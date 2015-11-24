10 Best Certified Pre-Owned Car Programs

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Lexus and Honda offer some of the best certified pre-owned (CPO) warranty programs, thanks to their lengthy coverage, no deductibles, complimentary service visits, and reimbursement for trip interruptions caused by vehicle problems. Although these benefits, plus others like roadside assistance and transferable warranties, are included in many automakers' programs, Lexus and Honda offer comprehensive CPO packages that are sure to be appreciated by most buyers.

CPO vehicles often come with additional benefits not typically available with used vehicles, such as roadside assistance and access to loaner cars. Some brands even include complimentary maintenance services. Because CPO perks vary by brand, we've selected programs that offer the best CPO warranty coverage and benefits.

So which CPO programs stand out? We think these 10 are some of the best. And to help you compare more easily, we've divided the list into luxury and non-luxury programs.

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Best non-luxury CPO warranty programs

Best luxury CPO warranty programs

Certified pre-owned car basics

Best non-luxury CPO warranty programs