A Hack for Beating Car Depreciation

A Word About Depreciation

Before showing how the hack works, here's a crash course on depreciation. According to Edmunds data, the first year is the most devastating for the value of most new cars. Take as an example one of the best-selling vehicles in America, the Ford F-150 pickup. It sells new for $50,154, on average. In the first year, the truck depreciates by $14,349, losing 28.6 percent of its value. The next year it loses much less: $2,440, or a 6.8 percent drop in value. The third year is even less painful: The F-150 depreciates by $1,690, a 5.1 percent drop in value.

At the four-year mark, however, the depreciation takes a sharp dip. The truck loses $4,765 of its remaining value, or about 15 percent. Further, at four years of age, most vehicles are no longer covered under their factory warranty and major costs loom: Tires or brakes might need to be replaced, for example. These maintenance costs have an effect on the vehicle's perceived value to potential buyers.