  1. Home
  2. BMW
  3. BMW X4
Edmunds Rating
7.5 / 10
Consumer Rating
(3)

2020 BMW X4

Type:
#8 Small luxury SUV

What’s new

  • No significant changes for 2020
  • Part of the second X4 generation introduced for 2019

Pros & Cons

  • Both available engines are smooth, powerful and fuel-efficient
  • Easy personalization thanks to abundant standard and optional features
  • Impressive handling for an SUV
  • Sloping roofline compromises rear headroom and cargo space
  • Android Auto is not available
Other years
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
BMW X4 for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
MSRP Starting at
$51,100
Save as much as $4,018
Select your model:
Save as much as $4,018 with Edmunds

2020 BMW X4 pricing

in Ashburn, VA
See all for sale

2020 BMW X4 Review

The 2020 BMW X4 is essentially a more svelte version of the brand's X3 SUV, trading function for fashion. This could be the SUV for you if you are interested in swapping some pragmatism in exchange for more style. It's a "Sport Activity Coupe," if BMW's marketing is to be believed.

The X4's fastback roofline looks cool, but its downward slope in the back erases some rear headroom and cargo space in the process. Relative to the X3, you'll also pay more for the privilege of losing those cubic feet. Fortunately, BMW has seen fit to endow the X4 with slightly sportier road manners than the X3, so there is a bit of substance to go along with the sleeker styling.

Two engines are available — both are turbocharged and linked to an eight-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel drive. The X4 xDrive30i uses a 2.0-liter four-cylinder rated at 248 horsepower and 258 lb-ft of torque. It's suitably powerful, but the M40i, which gets a 3.0-liter six-cylinder good for 382 hp and 365 lb-ft, is a more fitting choice for the X4's sporting character.

Coupe-like luxury SUVs are increasingly popular, and you'll find top rival models in the form of the Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe and Porsche Macan. The Mercedes is a little more luxurious than the X4, while the Macan is a little more athletic. If you're looking for a balanced blend of the two qualities, though, the X4 is a good way to go.

Edmunds’ Expert Rating
Rated for you by America’s best test team

Our verdict

7.5 / 10
Thanks to its sleek fastback-style roof, the X4 will appeal to shoppers who think the related X3 is too dull and predictable. You lose some utility in the process, and you have to pay more compared to the X3, but overall the X4 succeeds in its mission to be a stylish and sporty SUV.

How does it drive?

7.5
We tested the xDrive30i. It doesn't sprint off the line with a whole lot of verve, but once you're rolling there's plenty of zip. Our four-cylinder test car didn't break any records on its way to 60 mph in 7.6 seconds, but we like the eight-speed transmission's responsiveness.

The X4's brakes react quickly and are smooth and easy to use in regular driving, but handling is its biggest strength. With its standard M Sport suspension (the regular suspension is a no-cost option), our X4 test car felt solid and composed through quick corners and curves. The steering loads up well in Sport mode during curves. It's well weighted but still sharp and accurate, inspiring confidence when breezing through twistier sections of road.

How comfortable is it?

8.0
The X4's seats are firm, supportive and great for long stints behind the wheel. Multiple adjustments for the front seats include thigh extenders and inflatable side bolsters, ensuring a good fit for most body types.

While the X4's ride is taut, it shrugs off rough roads reasonably well. It's also pretty quiet. There's a touch of wind noise, but the smooth ride, zesty engine and hushed interior make it easy to drive the X4 deceptively fast. It's easy to exceed the speed limit without realizing it.

How’s the interior?

7.0
Although it's a bit treacherous for rear passengers to get in and out — the swooping roofline is all too eager to knock your noggin on the way in if you're not paying attention — there's a sufficient amount of room in back once you're seated. The rear seat cushions are low and flat, which helps reclaim some headroom lost to the roofline. There's a bit less legroom than the average SUV in this segment, though it's not too noticeable.

Visibility is pretty compromised all around and especially out the very narrow back window, which is more decorative than it is useful. A nice hi-res backup camera helps here for low-speed maneuvering and parking, but you'll definitely want to make the most of the X4's blind-spot monitoring system on the highway or around town.

How’s the tech?

7.0
The combination of touchscreen and dial controls makes exploring infotainment menus a breeze. The nav system is easy to use and the graphics are tack-sharp, although voice commands offer limited usefulness. Apple CarPlay is included, but so far BMW has not added Android Auto smartphone integration to the X4.

The X4's included driver assistance systems are nice, but unfortunately they don't include blind-spot monitoring, which should be standard given this car's limited visibility.

How’s the storage?

7.5
Some overall cargo space is lost because of the sloping roofline (compared to the X3), but there's still a decent amount of room as well as additional flexibility with the 40/20/40-split folding rear seats. Our test car also came equipped with sliding cargo rails and tie-downs. Multiple levers release the rear seats to fold down automatically.

Plenty of interior storage helps with keeping phones and personal items close at hand. Child seats, even large ones, will fit pretty easily, although securing the top tethers requires removing the cargo cover first.

How economical is it?

7.5
The EPA estimates the xDrive30i gets 25 mpg combined, which is a bit better than other four-cylinder luxury SUVs. On our 115-mile mixed driving evaluation route, our test vehicle returned 23 mpg.

Is it a good value?

8.0
While other competitors offer more dazzling interior design, the X4 still makes a statement of quality with tight construction and solid controls. It's an old-school approach that still looks good. The X4 is priced competitively with its German peers, and its warranty and ownership experience hew closely to coverage offered by the others.

Wildcard

7.5
Although it looks faster and sportier than it is, the X4 offers enough BMW handling goodness and ride comfort to make spirited drives a good time. The X4's shape is recognizable and has enough style to turn heads in the valet line. It's a niche offering but good at what BMW intends it to be.

Which X4 does Edmunds recommend?

We think most buyers who have already come to embrace the X4 compromises will prefer the performance of the M40i version. Its turbocharged inline-six fulfills the promise made by the X4's shapely body, and it is undeniably more rewarding to drive than the base xDrive30i trim.

BMW X4 models

Two trims of the 2020 BMW X4 SUV are available. The xDrive30i comes with a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder offering 248 hp and 258 lb-ft of torque. The M40i is powered by a turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six producing 382 hp and 365 lb-ft of torque. Both are all-wheel drive and use an eight-speed automatic transmission.

Both X4 trims are outfitted with ample standard equipment. Highlights include 19-inch wheels, LED headlights, a power liftgate, a 10.3-inch touchscreen, a navigation system and Apple CarPlay smartphone integration. Standard safety equipment includes a forward collision warning with automated emergency braking.

The M40i also gets slightly sportier exterior trim, plus a few extra features such as an adaptive suspension and keyless entry.

The Driving Assistance Plus Package, which is available on either trim, adds adaptive cruise control, lane keeping assist, blind-spot monitoring and lane departure warning. The Premium Package adds comfort and convenience amenities such as a heated steering wheel, heated seats and a head-up display. The Executive Package builds on the Premium Package with parking sensors, a surround-view monitor and upgraded leather upholstery among other features.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2020 BMW X4.

5 star reviews: 67%
4 star reviews: 33%
3 star reviews: 0%
2 star reviews: 0%
1 star reviews: 0%
Average user rating: 4.7 stars based on 3 total reviews

Trending topics in reviews

  • appearance
  • comfort
  • interior
  • technology
  • seats
  • road noise
  • engine
  • handling & steering
  • fuel efficiency
  • acceleration
  • infotainment system

Most helpful consumer reviews

5 out of 5 stars, The Swiss Army Knife of Cars!
TrackDad,
M40i 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)

I was looking for a mid-sized vehicle that drives more like a car with 'some' of the practicality and utility of an SUV. This 'SAV' sports activity vehicle is phenomenal to drive (M40i engine) with excellent handling and close to sedan like feel. No, it doesn't drive like a pure sedan, but it's closer to a sedan than anything with 8" of ground clearance. And it handles 10 times better than any SUV you've driven. With the M40i engine, it's ridiculously fast and can corner much better than you'd expect. The tech in the car is fantastic and works very well. Seats are comfortable, cabin is quiet. Watch any of the Video reviews and they all praise the driving characteristics and technology in the car. Think 5 series on stilts. The biggest knock against the X4 is the 'coupe' like design and how it reduces headroom in the rear seats and storage. It's a design you either love or hate. I love the design and it's become more and more common. A teenager in my neighborhood said, "That looks cool!" Look at the new Tesla Model Y, it has a similar roof line. For those who complain about lack of Android Auto, that's coming this summer and yes it has Apple CarPlay. The absolute coolest feature is Spotify built into the car. You stream from the car, not from your phone. It's very cool (and you can choose any of your playlists and songs via the main 10" screen or even through the Head Up Display. The X4 does not try to be the perfect sedan or perfect SUV. It sits squarely in the middle but was exactly what I was looking for.

5 out of 5 stars, Fantastic Car
bg,
xDrive30i 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)

SUV attributes in a sedan format. Extremely quiet, great acceleration, over 30 mpg, very comfortable seats, wonderful road car.

4 out of 5 stars, Enjoy driving it!
Grace,
xDrive30i 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)

Powerful, drives excellent! But trunk space is small to put 3golf bags!!

Write a review

See all 3 reviews

Features & Specs

xDrive30i 4dr SUV AWD features & specs
xDrive30i 4dr SUV AWD
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A
MSRP$51,100
MPG 23 city / 28 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Horsepower248 hp @ 5200 rpm
See all for sale
M40i 4dr SUV AWD features & specs
M40i 4dr SUV AWD
3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A
MSRP$61,000
MPG 21 city / 27 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Horsepower382 hp @ 5800 rpm
See all for sale
See all 2020 BMW X4 features & specs

Safety

Our experts’ favorite X4 safety features:

BMW Assist eCall
Automatically calls for help in the event of a collision and allows passengers to notify roadside assistance with a single button.
Active Blind-Spot Detection
Warns with visual alerts or vibration through the steering wheel if there is a vehicle in or approaching your blind spot.
Forward Collision Warning
Alerts you if the system detects a possible front collision and automatically applies the brakes if you don't react in time.

BMW X4 vs. the competition

BMW X4 vs. Porsche Macan

Porsche's Macan is the performance sweetheart of the luxury compact SUV segment. But a huge part of its appeal is that its performance doesn't come with any compromise in ride quality. Though Porsche doesn't offer a coupe-like body for the Macan, the reality is that the Macan already has an abridged roofline that compromises rear headroom and cargo space. The Macan's base price is comparable to the X4's, but stripper Porsches are a rarity and the brand is notorious for its long list of costly features.

Compare BMW X4 & Porsche Macan features

BMW X4 vs. Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Coupe

Like the X4, the GLC Coupe is offered with turbocharged four and six-cylinder engines and makes similar compromises to rear headroom and cargo space. In fact, on paper, nearly every version of the X4 and GLC Coupe align perfectly with one another. Every version of the GLC is all-wheel-drive, but it's available with a stomping V8 good for up to 503 horsepower. And anybody considering that monster should probably take a closer look at the X4 M Competition, which produces — you guessed it — 503 hp.

Compare BMW X4 & Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Coupe features

BMW X4 vs. BMW X3

The X3 and the X4 offer very similar driving characteristics thanks to identical engine choices, though a rear-wheel-drive version of the X3 is available while every X4 is all-wheel-drive. Of course, the X3 offers more cargo space. Your decision largely boils down to practicality. Do you want more of that? Then go with the X3.

Compare BMW X4 & BMW X3 features

Related X4 Articles

2020 BMW X4 M First Look

503 Horsepower for BMW's Newest High-Octane SUV

Cameron Rogers by Cameron Rogers , Reviews EditorFebruary 13th, 2019

There's no doubt that decades from now, when the majority of new cars are powered by electricity, we'll look back at today as the peak of the internal combustion engine. How else to describe a time when the new 2020 BMW X4 M could exist? The X4 is already kind of an odd duck — it's mechanically the same as the X3 compact crossover but with an aggressively chopped roof that reduces rear passenger headroom and cargo room. Add the X4 M's turbocharged six-cylinder, which can produce more than 500 horsepower, and you have a recipe for one of the most confounding SUVs yet. It almost makes you want to throw up your hands and embrace the madness.

Too Much Is Never Enough

The X4 currently comes with two turbocharged engines that are, respectively, perfectly adequate for most people (the standard turbocharged four-cylinder) and silly powerful (the optional turbo inline-six, with 355 horsepower and 365 pound-feet of torque). The X4 M dials up performance even further, increasing the six-cylinder's output to 473 hp and 442 lb-ft. If that still doesn't satisfy your seemingly unquenchable thirst for power, the available Competition package bumps it up again, to 503 hp. It also shortens the X4 M's 0-60 mph time from a lethargic 4.1 seconds to a blistering 4 seconds flat.

A number of under-the-skin improvements should make the X4 M handle better, too. The standard xDrive all-wheel-drive system keeps power at the rear wheels, routing it partially to the fronts only when the car needs extra grip. As with other high-performance BMWs, the rear Active M Differential transfers power to the wheel with the most traction for more sure-footed performance. There are also improvements to the suspension components — including unique anti-roll bars — while a strut brace under the hood helps keep the body rigid. (A lighter, carbon-fiber-reinforced plastic brace will join the options list later this year.) Finally, adaptive dampers give the driver the option to switch between comfort- and sport-oriented setups, although we're not sure if the standard 20-inch wheels will ever provide a truly pleasant ride.

X4 M drivers won't always have the opportunity to smoke X4 owners at the local drag strip or racetrack, but there are functional appearance upgrades that set the X4 M apart from its lesser siblings. An active exhaust system with quad tailpipes lets the twin-turbo inline-six sing, a sound which is further enhanced by the Competition package's M Sport exhaust system. The front valance is slightly larger for better airflow, while the rear diffuser gives the back end a more aggressive look.

Sporty Seats and a Dash of Color

Plush thrones don't exactly fit into the dynamic theme of the X4 M, so sport seats with plenty of lateral support are standard (the excellent M Sport seats come on Competition models and are optional on the "normal" X4 M). You also get leather upholstery in a variety of blacks and grays, with some red trim throughout to break up the monotony. There are even red programmable buttons on the steering wheel that let drivers store their favorite settings for throttle response, steering response, shift speed, exhaust sound and damper firmness. And if there weren't already enough M badges sprinkled throughout the interior, there's red and blue stitching on the seat belts to reinforce the fact that you are driving a car sweetened by BMW's M division.

While the X4 M is all about putting the driver first, it comes with several advanced safety features that are optional on other X4 trims. These include forward collision warning, front and rear parking sensors, pedestrian detection, and automatic emergency braking at low speeds. Other features that are standard on a Kia Optima — including blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert, lane departure warning and lane keeping assist — are optional here.

Pricing and Release Date

Production of the 2020 BMW X4 M begins in April, with deliveries likely to follow in early summer. Pricing has not yet been announced, but expect a hefty premium over the X4 M40i's starting price of $61,445.

FAQ

Is the BMW X4 a good car?

The Edmunds experts tested the 2020 X4 both on the road and at the track, giving it a 7.5 out of 10. You probably care about BMW X4 fuel economy, so it's important to know that the X4 gets an EPA-estimated 23 mpg to 25 mpg, depending on the configuration. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the X4 has 18.5 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a BMW X4. Learn more

What's new in the 2020 BMW X4?

According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2020 BMW X4:

  • No significant changes for 2020
  • Part of the second X4 generation introduced for 2019
Learn more

Is the BMW X4 reliable?

To determine whether the BMW X4 is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the X4. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the X4's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

Is the 2020 BMW X4 a good car?

There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2020 BMW X4 is a good car. Edmunds' expert testing team reviewed the 2020 X4 and gave it a 7.5 out of 10. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2020 X4 is a good car for you. Learn more

How much should I pay for a 2020 BMW X4?

The least-expensive 2020 BMW X4 is the 2020 BMW X4 xDrive30i 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $51,100.

Other versions include:

  • xDrive30i 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $51,100
  • M40i 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $61,000
Learn more

What are the different models of BMW X4?

If you're interested in the BMW X4, the next question is, which X4 model is right for you? X4 variants include xDrive30i 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), and M40i 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A). For a full list of X4 models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more

More about the 2020 BMW X4

2020 BMW X4 Overview

The 2020 BMW X4 is offered in the following submodels: X4 SUV, X4 M40i. Available styles include xDrive30i 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), and M40i 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A).

What do people think of the 2020 BMW X4?

Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2020 BMW X4 and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2020 X4 4.7 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2020 X4.

Edmunds Expert Reviews

Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2020 BMW X4 and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2020 X4 featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

Our Review Process

This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

What's a good price for a New 2020 BMW X4?

2020 BMW X4 M40i 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)

The 2020 BMW X4 M40i 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $66,345. The average price paid for a new 2020 BMW X4 M40i 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) is trending $4,018 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $4,018 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $62,327.

The average savings for the 2020 BMW X4 M40i 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) is 6.1% below the MSRP.

Available Inventory:

We are showing 1 2020 BMW X4 M40i 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

Which 2020 BMW X4s are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2020 BMW X4 for sale near. There are currently 6 new 2020 X4s listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $58,870 and mileage as low as 2 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2020 BMW X4.

Can't find a new 2020 BMW X4s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a new BMW X4 for sale - 9 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $18,836.

Find a new BMW for sale - 11 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $17,126.

Why trust Edmunds?

Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.

Should I lease or buy a 2020 BMW X4?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out BMW lease specials

Related 2020 BMW X4 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles

Hot new vehicles