,225
Lease Price:
$239 per month for 36 months
Due at Signing:
$2,599
Offer Expires:
08/31/2020

2020 Infiniti Q50

The Q50 gets points for performance, but it's not fast enough to outrun its age.
MSRP:
$37,425
Lease Price:
$329 per month for 39 months
Due at Signing:
$5,299
Offer Expires:
08/31/2020

2020 Jaguar XE

The XE is a smaller and tidier Jaguar sedan that keeps the brand's flair for performance and style.
MSRP:
$39,900
Lease Price:
$369 per month for 36 months
Due at Signing:
$3,495
Offer Expires:
08/31/2020

2020 Kia Cadenza

If you're committed to an affordable luxury sedan, the 2020 Kia Cadenza is a fine choice.
MSRP:
$38,885
Lease Price:
$369 per month for 24 months
Due at Signing:
$3,999
Offer Expires:
09/08/2020

2020 Kia K900

The K900 delivers plenty of value but misses the mark in a couple of key areas.
MSRP:
$60,935
Lease Price:
$699 per month for 36 months
Due at Signing:
$3,999
Offer Expires:
09/08/2020

2020 Kia Stinger

MSRP:
$34,125
Lease Price:
$289 per month for 24 months
Due at Signing:
$2,999
Offer Expires:
09/08/2020

2021 Kia K5

The Kia K5 has the style and substance to set it apart from other midsize family sedans.
MSRP:
$25,455
Lease Price:
$229 per month for 24 months
Due at Signing:
$2,999
Offer Expires:
09/08/2021

2020 Mercedes-Benz A-Class

With an impressive combination of excellent driving manners, stellar build quality and a futuristic interior, the A-Class isn't a less expensive Mercedes-Benz, it's simply a smaller one. It earns our highest marks for a small luxury sedan.
MSRP:
$34,345
Lease Price:
$349 per month for 36 months
Due at Signing:
$3,643
Offer Expires:
08/31/2020

2020 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

MSRP:
$43,895
Lease Price:
$449 per month for 36 months
Due at Signing:
$4,243
Offer Expires:
08/31/2020

2020 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class

The Mercedes CLA's price may entice you, but we suggest checking out the competition first.
MSRP:
$39,295
Lease Price:
$379 per month for 36 months
Due at Signing:
$4,173
Offer Expires:
08/31/2020

2020 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class

A beautifully rendered four-door with less space than the E-Class sedan from which it's derived.
MSRP:
$73,245
Lease Price:
$839 per month for 36 months
Due at Signing:
$6,163
Offer Expires:
08/31/2020

2020 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

The Mercedes-Benz E-Class is one of the most impressive and versatile luxury sedans on the road today. There's a wide range of features and engines to choose from, and every E-Class drives with impeccable poise and composure.
MSRP:
$55,045
Lease Price:
$569 per month for 36 months
Due at Signing:
$5,163
Offer Expires:
08/31/2020

2020 Mercedes-Benz S-Class

When it comes to flagship luxury cars, the 2020 Mercedes-Benz S-Class pretty much sets the standard for status and refinement.
MSRP:
$98,995
Lease Price:
$959 per month for 72 months
Due at Signing:
$8,593
Offer Expires:
08/31/2020

2020 Mitsubishi Mirage G4

A rock-bottom price is one of the few appealing aspects to the Mirage G4.
MSRP:
$16,135
Lease Price:
$199 per month for 36 months
Due at Signing:
$3,148
Offer Expires:
08/31/2020

2020 Porsche Panamera

The Porsche Panamera is easily one of the finest sport sedans in the world. It has speed, class and luxury in abundance, and it's also easy on the eyes. Plus, the hatchback trunk offers superior convenience.
MSRP:
$103,890
Lease Price:
$1,099 per month for 36 months
Due at Signing:
$11,689
Offer Expires:
09/30/2020

2020 Subaru Legacy

The 2020 Subaru Legacy offers new levels of refinement and a wealth of standard safety features.
MSRP:
$23,645
Lease Price:
$219 per month for 36 months
Due at Signing:
$2,899
Offer Expires:
08/31/2020

2020 Subaru WRX

Built to endure grueling all-terrain racing, the Subaru WRX performs just as well on regular roads and highways.
MSRP:
$28,395
Lease Price:
$325 per month for 36 months
Due at Signing:
$1,965
Offer Expires:
08/31/2020

2020 Volvo S60

The Volvo S60 is a strikingly well-rounded luxury sedan, constructed of equal parts performance, comfort, and beautiful Scandinavian design. It isn't the quickest or most luxurious in its class, but it ticks all the right boxes, and its flaws are few.
MSRP:
$37,045
Lease Price:
$289 per month for 36 months
Due at Signing:
$3,589
Offer Expires:
08/31/2020

2020 Volvo S90

It's an elegant and large luxury sedan that's priced more like a midsize one.
MSRP:
$52,190
Lease Price:
$489 per month for 36 months
Due at Signing:
$3,789
Offer Expires:
08/31/2020
For many car shoppers, leasing a car is a convenient option that minimizes monthly payments and eliminates many headaches that come with ownership. If you're thinking about leasing a new car, watch this video for a quick guide on how to calculate your monthly lease payment using term, down payment, mileage and residual value.
Car Leasing Questions

From our Best Sedan Lease Deals for August 2020, the cheapest sedan to lease is the 2020 Mitsubishi Mirage G4 at $199 per month for 36 months. The next-cheapest sedan lease deal is the 2020 Subaru Legacy at $219 per month for 36 months. Learn more
Leasing can be a good decision if you like the idea of driving a new car every few years, don't want to bother with out-of-warranty repairs, and aren't put off by shopping for another vehicle at the end of the lease. Learn more
Yes, in fact, that is the ideal situation. A down payment on a lease helps bring the monthly payment down, but ultimately, you don't get it back at the end. In many cases, you can ask to pay only the "drive-off fees," which would cover the first month and any other items needed to complete the deal. Learn more
The average credit score of people who leased vehicles in the second quarter of 2019 was 724, according to the credit bureau Experian. It will vary based on your credit history, but in general, if you have a credit score of 660 and above, you shouldn't have an issue leasing. If your credit score is below 660, your chances of getting approved for a lease drop substantially. Learn more

