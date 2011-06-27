Used 2018 BMW 7 Series Consumer Reviews

C Brunson , 01/26/2018 740i 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)

10 of 10 people found this review helpful

I love this car. I had been shopping for a sedan with a roomy back seat because it's hard getting in and out of the back seat of a 5-series. 5-series is a terrific car, but not for more than two adults. The 7-series fixes that and I no longer have to take out guests in my crew-cab truck to make sure that everyone has plenty of legroom. Auto manufacturers are all going with electronic gimmickry these days and BMW is no different. The 'swipe-or-twirl-to-change' feature should never have been developed or added; it's stupid, and BMW could have spent that $$ to standardize their collision-avoidance tech or hardware. The hot-spot works well depending on your carrier, I guess. No, the car doesn't handle or track like an E-30, but this is a big sedan and I don't think the people that buy the 7s are too concerned with how fast it hustles around COTA or the 'Ring. That's why you buy an M3. This car will provide a quiet, smooth ride for hundreds of miles at any speed you are comfortable driving. It is amazingly quiet and smooth at triple digits. I lease this vehicle, so maintenance and warranty and resale are not an issue for me. I think the car looks great as well. The car is well-proportioned and the styling is distinctive but subtle. I don't like the designs from Benz or Lexus or Cadillac and would not drive any of them. The interior is well laid-out and there are buttons and knobs for just about everything. There is a lot of technology and swiping if you want to use it, but you don't have to. Head-up display is better than just a couple of years ago. The lane position feature takes a little getting used to, but it is helpful and you can turn it off if you find it too obtrusive. Driving position is very adjustable and my 5-2 wife can get comfortable while my 6-1 self can also find a good driving position. Transmission is good and you have to pay attention to notice the shift points. Steering is light and road feedback is minimal, but again, if you want a track car, get an M2 or M3. The run-flats on this vehicle are surprisingly good despite the low profile and width. There's really only one thing that I wish BMW would add, and that is an audible alert (and a popup on the HUD) when one of your favorites comes up on satellite radio. Value is subjective. My dad sees cars as appliances and drives a wonderful Honda and loves it. On the other hand, he wears Hickey Freeman suits where I wear what find on sale at Dillard's. I am very happy with the car I have and I'm willing to pay what it costs for this level of comfort, quiet and performance. This is a great car and as Ferris said, 'If you have the means, I highly recommend picking one up.'