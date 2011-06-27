  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(52)
Appraise this car

2014 Volkswagen Passat Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • High-quality cabin with above-average passenger and cargo space
  • refined and quiet ride
  • fuel-efficient diesel engine
  • strong V6
  • top safety scores.
  • Below-average acceleration with 2.5 and TDI engines
  • touchscreen electronics interface in SEL models is slow to respond.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Set apart by its European-style refinement, roomy interior and fuel-efficient diesel engine option, the 2014 Volkswagen Passat is a solid choice for a family sedan.

Vehicle overview

One of the more interesting options for a midsize sedan is the 2014 Volkswagen Passat. It's the only European car in the family sedan segment, and that heritage is evident in its clean styling, tidy, down-to-business interior design and solid, composed highway ride. It's also the only sedan in this class that offers a diesel engine option, and that power plant returns impressive fuel economy on par with hybrid sedans. However, there's plenty of North American influence in VW's family sedan as well, and indeed the Passat's greatest attribute is the vast amount of space it offers for passengers and cargo.

This spaciousness is no accident, of course, as the Volkswagen Passat is built in Tennessee expressly for the American market. Not only is this midsize VW sufficiently comfortable and serene for long road trips on U.S. highways, but you can even get it with a potent 3.6-liter V6 engine. Most Passat buyers end up with one of the more sensible engine options, of course, and to be honest we've never been thrilled with the base 2.5-liter five-cylinder engine's below-average fuel economy and slightly gruff power delivery. The good news is that Volkswagen is phasing in a new, turbocharged 1.8-liter four-cylinder engine for the 2014 model year. It doesn't make any more horsepower than the 2.5 engine, but there's more torque for passing maneuvers and the 1.8T engine returns better gas mileage to boot. Initially, only SEL models will have the new engine as standard, but as the 2014 model year progresses, you can expect to see the 1.8T on all VW Passats. Still, if you're really serious about fuel economy, the extra cost of the diesel engine on the TDI models will probably be worth it to you.

Although there's much to like about the 2014 Volkswagen Passat, we can say the same about many of its competitors and you'll certainly want to check a few of them out before making a decision. The 2014 Nissan Altima and 2014 Honda Accord are two of our favorites in this class: Their base four-cylinder gasoline engines are more fuel-efficient than the Passat's 1.8T and 2.5 engines, and the Altima has some of the richest cabin furnishings in this price range. We're also fond of the Mazda 6, which has the sportiest handling in this class, and the stylish 2014 Ford Fusion, whose eco-themed counterpart, the Fusion Hybrid, is a compelling alternative to a diesel Passat.

Even in the face of so many competent rivals, though, the 2014 Volkswagen Passat comes highly recommended, especially with the 1.8T and TDI engines.

2014 Volkswagen Passat models

The 2014 Volkswagen Passat sedan is offered in four broad models broken down by engine (2.5L, 1.8T, TDI and V6), which are further subdivided into a quintet of different trim levels (S, Wolfsburg, SE, Sport and SEL).

The lineup starts with the "S" base model, which comes standard with 16-inch steel wheels, automatic headlights, keyless entry, full power accessories, air-conditioning, a six-way manual driver seat with lumbar adjustment, a 60/40-split-folding rear seat, cloth upholstery, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, audio controls on the steering wheel, cruise control, a trip computer, Bluetooth with streaming audio and a six-speaker sound system with a CD player and an auxiliary audio input.

The Wolfsburg Edition includes the features of the S model and adds unique 16-inch alloy wheels, leatherette (premium vinyl) upholstery, a leather-wrapped steering wheel and shift knob, a six-way power driver seat, heated front seats, satellite radio, a USB/iPod interface and VW's Car-Net telematics system.

Move up to the SE trim level and you get 17-inch alloy wheels, heated mirrors and windshield washer nozzles, a rearview camera, rear-seat air vents, a sliding front armrest, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, upgraded gauges and displays, and an eight-speaker sound system with a touchscreen audio interface.

This year's new Passat Sport is similar to the SE but has 19-inch wheels, a rear spoiler, steering-wheel-mounted shift paddles (with the automatic transmission) and special exterior and interior styling details.

Options on SE models include a sunroof or the sunroof bundled with a navigation system. On TDI SE models, 18-inch alloy wheels are also added if the sunroof is equipped, and if you equip both the sunroof and the nav system, you get foglights as well. Navigation is not available on V6 SE models, but on the upside, a nine-speaker Fender audio system is included with the optional sunroof.

The SEL models include all of the above items, including an upgraded navigation system with a larger screen, hard-drive music storage and traffic updates. You also get keyless ignition/entry, remote ignition, eight-way power front seats with driver memory functions, partial leather upholstery, wood-grain interior trim, dual-zone automatic climate control, HD radio and a separate ski pass-through for the 60/40 rear seat.

2014 Highlights

A more fuel-efficient 1.8-liter, turbocharged four-cylinder engine replaces the 2.5-liter five-cylinder on the 2014 Volkswagen Passat SEL model and will gradually be phased in on other trim levels. VW's Car-Net telematics interface also debuts this year, and most trims, including this year's new Sport trim level, now have a standard rearview camera.

Performance & mpg

The 2014 VW Passat is front-wheel drive and comes with a choice of four distinctly different engines. The S, SE and Wolfsburg models come with a 2.5-liter inline five-cylinder engine rated at 170 horsepower and 177 pound-feet of torque. You can have a five-speed manual or six-speed automatic transmission on S and SE models, while the Wolfsburg is automatic only. In Edmunds performance testing, an automatic-equipped Passat 2.5 accelerated from zero to 60 mph in 9 seconds, which is slower than average for the class. The EPA's estimated fuel economy for manual-shift Passat 2.5 models is 26 mpg combined (22 mpg city/32 mpg highway), while the automatic drops to 25 mpg combined (22 mpg city/31 mpg highway). These figures are below average among midsize sedans.

Volkswagen is beginning to phase the 2.5-liter engine out of the lineup in favor of a new 1.8-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine, which is also rated at 170 hp but makes a more substantial 184 lb-ft of torque. Currently, the 1.8T is standard only on the Sport and SEL models. Eventually, though, it will be the base engine on all Passats, and consumers are likely to encounter both engines in 2014 models at dealerships. A six-speed automatic is standard on the SEL 1.8T, but VW will also offer the five-speed manual on the Sport and on S and SE models with the 1.8T engine. In Edmunds performance testing, the Passat 1.8T SEL went from zero to 60 mph in a quick 7.7 seconds. Fuel economy estimates are 28 mpg combined (24 mpg city/34 mpg highway) with the automatic and 28 mpg combined (24 mpg city/35 mpg highway) with the manual: good numbers for a four-cylinder midsize sedan.

Those seeking maximum mpg can opt for Volkswagen's turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder diesel engine, which produces 140 hp and 236 lb-ft of torque on SE and SEL models. Called the TDI, this diesel engine comes with either a six-speed manual or six-speed automated manual transmission (known as DSG), which takes the place of a conventional automatic. In Edmunds performance testing, the Passat TDI went from zero to 60 mph in 8.9 seconds. The EPA-estimated fuel economy is an excellent 35 mpg combined (31 mpg city/43 mpg highway) for the manual and 34 mpg combined (30 mpg city/40 mpg highway) with the DSG. In extensive Edmunds fuel economy testing, we've found that the diesel VW Passat can easily surpass these numbers by 8-10 mpg.

The strongest engine available on the Passat is a 3.6-liter V6, which churns out 280 hp and 258 lb-ft of torque. It's optional on the SE and SEL, and the DSG automated manual transmission is standard. In Edmunds testing, a Passat 3.6 accelerated from zero to 60 mph in 6.4 seconds -- quick for this class. EPA-estimated fuel economy is 23 mpg combined (20 mpg city/28 mpg highway).

Safety

Standard safety features for the 2014 Volkswagen Passat include antilock disc brakes, traction and stability control, front side airbags, and front and rear side curtain airbags. In the event of a crash, the onboard computer automatically cuts off the fuel supply, unlocks the doors and turns on the hazard flashers. A rearview camera is standard on SE and SEL models. VW's new Car-Net telematics system, standard from the Wolfsburg model on up, includes automatic crash notification, roadside assistance, remote vehicle access, stolen vehicle location and geo-fencing (which allows parents to set boundaries for teenage drivers). A Car-Net smartphone app lets owners control many of these functions on the go.

In government crash testing, the Passat scored a perfect five out of five stars overall, with five stars for frontal impact protection and five stars for side crash protection. Similarly, the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety awarded the Passat its top score of "Good" for frontal moderate-overlap, side-impact and roof-strength tests. The Passat received the Institute's second-highest rating of "Acceptable" in the small-overlap frontal-offset crash test.

In Edmunds brake testing, a Passat 3.6 SEL came to a stop from 60 mph in about 130 feet, which is longer than average. However, a 2.5 SE and a 1.8 SEL both stopped in a class-average 123 feet, while a TDI SEL needed 124 feet.

Driving

The 2014 Volkswagen Passat's character depends a great deal on which engine is under the hood. Although performance from the 2.5-liter five-cylinder is fully adequate, we think most buyers will appreciate the new 1.8T engine's smoother power delivery, increased fuel economy and extra thrust for passing. It's also quicker than the TDI, but that turbocharged 2.0-liter diesel boasts lively low-end power and returns truly extraordinary fuel economy and fuel range. For those who care more about power than mpg, the 3.6-liter V6 engine delivers much more enthusiastic acceleration.

The DSG automated manual transmission that's available with the TDI engine and standard with the V6 generally feels like a regular automatic transmission and, in some cases, it's better -- it provides quick downshifts in highway passing situations. One negative is the lackadaisical throttle response on DSG-equipped Passats and on 2.5 models with the regular automatic transmission: There's a noticeable delay between the time the pedal is pressed and when the engine actually responds. Most owners get used to this behavior in time, but if it bothers you, the automatic-equipped Passat 1.8T is worth a try.

On the highway, all 2014 Volkswagen Passats are impressively quiet and comfortable, snuffing out bumps large and small. Around turns, the steering is reasonably precise, although there's not much feel for the road and some drivers find it a tad heavy at low speeds. Overall, though, the Passat earns high marks for its relaxed, refined demeanor in everyday driving.

Interior

Spaciousness is the operative word when describing the Passat's cabin. Space up front is good; however, the driver seat only adjusts in six ways (minus lumbar), and it lacks the seat-bottom tilt found in most competitors. In back, the Passat verges on full-size sedan dimensions, as even good-sized adults will have room to stretch out their legs. The seatback cushion is too upright, however, which can result in taller occupants' heads grazing the roof. The spacious trunk can swallow 15.9 cubic feet of cargo -- a number that bests many competitors -- and a large pass-through gives you plenty of room to haul bulkier items when the 60/40 seats are folded.

The quality of the VW Passat's interior materials is among the best in the class. The overall cabin design is decidedly upscale, while the layout of gauges and controls is refreshingly simple. The premium Fender audio system has been tuned to the acoustics of the interior and will please even hard-core audiophiles. Our only significant complaint relates to the optional navigation systems. The SE models have a lower-cost navigation unit with a small touchscreen display. You get a usefully larger screen in the SEL, but we've found this higher-end interface slower to process commands whether you're changing a radio station or entering a destination.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2014 Volkswagen Passat.

5(50%)
4(25%)
3(9%)
2(6%)
1(10%)
4.0
52 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 52 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Great fun & economical car.
flagman2,11/22/2013
Looks great, responsive in acceleration, handling, and braking. Had it about a month. Previous cars were Camry XLE V6 and Infiniti I30. VW has a 110+ wheelbase which gives it a better ride than my Camry. The 2.0 TDI is responsive - 3.9 torque and breaks loose if not careful. Ride is quiet on 18" wheels. Previous reviewer got a Base model, with a 5 cylinder engine. If he paid $32k it was well over List Price!
2014 Volkswagen Passat TDI SEL Premium, Automatic: 3 Months / 7K Miles
jones1972,02/16/2014
Researching The Cost: I researched and test drove many vehicles, including Ford Fusion Hybrid, Lincoln MKZ Hybrid, Lexus Hybrids, Honda Hybrids and even some fuel efficient Buicks. I considered that if I was going to get a car that had great gas mileage, then the sticker price had also better make sense. I didnt want to pay an extra $8k for a car that would save me only $2k in fuel costs. So, it had to make sense base upon sticker price, residual value and fuel economy. The Passat came out ahead because the car was less expensive than the others (even loaded), and had an acceptable high fuel economy.
Pleasing Passat Performance...
djefferson,04/13/2014
SE 4dr Sedan w/Sunroof (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
I needed and affordable sedan with good room for kids and extended family and looked at Accord,Mazda 6,Fusion and Passat. I also was shopping for a real discount beyond True-Car prices the decision was then left to 2 choices..Accord/Passat. I drove both Accord Sport/EX and Passat Wolfsburg/SE w/roof and noticed that the Passat was a bit quieter on the road and offered a nicer stereo Hwy ride than the Accord. I also has read about the CVT shudder and didn't want to have to deal that as a potential issue. When making a final decision I found VW was more aggressive with incentives of about $4000, rates of 0-1% and more for my trade.. Part 2...The Passat continues to give trouble free performance. the average mpg went up 29.2. Quiet,roomy and controlled it proves move often than not it is a people pleaser. Friends now understand my reason for purchase...I would without reservation recommend a Passat 1.8T to others.. It does so many things so very well.
Unmatched TDI mileage, huge and comfortable, early build quality worries
hercules00,04/01/2014
1) Mileage: You will get blown away - the EPA numbers are junk (as usual) but in the opposite direction of gas cars. Here you get more, a lot MORE than claimed. Note: Hybrids will always outperform in stop and go city traffic. However, on the highway, diesels will blow hybrids away. The choice is thus dependent on driving environment. 2) The engine is silk smooth, once above 1.3k rpm. 3) The car is big, especially the back seat and the trunk. 4) Suspension is on the softer side and absorbs bumps very nicely. 5) Very low road noise 6) Have had a couple of squeeks and rattles from the dashboard in the first month. A little worried about build quality.
See all 52 reviews of the 2014 Volkswagen Passat
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
24 city / 34 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
170 hp @ 6200 rpm
MPG
24 city / 35 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed manual
Gas
170 hp @ 6200 rpm
MPG
24 city / 34 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
170 hp @ 6200 rpm
MPG
24 city / 34 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
170 hp @ 6200 rpm
See all Used 2014 Volkswagen Passat features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat4 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover10.7%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2014 Volkswagen Passat

Used 2014 Volkswagen Passat Overview

The Used 2014 Volkswagen Passat is offered in the following submodels: Passat Sedan, Passat Diesel. Available styles include 1.8T Sport PZEV 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A), SE PZEV 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 5M), SEL Premium PZEV 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A), 1.8T Sport 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A), S 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 5M), SE 4dr Sedan (2.5L 5cyl 6A), TDI SEL Premium 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6AM), SEL Premium 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A), V6 SEL Premium 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6AM), SE PZEV 4dr Sedan w/Sunroof (2.5L 5cyl 6A), S 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A), SE 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A), TDI SE 4dr Sedan w/Sunroof, Navigation (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6AM), TDI SE 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6M), TDI SE 4dr Sedan w/Sunroof (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6AM), S PZEV 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 5M), SE PZEV 4dr Sedan w/Sunroof, Navigation (2.5L 5cyl 6A), SE PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.5L 5cyl 6A), S 4dr Sedan w/Navigation (2.5L 5cyl 6A), S PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.5L 5cyl 5M), SE 4dr Sedan w/Sunroof, Navigation (2.5L 5cyl 6A), S 4dr Sedan (2.5L 5cyl 6A), SE 4dr Sedan w/Sunroof (2.5L 5cyl 6A), SE 4dr Sedan w/Sunroof (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A), SE 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 5M), SE PZEV 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A), S PZEV 4dr Sedan w/Navigation (2.5L 5cyl 6A), S PZEV 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A), Wolfsburg Edition PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.5L 5cyl 6A), V6 SE 4dr Sedan w/Sunroof (3.6L 6cyl 6AM), Wolfsburg Edition PZEV 4dr Sedan w/Prod. End 1/14 (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A), S 4dr Sedan (2.5L 5cyl 5M), SE 4dr Sedan (2.5L 5cyl 5M), Wolfsburg Edition 4dr Sedan (2.5L 5cyl 6A), 1.8T Sport 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 5M), Wolfsburg Edition 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A), SE PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.5L 5cyl 5M), Wolfsburg Edition PZEV 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A), SE PZEV 4dr Sedan w/Sunroof, Navigation (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A), Wolfsburg Edition 4dr Sedan w/Prod. End 1/14 (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A), SE PZEV 4dr Sedan w/Sunroof (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A), 1.8T Sport PZEV 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 5M), S PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.5L 5cyl 6A), and SE 4dr Sedan w/Sunroof, Navigation (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A).

What's a good price on a Used 2014 Volkswagen Passat?

Price comparisons for Used 2014 Volkswagen Passat trim styles:

  • The Used 2014 Volkswagen Passat TDI SE is priced between $8,750 and$15,990 with odometer readings between 23848 and96302 miles.
  • The Used 2014 Volkswagen Passat TDI SEL Premium is priced between $7,883 and$17,991 with odometer readings between 18620 and143304 miles.
  • The Used 2014 Volkswagen Passat SE PZEV is priced between $7,976 and$11,995 with odometer readings between 42465 and105377 miles.
  • The Used 2014 Volkswagen Passat S PZEV is priced between $8,174 and$12,995 with odometer readings between 44094 and122581 miles.
  • The Used 2014 Volkswagen Passat Wolfsburg Edition PZEV is priced between $8,500 and$10,500 with odometer readings between 60320 and97579 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2014 Volkswagen Passats are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2014 Volkswagen Passat for sale near. There are currently 116 used and CPO 2014 Passats listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $7,883 and mileage as low as 18620 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2014 Volkswagen Passat.

Can't find a used 2014 Volkswagen Passats you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Volkswagen Passat for sale - 5 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $17,435.

Find a used Volkswagen for sale - 2 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $8,321.

Find a used certified pre-owned Volkswagen Passat for sale - 1 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $21,196.

Find a used certified pre-owned Volkswagen for sale - 7 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $20,942.

Should I lease or buy a 2014 Volkswagen Passat?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

