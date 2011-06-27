  1. Home
2020 Chrysler Voyager

What’s new

  • Revives the Voyager name from the now-defunct Plymouth brand
  • Replaces base and fleet trim levels of the Chrysler Pacifica
  • No notable changes from the 2019 Chrysler Pacifica L and LX
  • Launches the second Voyager generation under the Chrysler brand and fifth Voyager generation overall

Pros & Cons

  • Stow 'n Go third-row seats make for excellent cargo utility
  • All-around visibility is excellent
  • Strong performance from standard V6
  • Second- and third-row seats aren't as roomy or comfortable as rivals
  • Nine-speed transmission occasionally exhibits clunk or slow shifts
  • Seat padding is firm
Chrysler Voyager for Sale
$26,985
2020 Chrysler Voyager pricing

2020 Chrysler Voyager pricing

in Ashburn, VA
2020 Chrysler Voyager Review

Here's a Throwback Thursday we didn't see coming. Chrysler is rebranding the lower trim levels of its Pacifica minivan with an old-school name from its past. The 2020 Chrysler Voyager dusts off a nameplate from the defunct Plymouth brand that dates back 45 years and was last seen about 15 years ago when it quietly disappeared as — wait for it — the Chrysler Voyager.

Despite the retro name dust, the Voyager is really just the first two trim levels of last year's Pacifica. There are minor feature changes here and there, but effectively it's the same enchilada.
That means you get plenty of space for passengers and cargo, a classy-looking cabin, capable acceleration, and even useful towing capability of up to 3,600 pounds.

Reviving the Voyager nameplate is a curious choice, and we suspect it has more to do with the impending discontinuation of the old Dodge Grand Caravan than a detailed plan of selling a ton more minivans under the Chrysler brand. As a shopper, all you need to focus on is the end result. The Voyager is a solid minivan and its pricing is attractive, but it can't quite match the Honda Odyssey for overall refinement.

Which Voyager does Edmunds recommend?

With only two trims to choose from, this choice comes down to your wallet. That said, it's worth the stretch to get the LX and its additional features such as a power-adjustable driver's seat and second-row captain's chairs that open up an aisle to the third row.

Chrysler Voyager models

The 2020 Chrysler Voyager is available in two trim levels: L and LX. (A third LXi trim level also exists, but it's for rental car fleets only.) All come with a 3.6-liter V6 engine (287 horsepower, 262 lb-ft of torque), a nine-speed automatic transmission and front-wheel drive.

The base L trim comes with essentials such as a rearview camera, cloth seats, a second-row bench seat (for seven-passenger seating), a folding/collapsible third-row Stow 'n Go bench seat, Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and a 7-inch touchscreen.

The LX trim adds more comforts, including softer suspension tuning, a power-adjustable driver's seat, second-row captain's chairs, three-zone climate control, and satellite radio. Several safety features (blind-spot monitoring, rear parking sensors, rear cross-traffic alert) come with the optional SafetyTec package for both trims, while a roof rack, remote start, heated front seats, and a leather-wrapped steering wheel are options for the LX.

Consumer reviews

    Features & Specs

    L 4dr Minivan features & specs
    L 4dr Minivan
    3.6L 6cyl 9A
    MSRP$26,985
    MPG N/A city / N/A hwy
    SeatingSeats 7
    Transmission9-speed automatic
    Horsepower287 hp @ 6400 rpm
    LX 4dr Minivan features & specs
    LX 4dr Minivan
    3.6L 6cyl 9A
    MSRP$29,795
    MPG N/A city / N/A hwy
    SeatingSeats 7
    Transmission9-speed automatic
    Horsepower287 hp @ 6400 rpm
    LXi Fleet 4dr Minivan features & specs
    LXi Fleet 4dr Minivan
    3.6L 6cyl 9A
    MSRP$32,995
    MPG N/A city / N/A hwy
    SeatingSeats 7
    Transmission9-speed automatic
    Horsepower287 hp @ 6400 rpm
    Safety

    Our experts’ favorite Voyager safety features:

    Front/Rear Park Assist with Stop
    Alerts the driver when the Voyager approaches an object directly in front of or behind the vehicle. Applies the brakes if necessary.
    Rear Cross-Traffic Alert
    Identifies vehicles crossing the Voyager's path while backing up.
    Blind-Spot Monitoring
    Informs the driver of a vehicle in the Voyager's blind spots.

    NHTSA Overall Rating 5 out of 5 stars

    The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.

    Frontal Barrier Crash RatingRating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
    Side Crash RatingRating
    Overall5 / 5
    Side Barrier RatingRating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
    Combined Side Barrier & Pole RatingsRating
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
    RolloverRating
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover11.6%
    IIHS Rating

    The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.

    Side Impact Test
    Good
    Roof Strength Test
    Good
    Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
    IIHS Small Overlap Front TestNot Tested
    Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

    Chrysler Voyager vs. the competition

    Chrysler Voyager vs. Honda Odyssey

    A class leader in almost every sense, the Honda Odyssey is the Voyager's toughest competition. While the Voyager has a Stow 'n Go third row, the Odyssey's second-row seats can slide fore and aft as well as laterally, allowing you to load passengers in the third row without having to remove child seats from the second row. And even in its base LX trim, the Odyssey offers a robust set of standard features. Not surprisingly, even the base Odyssey is more expensive.

    Compare Chrysler Voyager & Honda Odyssey features

    Chrysler Voyager vs. Toyota Sienna

    Like the Odyssey, the Sienna is another formidable competitor for the Voyager, even at its base level. The Sienna doesn't feel quite as nice inside — the Voyager looks pretty classy for its price point — nor is it as ergonomically friendly. The base Sienna starts even higher than the Odyssey. But the Sienna's ace up its sleeve is its available all-wheel drive. You won't find AWD in the others.

    Compare Chrysler Voyager & Toyota Sienna features

    Chrysler Voyager vs. Kia Sedona

    Though an underdog in the class, the Kia Sedona is nonetheless a capable minivan. It offers a strong V6 and a likable interior to go up against the Voyager. It also packs a lot of feature content for the money — even base trim levels include power-sliding doors and power seats. Both the Voyager and the Sedona have quiet and appealing interior designs.

    Compare Chrysler Voyager & Kia Sedona features

    What's a good price for a New 2020 Chrysler Voyager?

    2020 Chrysler Voyager LX 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 9A)

    The 2020 Chrysler Voyager LX 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 9A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $31,785. The average price paid for a new 2020 Chrysler Voyager LX 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 9A) is trending $1,699 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

    Edmunds members save an average of $1,699 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $30,086.

    The average savings for the 2020 Chrysler Voyager LX 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 9A) is 5.3% below the MSRP.

    Available Inventory:

    We are showing 19 2020 Chrysler Voyager LX 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 9A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

    2020 Chrysler Voyager L 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 9A)

    The 2020 Chrysler Voyager L 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 9A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $29,420. The average price paid for a new 2020 Chrysler Voyager L 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 9A) is trending $1,845 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

    Edmunds members save an average of $1,845 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $27,575.

    The average savings for the 2020 Chrysler Voyager L 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 9A) is 6.3% below the MSRP.

    Available Inventory:

    We are showing 9 2020 Chrysler Voyager L 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 9A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

