  1. Home
  2. Buick
  3. Buick Envision
Edmunds Rating
7.2 / 10
Consumer Rating
(4)
Ad
1 Offer Near 20147
Check out current offers on the Buick Envision
View Offers
Buick.com

2020 Buick Envision

#11 Small SUV

What’s new

  • The Envision carries over essentially unchanged
  • Part of the first Envision generation introduced for 2016

Pros & Cons

  • The interior is quiet at highway speeds
  • Both the ride and the seats are comfortable
  • Four USB ports and Apple CarPlay/Android Auto are standard
  • Turbo engine's disappointing real-world fuel economy
  • Lackluster interior design and quality
  • Visibility is compromised by thick pillars
  • Not much fun to drive
Other years
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
Buick Envision for Sale
2018
2017
2016
MSRP Starting at
$31,995
Save as much as $6,548
Incentive offers available
Select your model:
Save as much as $6,283 with Edmunds

2020 Buick Envision pricing

in Ashburn, VA
Ad
2020 Envision
1SV, Preferred, Essence, Premium and Premium II

 

SHOP NOW
See All Trims
Buick.com
See all for sale

2020 Buick Envision Review

The small luxury SUV market has become rather crowded these days. And with a variety of manufacturers scrambling to catch the attention of buyers with style and flair, it can be hard to find a model that's best for you. Buick, for its part, hopes you'll like the Envision, a small SUV that offers luxury at a considerably more affordable price than other competitors.

The Envision comes standard with a load of luxury amenities as well as an available powerful turbocharged 2.0-liter engine, a nine-speed automatic transmission and optional all-wheel drive. It's hard to look past the Buick if you're shopping solely on feature content. But feature content might not be enough to override fairly lackluster fuel economy, low driver engagement and some questionable interior materials.

Competition is fierce in this segment. And with new models such as the Lincoln Corsair and the Range Rover Evoque offering not only a rich assortment of luxury amenities but a heaping of modern style as well, the Buick Envision certainly has its work cut out. But if you like the Envision's size and feature content, we think it deserves a test drive.

Edmunds’ Expert Rating
Rated for you by America’s best test team

Our verdict

7.2 / 10
The Envision is a quiet, comfortable SUV that offers a lot of features for the money. It's also priced between the luxury and non-luxury segments. It falls well short of those luxury competitors in everything but cabin quietness, but it provides a slightly elevated level of comfort compared to the standard segment.

How does it drive?

7.0
The Envision takes a different tack from sportier rivals. The turbocharged 2.0-liter engine and nine-speed automatic deliver smooth torque rather than sharp speed. And while it's stable enough in turns, the Envision is primarily tuned for comfort rather than handling precision. Its steering is fine around town and on the freeway, but it feels sluggish and inaccurate on twistier roads.

The Envision's performance shortcomings are highlighted by rivals who offer similar levels of comfort and refinement but provide better feel and responses from both the steering and the transmission. This segment is very competitive, and average is often not enough.

How comfortable is it?

8.0
A smooth and composed ride quality, nicely padded seats all around, three-zone climate control, and an impressively quiet cabin are the highlights. But if comfort is a top priority, you'll like the way the Envision manages to feel serene over most surfaces and at most speeds. That's an enviable trait to possess, especially if you spend a lot of time on the highway where the Envision is very nearly best in class.

The cabin is isolated quite nicely from all noise sources; the engine is muted, traffic noise is kept out, tire noise is surprisingly hushed, and even road noise over bumps sounds slightly distant. This isolation does mean that in some situations wind noise is more noticeable, but it's not pronounced.

How’s the interior?

7.0
Other manufacturers are putting maximum effort into creating better SUV interiors, which makes the Envision's cabin fall even further below expectations at this price point. Outward visibility can be limited, too, due to thick roof pillars that create blind spots in both the front and rear.

But get past the lackluster looks and you'll find an interior that's functional and generally easy to live with. The driving position is somewhat odd, and button placement can seem random. The only other deal-breaker, aside from the somewhat poor visibility, might be the limited headroom for taller shoppers, though space is pretty abundant otherwise.

How’s the tech?

8.0
The Envision's tech features are decent among the mainstream competition. The infotainment system features an easy-to-use navigation system, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto capability, and enough USB ports for four devices. There's also a good assortment of mobile charge options, a 4G LTE Wi-Fi hotspot, and reliable voice controls. The only shortcomings are the advanced driving aids, which aren't as refined as other systems, and the lack of GM's newest and much improved infotainment system, IntelliLink 3. We expect that technology to make its way into the Envision within the next year or two.

How’s the storage?

7.5
The Envision has a slightly small but very usable cargo area (26.9 cubic feet), and while the vehicle has a lot of little cubbies they're all quite shallow and good for very small items. On the car seat front, the easy-access anchors and incredible rear legroom make this an easy SUV to live with.

How economical is it?

5.0
With the 2.0-liter turbo, the Envision's EPA fuel economy estimates fall below those of competitors that also deliver more power, though the base engine with FWD is a little better. On our highway-heavy testing loop, the Envision fell well short of expectations, coming in at just 18.3 mpg. While there is a less powerful engine available, its performance and rougher character aren't befitting of a luxury SUV. The inefficiency of the 2.0-liter turbo is made even more glaring, especially against more efficient competitors such as the Lexus NX 300 and the Audi Q5.

Is it a good value?

7.0
Value is the Envision's big stumbling block, depending on what you want. If you desire a lot of features, easy-to-use tech and a quiet, comfortable SUV, the Envision makes a very strong case for itself. But if luxurious appointments matter, you'll be disappointed by the heavy use of plastic panels in the interior -- sometimes this Buick comes across as a rebadged Chevrolet. It outdoes most non-luxury competitors in warranty protection and ownership experience, as you'd expect given the Envision's slightly upmarket price tag.

Wildcard

6.0
We like the feeling of torque propelling you along around town, the quiet cabin and the smooth ride. The Envision is so close to being an entry-level luxury player, but it makes a terrible first impression. Styling appears to be a total afterthought, both inside and out. And the amount and quality of the interior plastics just don't cut it when you're going up against brands such as Audi and Lexus. With the similarly sized Cadillac XT4 and XT5 sitting handsomely under the same corporate umbrella, why does the Envision have to look this way?

Which Envision does Edmunds recommend?

We strongly prefer the power and drivability of the turbocharged 2.0-liter engine, which narrows the field to the Premium and Premium II trims. Between those two, we like the Premium II because of its available adaptive cruise control, standard upgraded audio system, navigation, head-up display and wireless charging pad.

Buick Envision models

The 2020 Buick Envision is a compact crossover SUV with seating for five people. Five trim levels are offered, starting with the base (1SV) Envision trim. It is only available with front-wheel drive and comes with a 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine (197 horsepower, 192 lb-ft of torque) mated to a six-speed automatic. All-wheel drive can be added to the Preferred and Essence trims. The Premium and Premium II trims have all-wheel drive as standard and come with a turbocharged 2.0-liter engine (252 hp, 295 lb-ft) and a nine-speed automatic.

Standard features for the base Envision trim include 18-inch wheels, xenon headlights, foglights, auto-dimming and heated mirrors, a hands-free liftgate with adjustable opening heights, rear parking sensors, keyless ignition and entry, remote start, dual-zone automatic climate control, power-adjustable and heated front seats, and 60/40-split folding rear seats.

Standard tech features include OnStar communications (with 4G LTE connection and a Wi-Fi hotspot), Bluetooth, a rearview camera, an 8-inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration, four USB ports (two are charge-only), and a six-speaker sound system with satellite radio.

The Preferred trim is essentially the same but is eligible for more options. The Essence trim adds three-zone automatic climate control, leather upholstery, a heated steering wheel, driver-seat memory functions, heated outboard rear seats, and blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert.

Stepping up to the Premium trim gets you 19-inch wheels, LED headlights, front parking sensors, automatic wipers, a larger driver information display, a seven-speaker Bose premium audio system, a 110-volt household power outlet, a forward collision alert system, and a lane departure warning and intervention system.

At the top of the range, the Premium II trim adds automatic high beams, wireless charging, an automated parking system, a navigation system, a head-up display, an extendable thigh support for the driver's seat, and ventilated front seats. This trim is eligible for the Driver Confidence package that includes adaptive cruise control, a top-down parking camera system, and a forward collision mitigation system with automatic braking.

Some features are available on less expensive trims as options. Other add-ons include side assist steps, roof rack crossbars and a cargo cover.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2020 Buick Envision.

5 star reviews: 100%
4 star reviews: 0%
3 star reviews: 0%
2 star reviews: 0%
1 star reviews: 0%
Average user rating: 5.0 stars based on 4 total reviews

Trending topics in reviews

  • spaciousness
  • value
  • interior
  • driving experience
  • fuel efficiency
  • safety
  • infotainment system
  • ride quality
  • climate control
  • comfort
  • engine
  • transmission
  • reliability & manufacturing quality

Most helpful consumer reviews

5 out of 5 stars, Last/final GM bulletproof vehicle. Order one soon.
Walt C,
Essence 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A)

2020 Buick Envision is the last and final GM vehicle with the standard 2.5L I4 and 6-speed auto, which is rated very high in reliability by Consumer Reports, and the last and final GM vehicle that is expected to rate high on JD Power's 5-year dependability study. It will be terribly missed when we move on to disposable, less-reliable 3-cylinder turbo vehicles, and up to 12-speed auto transmission soon in the future, with much less weight and thinner-grade on steel quality that can easily bend, melt, and warp after only short 100,000 miles. More MPG = Less Durable, actually. Toyota and Honda are hurting badly too because of this.

5 out of 5 stars, Chilli Red Buick
DEV,
Premium 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)

Purchased a 2020 Buick Envision. Love the car. Great to Park has all the safety features. Has lots of room for 5 adults. Rides really smooth. Test drive one and found out how much you will like one.

5 out of 5 stars, Luxury That Anyone Can Afford
LLS,
Preferred 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 6A)

The Buick Envision all Luxury but priced so that just about anyone can afford it. It comes in a preferred pkg which I purchased and had a lot of options at a affordable price and other options at higher prices for people who want the higher end Bells and Whistles. Powerful get up and go, comfort to the max, heated seats, navigation, and very roomy.

5 out of 5 stars, super nice
David,
Essence 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 6A)

Great car

Write a review

See all 4 reviews

Ad
Build Your Envision
Build & PriceBuick.com

Features & Specs

Essence 4dr SUV features & specs
Essence 4dr SUV
2.5L 4cyl 6A
MSRP$35,800
MPG 22 city / 29 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Horsepower197 hp @ 6300 rpm
See all for sale
Essence 4dr SUV AWD features & specs
Essence 4dr SUV AWD
2.5L 4cyl 6A
MSRP$37,550
MPG 21 city / 27 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Horsepower197 hp @ 6300 rpm
See all for sale
Preferred 4dr SUV features & specs
Preferred 4dr SUV
2.5L 4cyl 6A
MSRP$33,500
MPG 22 city / 29 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Horsepower197 hp @ 6300 rpm
See all for sale
Premium 4dr SUV AWD features & specs
Premium 4dr SUV AWD
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A
MSRP$40,700
MPG 20 city / 25 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
Transmission9-speed shiftable automatic
Horsepower252 hp @ 5500 rpm
See all for sale
See all 2020 Buick Envision features & specs

Safety

Our experts’ favorite Envision safety features:

Safety Alert Seat
Vibrates the driver's seat on the left or right side to alert the driver of a possible hazard.
Side Blind Zone and Rear Cross-Traffic Alerts
Alerts the driver if a car is lurking in a blind spot or if one is approaching from the side while backing up.
Rear Seat Reminder
Reminds the passengers to check the rear seat for children and valuables before exiting.

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.

Frontal Barrier Crash RatingRating
Overall4 / 5
Driver4 / 5
Passenger4 / 5
Side Crash RatingRating
Overall5 / 5
Side Barrier RatingRating
Overall5 / 5
Driver5 / 5
Passenger5 / 5
Combined Side Barrier & Pole RatingsRating
Front Seat5 / 5
Back Seat5 / 5
RolloverRating
RolloverNot Rated
Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating

The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.

Side Impact Test
Good
Roof Strength Test
Good
Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
IIHS Small Overlap Front TestNot Tested
Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good

Buick Envision vs. the competition

Buick Envision vs. Lincoln MKC

This year is your last chance to purchase the Lincoln MKC (it's being replaced by the Corsair for 2020), and it's a stylish competitor to the Envision. We like the quiet and comfortable highway ride and the amount of standard features it offers, but we're less enamored by the smallish back seat, some of the low-rent interior plastics and slower-than-average acceleration.

Compare Buick Envision & Lincoln MKC features

Buick Envision vs. Volvo XC60

The Volvo XC60 drips with Swedish flair, both inside and out. But there's more to the XC60 than just style. It's also packed with technology and Volvo's legendary safety features. Marks against the XC60 come from higher interior noise levels and smallish cargo capacity. It can also get considerably more expensive than the Buick in its higher trim levels.

Compare Buick Envision & Volvo XC60 features

Buick Envision vs. Acura RDX

Completely redesigned for 2019, the RDX is thoroughly modern inside and out. Slightly larger and more comfortable than the previous generation, the RDX comes standard with Acura's suite of driver assistance technologies. When equipped with all-wheel drive, the RDX can be quite the performer, too. But its styling might not appeal to buyers who want something more subdued, and its multitude of tech features could be a little imposing to unfamiliar buyers.

Compare Buick Envision & Acura RDX features

FAQ

Is the Buick Envision a good car?

The Edmunds experts tested the 2020 Envision both on the road and at the track, giving it a 7.2 out of 10. You probably care about Buick Envision fuel economy, so it's important to know that the Envision gets an EPA-estimated 22 mpg to 25 mpg, depending on the configuration. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the Envision has 26.9 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Buick Envision. Learn more

What's new in the 2020 Buick Envision?

According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2020 Buick Envision:

  • The Envision carries over essentially unchanged
  • Part of the first Envision generation introduced for 2016
Learn more

Is the Buick Envision reliable?

To determine whether the Buick Envision is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the Envision. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the Envision's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

Is the 2020 Buick Envision a good car?

There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2020 Buick Envision is a good car. Edmunds' expert testing team reviewed the 2020 Envision and gave it a 7.2 out of 10. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2020 Envision is a good car for you. Learn more

How much should I pay for a 2020 Buick Envision?

The least-expensive 2020 Buick Envision is the 2020 Buick Envision 1SV 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 6A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $31,995.

Other versions include:

  • Essence 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 6A) which starts at $35,800
  • Essence 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A) which starts at $37,550
  • Preferred 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 6A) which starts at $33,500
  • Premium 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) which starts at $40,700
  • Premium II 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) which starts at $43,600
  • Preferred 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A) which starts at $35,250
  • 1SV 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 6A) which starts at $31,995
Learn more

What are the different models of Buick Envision?

If you're interested in the Buick Envision, the next question is, which Envision model is right for you? Envision variants include Essence 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 6A), Essence 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A), Preferred 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 6A), and Premium 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A). For a full list of Envision models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more

More about the 2020 Buick Envision

2020 Buick Envision Overview

The 2020 Buick Envision is offered in the following submodels: Envision SUV. Available styles include Essence 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 6A), Essence 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A), Preferred 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 6A), Premium 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A), Premium II 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A), Preferred 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A), and 1SV 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 6A).

What do people think of the 2020 Buick Envision?

Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2020 Buick Envision and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2020 Envision 5.0 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2020 Envision.

Edmunds Expert Reviews

Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2020 Buick Envision and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2020 Envision featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

Our Review Process

This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

What's a good price for a New 2020 Buick Envision?

2020 Buick Envision Premium II 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)

The 2020 Buick Envision Premium II 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $46,290. The average price paid for a new 2020 Buick Envision Premium II 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) is trending $3,486 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $3,486 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $42,804.

The average savings for the 2020 Buick Envision Premium II 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) is 7.5% below the MSRP.

Available Inventory:

We are showing 5 2020 Buick Envision Premium II 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

2020 Buick Envision Essence 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A)

The 2020 Buick Envision Essence 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $39,240. The average price paid for a new 2020 Buick Envision Essence 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A) is trending $6,283 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $6,283 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $32,957.

The average savings for the 2020 Buick Envision Essence 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A) is 16% below the MSRP.

Available Inventory:

We are showing 30 2020 Buick Envision Essence 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

2020 Buick Envision Essence 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 6A)

The 2020 Buick Envision Essence 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 6A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $36,995. The average price paid for a new 2020 Buick Envision Essence 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 6A) is trending $6,117 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $6,117 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $30,878.

The average savings for the 2020 Buick Envision Essence 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 6A) is 16.5% below the MSRP.

Available Inventory:

We are showing 16 2020 Buick Envision Essence 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 6A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

2020 Buick Envision Preferred 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 6A)

The 2020 Buick Envision Preferred 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 6A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $35,190. The average price paid for a new 2020 Buick Envision Preferred 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 6A) is trending $6,121 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $6,121 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $29,069.

The average savings for the 2020 Buick Envision Preferred 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 6A) is 17.4% below the MSRP.

Available Inventory:

We are showing 15 2020 Buick Envision Preferred 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 6A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

2020 Buick Envision Premium 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)

The 2020 Buick Envision Premium 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $42,390. The average price paid for a new 2020 Buick Envision Premium 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) is trending $6,548 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $6,548 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $35,842.

The average savings for the 2020 Buick Envision Premium 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) is 15.4% below the MSRP.

Available Inventory:

We are showing 11 2020 Buick Envision Premium 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

2020 Buick Envision Preferred 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A)

The 2020 Buick Envision Preferred 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $36,940. The average price paid for a new 2020 Buick Envision Preferred 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A) is trending $6,186 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $6,186 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $30,754.

The average savings for the 2020 Buick Envision Preferred 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A) is 16.7% below the MSRP.

Available Inventory:

We are showing 10 2020 Buick Envision Preferred 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

Which 2020 Buick Envisions are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2020 Buick Envision for sale near. There are currently 358 new 2020 Envisions listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $33,190 and mileage as low as 0 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2020 Buick Envision. Then select Edmunds special offers, perks, deals, and incentives to contact the dealer of your choice and save up to $11,399 on a used or CPO 2020 Envision available from a dealership near you.

Can't find a new 2020 Buick Envisions you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a new Buick Envision for sale - 1 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $13,386.

Find a new Buick for sale - 11 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $23,929.

Why trust Edmunds?

Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.

Should I lease or buy a 2020 Buick Envision?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Buick lease specials

Related 2020 Buick Envision info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles

Hot new vehicles