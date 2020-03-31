2020 BMW X4 Review

The 2020 BMW X4 is essentially a more svelte version of the brand's X3 SUV, trading function for fashion. This could be the SUV for you if you are interested in swapping some pragmatism in exchange for more style. It's a "Sport Activity Coupe," if BMW's marketing is to be believed. The X4's fastback roofline looks cool, but its downward slope in the back erases some rear headroom and cargo space in the process. Relative to the X3, you'll also pay more for the privilege of losing those cubic feet. Fortunately, BMW has seen fit to endow the X4 with slightly sportier road manners than the X3, so there is a bit of substance to go along with the sleeker styling. Two engines are available — both are turbocharged and linked to an eight-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel drive. The X4 xDrive30i uses a 2.0-liter four-cylinder rated at 248 horsepower and 258 lb-ft of torque. It's suitably powerful, but the M40i, which gets a 3.0-liter six-cylinder good for 382 hp and 365 lb-ft, is a more fitting choice for the X4's sporting character. Coupe-like luxury SUVs are increasingly popular, and you'll find top rival models in the form of the Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe and Porsche Macan. The Mercedes is a little more luxurious than the X4, while the Macan is a little more athletic. If you're looking for a balanced blend of the two qualities, though, the X4 is a good way to go.

Edmunds’ Expert Rating Rated for you by America’s best test team

Our verdict 7.5 / 10

Thanks to its sleek fastback-style roof, the X4 will appeal to shoppers who think the related X3 is too dull and predictable. You lose some utility in the process, and you have to pay more compared to the X3, but overall the X4 succeeds in its mission to be a stylish and sporty SUV.

How does it drive? 7.5

We tested the xDrive30i. It doesn't sprint off the line with a whole lot of verve, but once you're rolling there's plenty of zip. Our four-cylinder test car didn't break any records on its way to 60 mph in 7.6 seconds, but we like the eight-speed transmission's responsiveness.



The X4's brakes react quickly and are smooth and easy to use in regular driving, but handling is its biggest strength. With its standard M Sport suspension (the regular suspension is a no-cost option), our X4 test car felt solid and composed through quick corners and curves. The steering loads up well in Sport mode during curves. It's well weighted but still sharp and accurate, inspiring confidence when breezing through twistier sections of road.

How comfortable is it? 8.0

The X4's seats are firm, supportive and great for long stints behind the wheel. Multiple adjustments for the front seats include thigh extenders and inflatable side bolsters, ensuring a good fit for most body types.



While the X4's ride is taut, it shrugs off rough roads reasonably well. It's also pretty quiet. There's a touch of wind noise, but the smooth ride, zesty engine and hushed interior make it easy to drive the X4 deceptively fast. It's easy to exceed the speed limit without realizing it.

How’s the interior? 7.0

Although it's a bit treacherous for rear passengers to get in and out — the swooping roofline is all too eager to knock your noggin on the way in if you're not paying attention — there's a sufficient amount of room in back once you're seated. The rear seat cushions are low and flat, which helps reclaim some headroom lost to the roofline. There's a bit less legroom than the average SUV in this segment, though it's not too noticeable.



Visibility is pretty compromised all around and especially out the very narrow back window, which is more decorative than it is useful. A nice hi-res backup camera helps here for low-speed maneuvering and parking, but you'll definitely want to make the most of the X4's blind-spot monitoring system on the highway or around town.

How’s the tech? 7.0

The combination of touchscreen and dial controls makes exploring infotainment menus a breeze. The nav system is easy to use and the graphics are tack-sharp, although voice commands offer limited usefulness. Apple CarPlay is included, but so far BMW has not added Android Auto smartphone integration to the X4.



The X4's included driver assistance systems are nice, but unfortunately they don't include blind-spot monitoring, which should be standard given this car's limited visibility.

How’s the storage? 7.5

Some overall cargo space is lost because of the sloping roofline (compared to the X3), but there's still a decent amount of room as well as additional flexibility with the 40/20/40-split folding rear seats. Our test car also came equipped with sliding cargo rails and tie-downs. Multiple levers release the rear seats to fold down automatically.



Plenty of interior storage helps with keeping phones and personal items close at hand. Child seats, even large ones, will fit pretty easily, although securing the top tethers requires removing the cargo cover first.

How economical is it? 7.5

The EPA estimates the xDrive30i gets 25 mpg combined, which is a bit better than other four-cylinder luxury SUVs. On our 115-mile mixed driving evaluation route, our test vehicle returned 23 mpg.

Is it a good value? 8.0

While other competitors offer more dazzling interior design, the X4 still makes a statement of quality with tight construction and solid controls. It's an old-school approach that still looks good. The X4 is priced competitively with its German peers, and its warranty and ownership experience hew closely to coverage offered by the others.

Wildcard 7.5

Although it looks faster and sportier than it is, the X4 offers enough BMW handling goodness and ride comfort to make spirited drives a good time. The X4's shape is recognizable and has enough style to turn heads in the valet line. It's a niche offering but good at what BMW intends it to be.

Which X4 does Edmunds recommend?

We think most buyers who have already come to embrace the X4 compromises will prefer the performance of the M40i version. Its turbocharged inline-six fulfills the promise made by the X4's shapely body, and it is undeniably more rewarding to drive than the base xDrive30i trim.

BMW X4 models

Two trims of the 2020 BMW X4 SUV are available. The xDrive30i comes with a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder offering 248 hp and 258 lb-ft of torque. The M40i is powered by a turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six producing 382 hp and 365 lb-ft of torque. Both are all-wheel drive and use an eight-speed automatic transmission.