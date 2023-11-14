What Is the Make of a Car?

Car makes

Some popular car makes include Ford, General Motors, BMW, Honda, Tesla, Mercedes-Benz, Toyota, Audi, Nissan, Kia, Hyundai, Dodge and Mazda.

Some car makes operate underneath a parent company that's also considered a make. Acura is a luxury make that is owned and operated by Honda. Hyundai is both a make and the name of a parent company that controls Kia, Hyundai and Genesis.

Car make vs. car model

A car make refers to the brand of the manufacturer of the vehicle while a car model is the name of the vehicle. Nearly every make produces multiple models. For example, Chevrolet builds the Corvette, Tahoe and Silverado, among many other models. Most models have different trim levels, which you can learn more about here.

What make is your car?

You can usually tell the make by looking at the badge or logo on the front or back of the car. Some logos will say the manufacturer's name, like the blue oval of Ford, while others use symbols to indicate their make, like Honda's H logo. Subaru uses a blue oval with a series of stars. Looking up the model of your car, which is usually found on the back of the car, can also help you determine which make your vehicle is.

Does the make of your car matter?

It can! Certain manufacturers are known for having a good historical reputation for reliability (such as Toyota) while others produce sporty vehicles that are fun to drive (Mazda). A make may also be known for building specialty vehicles for things like off-roading (Jeep and Land Rover).

Edmunds says

Now that you know what a car's make and model is, you can more easily find the vehicle you're looking for.