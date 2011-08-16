How to Use the Edmunds New Car Inventory Tool

  1. Home
All You Need to Know in 4 Easy Steps

You know the car you want. Now it's time to find it on a dealer's lot. You could go to a local dealership's webpage and search the inventory, but that particular dealer might not have the vehicle you want in stock. And it's time-consuming to repeat that process across a dozen other dealer sites. But help is at hand: Edmunds' new car or used car inventory tools gives you the ability to cast a wider net by searching through our extensive dealership network.

The following steps will help get you started and bring you closer to locating your next new car.

Step 1: Get to the page

There are a few ways to get to the Edmunds new car and used car inventory tools. The easiest is to follow the links in the previous sentence. The next is to enter the make and model in the search bar above. If you're interested in a used car, click "Used for Sale." Follow the same steps for a new car, then click on "Reviews & Specs," then scroll down to "Shopping Tools," where you'll find "See all for sale." Follow that link and you're good to go. Make sure to set your ZIP code correctly to see the vehicles closest near you. If you're not sure what vehicles to consider, take a look at our expert car reviews page.

Step 2: Cast a small or wide net

If you haven't entered your ZIP code to establish the starting point of your search, do so now. Then you can set a maximum search distance, ranging between 10 and 500 miles, and the list will narrow itself to your target area. You can even search nationwide if you'd like. And these days, when you're less likely to want to venture out to the dealership due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the tool will let you locate the places that offer home delivery.

Step 3: Use the filters to fine-tune the selection

You'll find a number of settings on the inventory tool, including colors, engine type, mileage and even vehicle features. The page will whittle down the pool of vehicles as you select the options.

For used vehicles, you have additional sorting options that let you find vehicles with no accidents, one owner, or those that come with a free vehicle history report. You can also filter it to show certified pre-owned vehicles.

Step 4: Take action

As you make your selections, the page will display a list of vehicles that meet your selected prerequisites. The listings will also display the dealership where the vehicle is being sold. Some vehicles will be marked as having an Edmunds Suggested Price. This is the price we recommend paying when evaluating a dealership's asking price on a car. 

Not all dealers list the price of the car. You have a couple of options at this point. You can either request an internet price quote or call the dealer to verify the price and check if it is still in stock. If you call, ask for the internet sales manager. Also, make a note of the vehicle identification number (VIN) of the vehicle you are asking about. These are displayed for each car on the Edmunds inventory pages. The VIN will help the salesperson locate the car more quickly.

If the vehicle you're interested in has been sold, the dealership will likely try to find one that's comparably equipped, but the prices and options may vary. If you are having trouble deciding which vehicle to choose, ask yourself this question: "Do I want the least expensive vehicle or the one that most closely matches my preferred options?"

Next steps

Now that you have located a vehicle that fits your requirements, you may be ready to buy. If you need some help with this, take a look at "How to Buy a Car" or "How to Buy a Used Car in 10 Steps."

Ronald Montoya
by
February 22nd, 2021

As a senior consumer advice editor, Ron helps shoppers navigate car buying. He has plenty of firsthand knowledge since he buys and sells the cars in the Edmunds long-term test fleet.

