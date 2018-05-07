Used 2018 Genesis G90 for Sale Near Me

Went to the Phoenix Auto Show this Fall and sat in and compared 12 different high end brands. I drive back and forth from AZ to IND as a snowbird and as we were downsizing to one car so I wanted a car large enough for hauling but comfortable enough to make a 2,000 mile trip seem painless. A lot of the competitors just faked it with high end price tags and badges, but were lackluster when you sat in them. Only a couple had the comparable room, comfort and features. Those few were tens of thousands higher in price. The Genesis was next to the Toyota Booth at the Show and all you hear throughout the venue was Toyota blaring about their new bigger Camry. So much NOISE. Until we sat in the G90. You could hear a pin drop. My wife looked at me said I am done looking. I want a G90. She actually should be writing this. On these long trips she has never found a passenger seat with enough support to keep us driving more than two hours at a time. On our recent trip back to the Midwest we typically stopped at 400 miles to fuel up. A car in this class should be quiet, comfortable, powerful, loaded with tech and safety. This G90 doesn’t disappoint. My only regret is I still haven’t riden in the back seat which I hear is the best seat in the house!!! Update at just over 16,000 miles. Wow! This car continues to impress. This fall we had back to back 750 mile days driving out to AZ. Piece of cake. We pulled into the hotel, looked at each other and was amazed that we still weren’t tired. Have seen the early pics of the 2020 Model and no changes to the interior. Doesn’t surprise me. It’s already terrific!

