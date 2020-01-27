2020 Hyundai Kona Electric
What’s new
- Bigger optional infotainment display
- New battery warmer feature for Limited and Ultimate trims
- Based on the first Kona generation introduced for 2018
Pros & Cons
- Long driving range of 258 miles
- Quick acceleration and sharp handling make it fun to drive
- Comfortable and quiet cabin
- Plenty of standard tech features
- Tight rear legroom
- Availability limited to just a few states
2020 Hyundai Kona Electric Review
Be prepared for a lot of blank stares and "What's that?" comments if you buy a 2020 Hyundai Kona Electric. Just about everybody knows Tesla. But tell your friends you just bought a Kona Electric and they'll likely look at you like you just gave them directions to the bathroom in Punjabi.
This situation won't be because of your communication skills. Rather, the disconnect is because the Kona Electric is a relatively new and unknown Hyundai model. Hyundai introduced the Kona for the 2018 model year and followed up with the all-electric version last year. More awareness is sure to come, however, because the Kona Electric is one of the best EVs on the market.
Everything you need is here. There's 258 miles of range, standard fast-charging capability, and plenty of technology and safety features. You'll also like the way it drives. The Kona Electric accelerates with pleasing zip and hunkers down in turns. It's fun in a way you wouldn't expect an electric vehicle to be.
Downsides? Well, subjectively, you might find the Kona's busy styling hard to love. But objectively there's really just one big con here: interior space. The small back seat and cargo area limit the Kona's usefulness as a heavy-use family vehicle. And we suppose you might eventually get tired of explaining to your friends what you bought. But overcome these hitches and you'll have yourself a great little EV.
Our verdict8.2 / 10
How does it drive?8.0
The Kona Electric also changes direction readily and feels steady and composed around turns. It's fun to drive, even if the eco-minded tires don't offer a whole lot of grip. For more casual driving, the Kona Electric is smooth and easy to drive. One minor gripe: The regenerative braking system has three selectable ranges, but even the most aggressive of them ebbs away at 5 mph and isn't able to bring the vehicle to a complete stop.
How comfortable is it?8.5
The electric motor is silent at all speeds, and wind and road noise is not evident when cruising the highway. As of 2019, all electric vehicles must emit a low-speed pedestrian alert sound, and you can hear the Kona's inside the car until it fades at about 18 mph. Some of our editors liked the spacey sound. Others hated it.
How’s the interior?8.0
There's plenty of head- and legroom up front, and the cabin feels airy despite a center console that takes up some space. The rear seat isn't as accommodating. The seat area is wide, and there's a decent amount of headroom, but legroom is tight if the driver's seat is set back much beyond the middle of its sliding range.
How’s the tech?8.5
As for the Kona Electric's driving aids, the base SE comes standard with just about everything, even adaptive cruise control. The top Ultimate trim has a more sophisticated adaptive cruise system that works in stop-and-go traffic. Overall, these systems work effectively and aren't overly intrusive.
How’s the storage?7.0
This EV isn't a great choice if you have small children, however. The rear safety seat anchors are easy to access, and the door opening is big enough not to cause any problems. But the lack of rear cabin space means bulky rear-facing infant seats won't fit without sliding a front seat forward significantly.
How economical is it?9.0
Is it a good value?9.0
The Kona is strong on value too. You get a lot of standard safety and technology features for what you pay. Then there's Hyundai's strong warranty coverage: five years/60,000 miles for the overall vehicle and 10 years/10,000 miles for the powertrain. The Kona Electric takes that a step farther with a lifetime warranty covering battery failure for the original owner. This is excellent coverage if you plan to keep the Kona a long time.
Wildcard8.5
Which Kona Electric does Edmunds recommend?
Hyundai Kona Electric models
The 2020 Hyundai Kona Electric comes in three trim levels: SEL, Limited and Ultimate. All have a 64-kWh battery pack that powers a 150-kW electric motor (201 horsepower, 291 lb-ft of torque) driving the front wheels. Standard equipment is generous on the SEL, and moving up to the Limited or the Ultimate gains you a few extra luxury and tech-oriented features.
The SEL starts off with features such as proximity entry and push-button start, a DC fast-charging port, automatic climate control, a 7-inch infotainment touchscreen, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and a full suite of advanced driver safety aids.
On the Limited, you get even more features, including LED headlights, a battery warmer (helps prevent excessively long battery-charging intervals in cold temperatures), leather upholstery, a power-adjustable driver's seat, and wireless charging for personal devices.
Finally, the Ultimate loads you up with parking sensors, more advanced versions of the adaptive cruise control and forward collision mitigation systems, a bigger 10-inch touchscreen, navigation, a head-up display, and an eight-speaker Infinity sound system.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2020 Hyundai Kona Electric.
Trending topics in reviews
- comfort
- driving experience
- appearance
- dashboard
- lights
- steering wheel
- infotainment system
- sound system
- acceleration
- visibility
- safety
- fuel efficiency
- wheels & tires
- interior
- electrical system
- spaciousness
- brakes
- transmission
- technology
- seats
- handling & steering
- value
Most helpful consumer reviews
This is my wife’s new car for a 165 mile round trip commute. She’s averaging 35 miles of range left over at the end of the day. Then it takes about 8 hours to charge on a home Level 2 charger and uses 55 kWh from my solar panels. It has great range but we are pushing to the limit. The Ultimate version is completely comfortable for extra features for the commute. The drawback is the lack of back seat space and cargo for grandkids and trips to Costco. It’s fun to drive and love the pulse red color. The engine and background noise is sometimes annoying and we’re trying to determine what’s “normal” and just different from what we were used to in a Honda Accord.
This is a compact SUV so don't expect a lot of storage in the back. I installed a ChargePoint home charger and it's like having a gas station in the garage. At 40A, I am able to charge up the car fully in one overnight session. Notes about home charging: * the electrician determines the amperage based on the existing panel. * If, for example, 40A is chosen, the car does not get the full 40A. Ask the electrician for the effective amperage throughput. In my case, I got 31A effective from a 40A rated ChargePoint. * Consult online resources to see the miles of range per hour added for your effective amperage, and correlate that with your own observations. ChargePoint comes with an app to measure the velocity of charge and other stats. If you don't active your home charger via the app, you will be capped at a very low effective amperage (as per the home charger instruction manual). The car has good acceleration and even the base model has adjacent lane obstacle warning lights in the side view mirrors. In summary, definitely recommend this fun and practical vehicle. Just wish it was sold in more states, specifically AZ because I had to go over to Palm Springs CA to buy it. The Palm Springs dealership has assured me, though, that the Scottsdale Hyundai dealership will be able to service it (check the computer functionality mostly, plus tires, brakes, the usual).
I never, ever thought I would own an SUV -- I'm a car guy and incline toward the sporty end of things -- but when I started shopping for affordable EVs, it was clear instantly that this was the car for me. It's peppy and way more fun to drive than the Bolt or the Leaf. The interior is nicely done and extremely comfortable, and it packs a good amount of space into a pretty small external size -- important in my hometown of San Francisco, where parking is a challenge. Unlike the competitors, the base SEL model comes with all sort of safety tech, which is a plus once you get used to the car telling you whenever it thinks you're about to get in trouble. Though the present stay-home order due to COVID-19 has limited my driving, range seems to be very good. The range meter consistently tells me I should get 270 to 275 with a full charge, notably more than the EPA-certified official 258. If there is a drawback to Kona Electric, it's limited availability. It's not available in every state, and even here in California supplies are tight -- meaning, at least as of this writing, you're unlikely to pay less than full sticker. But you know what? It's worth it. Fast, smooth, dead silent, comfortable, practical. I totally love it.
It may sound silly but my Kona EV Ultimate reminds me of a BMW without the terrible reliability. The leather seating is much nicer than the Tesla Model 3 and the interior is about the same size. I felt it was too small initially but then I realized that this car is average to large for the rest of the world. It definitely favors the driver and front passenger. The back is not that big but most people drive with 2 or less passengers in this size of car. Driving it is very smooth for its size. It won't be like an Avalon b/c of its smaller wheelbase but the multi-link suspension does take the bumps well. The tech is great except for the lack of Lane Follow Assist on my car but I can live with it. The infotainment gives many ways to accomplish the same task so the choice is yours whether to use buttons, voice command or steering wheel controls to make a call or change the audio programming. I chose the larger screen but the other one is fine too. A note - the 2020 has adaptive cruise control only on the Ultimate trim while in 2019 it was found on lower trims. I cannot find a single used 2019 on the market so I went with a 2020. Try it out before getting a Model 3. You might like it better if you don't like racing and buying tires every 25-30K miles.
Sponsored cars related to the Kona Electric
Features & Specs
|SEL 4dr SUV
electric DD
|MSRP
|$37,190
|MPG
|132 city / 108 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|1-speed direct drive
|Horsepower
|N/A
|Ultimate 4dr SUV
electric DD
|MSRP
|$45,400
|MPG
|132 city / 108 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|1-speed direct drive
|Horsepower
|N/A
|Limited 4dr SUV
electric DD
|MSRP
|$41,800
|MPG
|132 city / 108 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|1-speed direct drive
|Horsepower
|N/A
Safety
Our experts’ favorite Kona Electric safety features:
- Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist
- Warns if a front collision is imminent and applies the brakes if the driver doesn't react in time.
- Driver Attention Warning
- Uses sensors to determine if the driver is becoming fatigued, then triggers an alert with a suggestion to stop for a rest.
- Blind-Spot Collision Warning
- Alerts the driver with a warning if a vehicle is lurking in the blind spot and the turn signal is activated in that direction.
Hyundai Kona Electric vs. the competition
Hyundai Kona Electric vs. Chevrolet Bolt EV
These two are obvious rivals. The Bolt and the Kona Electric both provide more than 250 miles of range. They're also enjoyable to drive and offer respectable utility thanks to their hatchback designs. The Kona Electric, however, edges out the Bolt on refinement. Whether you consider interior quality or the way the cars drive over rough roads, the Kona comes across as a more polished vehicle. Read Edmunds' long-term test of the Chevrolet Bolt.
Hyundai Kona Electric vs. Kia Niro EV
The Kona Electric and the Niro EV are corporate siblings and share much of their underlying construction and components. As a result, they have very similar acceleration, range and driving characteristics. Interior space is also pretty much the same. Choosing between them will likely come down to personal preference or getting a particular deal. But either way you're getting a top-rated EV.
Hyundai Kona Electric vs. Tesla Model 3
The Model 3 is quicker and more luxurious. It will also go farther on a charge — at least with the big battery pack — and give you access to Tesla's nationwide Supercharger network. It's undeniably a better car. But how much more are you willing to pay? For the price of a maxed-out Model 3, you could almost afford two Kona Electrics. Read Edmunds' long-term test of the Tesla Model 3.
FAQ
Is the Hyundai Kona Electric a good car?
What's new in the 2020 Hyundai Kona Electric?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2020 Hyundai Kona Electric:
- Bigger optional infotainment display
- New battery warmer feature for Limited and Ultimate trims
- Based on the first Kona generation introduced for 2018
Is the Hyundai Kona Electric reliable?
Is the 2020 Hyundai Kona Electric a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2020 Hyundai Kona Electric?
The least-expensive 2020 Hyundai Kona Electric is the 2020 Hyundai Kona Electric SEL 4dr SUV (electric DD). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $37,190.
Other versions include:
- SEL 4dr SUV (electric DD) which starts at $37,190
- Ultimate 4dr SUV (electric DD) which starts at $45,400
- Limited 4dr SUV (electric DD) which starts at $41,800
What are the different models of Hyundai Kona Electric?
More about the 2020 Hyundai Kona Electric
2020 Hyundai Kona Electric Overview
The 2020 Hyundai Kona Electric is offered in the following submodels: Kona Electric SUV. Available styles include SEL 4dr SUV (electric DD), Ultimate 4dr SUV (electric DD), and Limited 4dr SUV (electric DD).
What do people think of the 2020 Hyundai Kona Electric?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2020 Hyundai Kona Electric and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2020 Kona Electric 5.0 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2020 Kona Electric.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2020 Hyundai Kona Electric and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2020 Kona Electric featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2020 Hyundai Kona Electric?
2020 Hyundai Kona Electric Ultimate 4dr SUV (electric DD)
The 2020 Hyundai Kona Electric Ultimate 4dr SUV (electric DD) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $46,845. The average price paid for a new 2020 Hyundai Kona Electric Ultimate 4dr SUV (electric DD) is trending $2,289 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $2,289 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $44,557.
The average savings for the 2020 Hyundai Kona Electric Ultimate 4dr SUV (electric DD) is 4.9% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 3 2020 Hyundai Kona Electric Ultimate 4dr SUV (electric DD) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2020 Hyundai Kona Electric Limited 4dr SUV (electric DD)
The 2020 Hyundai Kona Electric Limited 4dr SUV (electric DD) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $43,180. The average price paid for a new 2020 Hyundai Kona Electric Limited 4dr SUV (electric DD) is trending $1,588 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $1,588 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $41,592.
The average savings for the 2020 Hyundai Kona Electric Limited 4dr SUV (electric DD) is 3.7% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 3 2020 Hyundai Kona Electric Limited 4dr SUV (electric DD) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
Which 2020 Hyundai Kona Electrics are available in my area?
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2020 Hyundai Kona Electric for sale near. There are currently 51 new 2020 Kona Electrics listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $38,750 and mileage as low as 0 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2020 Hyundai Kona Electric. Then select Edmunds special offers, perks, deals, and incentives to contact the dealer of your choice and save up to $2,379 on a used or CPO 2020 Kona Electric available from a dealership near you.
Can't find a new 2020 Hyundai Kona Electrics you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new Hyundai Kona Electric for sale - 11 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $21,493.
Find a new Hyundai for sale - 2 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $11,241.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.
Should I lease or buy a 2020 Hyundai Kona Electric?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out Hyundai lease specials
Related 2020 Hyundai Kona Electric info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Honda CR-V 2018
- Used Honda Accord 2018
- Used Toyota RAV4 2018
- Used Honda Civic 2018
- Used Ford F-150 2018
- Used Honda CR-V 2017
- Used Lexus RX 350 2018
- Used Dodge Charger 2018
- Used Honda Accord 2017
- Used Ford Mustang 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 CR-V
- Toyota RAV4 2020
- Honda Civic 2020
- 2020 Mustang
- 2020 Honda Accord
- 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee News
- 2020 Grand Cherokee
- 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee News
- Tesla Model 3 2020
- 2021 Tesla Model 3 News
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Hyundai Santa Fe 2020
- Hyundai Tucson 2020
- 2020 Hyundai Palisade
- Hyundai Kona 2020
- 2021 Hyundai Veloster
- 2020 Accent
- Hyundai Tucson 2019
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- 2020 Elantra GT
Research Similar Vehicles
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- 2019 Hyundai Kona Electric
- Hyundai Ioniq Electric 2019
- 2020 Hardtop 2 Door
- 2019 Clarity