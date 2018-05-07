Used 2018 Genesis G90 for Sale Near Me
230 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 15,206 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$39,999$3,729 Below Market
- 42,340 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$34,500$4,176 Below Market
- 19,466 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$39,190$3,164 Below Market
- 22,901 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$39,980$1,265 Below Market
- 20,366 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$40,160
- 27,397 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$36,998$1,209 Below Market
- 42,592 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$32,433
- 9,826 milesTitle issue, Personal Use
$52,290
- 10,886 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$42,998
- 14,415 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$41,998
- 14,989 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$49,998
- 23,480 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$41,000
- 16,977 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$43,777
- 17,026 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$45,480
- 17,917 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$42,990
- 19,581 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$45,998
- 19,417 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$44,998
- 21,705 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$42,990
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Genesis G90 searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Genesis G90
Read recent reviews for the Genesis G90
Write a reviewSee all 18 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating4.418 Reviews
Report abuse
Jim M,07/05/2018
Premium 4dr Sedan AWD (3.3L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
Went to the Phoenix Auto Show this Fall and sat in and compared 12 different high end brands. I drive back and forth from AZ to IND as a snowbird and as we were downsizing to one car so I wanted a car large enough for hauling but comfortable enough to make a 2,000 mile trip seem painless. A lot of the competitors just faked it with high end price tags and badges, but were lackluster when you sat in them. Only a couple had the comparable room, comfort and features. Those few were tens of thousands higher in price. The Genesis was next to the Toyota Booth at the Show and all you hear throughout the venue was Toyota blaring about their new bigger Camry. So much NOISE. Until we sat in the G90. You could hear a pin drop. My wife looked at me said I am done looking. I want a G90. She actually should be writing this. On these long trips she has never found a passenger seat with enough support to keep us driving more than two hours at a time. On our recent trip back to the Midwest we typically stopped at 400 miles to fuel up. A car in this class should be quiet, comfortable, powerful, loaded with tech and safety. This G90 doesn’t disappoint. My only regret is I still haven’t riden in the back seat which I hear is the best seat in the house!!! Update at just over 16,000 miles. Wow! This car continues to impress. This fall we had back to back 750 mile days driving out to AZ. Piece of cake. We pulled into the hotel, looked at each other and was amazed that we still weren’t tired. Have seen the early pics of the 2020 Model and no changes to the interior. Doesn’t surprise me. It’s already terrific!
Related Genesis G90 info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Cadillac CTS-V Coupe 2015
- Used Rolls-Royce Wraith 2017
- Used INFINITI QX70 2017
- Used Scion xB 2015
- Used Hyundai Santa Fe 2018
- Used Maserati Quattroporte 2018
- Used INFINITI QX80 2011
- Used Audi S7 2018
- Used Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 2018
- Used Honda Crosstour 2015
- Used Ford Focus ST 2018
- Used Ford Explorer Sport Trac 2010
- Used Lexus CT 200h 2017
- Used Nissan Xterra 2015
- Used MINI Hardtop 2 Door 2016
- Used Volkswagen Golf GTI 2014
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Lexus GS 450h
- Used Subaru STI S209
- Used McLaren 720S Spider
- Used Lincoln Mark VIII
- Used GMC Envoy XL
- Used Kia Soul EV
- Used Ford Taurus X
- Used Buick Reatta
- Used Jaguar XK
- Used McLaren 720S
- Used Pontiac Bonneville
- Used Lexus RC 300
- Used Ford Escort
Shop used models by city
- Used Genesis G70 Torrance CA
- Used Genesis G80 Katy TX
- Used Genesis G70 Sacramento CA
- Used Genesis G80 Arlington TX
- Used Genesis G70 Winston Salem NC
- Used Genesis G80 Virginia Beach VA
- Used Genesis G70 Providence RI
- Used Genesis G70 Ocala FL
- Used Genesis G80 Irving TX
- Used Genesis G80 Decatur GA
Shop used model years by city
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 BMW X3 M
- 2020 Volvo S60
- 2019 INFINITI Q60
- Mercedes-Benz SLC-Class 2019
- 2019 Kia Sedona
- 2019 Jaguar F-TYPE
- 2020 GMC Sierra 2500HD
- 2022 Chevrolet Traverse News
- Mercedes-Benz A-Class 2020
- 2019 NX 300h
- 2019 Audi RS 3
- 2020 CLA-Class
- Jaguar F-PACE 2019
- 2019 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque
- GMC Sierra 1500 2019
- 2019 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II
- 2020 BMW X4 M
- 2021 Volkswagen ID.4 News
- 2019 Lexus GS 350
- 2019 Arteon