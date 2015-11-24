10 Best Certified Pre-Owned Car Programs

The Volvo certified pre-owned warranty covers: Four years/50,000 miles from the car's original purchase date, plus an additional one year of coverage with unlimited mileage.
To make the cut: To qualify for Volvo's CPO plan, the vehicle must be less than 5 years old, have less than 80,000 miles, pass a 170-point inspection, and have a clean history report.
Added benefits:
- Roadside assistance: warranty length
- No deductible for warranty repairs
- Transferable to a private-party buyer
- Remainder of the Volvo's complimentary maintenance plan
- Trip interruption reimbursement
- Three-month subscription to SiriusXM satellite radio and one year to the Volvo Cars app
Shop all Volvo certified pre-owned cars
Edmunds says: The initial new-car warranty continues with the purchase of a CPO model, and Volvo adds another year of coverage with unlimited mileage. Other benefits, such as roadside assistance with no deductible and the extension of the factory maintenance plan, make for a highly competitive CPO program.
Certified pre-owned car basics
Certified pre-owned (CPO) cars are a good option for shoppers looking for a lightly used, well-maintained vehicle with a factory-backed warranty. Buyers selecting a CPO car will benefit from a vehicle that's undergone a thorough inspection and reconditioning by a dealership's trained mechanics. Although generally more expensive than a typical used car, it is still a bargain compared to a new model.
To be considered certified pre-owned rather than just a used car, a vehicle must meet specific requirements. For example, it must be under a certain age, not exceed a specific mileage limit, and undergo a multipoint inspection. Each carmaker establishes its own requirements, which can vary from brand to brand.
The length of warranty coverage, the number of miles allowed, and additional benefits are also determined by each manufacturer. These, too, will vary by carmaker, and some dealerships even add their own perks to those provided by the factory.
Edmunds has helped answer whether you should buy a certified used car and explained what to realistically expect from one. We've also shown you how to lease a CPO car.
Related reading
What Does Certified Pre-Owned (CPO) Mean?
Certified Pre-Owned Cars Vs. Used Cars With Warranties