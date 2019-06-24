2020 Buick Envision
What’s new
- The Envision carries over essentially unchanged
- Part of the first Envision generation introduced for 2016
Pros & Cons
- The interior is quiet at highway speeds
- Both the ride and the seats are comfortable
- Four USB ports and Apple CarPlay/Android Auto are standard
- Turbo engine's disappointing real-world fuel economy
- Lackluster interior design and quality
- Visibility is compromised by thick pillars
- Not much fun to drive
2020 Buick Envision Review
The small luxury SUV market has become rather crowded these days. And with a variety of manufacturers scrambling to catch the attention of buyers with style and flair, it can be hard to find a model that's best for you. Buick, for its part, hopes you'll like the Envision, a small SUV that offers luxury at a considerably more affordable price than other competitors.
The Envision comes standard with a load of luxury amenities as well as an available powerful turbocharged 2.0-liter engine, a nine-speed automatic transmission and optional all-wheel drive. It's hard to look past the Buick if you're shopping solely on feature content. But feature content might not be enough to override fairly lackluster fuel economy, low driver engagement and some questionable interior materials.
Competition is fierce in this segment. And with new models such as the Lincoln Corsair and the Range Rover Evoque offering not only a rich assortment of luxury amenities but a heaping of modern style as well, the Buick Envision certainly has its work cut out. But if you like the Envision's size and feature content, we think it deserves a test drive.
Our verdict7.2 / 10
How does it drive?7.0
The Envision's performance shortcomings are highlighted by rivals who offer similar levels of comfort and refinement but provide better feel and responses from both the steering and the transmission. This segment is very competitive, and average is often not enough.
How comfortable is it?8.0
The cabin is isolated quite nicely from all noise sources; the engine is muted, traffic noise is kept out, tire noise is surprisingly hushed, and even road noise over bumps sounds slightly distant. This isolation does mean that in some situations wind noise is more noticeable, but it's not pronounced.
How’s the interior?7.0
But get past the lackluster looks and you'll find an interior that's functional and generally easy to live with. The driving position is somewhat odd, and button placement can seem random. The only other deal-breaker, aside from the somewhat poor visibility, might be the limited headroom for taller shoppers, though space is pretty abundant otherwise.
How’s the tech?8.0
How’s the storage?7.5
How economical is it?5.0
Is it a good value?7.0
Wildcard6.0
Which Envision does Edmunds recommend?
Buick Envision models
The 2020 Buick Envision is a compact crossover SUV with seating for five people. Five trim levels are offered, starting with the base (1SV) Envision trim. It is only available with front-wheel drive and comes with a 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine (197 horsepower, 192 lb-ft of torque) mated to a six-speed automatic. All-wheel drive can be added to the Preferred and Essence trims. The Premium and Premium II trims have all-wheel drive as standard and come with a turbocharged 2.0-liter engine (252 hp, 295 lb-ft) and a nine-speed automatic.
Standard features for the base Envision trim include 18-inch wheels, xenon headlights, foglights, auto-dimming and heated mirrors, a hands-free liftgate with adjustable opening heights, rear parking sensors, keyless ignition and entry, remote start, dual-zone automatic climate control, power-adjustable and heated front seats, and 60/40-split folding rear seats.
Standard tech features include OnStar communications (with 4G LTE connection and a Wi-Fi hotspot), Bluetooth, a rearview camera, an 8-inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration, four USB ports (two are charge-only), and a six-speaker sound system with satellite radio.
The Preferred trim is essentially the same but is eligible for more options. The Essence trim adds three-zone automatic climate control, leather upholstery, a heated steering wheel, driver-seat memory functions, heated outboard rear seats, and blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert.
Stepping up to the Premium trim gets you 19-inch wheels, LED headlights, front parking sensors, automatic wipers, a larger driver information display, a seven-speaker Bose premium audio system, a 110-volt household power outlet, a forward collision alert system, and a lane departure warning and intervention system.
At the top of the range, the Premium II trim adds automatic high beams, wireless charging, an automated parking system, a navigation system, a head-up display, an extendable thigh support for the driver's seat, and ventilated front seats. This trim is eligible for the Driver Confidence package that includes adaptive cruise control, a top-down parking camera system, and a forward collision mitigation system with automatic braking.
Some features are available on less expensive trims as options. Other add-ons include side assist steps, roof rack crossbars and a cargo cover.
Most helpful consumer reviews
2020 Buick Envision is the last and final GM vehicle with the standard 2.5L I4 and 6-speed auto, which is rated very high in reliability by Consumer Reports, and the last and final GM vehicle that is expected to rate high on JD Power's 5-year dependability study. It will be terribly missed when we move on to disposable, less-reliable 3-cylinder turbo vehicles, and up to 12-speed auto transmission soon in the future, with much less weight and thinner-grade on steel quality that can easily bend, melt, and warp after only short 100,000 miles. More MPG = Less Durable, actually. Toyota and Honda are hurting badly too because of this.
Purchased a 2020 Buick Envision. Love the car. Great to Park has all the safety features. Has lots of room for 5 adults. Rides really smooth. Test drive one and found out how much you will like one.
The Buick Envision all Luxury but priced so that just about anyone can afford it. It comes in a preferred pkg which I purchased and had a lot of options at a affordable price and other options at higher prices for people who want the higher end Bells and Whistles. Powerful get up and go, comfort to the max, heated seats, navigation, and very roomy.
Great car
Features & Specs
|Essence 4dr SUV
2.5L 4cyl 6A
|MSRP
|$35,800
|MPG
|22 city / 29 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|197 hp @ 6300 rpm
|Essence 4dr SUV AWD
2.5L 4cyl 6A
|MSRP
|$37,550
|MPG
|21 city / 27 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|197 hp @ 6300 rpm
|Preferred 4dr SUV
2.5L 4cyl 6A
|MSRP
|$33,500
|MPG
|22 city / 29 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|197 hp @ 6300 rpm
|Premium 4dr SUV AWD
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A
|MSRP
|$40,700
|MPG
|20 city / 25 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|9-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|252 hp @ 5500 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite Envision safety features:
- Safety Alert Seat
- Vibrates the driver's seat on the left or right side to alert the driver of a possible hazard.
- Side Blind Zone and Rear Cross-Traffic Alerts
- Alerts the driver if a car is lurking in a blind spot or if one is approaching from the side while backing up.
- Rear Seat Reminder
- Reminds the passengers to check the rear seat for children and valuables before exiting.
NHTSA Overall Rating
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|4 / 5
|Driver
|4 / 5
|Passenger
|4 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|5 / 5
|Back Seat
|5 / 5
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|Not Rated
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|Not Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
Good
|Roof Strength Test
Good
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
Buick Envision vs. the competition
Buick Envision vs. Lincoln MKC
This year is your last chance to purchase the Lincoln MKC (it's being replaced by the Corsair for 2020), and it's a stylish competitor to the Envision. We like the quiet and comfortable highway ride and the amount of standard features it offers, but we're less enamored by the smallish back seat, some of the low-rent interior plastics and slower-than-average acceleration.
Buick Envision vs. Volvo XC60
The Volvo XC60 drips with Swedish flair, both inside and out. But there's more to the XC60 than just style. It's also packed with technology and Volvo's legendary safety features. Marks against the XC60 come from higher interior noise levels and smallish cargo capacity. It can also get considerably more expensive than the Buick in its higher trim levels.
Buick Envision vs. Acura RDX
Completely redesigned for 2019, the RDX is thoroughly modern inside and out. Slightly larger and more comfortable than the previous generation, the RDX comes standard with Acura's suite of driver assistance technologies. When equipped with all-wheel drive, the RDX can be quite the performer, too. But its styling might not appeal to buyers who want something more subdued, and its multitude of tech features could be a little imposing to unfamiliar buyers.
FAQ
Is the Buick Envision a good car?
What's new in the 2020 Buick Envision?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2020 Buick Envision:
- The Envision carries over essentially unchanged
- Part of the first Envision generation introduced for 2016
Is the Buick Envision reliable?
Is the 2020 Buick Envision a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2020 Buick Envision?
The least-expensive 2020 Buick Envision is the 2020 Buick Envision 1SV 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 6A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $31,995.
Other versions include:
- Essence 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 6A) which starts at $35,800
- Essence 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A) which starts at $37,550
- Preferred 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 6A) which starts at $33,500
- Premium 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) which starts at $40,700
- Premium II 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) which starts at $43,600
- Preferred 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A) which starts at $35,250
- 1SV 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 6A) which starts at $31,995
What are the different models of Buick Envision?
More about the 2020 Buick Envision
2020 Buick Envision Overview
The 2020 Buick Envision is offered in the following submodels: Envision SUV. Available styles include Essence 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 6A), Essence 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A), Preferred 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 6A), Premium 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A), Premium II 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A), Preferred 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A), and 1SV 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 6A).
What do people think of the 2020 Buick Envision?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2020 Buick Envision and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2020 Envision 5.0 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2020 Envision.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2020 Buick Envision and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2020 Envision featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2020 Buick Envision?
2020 Buick Envision Premium II 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)
The 2020 Buick Envision Premium II 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $46,290. The average price paid for a new 2020 Buick Envision Premium II 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) is trending $3,486 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $3,486 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $42,804.
The average savings for the 2020 Buick Envision Premium II 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) is 7.5% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 5 2020 Buick Envision Premium II 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2020 Buick Envision Essence 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
The 2020 Buick Envision Essence 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $39,240. The average price paid for a new 2020 Buick Envision Essence 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A) is trending $6,283 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $6,283 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $32,957.
The average savings for the 2020 Buick Envision Essence 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A) is 16% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 30 2020 Buick Envision Essence 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2020 Buick Envision Essence 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
The 2020 Buick Envision Essence 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 6A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $36,995. The average price paid for a new 2020 Buick Envision Essence 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 6A) is trending $6,117 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $6,117 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $30,878.
The average savings for the 2020 Buick Envision Essence 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 6A) is 16.5% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 16 2020 Buick Envision Essence 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 6A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2020 Buick Envision Preferred 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
The 2020 Buick Envision Preferred 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 6A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $35,190. The average price paid for a new 2020 Buick Envision Preferred 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 6A) is trending $6,121 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $6,121 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $29,069.
The average savings for the 2020 Buick Envision Preferred 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 6A) is 17.4% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 15 2020 Buick Envision Preferred 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 6A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2020 Buick Envision Premium 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)
The 2020 Buick Envision Premium 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $42,390. The average price paid for a new 2020 Buick Envision Premium 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) is trending $6,548 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $6,548 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $35,842.
The average savings for the 2020 Buick Envision Premium 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) is 15.4% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 11 2020 Buick Envision Premium 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2020 Buick Envision Preferred 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
The 2020 Buick Envision Preferred 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $36,940. The average price paid for a new 2020 Buick Envision Preferred 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A) is trending $6,186 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $6,186 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $30,754.
The average savings for the 2020 Buick Envision Preferred 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A) is 16.7% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 10 2020 Buick Envision Preferred 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
Which 2020 Buick Envisions are available in my area?
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2020 Buick Envision for sale near. There are currently 358 new 2020 Envisions listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $33,190 and mileage as low as 0 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2020 Buick Envision. Then select Edmunds special offers, perks, deals, and incentives to contact the dealer of your choice and save up to $11,399 on a used or CPO 2020 Envision available from a dealership near you.
Can't find a new 2020 Buick Envisions you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new Buick Envision for sale - 1 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $13,386.
Find a new Buick for sale - 11 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $23,929.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.
Should I lease or buy a 2020 Buick Envision?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out Buick lease specials
