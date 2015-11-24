10 Best Certified Pre-Owned Car Programs

Which CPO programs bring the best warranty and benefits?

Photo by Justin Sullivan / Staff via Getty Images

Lexus and Honda offer some of the best certified pre-owned (CPO) warranty programs, thanks to their lengthy coverage, no deductibles, complimentary service visits, and reimbursement for trip interruptions caused by vehicle problems. Although these benefits, plus others like roadside assistance and transferable warranties, are included in many automakers' programs, Lexus and Honda offer comprehensive CPO packages that are sure to be appreciated by most buyers.

CPO vehicles often come with additional benefits not typically available with used vehicles, such as roadside assistance and access to loaner cars. Some brands even include complimentary maintenance services. Because CPO perks vary by brand, we've selected programs that offer the best CPO warranty coverage and benefits.

So which CPO programs stand out? We think these 10 are some of the best. And to help you compare more easily, we've divided the list into luxury and non-luxury programs.

Jump to:
Best non-luxury CPO warranty programs
Best luxury CPO warranty programs
Certified pre-owned car basics

Best non-luxury CPO warranty programs

1) Honda

2026 Honda CR-V

The Honda certified pre-owned warranty covers a seven-year/100,000-mile powertrain warranty from the car's original purchase date, plus two years of bumper-to-bumper coverage on top of whatever remains of the original coverage.

To make the cut: The vehicle must be less than 6 years old, have less than 80,000 miles on the odometer, pass an 182-point inspection, and have a clean vehicle history report.

Added benefits:

  • Roadside assistance: same as warranty length
  • No deductible for warranty repairs
  • Transferable to a private-party buyer
  • Two complimentary oil changes in one year or 12,000 miles
  • Trip interruption reimbursement
  • Three-month subscription to SiriusXM satellite radio

Shop all Honda certified pre-owned cars

Edmunds says: Honda's seven-year powertrain coverage is longer than what is offered even by most luxury carmakers. And with an additional two years of bumper-to-bumper coverage, Honda does better than many other brands in this price range. Honda also offers CPO roadside assistance that lasts for the duration of the warranty, with no deductible. An additional perk: If you're unhappy with the car, you can exchange it within three days and 150 miles for something of equal value.

2) GM brands (Buick, Chevrolet and GMC)

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2026 Chevrolet Tahoe RST

The GM certified pre-owned warranty covers: a six-year/100,000-mile powertrain warranty from the original in-service date, plus a one-year/12,000-mile bumper-to-bumper coverage from the date of the used-car purchase.

To make the cut: The vehicle must be less than 6 years old, have less than 75,000 miles, pass GM's 172-point inspection, and have a clean vehicle history report.

Added benefits:

  • Roadside assistance: same as warranty length
  • No deductible for warranty repairs
  • Transferable to a private-party buyer
  • Two-year/24,000-mile complimentary service plan covering two scheduled visits
  • Trip interruption reimbursement
  • Three-month subscription to SiriusXM satellite radio and one month to GM's OnStar service
  • Free loaner vehicle or reimbursement for the cost of a rental car during covered warranty work

Shop all:
Buick certified pre-owned cars
Chevrolet certified pre-owned cars
GMC certified pre-owned cars

Edmunds says: Admittedly, GM's warranty coverage is a bit shorter than that of many competitors, some of which offer seven or even 10 years of coverage compared to GM's six. But GM does add an extra year of bumper-to-bumper coverage for CPO buyers. Plus, there's an additional benefit: As with Honda, should you regret your purchase, you can exchange your car within three days and 150 miles for another of equal value.

3) Subaru

2026 Subaru Outback

The Subaru certified pre-owned warranty covers the remainder of the five-year/60,000-mile powertrain warranty and the three-year/36,000-mile bumper-to-bumper warranty from the original purchase date, plus an additional two-year/40,000-mile powertrain warranty.

To make the cut: A Subaru certified used car must be less than 5 years old, have less than 60,000 miles, pass a 152-point inspection, and have a clean vehicle history report.

Added benefits:

  • Roadside assistance: same as warranty length
  • No deductible for warranty repairs
  • Transferable to a private party
  • Trip interruption reimbursement
  • Three-month subscription to SiriusXM satellite radio and one year to MySubaru connected services
  • Rental car reimbursement for warranty services

Shop all Subaru certified pre-owned cars

Edmunds says: Subaru notes that 97% of its vehicles are still on the road. That, combined with a CPO warranty that adds two years or 40,000 miles to the existing powertrain coverage, should provide confidence in Subaru's certified offerings. Roadside assistance with no deductible, along with reimbursement for trip interruption and rental car reimbursement, adds further security.

4) Kia

2026 Kia Sorento Hybrid

The Kia certified pre-owned warranty covers 10 years/100,000 miles from the initial purchase date, plus an additional one-year/12,000-mile bumper-to-bumper coverage. 

To make the cut: The Kia must be less than 6 years old, have less than 80,000 miles, pass a 165-point inspection, and have a clean vehicle history report.

Added benefits:

  • Roadside assistance: 10 years/unlimited miles from original purchase date
  • Deductible for warranty repairs: $50 per visit
  • Nontransferable warranty
  • Trip interruption reimbursement
  • Three-month subscription to SiriusXM satellite radio

Shop all Kia certified pre-owned cars

Edmunds says: Kia's CPO program has a lot going for it, including an extra year of bumper-to-bumper warranty coverage and unlimited miles on roadside assistance. It's let down just a bit by charging a deductible for warranty repairs and having a nontransferable warranty, but that might not be an issue for some buyers.

5) Hyundai

2026 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid front

The Hyundai certified pre-owned warranty covers the remainder of the original 10-year/100,000-mile powertrain warranty and the original five-year/60,000-mile bumper-to-bumper warranty. 

To make the cut: The vehicle must be less than 6 years old, have less than 80,000 miles, pass a 173-point inspection, and have a clean vehicle history report. 

Added benefits:

  • Roadside assistance: 10 years/unlimited miles
  • Deductible for warranty repairs: $50
  • Transferable powertrain warranty to private-party buyer
  • Trip interruption reimbursement
  • Three-month subscription to SiriusXM satellite radio and one year to Hyundai Bluelink connected service

Shop all Hyundai certified pre-owned cars

Edmunds says: A typical non-luxury CPO car has only seven years of powertrain coverage from the original purchase date. Hyundai betters that by three years. The bumper-to-bumper coverage is also better by a year on average, and even though there's a deductible, the unlimited mileage for roadside assistance is a plus. 

Best luxury CPO warranty programs

1) Lexus

2026 Lexus ES

The Lexus certified pre-owned warranty covers a minimum of two years after the expiration of the original four-year/50,000-mile new-vehicle warranty, or two years from the purchase or lease date, whichever occurs later. Mileage is unlimited. This means you could buy a 6-year-old Lexus with 80,000 miles on the odometer and be covered for two years with unlimited miles.

To make the cut: The vehicle must be less than 6 years old, have less than 80,000 miles, pass a 161-point inspection, and have a clean history report.

Added benefits:

  • Roadside assistance: two years, unlimited miles
  • No deductible for warranty repairs
  • Transferable to a private-party buyer
  • Four complimentary service visits for two years or 20,000 miles, whichever comes first
  • Trip interruption reimbursement
  • Three-month subscription to SiriusXM satellite radio
  • Loaner vehicle provided for required warranty repairs 

Shop all Lexus certified pre-owned cars

Edmunds says: Most other carmakers' warranties start when the car is purchased new or, if it's past its original factory warranty, are limited to only a year or two of coverage, along with mileage limitations (usually 100,000 total miles or less). Lexus' extra two years and unlimited miles, along with generous roadside assistance terms, are sure to give shoppers an added degree of confidence.

2) Infiniti

2026 Infiniti QX60 front 3/4

The Infiniti certified pre-owned warranty covers: 

Vehicles within the new vehicle warranty period, with less than 15,000 miles: Six years or 75,000 miles of warranty coverage, whichever comes first, from their original purchase date. 

Vehicles within the new vehicle warranty period, with more than 15,000 miles but less than 60,000: Six years, unlimited mileage warranty, from their original purchase date. 

To make the cut: The car must be less than 5 years old, have less than 60,000 miles on the odometer, pass a 167-point inspection, and have a clean vehicle history report.

Added benefits:

  • Roadside assistance: same as warranty length
  • No deductible for warranty repairs
  • Transferable to a private-party buyer
  • One complimentary oil change and tire rotation within the first year of ownership 
  • Trip interruption reimbursement 
  • Three-month subscription to SiriusXM satellite radio
  • Free loaner vehicle or reimbursement for rental car during covered warranty repairs

Shop all Infiniti certified pre-owned cars

Edmunds says: Infiniti's CPO program offers entry into the luxury segment at a more affordable used car price, along with the reassurance of a comprehensive warranty and roadside assistance with no deductible. Buyers also benefit from a three-day exchange or refund policy if they are dissatisfied with their vehicle.

3) Jaguar/Land Rover

2026 Land Rover Defender action

The Jaguar/Land Rover certified pre-owned warranty covers: Four years/50,000 miles from the original purchase date, plus an additional one year/unlimited miles or two years/100,000 miles, whichever comes first. The warranty will cover most vehicle components from the car's original in-service date.

To make the cut: The car must be less than 5 years old, have less than 60,000 miles, undergo a 165-point inspection, and have a clean history report.

Added benefits:

  • Roadside assistance: same as warranty length
  • No deductible for warranty repairs
  • Transferable to a private-party buyer
  • Trip interruption reimbursement 
  • Three-month subscription to SiriusXM satellite radio

Shop all Jaguar certified pre-owned cars, Land Rover certified pre-owned cars

Edmunds says: Many luxury brands' warranty coverage is good for four years/50,000 miles. The Jaguar/Land Rover program provides an additional two years of coverage for most vehicle components, on top of the initial factory warranty, for repairs due to unexpected mechanical or electrical failures.

4) BMW

Front three-quarter photo of a blue 2026 BMW M340i xDrive 50 Jahre

The BMW certified pre-owned warranty covers: Four years/50,000 miles from the first purchase date, plus an additional one year/unlimited miles covering most of the vehicle's components.

To make the cut: A certified pre-owned BMW must be less than 5 years old, have under 60,000 miles on the odometer, pass a "360-degree" inspection, and have a clean vehicle history report.

Added benefits:

  • Roadside assistance: up to six years from the original purchase date
  • No deductible for warranty repairs
  • Transferable to a private-party buyer
  • One complimentary oil change
  • Trip interruption reimbursement 
  • Three-month subscription to SiriusXM satellite radio
  • Free loaner car or alternate transportation during covered warranty work

Shop all BMW certified pre-owned cars

Edmunds says: BMW extends the car's original warranty by one year and allows unlimited miles during that period. It also includes 24/7 roadside assistance for the duration of the initial warranty and tacks on an additional two years for up to six years of protection, all of which make this program worth considering.

5) Volvo

2026 Volvo XC90 driving

The Volvo certified pre-owned warranty covers: Four years/50,000 miles from the car's original purchase date, plus an additional one year of coverage with unlimited mileage.

To make the cut: To qualify for Volvo's CPO plan, the vehicle must be less than 5 years old, have less than 80,000 miles, pass a 170-point inspection, and have a clean history report.

Added benefits:

  • Roadside assistance: warranty length
  • No deductible for warranty repairs
  • Transferable to a private-party buyer
  • Remainder of the Volvo's complimentary maintenance plan
  • Trip interruption reimbursement 
  • Three-month subscription to SiriusXM satellite radio and one year to the Volvo Cars app 

Shop all Volvo certified pre-owned cars

Edmunds says: The initial new-car warranty continues with the purchase of a CPO model, and Volvo adds another year of coverage with unlimited mileage. Other benefits, such as roadside assistance with no deductible and the extension of the factory maintenance plan, make for a highly competitive CPO program.

Certified pre-owned car basics

Certified pre-owned (CPO) cars are a good option for shoppers looking for a lightly used, well-maintained vehicle with a factory-backed warranty. Buyers selecting a CPO car will benefit from a vehicle that's undergone a thorough inspection and reconditioning by a dealership's trained mechanics. Although generally more expensive than a typical used car, it is still a bargain compared to a new model.

To be considered certified pre-owned rather than just a used car, a vehicle must meet specific requirements. For example, it must be under a certain age, not exceed a specific mileage limit, and undergo a multipoint inspection. Each carmaker establishes its own requirements, which can vary from brand to brand.

The length of warranty coverage, the number of miles allowed, and additional benefits are also determined by each manufacturer. These, too, will vary by carmaker, and some dealerships even add their own perks to those provided by the factory.

Edmunds has helped answer whether you should buy a certified used car and explained what to realistically expect from one. We've also shown you how to lease a CPO car.  

Related reading

What Does Certified Pre-Owned (CPO) Mean?
Certified Pre-Owned Cars Vs. Used Cars With Warranties


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Peter digs deep to help provide shoppers with the information they need to make wise car-buying decisions and keep informed about the auto industry.

edited by

Ronald Montoya has worked in the automotive industry since 2008. He has written over a thousand car related articles and bought and sold over 100 vehicles over the course of his career. Ronald is a senior consumer advice editor and content strategy at Edmunds and has also contributed to the Associated Press. He has also been featured on ABC, NBC and NPR on a number of car shopping topics. He got his start in the auto industry by taking a part-time job at a car dealership, where he worked in the service and accounting department.

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