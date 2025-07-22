- The 2026 Acura Integra adds new colors and a 9-inch central touchscreen.
- A 1.5-liter turbo engine is standard, with an optional six-speed manual transmission.
- The body-colored grille isn't for everyone — us included.
2026 Acura Integra's New Tech Is Good, but the Color-Matched Grille Is Bad
Acura's compact luxury hatch gets a few notable updates for 2026, including better cabin tech and new colors
The Acura Integra compact hatchback gets a whole bunch of updates for 2026, some of which we're more excited about than others. The addition of a 9-inch touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto? Great. The new Double Apex Blue paint option? Also great. The fact that the latter is paired with a body-colored grille? Yeesh.
It's not the design of the grille that we hate so much as the way it just looks mismatched from the black-painted parts below. This treatment is exclusive to Integras finished in Double Apex Blue and Performance Red, and thankfully, a black grille — which is what's standard with other colors — is available as an accessory. Other design tweaks for the 2026 Integra include a body kit for A-Spec models as well as new 18-inch wheels.
Inside, the Integra continues to offer a 10.2-inch digital gauge cluster as standard. The center touchscreen now measures 9 inches and features the aforementioned wireless smartphone mirroring, and an optional 16-speaker ELS stereo continues to pump out the jams.
New ambient cabin lighting is added to the Integra for 2026, and if you spec the light Orchid interior, you get blue microsuede seat inserts — just like the ones on the ADX crossover. (We love these.)
What hasn't changed for 2026 is the engine; the Integra continues to use a turbocharged 1.5-liter inline-four with 200 horsepower and 192 lb-ft of torque. A six-speed manual transmission is available; otherwise you're locked into a continuously variable automatic transmission.
More details about the 2026 Integra — including pricing, EPA fuel economy ratings and what (if any) changes are coming for the rippin' Type S — will be announced later this year.