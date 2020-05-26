  1. Home
Best Luxury Lease Deals

August 11th, 2020
Luxury Lease Deals for August

Here is our collection of the best luxury lease deals available in your area. We've gathered all the important numbers to be aware of, from the monthly payment to the down payment to the total cost for the lease. If you need more information about a particular vehicle, there are also links to our expert reviews.

Keep in mind that some of these deals may not be available nationwide. Check with your local dealership to verify what deals are currently available. Your credit score will play a big part in determining what deals you qualify for.

Best Luxury SUV Lease Deals

2020 Acura MDX

The versatile, well-made and feature-packed Acura MDX is arguably the most sensible choice in the midsize luxury SUV segment, especially given its impressive handling. For what you get compared to what you have to pay, it's a great value.
Pricing & reviewsSee all lease offers
MSRP:
$45,525
Lease Price:
$409 per month for 36 months
Due at Signing:
$2,999
Offer Expires:
09/08/2020

2020 Acura RDX

The Acura RDX differentiates itself from the competition with edgy styling, a comfortable interior and a long list of standard features. It offers a strong engine and sharp handling, but it isn't quite as posh or elegant as more expensive luxury rivals.
Pricing & reviewsSee all lease offers
MSRP:
$38,825
Lease Price:
$369 per month for 36 months
Due at Signing:
$2,799
Offer Expires:
09/08/2020

2020 Alfa Romeo Stelvio

Pricing & reviewsSee all lease offers
MSRP:
$42,695
Lease Price:
$389 per month for 36 months
Due at Signing:
$4,440
Offer Expires:
08/31/2020

2020 BMW X6 M

Pricing & reviewsSee all lease offers
MSRP:
$122,195
Lease Price:
$1,499 per month for 36 months
Due at Signing:
$6,999
Offer Expires:
08/31/2020

2020 Cadillac Escalade

A luxury-infused truck with presence, the Cadillac Escalade is for people who want to tow, carry a bunch of people and impress the valet, all in the same day. However, rivals surpass the big Caddy in ride comfort and ease of use.
Pricing & reviewsSee all lease offers
MSRP:
$85,090
Lease Price:
$839 per month for 36 months
Due at Signing:
$8,479
Offer Expires:
08/31/2020

2020 Cadillac Escalade ESV

Few vehicles deliver the amount of space, luxury and towing capabilities of the Escalade ESV.
Pricing & reviewsSee all lease offers
MSRP:
$88,090
Lease Price:
$879 per month for 36 months
Due at Signing:
$8,559
Offer Expires:
08/31/2020

2020 Cadillac XT4

More established and similarly priced competitors outclass Cadillac's smallest SUV.
Pricing & reviewsSee all lease offers
MSRP:
$36,690
Lease Price:
$359 per month for 36 months
Due at Signing:
$3,129
Offer Expires:
08/31/2020

2020 Cadillac XT5

You have plenty of options when it comes to shopping for a midsize luxury SUV. Cadillac, for its part, hopes that you pick its 2020 XT5, a five-passenger model that's one of its best-selling models.
Pricing & reviewsSee all lease offers
MSRP:
$45,090
Lease Price:
$399 per month for 39 months
Due at Signing:
$4,699
Offer Expires:
08/31/2020

2020 Cadillac XT6

It took time, but Cadillac's first three-row crossover is here. The 2020 Cadillac XT6 signals the Detroit luxury automaker's intention to compete at every level of the luxury SUV terra.
Pricing & reviewsSee all lease offers
MSRP:
$53,690
Lease Price:
$499 per month for 36 months
Due at Signing:
$4,699
Offer Expires:
08/31/2020

2020 INFINITI QX50

Pricing & reviewsSee all lease offers
MSRP:
$38,275
Lease Price:
$369 per month for 39 months
Due at Signing:
$3,799
Offer Expires:
08/31/2020

2020 INFINITI QX60

An upscale sibling to the Nissan Pathfinder, the QX60 is a comfortable and quiet people mover. It lags behind competitors in terms of technology, though, and there's none of INFINITI's appreciation for performance to be found here.
Pricing & reviewsSee all lease offers
MSRP:
$45,375
Lease Price:
$399 per month for 39 months
Due at Signing:
$4,599
Offer Expires:
08/31/2020

2020 INFINITI QX80

The QX80 does its best to hide its age by adding a new luxurious trim level.
Pricing & reviewsSee all lease offers
MSRP:
$68,145
Lease Price:
$799 per month for 39 months
Due at Signing:
$6,799
Offer Expires:
08/31/2020

2020 Jaguar E-PACE

The Jaguar E-PACE is a good choice for those who want some fun from their small luxury SUV.
Pricing & reviewsSee all lease offers
MSRP:
$43,700
Lease Price:
$389 per month for 36 months
Due at Signing:
$3,995
Offer Expires:
08/31/2020

2020 Jaguar F-PACE

Pricing & reviewsSee all lease offers
MSRP:
$47,800
Lease Price:
$419 per month for 36 months
Due at Signing:
$3,995
Offer Expires:
08/31/2020

2020 Land Rover Discovery

Pricing & reviewsSee all lease offers
MSRP:
$52,300
Lease Price:
$549 per month for 36 months
Due at Signing:
$4,495
Offer Expires:
08/31/2020

2020 Land Rover Discovery Sport

After several years of changes culminating in last year's new seats and engines, Land Rover seems to have the Discovery Sport where it wants it.
Pricing & reviewsSee all lease offers
MSRP:
$41,500
Lease Price:
$409 per month for 36 months
Due at Signing:
$3,495
Offer Expires:
08/31/2020

2020 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque

The 2020 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque stands out from the subcompact crowd with a slinky design and off-road prowess.
Pricing & reviewsSee all lease offers
MSRP:
$47,200
Lease Price:
$429 per month for 36 months
Due at Signing:
$3,495
Offer Expires:
08/31/2020

2020 Land Rover Range Rover Sport

The 2020 Land Rover Range Rover Sport is perfect for those who want the classic Range Rover experience at a lower price point.
Pricing & reviewsSee all lease offers
MSRP:
$74,250
Lease Price:
$859 per month for 36 months
Due at Signing:
$5,995
Offer Expires:
08/31/2020

2020 Land Rover Range Rover Velar

If you're uninspired by the glut of dowdy-looking crossovers, the Velar might change your tune.
Pricing & reviewsSee all lease offers
MSRP:
$56,300
Lease Price:
$529 per month for 36 months
Due at Signing:
$4,495
Offer Expires:
08/31/2020

2020 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class

The GLA's strong power and sharp handling make it fun to drive, but its firm ride quality can grow tiresome on rough roads.
Pricing & reviewsSee all lease offers
MSRP:
$37,145
Lease Price:
$319 per month for 36 months
Due at Signing:
$3,713
Offer Expires:
08/31/2020

2020 Mercedes-Benz GLB-Class

2020 Mercedes-Benz GLB, as its name suggests, slots between Mercedes' subcompact GLA and the larger and more expensive GLC. It stakes out its own distinctiveness with an upright, boxy shape that faintly mimics the larger and pricier G-Class.
Pricing & reviewsSee all lease offers
MSRP:
$39,795
Lease Price:
$419 per month for 72 months
Due at Signing:
$3,713
Offer Expires:
08/31/2020

2020 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class

The Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class sets a high bar for compact luxury SUVs with its elegant cabin and balanced dynamics. It offers an extensive list of luxury features and a variety of available engines, but any GLC model should be a pleasure to drive.
Pricing & reviewsSee all lease offers
MSRP:
$43,995
Lease Price:
$499 per month for 72 months
Due at Signing:
$4,393
Offer Expires:
08/31/2020

2020 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Coupe

Pricing & reviewsSee all lease offers
MSRP:
$63,995
Lease Price:
$759 per month for 36 months
Due at Signing:
$6,183
Offer Expires:
08/31/2020

2020 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class

The new Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class is a significant step forward from its predecessor and a class leader in several respects. Materials quality and design are second to none, and the excellent MBUX tech interface sets a new industry standard.
Pricing & reviewsSee all lease offers
MSRP:
$57,945
Lease Price:
$719 per month for 72 months
Due at Signing:
$4,813
Offer Expires:
08/31/2020

2020 Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class

The 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class is one of our favorite SUVs thanks to a stunning interior, robust tech and powerful engines.
Pricing & reviewsSee all lease offers
MSRP:
$78,695
Lease Price:
$969 per month for 72 months
Due at Signing:
$6,763
Offer Expires:
08/31/2020

2020 Porsche Cayenne

Pricing & reviewsSee all lease offers
MSRP:
$82,570
Lease Price:
$899 per month for 36 months
Due at Signing:
$6,989
Offer Expires:
09/30/2020

2020 Porsche Macan

Despite its shocking price tag, the Porsche Macan is one of the most well-rounded small SUVs out there.
Pricing & reviewsSee all lease offers
MSRP:
$63,660
Lease Price:
$699 per month for 36 months
Due at Signing:
$6,089
Offer Expires:
09/30/2020

2020 Volvo XC40

Pricing & reviewsSee all lease offers
MSRP:
$34,695
Lease Price:
$329 per month for 36 months
Due at Signing:
$3,829
Offer Expires:
08/31/2020

2020 Volvo XC60

Pricing & reviewsSee all lease offers
MSRP:
$41,895
Lease Price:
$389 per month for 36 months
Due at Signing:
$4,139
Offer Expires:
08/31/2020

2020 Volvo XC90

Pricing & reviewsSee all lease offers
MSRP:
$50,740
Lease Price:
$489 per month for 36 months
Due at Signing:
$4,889
Offer Expires:
08/31/2020

Best Luxury Sedan Lease Deals

2020 Acura ILX

The ILX sounds like a bargain -- luxury quality for a Honda-like price -- but it's a case of getting what you pay for.
Pricing & reviewsSee all lease offers
MSRP:
$26,925
Lease Price:
$229 per month for 36 months
Due at Signing:
$2,799
Offer Expires:
09/08/2020

2020 Acura TLX

The Acura TLX is a smart pick, even if it doesn't have the pulse-quickening performance of some of its competition. It trades flash for substance and flies under the radar of a lot of shoppers, but its value is appealing.
Pricing & reviewsSee all lease offers
MSRP:
$34,025
Lease Price:
$289 per month for 36 months
Due at Signing:
$2,999
Offer Expires:
09/08/2020

2020 Alfa Romeo Giulia

With a focus on flair and performance, the Alfa Romeo Giulia will appeal to those willing to look past the more familiar offerings in this class. It's a joy on the open road, engaging the driver like few other sedans can.
Pricing & reviewsSee all lease offers
MSRP:
$40,695
Lease Price:
$349 per month for 36 months
Due at Signing:
$4,608
Offer Expires:
08/31/2020

2020 BMW 3 Series

The BMW 3 Series is powerful and boldly designed, but it misses its mark in a few areas. Other players have made larger strides in regards to technology. Unfortunately, "benchmark" is no longer one of the descriptors that come to mind.
Pricing & reviewsSee all lease offers
MSRP:
$44,645
Lease Price:
$419 per month for 36 months
Due at Signing:
$3,999
Offer Expires:
08/31/2020

2020 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe

Pricing & reviewsSee all lease offers
MSRP:
$47,395
Lease Price:
$429 per month for 36 months
Due at Signing:
$3,999
Offer Expires:
08/31/2020

2020 BMW 5 Series

Pricing & reviewsSee all lease offers
MSRP:
$61,945
Lease Price:
$579 per month for 36 months
Due at Signing:
$4,999
Offer Expires:
08/31/2020

2020 BMW 7 Series

Pricing & reviewsSee all lease offers
MSRP:
$89,145
Lease Price:
$979 per month for 36 months
Due at Signing:
$6,999
Offer Expires:
08/31/2020

2020 BMW ALPINA B7

High-performance large luxury sedans are a special breed, pairing extremes of both acceleration and refinement in the hunt for ultimate exclusivity. Even in this small, rigorously competitive group of vehicles, the BMW Alpina B7 is a standout.
Pricing & reviewsSee all lease offers
MSRP:
$147,695
Lease Price:
$1,739 per month for 36 months
Due at Signing:
$7,999
Offer Expires:
08/31/2020

2020 BMW M5

The 2020 M5 is exactly what you'd expect from a BMW super sedan: stylish, comfortable and addictively fast.
Pricing & reviewsSee all lease offers
MSRP:
$112,695
Lease Price:
$1,349 per month for 36 months
Due at Signing:
$5,999
Offer Expires:
08/31/2020

2020 Cadillac CT4

Pricing & reviewsSee all lease offers
MSRP:
$33,990
Lease Price:
$379 per month for 36 months
Due at Signing:
$3,199
Offer Expires:
08/31/2020

2020 Cadillac CT6

Pricing & reviewsSee all lease offers
MSRP:
$59,990
Lease Price:
$629 per month for 39 months
Due at Signing:
$4,759
Offer Expires:
08/31/2020

2020 Infiniti Q50

The Q50 gets points for performance, but it's not fast enough to outrun its age.
Pricing & reviewsSee all lease offers
MSRP:
$37,425
Lease Price:
$329 per month for 39 months
Due at Signing:
$5,299
Offer Expires:
08/31/2020

2020 Jaguar XE

The XE is a smaller and tidier Jaguar sedan that keeps the brand's flair for performance and style.
Pricing & reviewsSee all lease offers
MSRP:
$39,900
Lease Price:
$369 per month for 36 months
Due at Signing:
$3,495
Offer Expires:
08/31/2020

2020 Kia K900

The K900 delivers plenty of value but misses the mark in a couple of key areas.
Pricing & reviewsSee all lease offers
MSRP:
$60,935
Lease Price:
$699 per month for 36 months
Due at Signing:
$3,999
Offer Expires:
09/08/2020

2020 Mercedes-Benz A-Class

With an impressive combination of excellent driving manners, stellar build quality and a futuristic interior, the A-Class isn't a less expensive Mercedes-Benz, it's simply a smaller one. It earns our highest marks for a small luxury sedan.
Pricing & reviewsSee all lease offers
MSRP:
$34,345
Lease Price:
$349 per month for 36 months
Due at Signing:
$3,643
Offer Expires:
08/31/2020

2020 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

Pricing & reviewsSee all lease offers
MSRP:
$43,895
Lease Price:
$449 per month for 36 months
Due at Signing:
$4,243
Offer Expires:
08/31/2020

2020 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class

The Mercedes CLA's price may entice you, but we suggest checking out the competition first.
Pricing & reviewsSee all lease offers
MSRP:
$39,295
Lease Price:
$379 per month for 72 months
Due at Signing:
$4,173
Offer Expires:
08/31/2020

2020 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class

With its CLS, Mercedes-Benz asks customers to give up practicality (space) in exchange for a shapely four-door body with a low roof and high waistline. Think of the CLS as a more sharply styled alternative to the practical E-Class sedan upon which it's based.
Pricing & reviewsSee all lease offers
MSRP:
$73,245
Lease Price:
$839 per month for 36 months
Due at Signing:
$6,163
Offer Expires:
08/31/2020

2020 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

The Mercedes-Benz E-Class is one of the most impressive and versatile luxury sedans on the road today. There's a wide range of features and engines to choose from, and every E-Class drives with impeccable poise and composure.
Pricing & reviewsSee all lease offers
MSRP:
$55,045
Lease Price:
$569 per month for 36 months
Due at Signing:
$5,163
Offer Expires:
08/31/2020

2020 Mercedes-Benz S-Class

When it comes to flagship luxury cars, the 2020 Mercedes-Benz S-Class pretty much sets the standard for status and refinement. Its interior is lavishly appointed with excellent materials and an abundance of all of the latest technology features.
Pricing & reviewsSee all lease offers
MSRP:
$98,995
Lease Price:
$959 per month for 72 months
Due at Signing:
$8,593
Offer Expires:
08/31/2020

2020 Porsche Panamera

The Porsche Panamera is easily one of the finest sport sedans in the world. It has speed, class and luxury in abundance, and it's also easy on the eyes. Plus, the hatchback trunk offers superior convenience.
Pricing & reviewsSee all lease offers
MSRP:
$103,890
Lease Price:
$1,099 per month for 36 months
Due at Signing:
$11,689
Offer Expires:
09/30/2020

2020 Volvo S60

The Volvo S60 is a strikingly well-rounded luxury sedan, constructed of equal parts performance, comfort, and beautiful Scandinavian design. It isn't the quickest or most luxurious in its class, but it ticks all the right boxes, and its flaws are few.
Pricing & reviewsSee all lease offers
MSRP:
$37,045
Lease Price:
$289 per month for 36 months
Due at Signing:
$3,589
Offer Expires:
08/31/2020

2020 Volvo S90

It's an elegant and large luxury sedan that's priced more like a midsize one.
Pricing & reviewsSee all lease offers
MSRP:
$52,190
Lease Price:
$489 per month for 36 months
Due at Signing:
$3,789
Offer Expires:
08/31/2020

Best Luxury Electric Vehicle Lease Deals

2020 BMW i3

Pricing & reviewsSee all lease offers
MSRP:
$47,395
Lease Price:
$299 per month for 36 months
Due at Signing:
$3,999
Offer Expires:
08/31/2020

2020 Jaguar I-PACE

Pricing & reviewsSee all lease offers
MSRP:
$80,900
Lease Price:
$899 per month for 36 months
Due at Signing:
$5,995
Offer Expires:
08/31/2020

2020 Volvo S60 Hybrid

Pricing & reviewsSee all lease offers
MSRP:
$56,395
Lease Price:
$489 per month for 36 months
Due at Signing:
$3,789
Offer Expires:
08/31/2020

2020 Volvo S90 Hybrid

The 2020 Volvo S90 is an elegant and large luxury sedan that's priced more like a midsize one. This high-performance plug-in hybrid increases power considerably while returning better fuel economy and an electric-only range of 21 miles.
Pricing & reviewsSee all lease offers
MSRP:
$64,840
Lease Price:
$629 per month for 36 months
Due at Signing:
$3,929
Offer Expires:
08/31/2020

2020 Volvo XC60 Hybrid

Pricing & reviewsSee all lease offers
MSRP:
$54,945
Lease Price:
$549 per month for 36 months
Due at Signing:
$4,299
Offer Expires:
08/31/2020

2020 Volvo XC90 Hybrid

Pricing & reviewsSee all lease offers
MSRP:
$68,640
Lease Price:
$655 per month for 36 months
Due at Signing:
$5,055
Offer Expires:
08/31/2020

Best Luxury Convertible Lease Deals

2020 BMW 2 Series Convertible

Vehicles have been getting bigger and bigger, leaving fewer choices for the select buyer who is seeking something more compact. Thankfully, the 2020 BMW 2 Series Convertible satisfies the desire for a smaller alternative.
Pricing & reviewsSee all lease offers
MSRP:
$43,795
Lease Price:
$459 per month for 36 months
Due at Signing:
$3,999
Offer Expires:
08/31/2020

2020 BMW 4 Series Convertible

Pricing & reviewsSee all lease offers
MSRP:
$55,745
Lease Price:
$549 per month for 36 months
Due at Signing:
$4,999
Offer Expires:
08/31/2020

2020 BMW M4 Convertible

The 2020 BMW M4 is a strong six-cylinder engine, with taut handling and powerful braking, that make the M4 a world-class convertible.
Pricing & reviewsSee all lease offers
MSRP:
$81,295
Lease Price:
$899 per month for 36 months
Due at Signing:
$4,999
Offer Expires:
08/31/2020

2020 Mercedes-Benz AMG GT Convertible

Pricing & reviewsSee all lease offers
MSRP:
$128,895
Lease Price:
$1,219 per month for 36 months
Due at Signing:
$11,273
Offer Expires:
08/31/2020

2020 Mercedes-Benz C-Class Convertible

Pricing & reviewsSee all lease offers
MSRP:
$54,945
Lease Price:
$639 per month for 72 months
Due at Signing:
$5,283
Offer Expires:
08/31/2020

2020 Mercedes-Benz E-Class Convertible

Pricing & reviewsSee all lease offers
MSRP:
$72,395
Lease Price:
$809 per month for 36 months
Due at Signing:
$6,403
Offer Expires:
08/31/2020

2020 Mercedes-Benz SLC-Class

The SLC's styling is handsome, and its retractable hardtop design makes it quieter at freeway speeds than its soft-top rivals. It's also available with a long list of luxury features. If you really want a hardtop, check out the SLC.
Pricing & reviewsSee all lease offers
MSRP:
$53,245
Lease Price:
$559 per month for 36 months
Due at Signing:
$4,953
Offer Expires:
08/31/2020

2020 Porsche 718 Boxster

The 2020 Porsche 718 Boxster is one of the best sports cars you can buy in terms of driving enjoyment. It's fast, nimble and uncommonly precise in the way it communicates with its driver.
Pricing & reviewsSee all lease offers
MSRP:
$73,230
Lease Price:
$839 per month for 36 months
Due at Signing:
$6,229
Offer Expires:
09/30/2020

Best Luxury Coupe Lease Deals

2020 BMW 2 Series

Don't let the price fool you, the 2020 BMW 2 Series is a legitimate luxury sport coupe that deserves the badge and your attention.
Pricing & reviewsSee all lease offers
MSRP:
$38,895
Lease Price:
$389 per month for 36 months
Due at Signing:
$3,999
Offer Expires:
08/31/2020

2020 BMW 4 Series

Pricing & reviewsSee all lease offers
MSRP:
$47,595
Lease Price:
$449 per month for 36 months
Due at Signing:
$3,999
Offer Expires:
08/31/2020

2020 INFINITI Q60

Pricing & reviewsSee all lease offers
MSRP:
$42,375
Lease Price:
$429 per month for 39 months
Due at Signing:
$4,599
Offer Expires:
08/31/2020

2020 Jaguar F-TYPE

Luxury sport coupes should be fast, fun, stylish and refined. And the 2020 Jaguar F-Type possesses all these attributes but in varying degrees based on which model you're considering.
Pricing & reviewsSee all lease offers
MSRP:
$61,600
Lease Price:
$499 per month for 36 months
Due at Signing:
$4,995
Offer Expires:
08/31/2020

2020 Mercedes-Benz AMG GT Coupe

Pricing & reviewsSee all lease offers
MSRP:
$116,895
Lease Price:
$1,029 per month for 36 months
Due at Signing:
$10,423
Offer Expires:
08/31/2020

2020 Mercedes-Benz C-Class Coupe

Pricing & reviewsSee all lease offers
MSRP:
$46,945
Lease Price:
$559 per month for 72 months
Due at Signing:
$4,523
Offer Expires:
08/31/2020

2020 Mercedes-Benz E-Class Coupe

Pricing & reviewsSee all lease offers
MSRP:
$65,345
Lease Price:
$709 per month for 36 months
Due at Signing:
$5,663
Offer Expires:
08/31/2020

2020 Porsche 718 Cayman

The 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman might play second fiddle to the 911 in terms of ultimate performance and prestige, but it otherwise fully embraces Porsche's sports car ethos.
Pricing & reviewsSee all lease offers
MSRP:
$72,530
Lease Price:
$819 per month for 36 months
Due at Signing:
$6,209
Offer Expires:
09/30/2020

2020 Porsche 911

Pricing & reviewsSee all lease offers
MSRP:
$117,690
Lease Price:
$1,279 per month for 36 months
Due at Signing:
$8,169
Offer Expires:
09/30/2020

Best Luxury Wagon Lease Deals

2020 Volvo V60

The 2020 Volvo V60, which came off a full redesign last year, gives buyers the sleek shape and appealing interior that are a far cry from the boxy Volvos of years past. There's also plenty of up-to-date technology.
Pricing & reviewsSee all lease offers
MSRP:
$40,645
Lease Price:
$334 per month for 36 months
Due at Signing:
$3,814
Offer Expires:
08/31/2020

2020 Volvo V60 Cross Country

The 2020 Volvo V60 Cross Country certainly accomplishes its mission of drawing from the best of wagons and SUVs. With a beautiful interior made with premium materials, it's also able to compete with other luxury brands.
Pricing & reviewsSee all lease offers
MSRP:
$46,095
Lease Price:
$379 per month for 36 months
Due at Signing:
$3,859
Offer Expires:
08/31/2020

2020 Volvo V90

Pricing & reviewsSee all lease offers
MSRP:
$53,840
Lease Price:
$489 per month for 36 months
Due at Signing:
$4,789
Offer Expires:
08/31/2020

2020 Volvo V90 Cross Country

Looking for a vehicle that provides a roomy cabin, plenty of cargo space and modest off-road capability? Typically, the solution would be a crossover SUV. Yet there's an alternative for the SUV-averse in the 2020 Volvo V90 Cross Country.
Pricing & reviewsSee all lease offers
MSRP:
$56,190
Lease Price:
$589 per month for 36 months
Due at Signing:
$4,889
Offer Expires:
08/31/2020
Car Leasing Questions

From our Best Luxury Lease Deals for August 2020, the cheapest luxury car to lease is the 2020 Acura ILX at $239 per month for 36 months. The next-cheapest luxury lease deal is the 2020 Acura TLX at $289 per month for 24 months. Learn more
Leasing can be a good decision if you like the idea of driving a new car every few years, don't want to bother with out-of-warranty repairs, and aren't put off by shopping for another vehicle at the end of the lease. Learn more
Yes, in fact, that is the ideal situation. A down payment on a lease helps bring the monthly payment down, but ultimately, you don't get it back at the end. In many cases, you can ask to pay only the "drive-off fees," which would cover the first month and any other items needed to complete the deal. Learn more
The average credit score of people who leased vehicles in the second quarter of 2019 was 724, according to the credit bureau Experian. It will vary based on your credit history, but in general, if you have a credit score of 660 and above, you shouldn't have an issue leasing. If your credit score is below 660, your chances of getting approved for a lease drop substantially. Learn more

