2020 Hyundai Kona Electric Review

Be prepared for a lot of blank stares and "What's that?" comments if you buy a 2020 Hyundai Kona Electric. Just about everybody knows Tesla. But tell your friends you just bought a Kona Electric and they'll likely look at you like you just gave them directions to the bathroom in Punjabi. This situation won't be because of your communication skills. Rather, the disconnect is because the Kona Electric is a relatively new and unknown Hyundai model. Hyundai introduced the Kona for the 2018 model year and followed up with the all-electric version last year. More awareness is sure to come, however, because the Kona Electric is one of the best EVs on the market. Everything you need is here. There's 258 miles of range, standard fast-charging capability, and plenty of technology and safety features. You'll also like the way it drives. The Kona Electric accelerates with pleasing zip and hunkers down in turns. It's fun in a way you wouldn't expect an electric vehicle to be. Downsides? Well, subjectively, you might find the Kona's busy styling hard to love. But objectively there's really just one big con here: interior space. The small back seat and cargo area limit the Kona's usefulness as a heavy-use family vehicle. And we suppose you might eventually get tired of explaining to your friends what you bought. But overcome these hitches and you'll have yourself a great little EV.

Edmunds’ Expert Rating Rated for you by America’s best test team

Our verdict 8.2 / 10

The Kona Electric offers plenty of range, a competitive price, an attractive interior, and a generous list of standard equipment. It's also quick, nimble and fun to drive. It's one of the best EVs out right now.

How does it drive? 8.0

The Kona Electric feels more like an electric performance hatchback than the crossover SUV it's marketed as. It gets going in a hurry, merges onto freeways easily, and has no trouble on steep grades. We measured a spirited 0-60 mph time of 6.6 seconds at our test track.



The Kona Electric also changes direction readily and feels steady and composed around turns. It's fun to drive, even if the eco-minded tires don't offer a whole lot of grip. For more casual driving, the Kona Electric is smooth and easy to drive. One minor gripe: The regenerative braking system has three selectable ranges, but even the most aggressive of them ebbs away at 5 mph and isn't able to bring the vehicle to a complete stop.

How comfortable is it? 8.5

The Kona Electric rides with a poise not usually found in this class of car. The low-slung battery mass and sophisticated rear suspension design help settle the car's motions when you drive over bumps. We also like the Kona's comfortable and supportive front seats. In back, the seat bottom is a bit flat, but the seatback angle is comfortable.



The electric motor is silent at all speeds, and wind and road noise is not evident when cruising the highway. As of 2019, all electric vehicles must emit a low-speed pedestrian alert sound, and you can hear the Kona's inside the car until it fades at about 18 mph. Some of our editors liked the spacey sound. Others hated it.

How’s the interior? 8.0

Don't assume the Kona Electric is like a regular Kona inside because it is not. The Electric's center console is more prominent, and the controls are laid out a little differently. But they are attractive and easy to use. Similar functions are grouped together, and learning how to operate the infotainment interface is intuitive.



There's plenty of head- and legroom up front, and the cabin feels airy despite a center console that takes up some space. The rear seat isn't as accommodating. The seat area is wide, and there's a decent amount of headroom, but legroom is tight if the driver's seat is set back much beyond the middle of its sliding range.

How’s the tech? 8.5

The infotainment system's graphics look dated and boring, but don't let that fool you. It is a well-designed and easy-to-use system thanks to prominent volume and tuning knobs, shortcut buttons around the screen's perimeter, and logical virtual buttons on the responsive touchscreen. The Infinity audio system produces impressive sound quality.



As for the Kona Electric's driving aids, the base SE comes standard with just about everything, even adaptive cruise control. The top Ultimate trim has a more sophisticated adaptive cruise system that works in stop-and-go traffic. Overall, these systems work effectively and aren't overly intrusive.

How’s the storage? 7.0

The Kona's cargo area behind the rear seats is not the biggest we've seen, but it's usefully shaped. Luggage laid lengthwise fits easily behind the rear seats. Up front, the Kona Electric has a suitable amount of storage space for small items such as phones and water bottles.



This EV isn't a great choice if you have small children, however. The rear safety seat anchors are easy to access, and the door opening is big enough not to cause any problems. But the lack of rear cabin space means bulky rear-facing infant seats won't fit without sliding a front seat forward significantly.

How economical is it? 9.0

The Hyundai Kona Electric is EPA-rated to deliver 258 miles of range, which is right at the top in the affordable EV class. It can deliver too. On several occasions, our test Kona's projected range (driven trip-odometer mileage plus remaining battery range) exceeded 300 miles when we plugged in to recharge.

Is it a good value? 9.0

The Kona Electric is built to a higher standard than a regular Kona, and that difference shows up most on the inside. The panels fit together well, the materials are nice-looking, and the buttons and knobs feel well made. Sure, it isn't built to a luxury standard, but it's quite pleasing.



The Kona is strong on value too. You get a lot of standard safety and technology features for what you pay. Then there's Hyundai's strong warranty coverage: five years/60,000 miles for the overall vehicle and 10 years/10,000 miles for the powertrain. The Kona Electric takes that a step farther with a lifetime warranty covering battery failure for the original owner. This is excellent coverage if you plan to keep the Kona a long time.

Wildcard 8.5

The Kona's rounded nose and gray wheel-arch body cladding may provoke debate, but this EV is a lot more entertaining to drive than we expected based on its crossover categorization. It has the proportions, power and poise of a performance hatchback. And 258 miles of range is enough that you can largely forget about how it is powered and just enjoy driving it.

Which Kona Electric does Edmunds recommend?

Picking a Kona Electric trim level comes down to how many extra features you want and how much you can afford. You won't be disappointed by sticking with the base SEL, though. It has enough safety and technology features to keep you satisfied.

Hyundai Kona Electric models

The 2020 Hyundai Kona Electric comes in three trim levels: SEL, Limited and Ultimate. All have a 64-kWh battery pack that powers a 150-kW electric motor (201 horsepower, 291 lb-ft of torque) driving the front wheels. Standard equipment is generous on the SEL, and moving up to the Limited or the Ultimate gains you a few extra luxury and tech-oriented features.