Black Friday Car Shopping Tips

Tips for Black Friday Warriors
Don't forget these steps if you do plan on hitting a dealership on Black Friday:
1. Get your trade-in appraised early. If there is a CarMax near you, get an appraisal there a few days before Thanksgiving. That way, you have a trade-in amount for comparison at the dealership on Black Friday. If there's no CarMax in your area, it is still a good idea to get your trade-in appraised in advance. Your local dealership should be able to give you a price.
2.Test-drive early a few days ahead of time. The rush of shoppers will tie up available salespeople on Black Friday. Make an appointment to drive and go on a weekday before Thanksgiving.
3. Check the dealership's inventory online and have your vehicle picked out ahead of time. It might be a good idea to have an alternate in case the car you want is gone.
4. Review ads carefully and read the fine print. Dealerships and carmakers will flood the airwaves with a slew of ads offering crazy deals, and the time to dig into the details is before you head out to the dealership. And, as always, get a few price quotes from dealerships in advance. It's easy to do by phone, text or email.
5. Have your financing in hand before you get to the dealership. Keep in mind that the dealership may have offers that are better than a preapproval from a bank, especially at this time of the year.
6. Have all of your paperwork current and ready to go before you head to the dealership. Bring your driver's license, proof of auto insurance and your method of payment. If you've got a trade-in, bring in its corresponding paperwork, too. Remember, many businesses will be closed for business on Black Friday. So if you bring in an expired auto insurance card, for example, it may be a challenge to get in touch with your insurance company to prove the policy is up to date.
7. Try to arrive at the dealership early. You'll have a better selection to choose from, and there will be fewer shoppers to contend with. Some dealerships will open as early as 6 a.m.
8. Be patient with the sales process. Some dealerships will run out of salespeople. Some salespeople may have to juggle more than one customer at a time.
9. Know the rules for the perks. If the dealership has gifts with purchase, clarify ahead of time if you'll be getting the gift when you take your car home and, if not, when you should expect it.