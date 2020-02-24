2020 BMW X7
What’s new
- A higher-performing X7 M50i model joins the lineup
- A minor shuffling of standard and optional features
- Part of the first X7 generation introduced for 2019
Pros & Cons
- Strong engine performance
- Smooth ride quality
- Impeccable interior
- Expensive for the class
- Climate controls can be confusing to use
- Some systems don't behave as you'd expect
2020 BMW X7 Review
BMW introduced the X7 just last year. It's the company's biggest SUV, and it provides high levels of refinement, performance and technology. It can also seat seven passengers. You can say the same thing about the smaller BMW X5, but the X7's third-row seat is roomier, making it a more comfortable and viable vehicle if you're frequently taking along a lot of passengers.
The 2020 BMW X7 adds a bit more interest with the introduction of a new range-topping M50i model. It takes the existing V8 engine from the xDrive50i and enhances it to produce a rather stout 523 horsepower. It's enticing, for sure, but we contend that the base 335-hp six-cylinder engine in the xDrive40i is more than enough for the average driver.
We give the X7 high marks for overall comfort, performance and interior quality. It also has well-tuned advanced driver safety aids that alleviate some of the burden of driving. On the downside, it can be rather expensive compared to other luxury SUVs, and some of its controls take getting used to. As such, you might prefer the new Mercedes-Benz GLS — it earns slightly higher scores in Edmunds' expert rankings — but overall these two big luxury SUVs are pretty evenly matched.
Our verdict7.9 / 10
How does it drive?8.0
When you're going straight, the steering provides good on-center feel. It's a bit inconsistent in turns, though. It can be too quick and the level of power assist can be too high for the size and nature of this vehicle. Other times it can feel resistant to turning. Once you're going around a bend, the X7 is thoroughly stable and composed.
How comfortable is it?7.5
Inside the cabin, the wide front seatbacks can accommodate a variety of body types. We also like the low levels of wind and road noise. We're less fond of the climate control system. Even when you select the auto setting, you often need to make additional adjustments to the fan intensity and temperature of the dash panel vents. What's the point of auto? You have to continually fiddle with the controls to maintain comfort.
How’s the interior?8.0
Operating the controls is a mixed bag. Most buttons are easy to find. Gesture controls are an easily ignorable gimmick, but other parts are baffling. For example, sometimes the stereo turns off when you open the door to exit. Other times it waits until you've exited and locked the door.
How’s the tech?8.0
This score would be lower if not for BMW's advanced cruise control. In the right circumstances, such as stop-and-go traffic, the X7 controls speed and steering without driver input, only asking that you keep your eyes on the road (verified with a driver-facing camera).
How’s the storage?7.5
Power-adjusting and -folding second and third rows are slow but easy to operate. They also provide neat features such as max cargo and passenger buttons that arrange the seats accordingly. When equipped with the optional tow hook, the X7 can tow 7,500 pounds, which is about average among three-row SUVs of this size.
How economical is it?7.5
Is it a good value?7.5
Wildcard8.5
Which X7 does Edmunds recommend?
BMW X7 models
The 2020 BMW X7 is a seven-passenger, three-row SUV that is available in three trim levels: xDrive40i, xDrive50i and the new M50i. The xDrive40i is powered by a turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six cylinder (335 horsepower, 330 lb-ft of torque). It's paired to an eight-speed automatic transmission that sends power to all four wheels. The xDrive50i receives a 4.4-liter turbocharged V8 (456 hp, 479 lb-ft), while the M50i squeezes out 523 hp and 553 lb-ft from that same engine.
Standard xDrive40i features include 21-inch wheels, adaptive LED headlights, automatic high beams, heated power-folding mirrors, automatic wipers, front and rear parking sensors, a power dual-section tailgate, a panoramic sunroof and a self-leveling air-ride suspension.
Inside, you also get four-zone automatic climate control, remote vehicle monitoring and control via a smartphone app, auto-dimming rearview and driver-side mirrors, simulated leather upholstery (SensaTec), heated front seats, 40/20/40-split folding second-row seats, and 50/50-split folding third-row seats.
Standard technology features for the X7 include a 12.3-inch central touchscreen, a navigation system, Apple CarPlay smartphone integration, a wireless charging pad and a 10-speaker sound system. Forward collision warning with automatic emergency braking, a blind-spot monitor with rear cross-traffic alert, and lane departure warning are also included.
To this, you can add the Parking Assistance package (a surround-view camera system, an automated parking system and a video/data recorder).
The xDrive50i trim includes all of the above and adds leather upholstery, multicontour front seats, soft-close doors, a surround-view camera, and a 16-speaker Harman Kardon surround-sound system. Opting for the new M50i gets you 22-inch wheels, dark exterior trim, a sport exhaust, an adaptive sport suspension, a sport differential, launch control and sport brakes.
Most of the X7's options are bundled in packages. The major ones you'll want to consider are the Premium, Cold Weather and Driving Assistance Professional packages. Other notable stand-alone add-ons include 22-inch wheels, running boards, an upgraded trailer hitch, second-row captain's chairs, a 20-speaker Bowers & Wilkins surround-sound system, and a dual-screen rear entertainment system.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2020 BMW X7.
Trending topics in reviews
- driving experience
- interior
- handling & steering
- fuel efficiency
- appearance
- road noise
- spaciousness
- engine
- wheels & tires
- sound system
- comfort
- doors
- technology
- reliability & manufacturing quality
- maintenance & parts
- seats
Most helpful consumer reviews
I have a 2020 X7 M50i, which I ordered in December and picked up via Performance Center Delivery at the end of January (an experience I highly recommend, if you're able). We drove it home, which was an 1800-mile road trip, and have basically just been using it around town... other than a day trip up into the mountains. The X7 has performed flawlessly. It's amazingly quiet, the interior is downright sumptuous and it's got more than enough power on tap. I purchased rather extensively optioned, and I have no regrets — by the way, if you're on the fence about the Dynamic Handling Package, get it. It does handle well, particularly given the size of the vehicle, and the integrated active steering (in which the rear wheels turn to help maneuverability and handling) is extremely helpful — particularly in parking lots. No mechanical issues, no rattles, no software glitches (in fact, I've been surprised at how rock solid the wireless CarPlay feature has worked, considering the fairly regular problems I had with it in my 2017 540i). If there's one negative, it's fuel consumption... but I was aware of that before I ordered the vehicle, so I can't complain. On the trip home, I got about 26 MPG, which isn't bad. But on my last tank, which was 100% stop and go traffic around town, I only got a little over 13 MPG. But, hey, it's a heavy vehicle with a 523-hp V8 — can't expect miracles. I love the X7. Very glad I got it, and I look forward to driving every time I step in.
What else can I say, I absolutely love this vehicle. First BMW I have ever owned. Have owned various SUV's in the past - Armada, MDX, Pilot, Xterra, Tahoe. Nothing compares to the X7. This vehicle has all of the bells and whistles, is plush, and luxurious. Nothing that I have experienced before. The X7 has plenty of power (even in the 40i). Completely satisfied. Completely sold on BMW. I cannot see myself going in a different direction as far as car manufacturer in the future.
got brand new 2020 X 7 40 i in Nov 2019. since day 1 non - stop issues. list below Nov 20 th ( day of new car pickup) - broken plastic cover for rear passenger seat, fell off 2) Front passenger side power window module broke. Window wont close and had to drive in extreeme cold temp with window down 3) Remote car app stopped working, had to re- activate acct in car 4) Fuel tank access door wont close or radomly open during driving, Part replacement 5) Parking brake malfunction, Shifter broke and being replaced Kia/ Hyundai cars are more relaible than BMW. Really disappointed.
I used to own an X5 before and everything was good except for electrical problems which kept me away from BMW for a while. So far, the X7 delivers. TLDR: It's good, but you have to suck it up to some of its outrageous flaws and inconveniences, just like your wife. :D Pros: Quietness: It's surprisingly insulated, couldn't even hear the person outside yelling with the window up. Engine: smooth and powerful, my paranoid parents didn't notice when I was at 65mph or 90mph. Transmission: very suave, no jerks. The paddles are quite easy-to-use. If you're new, it will help to automatically revert back to Drive. Recommend Sport mode unless you're on a road trip, then go Comfort (don't buy it if you're gonna drive Eco) Head up display: this is HUGE, got everything you need: navigation, directions, digital speed, limits, tachometer, like a dashboard on top of a dashboard. Dashboard: Idk why people hate it but personally I love the reverse tachometer and the whole layout. It fits so well with maps, infotainment, trip data, etc... It looks so avant-garde and balanced, apart from all comtemporaries dashboard. Panoramic roof: stretching from first 2 rows, then another sunroof for the third row, the only car of its kind. Great for your claustrophobic 3rd row passengers. 3rd row: Spacious, with all the USB ports you need. Also collapsible, easy to get to with all fancy electronic buttons. Backup automation: Works like magic, restep everything you do 50ft back. Helpful in tight parking and garage. If you can get it in, it can get you out. Gimmicks: Gesture controls, very fun to impress your friends, though the volume and phone call gestures are quite useful (though you can also learn that on the steering wheel). Also remote engine startup is cool, just remember to go into climate control to set it up. Cons: (tis gonna be brutal) 1)Who designs this stupid center console!!!! Glaring glossy that shined into my eyes when I'm trying to find the buttons. 2)In order to reach the buttons, you need to move your hand AROUND the stick (who does that). Not only that, they FLATTEN buttons, there's no way to figure them just by touch. Same with the Mode buttons. It's dangerous to have to look down at it while also having it GLARINGLY BLINDED you. 3) The stupid suspension thing is slow and just for show, the car will revert back to whatever level the modes tell them to. 4) The kicking trunk thing: yeah, you need a key with you, so you have to endure your parents shouting at you when you were chatting with a nice cashier girl because "the grocery is too heavy". blah blah 5) The whole fancy programmed one-button-rules-it-all that collapse all the cargo space: even if a tiny little purse got in the way, it will not proceed. So you have to empty out the fcking car every time. And it was bloody slow. 6) No vents in 3rd seat unless you pay for "Cold" Weather package: who bloody thinks that COLD weather actually means Cold air A/C? Who thought of such "briliance" in the marketing department. 7) Parking assistance: apparently somebody at the engineering department was "Hmph, my program is not for amateurs and open spaces. Let's make a program so that it will only take the super hardcore task of trying to jam itself between 2 cars, screw ample open spaces next to it." Overengineering "genius". Extra: there's no turning lights. It's a BMW after all.
Features & Specs
|xDrive40i 4dr SUV AWD
3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A
|MSRP
|$73,900
|MPG
|20 city / 25 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 7
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|335 hp @ 5500 rpm
|M50i 4dr SUV AWD
4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A
|MSRP
|$99,600
|MPG
|15 city / 21 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 7
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|523 hp @ 5500 rpm
|xDrive50i 4dr SUV AWD
4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A
|MSRP
|$92,600
|MPG
|15 city / 21 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 7
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|456 hp @ 5250 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite X7 safety features:
- Frontal Collision Warning with City Collision Mitigation
- Warns if a frontal collision is imminent and applies the brakes if the driver doesn't respond in time.
- Lane Departure Warning
- Alerts the driver if the vehicle begins to drift out of its marked lanes.
- Active Blind-Spot Detection
- Alerts you with in-mirror lights when a vehicle is in a blind spot, followed by steering wheel vibration if you attempt to change lanes.
BMW X7 vs. the competition
BMW X7 vs. Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class
After a full redesign last year, the Mercedes-Benz GLS shot to the top of our rankings, and for good reason. It has all of the top-tier luxury features and interior refinement expected of a large luxury SUV, along with a conveniently versatile cargo space, an abundance of passenger room, and the MBUX infotainment system that we consider the best in the industry. You should definitely compare it against the X7.
BMW X7 vs. Audi Q7
The Audi Q7 is less expensive than the X7, which means you can get the top Prestige trim for a few thousand less than the base X7 xDrive 40i. As enticing as that may sound, the BMW justifies its premium with a more luxurious interior and more engine choices. It also simply benefits from being a few years newer. The Q8 gets an update for 2020, but unfortunately, we consider the new infotainment system a step backward.
BMW X7 vs. Volvo XC90
The XC90, like most Volvos, represents an alternative to the established German carmakers. With its unique Scandinavian design, more accessible price, confidence-inspiring handling and spacious cabin, plus the company's fanatical devotion to safety, it certainly has its appeal. But don't expect it to rival the X7 in performance or refinement.
FAQ
Is the BMW X7 a good car?
What's new in the 2020 BMW X7?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2020 BMW X7:
- A higher-performing X7 M50i model joins the lineup
- A minor shuffling of standard and optional features
- Part of the first X7 generation introduced for 2019
Is the BMW X7 reliable?
Is the 2020 BMW X7 a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2020 BMW X7?
The least-expensive 2020 BMW X7 is the 2020 BMW X7 xDrive40i 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $73,900.
Other versions include:
- xDrive40i 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $73,900
- M50i 4dr SUV AWD (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $99,600
- xDrive50i 4dr SUV AWD (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $92,600
What are the different models of BMW X7?
More about the 2020 BMW X7
2020 BMW X7 Overview
The 2020 BMW X7 is offered in the following submodels: X7 SUV, X7 M50i. Available styles include xDrive40i 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A), M50i 4dr SUV AWD (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A), and xDrive50i 4dr SUV AWD (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A).
What do people think of the 2020 BMW X7?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2020 BMW X7 and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2020 X7 3.7 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2020 X7.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2020 BMW X7 and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2020 X7 featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
