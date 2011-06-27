2021 Aston Martin DB11
What’s new
- 300-unit Shadow Edition introduced
- Studio Collection appearance package debuts
- Part of the first-generation DB11 introduced for 2017
Pros & Cons
- Impressively powerful engines
- Supple ride befitting a grand-touring car
- Excellent long-distance comfort
- Interior lacks the panache of the competition
- Brakes could be more powerful
Features & Specs
|AMR 2dr Coupe
5.2L 12cyl Turbo 8A
|MSRP
|$245,900
|MPG
|15 city / 21 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 4
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|630 hp @ 6500 rpm
|V8 2dr Coupe
4.0L 8cyl Turbo 8A
|MSRP
|$205,600
|MPG
|18 city / 24 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 4
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|503 hp @ 6000 rpm
FAQ
What's new in the 2021 Aston Martin DB11?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2021 Aston Martin DB11:
- 300-unit Shadow Edition introduced
- Studio Collection appearance package debuts
- Part of the first-generation DB11 introduced for 2017
How much should I pay for a 2021 Aston Martin DB11?
The least-expensive 2021 Aston Martin DB11 is the 2021 Aston Martin DB11 V8 2dr Coupe (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 8A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $205,600.
Other versions include:
- AMR 2dr Coupe (5.2L 12cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $245,900
- V8 2dr Coupe (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $205,600
More about the 2021 Aston Martin DB11
2021 Aston Martin DB11 Overview
The 2021 Aston Martin DB11 is offered in the following submodels: DB11 Coupe, DB11 Convertible, DB11 AMR. Available styles include V8 Volante 2dr Convertible (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 8A), AMR 2dr Coupe (5.2L 12cyl Turbo 8A), and V8 2dr Coupe (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 8A).
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
