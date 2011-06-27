2020 Chrysler Voyager
What’s new
- Revives the Voyager name from the now-defunct Plymouth brand
- Replaces base and fleet trim levels of the Chrysler Pacifica
- No notable changes from the 2019 Chrysler Pacifica L and LX
- Launches the second Voyager generation under the Chrysler brand and fifth Voyager generation overall
Pros & Cons
- Stow 'n Go third-row seats make for excellent cargo utility
- All-around visibility is excellent
- Strong performance from standard V6
- Second- and third-row seats aren't as roomy or comfortable as rivals
- Nine-speed transmission occasionally exhibits clunk or slow shifts
- Seat padding is firm
2020 Chrysler Voyager Review
Here's a Throwback Thursday we didn't see coming. Chrysler is rebranding the lower trim levels of its Pacifica minivan with an old-school name from its past. The 2020 Chrysler Voyager dusts off a nameplate from the defunct Plymouth brand that dates back 45 years and was last seen about 15 years ago when it quietly disappeared as — wait for it — the Chrysler Voyager.
Despite the retro name dust, the Voyager is really just the first two trim levels of last year's Pacifica. There are minor feature changes here and there, but effectively it's the same enchilada.
That means you get plenty of space for passengers and cargo, a classy-looking cabin, capable acceleration, and even useful towing capability of up to 3,600 pounds.
Reviving the Voyager nameplate is a curious choice, and we suspect it has more to do with the impending discontinuation of the old Dodge Grand Caravan than a detailed plan of selling a ton more minivans under the Chrysler brand. As a shopper, all you need to focus on is the end result. The Voyager is a solid minivan and its pricing is attractive, but it can't quite match the Honda Odyssey for overall refinement.
Which Voyager does Edmunds recommend?
Chrysler Voyager models
The 2020 Chrysler Voyager is available in two trim levels: L and LX. (A third LXi trim level also exists, but it's for rental car fleets only.) All come with a 3.6-liter V6 engine (287 horsepower, 262 lb-ft of torque), a nine-speed automatic transmission and front-wheel drive.
The base L trim comes with essentials such as a rearview camera, cloth seats, a second-row bench seat (for seven-passenger seating), a folding/collapsible third-row Stow 'n Go bench seat, Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and a 7-inch touchscreen.
The LX trim adds more comforts, including softer suspension tuning, a power-adjustable driver's seat, second-row captain's chairs, three-zone climate control, and satellite radio. Several safety features (blind-spot monitoring, rear parking sensors, rear cross-traffic alert) come with the optional SafetyTec package for both trims, while a roof rack, remote start, heated front seats, and a leather-wrapped steering wheel are options for the LX.
Sponsored cars related to the Voyager
Consumer reviews
There are no consumer reviews for the 2020 Chrysler Voyager.
Trending topics in reviews
Features & Specs
|L 4dr Minivan
3.6L 6cyl 9A
|MSRP
|$26,985
|MPG
|N/A city / N/A hwy
|Seating
|Seats 7
|Transmission
|9-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|287 hp @ 6400 rpm
|LX 4dr Minivan
3.6L 6cyl 9A
|MSRP
|$29,795
|MPG
|N/A city / N/A hwy
|Seating
|Seats 7
|Transmission
|9-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|287 hp @ 6400 rpm
|LXi Fleet 4dr Minivan
3.6L 6cyl 9A
|MSRP
|$32,995
|MPG
|N/A city / N/A hwy
|Seating
|Seats 7
|Transmission
|9-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|287 hp @ 6400 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite Voyager safety features:
- Front/Rear Park Assist with Stop
- Alerts the driver when the Voyager approaches an object directly in front of or behind the vehicle. Applies the brakes if necessary.
- Rear Cross-Traffic Alert
- Identifies vehicles crossing the Voyager's path while backing up.
- Blind-Spot Monitoring
- Informs the driver of a vehicle in the Voyager's blind spots.
NHTSA Overall Rating 5 out of 5 stars
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|5 / 5
|Back Seat
|5 / 5
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|4 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|11.6%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
Good
|Roof Strength Test
Good
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
Chrysler Voyager vs. the competition
Chrysler Voyager vs. Honda Odyssey
A class leader in almost every sense, the Honda Odyssey is the Voyager's toughest competition. While the Voyager has a Stow 'n Go third row, the Odyssey's second-row seats can slide fore and aft as well as laterally, allowing you to load passengers in the third row without having to remove child seats from the second row. And even in its base LX trim, the Odyssey offers a robust set of standard features. Not surprisingly, even the base Odyssey is more expensive.
Chrysler Voyager vs. Toyota Sienna
Like the Odyssey, the Sienna is another formidable competitor for the Voyager, even at its base level. The Sienna doesn't feel quite as nice inside — the Voyager looks pretty classy for its price point — nor is it as ergonomically friendly. The base Sienna starts even higher than the Odyssey. But the Sienna's ace up its sleeve is its available all-wheel drive. You won't find AWD in the others.
Chrysler Voyager vs. Kia Sedona
Though an underdog in the class, the Kia Sedona is nonetheless a capable minivan. It offers a strong V6 and a likable interior to go up against the Voyager. It also packs a lot of feature content for the money — even base trim levels include power-sliding doors and power seats. Both the Voyager and the Sedona have quiet and appealing interior designs.
FAQ
Is the Chrysler Voyager a good car?
What's new in the 2020 Chrysler Voyager?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2020 Chrysler Voyager:
- Revives the Voyager name from the now-defunct Plymouth brand
- Replaces base and fleet trim levels of the Chrysler Pacifica
- No notable changes from the 2019 Chrysler Pacifica L and LX
- Launches the second Voyager generation under the Chrysler brand and fifth Voyager generation overall
Is the Chrysler Voyager reliable?
Is the 2020 Chrysler Voyager a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2020 Chrysler Voyager?
The least-expensive 2020 Chrysler Voyager is the 2020 Chrysler Voyager L 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 9A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $26,985.
Other versions include:
- L 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 9A) which starts at $26,985
- LX 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 9A) which starts at $29,795
- LXi Fleet 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 9A) which starts at $32,995
What are the different models of Chrysler Voyager?
More about the 2020 Chrysler Voyager
2020 Chrysler Voyager Overview
The 2020 Chrysler Voyager is offered in the following submodels: Voyager Minivan. Available styles include L 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 9A), LX 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 9A), and LXi Fleet 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 9A).
What do people think of the 2020 Chrysler Voyager?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2020 Chrysler Voyager and all its trim types. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2020 Voyager.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2020 Chrysler Voyager and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2020 Voyager featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2020 Chrysler Voyager?
2020 Chrysler Voyager LX 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 9A)
The 2020 Chrysler Voyager LX 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 9A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $31,785. The average price paid for a new 2020 Chrysler Voyager LX 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 9A) is trending $1,699 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $1,699 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $30,086.
The average savings for the 2020 Chrysler Voyager LX 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 9A) is 5.3% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 19 2020 Chrysler Voyager LX 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 9A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2020 Chrysler Voyager L 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 9A)
The 2020 Chrysler Voyager L 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 9A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $29,420. The average price paid for a new 2020 Chrysler Voyager L 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 9A) is trending $1,845 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $1,845 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $27,575.
The average savings for the 2020 Chrysler Voyager L 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 9A) is 6.3% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 9 2020 Chrysler Voyager L 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 9A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
Which 2020 Chrysler Voyagers are available in my area?
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2020 Chrysler Voyager for sale near. There are currently 84 new 2020 Voyagers listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $28,925 and mileage as low as 0 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2020 Chrysler Voyager. Then select Edmunds special offers, perks, deals, and incentives to contact the dealer of your choice and save up to $9,785 on a used or CPO 2020 Voyager available from a dealership near you.
Can't find a new 2020 Chrysler Voyagers you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new Chrysler Voyager for sale - 3 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $12,516.
Find a new Chrysler for sale - 1 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $9,024.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.
Should I lease or buy a 2020 Chrysler Voyager?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out Chrysler lease specials
Related 2020 Chrysler Voyager info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Mazda 6 2017
- Used Mercedes-Benz G-Class 2014
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2016
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2016
- Used Mitsubishi Lancer
- Used Ford Flex
- Used Lincoln MKZ 2018
- Used Land Rover Range Rover 2016
- Used Mercedes-Benz SL-Class
- Used INFINITI QX80 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Audi S5
- 2019 Ferrari 488 GTB
- 2019 GMC Sierra 3500HD
- Buick Encore 2019
- Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid 2019
- 2019 BMW M2
- 2019 Audi A4 allroad
- Volvo S90 2019
- Kia Telluride 2020
- 2019 Highlander Hybrid
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
Research Similar Vehicles
- Mercedes-Benz Metris 2019
- Kia Sedona 2019
- 2019 Nissan NV200
- 2019 Odyssey
- 2019 Mercedes-Benz Metris
- 2021 Kia Sedona
- 2019 Honda Odyssey
- 2019 Toyota Sienna
- Kia Sedona 2020
- 2019 Dodge Grand Caravan