2020 Buick Envision Review

The small luxury SUV market has become rather crowded these days. And with a variety of manufacturers scrambling to catch the attention of buyers with style and flair, it can be hard to find a model that's best for you. Buick, for its part, hopes you'll like the Envision, a small SUV that offers luxury at a considerably more affordable price than other competitors. The Envision comes standard with a load of luxury amenities as well as an available powerful turbocharged 2.0-liter engine, a nine-speed automatic transmission and optional all-wheel drive. It's hard to look past the Buick if you're shopping solely on feature content. But feature content might not be enough to override fairly lackluster fuel economy, low driver engagement and some questionable interior materials. Competition is fierce in this segment. And with new models such as the Lincoln Corsair and the Range Rover Evoque offering not only a rich assortment of luxury amenities but a heaping of modern style as well, the Buick Envision certainly has its work cut out. But if you like the Envision's size and feature content, we think it deserves a test drive.

Our verdict 7.2 / 10

The Envision is a quiet, comfortable SUV that offers a lot of features for the money. It's also priced between the luxury and non-luxury segments. It falls well short of those luxury competitors in everything but cabin quietness, but it provides a slightly elevated level of comfort compared to the standard segment.

How does it drive? 7.0

The Envision takes a different tack from sportier rivals. The turbocharged 2.0-liter engine and nine-speed automatic deliver smooth torque rather than sharp speed. And while it's stable enough in turns, the Envision is primarily tuned for comfort rather than handling precision. Its steering is fine around town and on the freeway, but it feels sluggish and inaccurate on twistier roads.



The Envision's performance shortcomings are highlighted by rivals who offer similar levels of comfort and refinement but provide better feel and responses from both the steering and the transmission. This segment is very competitive, and average is often not enough.

How comfortable is it? 8.0

A smooth and composed ride quality, nicely padded seats all around, three-zone climate control, and an impressively quiet cabin are the highlights. But if comfort is a top priority, you'll like the way the Envision manages to feel serene over most surfaces and at most speeds. That's an enviable trait to possess, especially if you spend a lot of time on the highway where the Envision is very nearly best in class.



The cabin is isolated quite nicely from all noise sources; the engine is muted, traffic noise is kept out, tire noise is surprisingly hushed, and even road noise over bumps sounds slightly distant. This isolation does mean that in some situations wind noise is more noticeable, but it's not pronounced.

How’s the interior? 7.0

Other manufacturers are putting maximum effort into creating better SUV interiors, which makes the Envision's cabin fall even further below expectations at this price point. Outward visibility can be limited, too, due to thick roof pillars that create blind spots in both the front and rear.



But get past the lackluster looks and you'll find an interior that's functional and generally easy to live with. The driving position is somewhat odd, and button placement can seem random. The only other deal-breaker, aside from the somewhat poor visibility, might be the limited headroom for taller shoppers, though space is pretty abundant otherwise.

How’s the tech? 8.0

The Envision's tech features are decent among the mainstream competition. The infotainment system features an easy-to-use navigation system, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto capability, and enough USB ports for four devices. There's also a good assortment of mobile charge options, a 4G LTE Wi-Fi hotspot, and reliable voice controls. The only shortcomings are the advanced driving aids, which aren't as refined as other systems, and the lack of GM's newest and much improved infotainment system, IntelliLink 3. We expect that technology to make its way into the Envision within the next year or two.

How’s the storage? 7.5

The Envision has a slightly small but very usable cargo area (26.9 cubic feet), and while the vehicle has a lot of little cubbies they're all quite shallow and good for very small items. On the car seat front, the easy-access anchors and incredible rear legroom make this an easy SUV to live with.

How economical is it? 5.0

With the 2.0-liter turbo, the Envision's EPA fuel economy estimates fall below those of competitors that also deliver more power, though the base engine with FWD is a little better. On our highway-heavy testing loop, the Envision fell well short of expectations, coming in at just 18.3 mpg. While there is a less powerful engine available, its performance and rougher character aren't befitting of a luxury SUV. The inefficiency of the 2.0-liter turbo is made even more glaring, especially against more efficient competitors such as the Lexus NX 300 and the Audi Q5.

Is it a good value? 7.0

Value is the Envision's big stumbling block, depending on what you want. If you desire a lot of features, easy-to-use tech and a quiet, comfortable SUV, the Envision makes a very strong case for itself. But if luxurious appointments matter, you'll be disappointed by the heavy use of plastic panels in the interior -- sometimes this Buick comes across as a rebadged Chevrolet. It outdoes most non-luxury competitors in warranty protection and ownership experience, as you'd expect given the Envision's slightly upmarket price tag.

Wildcard 6.0

We like the feeling of torque propelling you along around town, the quiet cabin and the smooth ride. The Envision is so close to being an entry-level luxury player, but it makes a terrible first impression. Styling appears to be a total afterthought, both inside and out. And the amount and quality of the interior plastics just don't cut it when you're going up against brands such as Audi and Lexus. With the similarly sized Cadillac XT4 and XT5 sitting handsomely under the same corporate umbrella, why does the Envision have to look this way?

Which Envision does Edmunds recommend?

We strongly prefer the power and drivability of the turbocharged 2.0-liter engine, which narrows the field to the Premium and Premium II trims. Between those two, we like the Premium II because of its available adaptive cruise control, standard upgraded audio system, navigation, head-up display and wireless charging pad.

Buick Envision models

The 2020 Buick Envision is a compact crossover SUV with seating for five people. Five trim levels are offered, starting with the base (1SV) Envision trim. It is only available with front-wheel drive and comes with a 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine (197 horsepower, 192 lb-ft of torque) mated to a six-speed automatic. All-wheel drive can be added to the Preferred and Essence trims. The Premium and Premium II trims have all-wheel drive as standard and come with a turbocharged 2.0-liter engine (252 hp, 295 lb-ft) and a nine-speed automatic.