Black Friday Car Shopping Tips

But things are changing: Market conditions have prompted carmakers to turn the entire month of November into a shopping opportunity. Though dealers had a great November in 2017, Black Friday weekend represented less than 14 percent of the month's sales. Edmunds analysts expect this trend to continue this year.

Further, the November deals might well extend into next year, thanks to a sizable inventory of 2018 models that are still on dealer lots. You can expect to see a good supply of new 2018 midsize sedans, midsize SUVs and compact SUVs as late as March 2019, along with specials to move them out.

This trend translates to greater flexibility and less stress for you. Here's how to decide whether Black Friday is still the day to play or if you can safely sleep in and get a good deal later.

Buy Now if:

1. You're planning to lease your next vehicle: Because of the way leases are calculated, waiting isn't likely to help you.

2. Your local dealership is running an aggressive promotion: It's possible that a dealership selling the brand you're after might have a unique sales goal to hit. It could offer Black Friday incentives to get you to buy now. Free iPads, televisions or in-house zero percent interest loans are some of the perks dealerships have used to entice shoppers in years past.

3. You're looking for something specific: The longer you wait, the less selection you'll have. While prices on 2018 models may continue their slide through the first quarter of 2019, a low price on the wrong vehicle is a bad compromise.

4. The vehicle you're eyeing has a special low interest rate offer: Interest rates are rising. If you've found an attractive price on the right car, and the interest rate is a good one (given the times), you might want to make a deal. If you wait for a lower selling price but get saddled with a higher interest rate, you haven't done yourself any favors.