2004 Volkswagen Passat Review

Pros & Cons

  • Fun to drive, excellent value in GL or GLS trim, roomy interior with upscale feel, outstanding build and materials quality, available all-wheel drive.
  • Expensive upper-level models, less rear-seat room than some competitors, some confusing interior controls.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Its fun-to-drive character, upscale interior and wide range of features and options make this our favorite midsize sedan and wagon. Don't buy your next family car without driving one of these first.

2004 Highlights

The big news for 2004 is the addition of a 2.0-liter diesel four-cylinder engine to the lineup late in the model year. The 4Motion all-wheel-drive system is a delayed option on 1.8T-equipped GLS models. Also note that the 2.8-liter V6 is no longer available on GLS models. The premium Monsoon stereo and Homelink are now standard on all GLS models, while wood trim has been added to the optional Leather Package. The ESP stability control system is now standard on the GLX. Rounding out the changes are restyled 15- and 16-inch wheels and new side mirrors with integrated turn signals.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2004 Volkswagen Passat.

5(66%)
4(20%)
3(9%)
2(2%)
1(3%)
4.5
357 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 357 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Great longevity
Lc,07/30/2015
GLS 1.8T Fwd 4dr Wagon (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 5A)
I have the 2004 model. After 11 years and a great ( indy VW) mechanic and regular maint. and oil changes, I've had minimal costly repairs. Maybe, I'm in the minority but I'm holding on to it, with just 115,000. My last VW went past 200,000.
Trad d In the Car 2016- Emissions Tests Problems
nancy wiggins,11/18/2015
GLS 1.8T 4Motion AWD 4dr Wagon (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 5A)
Love the handling& has enough power to make mountain trips a breeze. Replacement parts are too expensive for me. Low height is easy entry & a great feature but front bumper & oil pan (replaced 4 times-speed bumps)are too low. Very costly continuous repair on poor US roads.(NC&SC). Bought it to serve as a company car to haul executives as well as a personal car. Works well on both counts.Got the German made luxury edition and have enjoyed the features. The emissions system is a problem.
Don't believe all the myths about these cars!!!
William,05/14/2016
GLX 4Motion AWD 4dr Sedan (2.8L 6cyl 5A)
I have driven American cars my entire life, and almost bought another one after my accident in a 2006 Chevy Malibu. To the Chevy's credit, it was comfortable and had great gas mileage, but it was definitely not safe enough, and there were compromises in other areas. Some of which included build quality, performance, design, etc. After a lot of research about these car, and my son being a huge German car fan, I decided to test drive this car on the roads I'm accustomed to and in the way I drive. The performance is excellent, and the ride is very capable and tuned for comfort. After looking at about 15 different cars (foreign and domestic), this was definitely the best and safest car for the money. For years I have heard of so many horror stories about these cars, mostly about parts and reliability and things like that. I have had no trouble so far. This car does require some knowledge and willingness to learn, and simple maintenance is easy to do and is relatively cheap (like replacing a cabin air filter in a few minutes with a $12.00 aftermarket part). Only if you go to the dealer for absolutely everything will you see the money piling up. I would recommend doing simple things like that yourself. But really, no major problems whatsoever. Just as reliable as American cars. I was lucky to find this car, as it is a high trim car with the better engine and features. It was a one owner car, and was obviously well taken care of for the 67,000 original miles. My one big complaint about this car is the gas mileage which is about 20-24 in mixed driving. Although it says in the owners manual that you can run it on regular gas (not E85), I use the middle-grade one and my car runs perfectly. Otherwise, it's a great looking, comfortable, and fun car that I hope to enjoy for many miles to come.
My favorite car
KevinG,06/21/2005
I have put 15,000 miles on this car in the past year and have enjoyed every minute of it. This car is a 5-spd manual. I test drove the automatic but it tended to hesitate from a stop. The only problem I have had with this car is that I'm always driving too fast (I've never had a speeding ticket, I'm not a speeder). It just performs best and feels best if I push it. The combination of 4Motion and manual makes it sprint from a stop. I will never get another car without 4Motion; I can hardly stand the comparative lack of road grip in our FWD cars, dry or wet. Gas mileage has been 32mpg@55mph, 30@65. Performance suffered the one time I filled with 87 octane, but 90 and up has been fine.
See all 357 reviews of the 2004 Volkswagen Passat
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
19 city / 28 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
170 hp @ 5900 rpm
MPG
17 city / 25 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
190 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
19 city / 28 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
170 hp @ 5900 rpm
MPG
17 city / 24 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
190 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all Used 2004 Volkswagen Passat features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Poor
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

Used 2004 Volkswagen Passat Overview

The Used 2004 Volkswagen Passat is offered in the following submodels: Passat Sedan, Passat Wagon, Passat Diesel. Available styles include GLS 1.8T Fwd 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 5A), GLX Fwd 4dr Sedan (2.8L 6cyl 5A), GLS 1.8T Fwd 4dr Wagon (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 5A), GLX 4Motion AWD 4dr Sedan (2.8L 6cyl 5A), GLX Fwd 4dr Wagon (2.8L 6cyl 5A), GL 1.8T Fwd 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 5A), GLS 1.8T Fwd 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 5M), GL 1.8T Fwd 4dr Wagon (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 5A), GL 1.8T Fwd 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 5M), GLX 4Motion AWD 4dr Wagon (2.8L 6cyl 5A), GLX Fwd 4dr Wagon (2.8L 6cyl 5M), GLS 1.8T Fwd 4dr Wagon (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 5M), GLX Fwd 4dr Sedan (2.8L 6cyl 5M), W8 4Motion AWD 4dr Sedan (4.0L 8cyl 5A), GL TDI Fwd 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 5A), GL TDI Fwd 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 5A), GLS TDI Fwd 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 5A), GLS TDI Fwd 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 5A), GL 1.8T Fwd 4dr Wagon (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 5M), GLS 1.8T 4Motion AWD 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 5A), W8 4Motion AWD 4dr Wagon (4.0L 8cyl 5A), GLS 1.8T 4Motion AWD 4dr Wagon (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 5A), W8 4Motion AWD 4dr Sedan (4.0L 8cyl 6M), GLS 1.8T 4Motion AWD 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 5M), GLS 1.8T 4Motion AWD 4dr Wagon (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 5M), and W8 4Motion AWD 4dr Wagon (4.0L 8cyl 6M).

What's a good price on a Used 2004 Volkswagen Passat?

Price comparisons for Used 2004 Volkswagen Passat trim styles:

  • The Used 2004 Volkswagen Passat GL 1.8T is priced between $5,900 and$5,900 with odometer readings between 44904 and44904 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2004 Volkswagen Passats are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2004 Volkswagen Passat for sale near. There are currently 1 used and CPO 2004 Passats listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $5,900 and mileage as low as 44904 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2004 Volkswagen Passat.

Can't find a used 2004 Volkswagen Passats you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Volkswagen Passat for sale - 3 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $9,798.

Find a used Volkswagen for sale - 5 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $13,604.

Find a used certified pre-owned Volkswagen Passat for sale - 3 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $10,911.

Find a used certified pre-owned Volkswagen for sale - 7 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $14,338.

Should I lease or buy a 2004 Volkswagen Passat?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Volkswagen lease specials
Check out Volkswagen Passat lease specials

