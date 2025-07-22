2026 Acura Integra's New Tech Is Good, but the Color-Matched Grille Is Bad

The Acura Integra compact hatchback gets a whole bunch of updates for 2026, some of which we're more excited about than others. The addition of a 9-inch touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto? Great. The new Double Apex Blue paint option? Also great. The fact that the latter is paired with a body-colored grille? Yeesh.

It's not the design of the grille that we hate so much as the way it just looks mismatched from the black-painted parts below. This treatment is exclusive to Integras finished in Double Apex Blue and Performance Red, and thankfully, a black grille — which is what's standard with other colors — is available as an accessory. Other design tweaks for the 2026 Integra include a body kit for A-Spec models as well as new 18-inch wheels.

Inside, the Integra continues to offer a 10.2-inch digital gauge cluster as standard. The center touchscreen now measures 9 inches and features the aforementioned wireless smartphone mirroring, and an optional 16-speaker ELS stereo continues to pump out the jams.