2020 BMW X7 Review

BMW introduced the X7 just last year. It's the company's biggest SUV, and it provides high levels of refinement, performance and technology. It can also seat seven passengers. You can say the same thing about the smaller BMW X5, but the X7's third-row seat is roomier, making it a more comfortable and viable vehicle if you're frequently taking along a lot of passengers. The 2020 BMW X7 adds a bit more interest with the introduction of a new range-topping M50i model. It takes the existing V8 engine from the xDrive50i and enhances it to produce a rather stout 523 horsepower. It's enticing, for sure, but we contend that the base 335-hp six-cylinder engine in the xDrive40i is more than enough for the average driver. We give the X7 high marks for overall comfort, performance and interior quality. It also has well-tuned advanced driver safety aids that alleviate some of the burden of driving. On the downside, it can be rather expensive compared to other luxury SUVs, and some of its controls take getting used to. As such, you might prefer the new Mercedes-Benz GLS — it earns slightly higher scores in Edmunds' expert rankings — but overall these two big luxury SUVs are pretty evenly matched.

Edmunds’ Expert Rating Rated for you by America’s best test team

Our verdict 7.9 / 10

The X7 adds a heaping dose of driving enjoyment to the large luxury three-row SUV segment with its available turbocharged V8 engine and capable handling. It also offers a bevy of technology features along with enough cargo room for the entire family. It's appropriately big, bold and powerful.

How does it drive? 8.0

We tested the X7 in xDrive50i guise, which comes with the 456-hp V8. It provides simply delightful acceleration. But there can be a small delay between the time you touch the gas pedal and when you start moving, and that can make low-speed driving annoying.



When you're going straight, the steering provides good on-center feel. It's a bit inconsistent in turns, though. It can be too quick and the level of power assist can be too high for the size and nature of this vehicle. Other times it can feel resistant to turning. Once you're going around a bend, the X7 is thoroughly stable and composed.

How comfortable is it? 7.5

Our test X7 had the available road-scanning system that adjusts the suspension based on what it sees. The system is effective at keeping the ride smooth over bigger bumps, but it struggles on relatively smooth or undulating roads and makes the X7 ride too soft.



Inside the cabin, the wide front seatbacks can accommodate a variety of body types. We also like the low levels of wind and road noise. We're less fond of the climate control system. Even when you select the auto setting, you often need to make additional adjustments to the fan intensity and temperature of the dash panel vents. What's the point of auto? You have to continually fiddle with the controls to maintain comfort.

How’s the interior? 8.0

Ample adjustment options ensure you can find the right seating position, while the large windows, mirrors and an extensive camera array provide a commanding outward view. There's plenty of space for the family, though in interior measurements, the X7 doesn't match up to some competitors. The sole exception is third-row shoulder room, which is remarkably tight even by third-row standards.



Operating the controls is a mixed bag. Most buttons are easy to find. Gesture controls are an easily ignorable gimmick, but other parts are baffling. For example, sometimes the stereo turns off when you open the door to exit. Other times it waits until you've exited and locked the door.

How’s the tech? 8.0

The large and crisp displays are easy to read and react quickly to commands, be they by hand or by voice. But the complexity of the underlying systems and somewhat convoluted menu layout mean there's a steep learning curve. Wireless Apple CarPlay smartphone integration is included for one year. Afterward you have to pay to keep it. No other car brand requires this kind of subscription service from its customers, and most competitors offer CarPlay standard along with Android Auto.



This score would be lower if not for BMW's advanced cruise control. In the right circumstances, such as stop-and-go traffic, the X7 controls speed and steering without driver input, only asking that you keep your eyes on the road (verified with a driver-facing camera).

How’s the storage? 7.5

Though not as spacious as some oversize luxury SUVs, the X7 has plenty of room and smart cargo-storage options. The bisected hatch provides an always useful tailgate. And we like the deep storage space underneath the third row where a spare tire would typically reside. While the door pockets are large, interior storage options are merely adequate.



Power-adjusting and -folding second and third rows are slow but easy to operate. They also provide neat features such as max cargo and passenger buttons that arrange the seats accordingly. When equipped with the optional tow hook, the X7 can tow 7,500 pounds, which is about average among three-row SUVs of this size.

How economical is it? 7.5

We tested the V8-powered xDrive50i model. It gets an EPA-estimated 17 mpg in combined city/highway driving, which is about average for a big luxury SUV with a V8. Our test X7 posted 19.6 mpg on our 115-mile mixed-driving evaluation route, so getting the EPA's numbers should be pretty easy. If you want better fuel economy, consider the X7's six-cylinder xDrive40i model, which is rated at 22 mpg combined.

Is it a good value? 7.5

The X7's price, features and build quality live up to what you'd expect from a large German luxury SUV. The uniform interior panel gaps relay a strong sense of build quality, while extensive and high-quality leather and trimmings reinforce the high-end experience. The four-year/50,000-mile basic and powertrain warranties are average when you look at similar vehicles. But BMW goes a bit above average by covering scheduled maintenance for three years or 36,000 miles and providing 24-hour roadside assistance for four years without a mileage restriction.

Wildcard 8.5

The X7's massive grille and narrow headlights give it an imposing road presence when viewed from the front. The interior relays that hard-to-place sense of luxury too. Factor in the X7's beefy power and you've got a luxury SUV that makes an appropriately big and bold statement.

Which X7 does Edmunds recommend?

The average driver will find the base X7 xDrive40i more than adequate in terms of power, performance and features. There are also plenty of options to deliver the level of luxury that comes with the V8-powered models. Besides appealing to performance-oriented drivers, the xDrive50i would be a sensible upgrade if you plan on towing.

BMW X7 models

The 2020 BMW X7 is a seven-passenger, three-row SUV that is available in three trim levels: xDrive40i, xDrive50i and the new M50i. The xDrive40i is powered by a turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six cylinder (335 horsepower, 330 lb-ft of torque). It's paired to an eight-speed automatic transmission that sends power to all four wheels. The xDrive50i receives a 4.4-liter turbocharged V8 (456 hp, 479 lb-ft), while the M50i squeezes out 523 hp and 553 lb-ft from that same engine.