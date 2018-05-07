Used 2018 Genesis G90 for Sale Near Me

230 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
G90 Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 230 listings
  • 2018 Genesis G90 Premium in Black
    used

    2018 Genesis G90 Premium

    15,206 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Great Deal

    $39,999

    $3,729 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Genesis G90 Ultimate in Gray
    used

    2018 Genesis G90 Ultimate

    42,340 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $34,500

    $4,176 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Genesis G90 Premium in Black
    used

    2018 Genesis G90 Premium

    19,466 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Good Deal

    $39,190

    $3,164 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Genesis G90 Premium in Black
    used

    2018 Genesis G90 Premium

    22,901 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $39,980

    $1,265 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Genesis G90 Premium in Gray
    used

    2018 Genesis G90 Premium

    20,366 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $40,160

    Details
  • 2018 Genesis G90 Premium in Gray
    used

    2018 Genesis G90 Premium

    27,397 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Good Deal

    $36,998

    $1,209 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Genesis G90 Premium in Silver
    used

    2018 Genesis G90 Premium

    42,592 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $32,433

    Details
  • 2018 Genesis G90 Premium in Black
    used

    2018 Genesis G90 Premium

    9,826 miles
    Title issue, Personal Use

    $52,290

    Details
  • 2018 Genesis G90 Premium in Black
    used

    2018 Genesis G90 Premium

    10,886 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Fair Deal

    $42,998

    Details
  • 2018 Genesis G90 Premium in White
    used

    2018 Genesis G90 Premium

    14,415 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Fair Deal

    $41,998

    Details
  • 2018 Genesis G90 Ultimate in Silver
    used

    2018 Genesis G90 Ultimate

    14,989 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $49,998

    Details
  • 2018 Genesis G90 Premium in White
    used

    2018 Genesis G90 Premium

    23,480 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $41,000

    Details
  • 2018 Genesis G90 Premium in Black
    used

    2018 Genesis G90 Premium

    16,977 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $43,777

    Details
  • 2018 Genesis G90 Ultimate in White
    used

    2018 Genesis G90 Ultimate

    17,026 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $45,480

    Details
  • 2018 Genesis G90 Premium in Gray
    used

    2018 Genesis G90 Premium

    17,917 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $42,990

    Details
  • 2018 Genesis G90 Ultimate in Black
    used

    2018 Genesis G90 Ultimate

    19,581 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $45,998

    Details
  • 2018 Genesis G90 Ultimate in Black
    used

    2018 Genesis G90 Ultimate

    19,417 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $44,998

    Details
  • 2018 Genesis G90 Premium in White
    used

    2018 Genesis G90 Premium

    21,705 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $42,990

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Genesis G90 searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 230 listings
  1. Home
  2. Genesis
  3. Genesis G90
  4. Used 2018 Genesis G90

Consumer Reviews for the Genesis G90

Read recent reviews for the Genesis G90
Overall Consumer Rating
4.418 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 18 reviews
  • 5
    (67%)
  • 4
    (17%)
  • 3
    (11%)
  • 1
    (6%)
best Car I have ever owned
Jim M,07/05/2018
Premium 4dr Sedan AWD (3.3L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
Went to the Phoenix Auto Show this Fall and sat in and compared 12 different high end brands. I drive back and forth from AZ to IND as a snowbird and as we were downsizing to one car so I wanted a car large enough for hauling but comfortable enough to make a 2,000 mile trip seem painless. A lot of the competitors just faked it with high end price tags and badges, but were lackluster when you sat in them. Only a couple had the comparable room, comfort and features. Those few were tens of thousands higher in price. The Genesis was next to the Toyota Booth at the Show and all you hear throughout the venue was Toyota blaring about their new bigger Camry. So much NOISE. Until we sat in the G90. You could hear a pin drop. My wife looked at me said I am done looking. I want a G90. She actually should be writing this. On these long trips she has never found a passenger seat with enough support to keep us driving more than two hours at a time. On our recent trip back to the Midwest we typically stopped at 400 miles to fuel up. A car in this class should be quiet, comfortable, powerful, loaded with tech and safety. This G90 doesn’t disappoint. My only regret is I still haven’t riden in the back seat which I hear is the best seat in the house!!! Update at just over 16,000 miles. Wow! This car continues to impress. This fall we had back to back 750 mile days driving out to AZ. Piece of cake. We pulled into the hotel, looked at each other and was amazed that we still weren’t tired. Have seen the early pics of the 2020 Model and no changes to the interior. Doesn’t surprise me. It’s already terrific!
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Genesis
G90
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related Genesis G90 info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings