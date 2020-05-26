Best Sedan Lease Deals
August 11th, 2020
2020 Acura ILX
The ILX sounds like a bargain -- luxury quality for a Honda-like price -- but it's a case of getting what you pay for.
- MSRP:
- $26,925
- Lease Price:
- $229 per month for 36 months
- Due at Signing:
- $2,799
- Offer Expires:
- 09/08/2020
2020 Acura TLX
The Acura TLX is a smart pick, even if it doesn't have the pulse-quickening performance of some of its competition. It trades flash for substance and flies under the radar of a lot of shoppers, but its value is appealing.
- MSRP:
- $34,025
- Lease Price:
- $289 per month for 36 months
- Due at Signing:
- $2,999
- Offer Expires:
- 09/08/2020
2020 Alfa Romeo Giulia
With a focus on flair and performance, the Alfa Romeo Giulia will appeal to those willing to look past the more familiar offerings in this class. It's a joy on the open road, engaging the driver like few other sedans can.
- MSRP:
- $40,695
- Lease Price:
- $349 per month for 36 months
- Due at Signing:
- $4,608
- Offer Expires:
- 08/31/2020
2020 BMW 3 Series
The BMW 3 Series is powerful and boldly designed, but it misses its mark in a few areas. Other players have made larger strides in regards to technology. Unfortunately, "benchmark" is no longer one of the descriptors that come to mind.
- MSRP:
- $44,645
- Lease Price:
- $419 per month for 36 months
- Due at Signing:
- $3,999
- Offer Expires:
- 08/31/2020
2020 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe
Consider the 4 Series Gran Coupe if you want a small luxury sedan with an emphasis on style. It shares most of the inherent strengths of the 3 Series sedan, but it trades some passenger space for sleeker styling inspired by the 4 Series coupe, as well as a hatchback cargo area.
- MSRP:
- $47,395
- Lease Price:
- $429 per month for 36 months
- Due at Signing:
- $3,999
- Offer Expires:
- 08/31/2020
2020 BMW 5 Series
The BMW 5 Series lives up to the expectations set by its forebears. There's an engine for nearly every taste, and the car's handling capabilities are fundamentally sound. Factor in the 5 Series' top-shelf tech and safety features, and you've got a prime pick for a midsize luxury sedan.
- MSRP:
- $61,945
- Lease Price:
- $579 per month for 36 months
- Due at Signing:
- $4,999
- Offer Expires:
- 08/31/2020
2020 BMW 7 Series
The BMW 7 Series provides a wide range of performance, features and options. Whether you're looking for a formidable turbocharged V12 or a plug-in hybrid powertrain that's packed with technology, the 7 Series offers all of that and more.
- MSRP:
- $89,145
- Lease Price:
- $979 per month for 36 months
- Due at Signing:
- $6,999
- Offer Expires:
- 08/31/2020
2020 BMW Alpina B7
A high-performance version of the 7 Series, the Alpina B7 wraps a seemingly unending supply of luxury and horsepower in a bespoke and highly exclusive package.
- MSRP:
- $147,695
- Lease Price:
- $1,739 per month for 36 months
- Due at Signing:
- $7,999
- Offer Expires:
- 08/31/2020
2020 BMW M5
The 2020 M5 is exactly what you'd expect from a BMW super sedan: stylish, comfortable and addictively fast.
- MSRP:
- $112,695
- Lease Price:
- $1,349 per month for 36 months
- Due at Signing:
- $5,999
- Offer Expires:
- 08/31/2020
2020 Cadillac CT4
The Cadillac CT4 is the brand's latest attempt to lure you away from a shiny European sport sedan with some Detroit home cooking.
- MSRP:
- $33,990
- Lease Price:
- $379 per month for 39 months
- Due at Signing:
- $3,199
- Offer Expires:
- 08/31/2020
2020 Cadillac CT6
Cadillac's CT6 offers bold exterior styling, a spacious avant-garde interior, cutting-edge safety technology and convenient smartphone connectivity. It doesn't quite have the gravitas of some other flagship sedans, but it's very competitively priced.
- MSRP:
- $59,990
- Lease Price:
- $629 per month for 39 months
- Due at Signing:
- $4,759
- Offer Expires:
- 08/31/2020
2020 Dodge Charger
This is the sedan to get if you have an appetite for performance but need some practicality.
- MSRP:
- $33,490
- Lease Price:
- $364 per month for 42 months
- Due at Signing:
- $4,249
- Offer Expires:
- 08/31/2020
2020 Honda Accord
The Honda Accord should be at the top of your list if you're considering a midsize sedan. It's roomy, comfortable, safe, powerful and fuel-efficient. Honda's done a fantastic job with this Accord generation.
- MSRP:
- $25,225
- Lease Price:
- $239 per month for 36 months
- Due at Signing:
- $2,599
- Offer Expires:
- 08/31/2020
2020 Infiniti Q50
The Q50 gets points for performance, but it's not fast enough to outrun its age.
- MSRP:
- $37,425
- Lease Price:
- $329 per month for 39 months
- Due at Signing:
- $5,299
- Offer Expires:
- 08/31/2020
2020 Jaguar XE
The XE is a smaller and tidier Jaguar sedan that keeps the brand's flair for performance and style.
- MSRP:
- $39,900
- Lease Price:
- $369 per month for 36 months
- Due at Signing:
- $3,495
- Offer Expires:
- 08/31/2020
2020 Kia Cadenza
If you're committed to an affordable luxury sedan, the 2020 Kia Cadenza is a fine choice.
- MSRP:
- $38,885
- Lease Price:
- $369 per month for 24 months
- Due at Signing:
- $3,999
- Offer Expires:
- 09/08/2020
2020 Kia K900
The K900 delivers plenty of value but misses the mark in a couple of key areas.
- MSRP:
- $60,935
- Lease Price:
- $699 per month for 36 months
- Due at Signing:
- $3,999
- Offer Expires:
- 09/08/2020
2020 Kia Stinger
The Kia Stinger's powerful engines, sporty handling and sleek interior and exterior design make it a standout in its segment. This rear-drive or all-wheel-drive hatchback skirts the line between performance and luxury. The beguiling blend of speed, comfort and utility makes it worthy of your attention.
- MSRP:
- $34,125
- Lease Price:
- $289 per month for 24 months
- Due at Signing:
- $2,999
- Offer Expires:
- 09/08/2020
2021 Kia K5
The Kia K5 has the style and substance to set it apart from other midsize family sedans.
- MSRP:
- $25,455
- Lease Price:
- $229 per month for 24 months
- Due at Signing:
- $2,999
- Offer Expires:
- 09/08/2021
2020 Mercedes-Benz A-Class
With an impressive combination of excellent driving manners, stellar build quality and a futuristic interior, the A-Class isn't a less expensive Mercedes-Benz, it's simply a smaller one. It earns our highest marks for a small luxury sedan.
- MSRP:
- $34,345
- Lease Price:
- $349 per month for 36 months
- Due at Signing:
- $3,643
- Offer Expires:
- 08/31/2020
2020 Mercedes-Benz C-Class
The aging Mercedes-Benz C-Class used to be one of the top sedans in its class. It still offers lots of available options, high-class interior details, and an impressive roster of engines, but it's due for a redesign if it wants to compete with the newest class offerings.
- MSRP:
- $43,895
- Lease Price:
- $449 per month for 36 months
- Due at Signing:
- $4,243
- Offer Expires:
- 08/31/2020
2020 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class
The Mercedes CLA's price may entice you, but we suggest checking out the competition first.
- MSRP:
- $39,295
- Lease Price:
- $379 per month for 36 months
- Due at Signing:
- $4,173
- Offer Expires:
- 08/31/2020
2020 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class
A beautifully rendered four-door with less space than the E-Class sedan from which it's derived.
- MSRP:
- $73,245
- Lease Price:
- $839 per month for 36 months
- Due at Signing:
- $6,163
- Offer Expires:
- 08/31/2020
2020 Mercedes-Benz E-Class
The Mercedes-Benz E-Class is one of the most impressive and versatile luxury sedans on the road today. There's a wide range of features and engines to choose from, and every E-Class drives with impeccable poise and composure.
- MSRP:
- $55,045
- Lease Price:
- $569 per month for 36 months
- Due at Signing:
- $5,163
- Offer Expires:
- 08/31/2020
2020 Mercedes-Benz S-Class
When it comes to flagship luxury cars, the 2020 Mercedes-Benz S-Class pretty much sets the standard for status and refinement.
- MSRP:
- $98,995
- Lease Price:
- $959 per month for 72 months
- Due at Signing:
- $8,593
- Offer Expires:
- 08/31/2020
2020 Mitsubishi Mirage G4
A rock-bottom price is one of the few appealing aspects to the Mirage G4.
- MSRP:
- $16,135
- Lease Price:
- $199 per month for 36 months
- Due at Signing:
- $3,148
- Offer Expires:
- 08/31/2020
2020 Porsche Panamera
The Porsche Panamera is easily one of the finest sport sedans in the world. It has speed, class and luxury in abundance, and it's also easy on the eyes. Plus, the hatchback trunk offers superior convenience.
- MSRP:
- $103,890
- Lease Price:
- $1,099 per month for 36 months
- Due at Signing:
- $11,689
- Offer Expires:
- 09/30/2020
2020 Subaru Legacy
The 2020 Subaru Legacy offers new levels of refinement and a wealth of standard safety features.
- MSRP:
- $23,645
- Lease Price:
- $219 per month for 36 months
- Due at Signing:
- $2,899
- Offer Expires:
- 08/31/2020
2020 Subaru WRX
Built to endure grueling all-terrain racing, the Subaru WRX performs just as well on regular roads and highways.
- MSRP:
- $28,395
- Lease Price:
- $325 per month for 36 months
- Due at Signing:
- $1,965
- Offer Expires:
- 08/31/2020
2020 Volvo S60
The Volvo S60 is a strikingly well-rounded luxury sedan, constructed of equal parts performance, comfort, and beautiful Scandinavian design. It isn't the quickest or most luxurious in its class, but it ticks all the right boxes, and its flaws are few.
- MSRP:
- $37,045
- Lease Price:
- $289 per month for 36 months
- Due at Signing:
- $3,589
- Offer Expires:
- 08/31/2020
2020 Volvo S90
It's an elegant and large luxury sedan that's priced more like a midsize one.
- MSRP:
- $52,190
- Lease Price:
- $489 per month for 36 months
- Due at Signing:
- $3,789
- Offer Expires:
- 08/31/2020